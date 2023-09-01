Follow Us

SKY GOLD LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹285.20 Closed
0.090.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Sky Gold Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹284.95₹285.20
₹285.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹130.00₹474.00
₹285.20
Open Price
₹285.20
Prev. Close
₹284.95
Volume
4,221

Sky Gold Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1285.28
  • R2285.37
  • R3285.53
  • Pivot
    285.12
  • S1285.03
  • S2284.87
  • S3284.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5153.56285.48
  • 10153.24284.64
  • 20149.77281.77
  • 50142.09285.17
  • 100121.27288.44
  • 200103.05265.01

Sky Gold Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30
-2.88-8.64-28.43158.24155.34578.361,584.89

Sky Gold Ltd. Share Holdings

Sky Gold Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Jun, 2023Board MeetingFinal Dividend
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Sky Gold Ltd.

Sky Gold Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911MH2008PLC181989 and registration number is 181989. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 785.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mangesh Chauhan
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Darshan Chauhan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Chauhan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Loukik Tipnis
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kejal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip Gosar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sky Gold Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sky Gold Ltd.?

The market cap of Sky Gold Ltd. is ₹306.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sky Gold Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sky Gold Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sky Gold Ltd. is 4.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sky Gold Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sky Gold Ltd. is ₹285.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sky Gold Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sky Gold Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sky Gold Ltd. is ₹474.00 and 52-week low of Sky Gold Ltd. is ₹130.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

