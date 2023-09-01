What is the Market Cap of Konark Synthetics Ltd.? The market cap of Konark Synthetics Ltd. is ₹8.69 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Konark Synthetics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Konark Synthetics Ltd. is -1.0 and PB ratio of Konark Synthetics Ltd. is 2.96 as on .

What is the share price of Konark Synthetics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Konark Synthetics Ltd. is ₹14.97 as on .