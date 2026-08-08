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Konark Synthetics Share Price

NSE
BSE

KONARK SYNTHETICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Konark Synthetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹46.72 Closed
4.99₹ 2.22
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Konark Synthetics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.50₹46.72
₹46.72
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.00₹50.35
₹46.72
Open Price
₹44.50
Prev. Close
₹44.50
Volume
10

Source: Dion Global

Konark Synthetics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Konark Synthetics		01.269.937.435.6242.3423.98
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-1.48-0.1929.15-24.81-1.1515.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-2.71-11.39-4.91-24.671.44.14
AYM Syntex		-1.484.286.3532.7924.4652.8622.61
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-0.593.24-0.27-18.98-23.44139.32
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8515.0311.7754.0164.98145.79139.83
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.491.559.0426.13-3.427.6916.46
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-4.64-20.11-23.51-47.694.83-14.33
Jattashankar Industries		9.438.3513.2312.29102.66218.58100
Shree Ram Twistex		0.11.03-15.59-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Weizmann		3.70.64-16.71-12.22-28.47-4.58.25
Arex Industries		15.0624.7529.43-0.53-6.528.660.05
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5697.344.2178.63471.4388.2140.03
Surbhi Industries		15.42107.95-3.81340.15857.29272.13136.96
Shekhawati Industries		10.580.72-4.31-5.91-34.6736.5417.32
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Mohit Industries		21.361910.2210.31-12.6725.6612.22
Anjani Synthetics		10.949.4-8.586.99-36.27-5.16-3.61
Sunil Industries		10.350.717.24-7.016.138.5938.06
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.74-7.48-6.17-33.2710.060.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Konark Synthetics has gained 35.62% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-24.81%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-24.67%), AYM Syntex (24.46%). From a 5 year perspective, Konark Synthetics has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).

Konark Synthetics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Konark Synthetics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
544.6544.9
1043.4243.54
2040.6642.13
5041.3841.08
10040.239.85
20036.7237.32

Source: Dion Global

Konark Synthetics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Konark Synthetics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Konark Synthetics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTKonark Synthetic - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Aug 08, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTKonark Synthetic - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 09, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTKonark Synthetic - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 01:22 AM IST ISTKonark Synthetic - Approval Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31, March 2026.
May 31, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTKonark Synthetic - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Y

Source: Dion Global

About Konark Synthetics

Konark Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17200MH1984PLC033451 and registration number is 033451. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of curtains, bed covers and furnishings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shonit Dalmia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Riyazuddin Khan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Sunil Jha
    Non Exe. Women Independent Director
  • Mr. Anshul Agrawal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Konark Synthetics Share Price

What is the share price of Konark Synthetics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Konark Synthetics is ₹46.72 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Konark Synthetics?

The Konark Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Konark Synthetics?

The market cap of Konark Synthetics is ₹27.13 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Konark Synthetics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Konark Synthetics are ₹46.72 and ₹44.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Konark Synthetics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Konark Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Konark Synthetics is ₹50.35 and 52-week low of Konark Synthetics is ₹32.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Konark Synthetics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Konark Synthetics has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 1.26% for the past month, 9.93% over 3 months, 35.62% over 1 year, 42.34% across 3 years, and 23.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Konark Synthetics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Konark Synthetics are -7.95 and 0.92 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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