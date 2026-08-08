Here's the live share price of Konark Synthetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Konark Synthetics
|0
|1.26
|9.93
|7.4
|35.62
|42.34
|23.98
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.36
|-1.48
|-0.19
|29.15
|-24.81
|-1.15
|15.66
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-0.99
|-2.71
|-11.39
|-4.91
|-24.67
|1.4
|4.14
|AYM Syntex
|-1.48
|4.28
|6.35
|32.79
|24.46
|52.86
|22.61
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.93
|-0.59
|3.24
|-0.27
|-18.98
|-23.44
|139.32
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|2.85
|15.03
|11.77
|54.01
|64.98
|145.79
|139.83
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|3.49
|1.55
|9.04
|26.13
|-3.4
|27.69
|16.46
|Vishal Fabrics
|4.12
|-4.64
|-20.11
|-23.51
|-47.69
|4.83
|-14.33
|Jattashankar Industries
|9.43
|8.35
|13.23
|12.29
|102.66
|218.58
|100
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0.1
|1.03
|-15.59
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|Weizmann
|3.7
|0.64
|-16.71
|-12.22
|-28.47
|-4.5
|8.25
|Arex Industries
|15.06
|24.75
|29.43
|-0.53
|-6.52
|8.66
|0.05
|Ramgopal Polytex
|27.56
|97.3
|44.21
|78.63
|471.43
|88.21
|40.03
|Surbhi Industries
|15.42
|107.95
|-3.81
|340.15
|857.29
|272.13
|136.96
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.58
|0.72
|-4.31
|-5.91
|-34.67
|36.54
|17.32
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-2.55
|-5.24
|-2.26
|-14.16
|-17.06
|-0.56
|11.06
|Mohit Industries
|21.36
|19
|10.22
|10.31
|-12.67
|25.66
|12.22
|Anjani Synthetics
|10.94
|9.4
|-8.58
|6.99
|-36.27
|-5.16
|-3.61
|Sunil Industries
|10.35
|0.71
|7.24
|-7.01
|6.1
|38.59
|38.06
|Gini Silk Mills
|1.75
|1.74
|-7.48
|-6.17
|-33.27
|10.06
|0.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Konark Synthetics has gained 35.62% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-24.81%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-24.67%), AYM Syntex (24.46%). From a 5 year perspective, Konark Synthetics has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|44.65
|44.9
|10
|43.42
|43.54
|20
|40.66
|42.13
|50
|41.38
|41.08
|100
|40.2
|39.85
|200
|36.72
|37.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Konark Synthetics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Konark Synthetic - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Konark Synthetic - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 09, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|Konark Synthetic - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 01:22 AM IST IST
|Konark Synthetic - Approval Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31, March 2026.
|May 31, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|Konark Synthetic - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Y
Source: Dion Global
Konark Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17200MH1984PLC033451 and registration number is 033451. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of curtains, bed covers and furnishings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Konark Synthetics is ₹46.72 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Konark Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Konark Synthetics is ₹27.13 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Konark Synthetics are ₹46.72 and ₹44.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Konark Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Konark Synthetics is ₹50.35 and 52-week low of Konark Synthetics is ₹32.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Konark Synthetics has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 1.26% for the past month, 9.93% over 3 months, 35.62% over 1 year, 42.34% across 3 years, and 23.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Konark Synthetics are -7.95 and 0.92 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global