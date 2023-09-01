Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Konark Synthetics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KONARK SYNTHETICS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.97 Closed
00
As on Aug 18, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Konark Synthetics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.97₹14.97
₹14.97
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.25₹17.05
₹14.97
Open Price
₹14.97
Prev. Close
₹14.97
Volume
0

Konark Synthetics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.97
  • R214.97
  • R314.97
  • Pivot
    14.97
  • S114.97
  • S214.97
  • S314.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.4115.42
  • 1011.6715.31
  • 2012.2114.84
  • 5012.3514.03
  • 10012.7113.31
  • 20010.5812.63

Konark Synthetics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.95-12.208.8713.4110.15103.12-1.51
1.4420.3164.27104.9539.95103.03-48.35
-9.55-7.31-22.05-49.23115.6821,978.9521,978.95
0.990.757.9120.5764.62298.31200.14
4.59-2.0021.7125.86-17.27177.0323.13
4.151.69-10.1915.92-20.70165.0481.70
8.731.11-3.46-10.91-31.41-71.60-84.95
14.9523.1744.7234.8927.081,721.673,282.79
-5.17-4.09-11.16-6.7218.27166.4755.19
-9.51-28.96-50.29-55.40-58.282,100.18450.78
-1.540.4441.6354.00104.42431.91241.06
2.66-4.594.97-14.55-7.48-42.17-53.62
6.95-0.837.4830.43-46.9118.0537.69
-2.75-5.507.303.60-10.02133.1747.27
3.988.8131.8918.46-15.52224.0767.53
-7.79-15.2365.3055.87117.66504.00422.94
0.452.896.198.7212.3271.59-21.84
-4.091.568.5021.4712.31-20.90-58.10
00.953.8620.0763.22507.99507.99
21.1828.0444.0318.71-2.7685.60-15.46

Konark Synthetics Ltd. Share Holdings

Konark Synthetics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Konark Synthetics Ltd.

Konark Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17200MH1984PLC033451 and registration number is 033451. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shonit Dalmia
    Executive & Managing Director
  • Mr. Riyazuddin Kalimullah Khan
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Sunil Jha
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mr. Anshul Atul Agrawal
    Addnl.Non Executive Director

FAQs on Konark Synthetics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Konark Synthetics Ltd.?

The market cap of Konark Synthetics Ltd. is ₹8.69 Cr as on Aug 18, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Konark Synthetics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Konark Synthetics Ltd. is -1.0 and PB ratio of Konark Synthetics Ltd. is 2.96 as on Aug 18, 2023.

What is the share price of Konark Synthetics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Konark Synthetics Ltd. is ₹14.97 as on Aug 18, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Konark Synthetics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Konark Synthetics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Konark Synthetics Ltd. is ₹17.05 and 52-week low of Konark Synthetics Ltd. is ₹10.25 as on Aug 18, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data