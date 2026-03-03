Here's the live share price of Shekhawati Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shekhawati Industries has gained 24.35% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -46.39%.
Shekhawati Industries’s current P/E of 11.24x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shekhawati Industries
|3.40
|-8.34
|-33.60
|-38.50
|-43.57
|31.90
|26.74
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-1.05
|-4.82
|-19.03
|-37.31
|-8.02
|19.43
|6.17
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-2.62
|7.92
|-15.35
|-44.33
|-41.44
|-4.09
|2.85
|Raj Rayon Industries
|-0.04
|10.30
|4.22
|-13.47
|-3.77
|-36.05
|147.92
|AYM Syntex
|0.60
|16.65
|26.95
|8.25
|5.62
|49.39
|32.74
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|-5.42
|0.15
|11.45
|5.72
|42.12
|147.07
|113.56
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|-1.04
|-10.30
|-6.08
|-16.42
|17.97
|30.74
|25.17
|Vishal Fabrics
|-0.94
|-13.59
|-24.71
|-37.02
|-4.55
|3.22
|-0.94
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jattashankar Industries
|-0.24
|0.71
|20.86
|85.57
|148.82
|178.89
|85.42
|Weizmann
|-1.09
|0.20
|-18.89
|-23.09
|-22.10
|-3.58
|12.86
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|2.26
|-1.15
|3.97
|8.55
|5.79
|14.67
|28.22
|Arex Industries
|-4.45
|-16.31
|-13.30
|-25.79
|-21.33
|8.79
|17.34
|Anjani Synthetics
|-1.43
|-4.21
|-1.72
|-26.16
|-46.33
|-5.05
|-0.54
|Mohit Industries
|1.89
|-1.02
|-15.38
|-20.76
|-5.51
|18.62
|26.40
|Gini Silk Mills
|-1.88
|0.08
|-4.69
|-23.64
|-30.43
|16.41
|0.39
|Sunil Industries
|-4.30
|-19.19
|-15.29
|-10.85
|-27.79
|11.73
|43.10
|Ramgopal Polytex
|6.23
|-1.58
|75.34
|223.32
|281.58
|51.06
|62.51
|Blue Chip Tex Industries
|-3.81
|-10.27
|-6.02
|-11.66
|-19.85
|-1.30
|6.31
|Rishab Special Yarns
|-0.49
|40.56
|32.85
|24.86
|-24.33
|7.08
|44.12
Over the last one year, Shekhawati Industries has declined 43.57% compared to peers like Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-8.02%), Ganesha Ecosphere (-41.44%), Raj Rayon Industries (-3.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Shekhawati Industries has underperformed peers relative to Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (6.17%) and Ganesha Ecosphere (2.85%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.1
|12.95
|10
|13.77
|13.39
|20
|14.18
|14.02
|50
|16.26
|15.71
|100
|18.32
|17.68
|200
|20.82
|20.63
In the latest quarter, Shekhawati Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 11, 2026, 8:44 PM IST
|Shekhawati Ind. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI, LODR
|Jan 21, 2026, 10:47 PM IST
|Shekhawati Industrie - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 21St January, 2026
|Jan 09, 2026, 6:48 PM IST
|Shekhawati Industrie - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 21St January, 2026 Inter-Alia
|Jan 07, 2026, 5:02 PM IST
|Shekhawati Industrie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Dec 15, 2025, 8:29 PM IST
|Shekhawati Industrie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Shekhawati Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120DN1990PLC000440 and registration number is 000440. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial filament yarn, tenacity yarn whether or not textured including high tenacity yarn. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shekhawati Industries is ₹13.08 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shekhawati Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shekhawati Industries is ₹45.09 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shekhawati Industries are ₹13.47 and ₹12.31.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shekhawati Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shekhawati Industries is ₹26.89 and 52-week low of Shekhawati Industries is ₹12.19 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shekhawati Industries has shown returns of 2.59% over the past day, -4.53% for the past month, -30.5% over 3 months, -46.39% over 1 year, 31.9% across 3 years, and 24.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shekhawati Industries are 11.24 and 2.60 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.