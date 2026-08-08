What is the share price of Konark Synthetics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Konark Synthetics is ₹46.72 as on .

What kind of stock is Konark Synthetics? The Konark Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Konark Synthetics? The market cap of Konark Synthetics is ₹27.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Konark Synthetics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Konark Synthetics are ₹46.72 and ₹44.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Konark Synthetics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Konark Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Konark Synthetics is ₹50.35 and 52-week low of Konark Synthetics is ₹32.00 as on .

How has the Konark Synthetics performed historically in terms of returns? The Konark Synthetics has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 1.26% for the past month, 9.93% over 3 months, 35.62% over 1 year, 42.34% across 3 years, and 23.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Konark Synthetics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Konark Synthetics are -7.95 and 0.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global