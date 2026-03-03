Facebook Pixel Code
SunRakshakk Industries India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUNRAKSHAKK INDUSTRIES INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of SunRakshakk Industries India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹239.90 Closed
-3.40₹ -8.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
SunRakshakk Industries India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹236.00₹245.50
₹239.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹168.80₹288.75
₹239.90
Open Price
₹241.05
Prev. Close
₹248.35
Volume
18,881

Over the last 5 years, the share price of SunRakshakk Industries India has gained 113.56% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 41.96%.

SunRakshakk Industries India’s current P/E of 25.37x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

SunRakshakk Industries India Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SunRakshakk Industries India		-5.420.1511.455.7242.12147.07113.56
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-1.05-4.82-19.03-37.31-8.0219.436.17
Ganesha Ecosphere		-2.627.92-15.35-44.33-41.44-4.092.85
Raj Rayon Industries		-0.0410.304.22-13.47-3.77-36.05147.92
AYM Syntex		0.6016.6526.958.255.6249.3932.74
Sarla Performance Fibers		-1.04-10.30-6.08-16.4217.9730.7425.17
Vishal Fabrics		-0.94-13.59-24.71-37.02-4.553.22-0.94
Shree Ram Twistex		0000000
Jattashankar Industries		-0.240.7120.8685.57148.82178.8985.42
Weizmann		-1.090.20-18.89-23.09-22.10-3.5812.86
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		2.26-1.153.978.555.7914.6728.22
Shekhawati Industries		3.40-8.34-33.60-38.50-43.5731.9026.74
Arex Industries		-4.45-16.31-13.30-25.79-21.338.7917.34
Anjani Synthetics		-1.43-4.21-1.72-26.16-46.33-5.05-0.54
Mohit Industries		1.89-1.02-15.38-20.76-5.5118.6226.40
Gini Silk Mills		-1.880.08-4.69-23.64-30.4316.410.39
Sunil Industries		-4.30-19.19-15.29-10.85-27.7911.7343.10
Ramgopal Polytex		6.23-1.5875.34223.32281.5851.0662.51
Blue Chip Tex Industries		-3.81-10.27-6.02-11.66-19.85-1.306.31
Rishab Special Yarns		-0.4940.5632.8524.86-24.337.0844.12

Over the last one year, SunRakshakk Industries India has gained 42.12% compared to peers like Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-8.02%), Ganesha Ecosphere (-41.44%), Raj Rayon Industries (-3.77%). From a 5 year perspective, SunRakshakk Industries India has outperformed peers relative to Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (6.17%) and Ganesha Ecosphere (2.85%).

SunRakshakk Industries India Financials

SunRakshakk Industries India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5253.45250.95
10256.07251.92
20249.06248.72
50231.17238.69
100230.95232.32
200233.5218.62

SunRakshakk Industries India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SunRakshakk Industries India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

SunRakshakk Industries India Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 23, 2026, 6:48 PM ISTSunRakshakk Ind. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 & 46Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulatio
Feb 19, 2026, 10:29 PM ISTSunRakshakk Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 14, 2026, 10:32 PM ISTSunRakshakk Ind. - Change In Audit Committee Member
Feb 14, 2026, 10:29 PM ISTSunRakshakk Ind. - Appointment Of Internal Auditor
Feb 14, 2026, 9:21 PM ISTSunRakshakk Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About SunRakshakk Industries India

SunRakshakk Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17117RJ1994PLC008916 and registration number is 008916. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Prakash Chand Chhabra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tilok Chand Chhabra
    Promoter Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Chhabra
    Promoter Director
  • Mr. Aishwarya Tripathi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Monika Lalwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lokesh Mundra
    Independent Director

FAQs on SunRakshakk Industries India Share Price

What is the share price of SunRakshakk Industries India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SunRakshakk Industries India is ₹239.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is SunRakshakk Industries India?

The SunRakshakk Industries India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SunRakshakk Industries India?

The market cap of SunRakshakk Industries India is ₹743.85 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SunRakshakk Industries India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SunRakshakk Industries India are ₹245.50 and ₹236.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SunRakshakk Industries India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SunRakshakk Industries India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SunRakshakk Industries India is ₹288.75 and 52-week low of SunRakshakk Industries India is ₹168.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the SunRakshakk Industries India performed historically in terms of returns?

The SunRakshakk Industries India has shown returns of -3.4% over the past day, 2.48% for the past month, 10.43% over 3 months, 41.96% over 1 year, 149.21% across 3 years, and 113.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SunRakshakk Industries India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SunRakshakk Industries India are 25.37 and 4.30 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

SunRakshakk Industries India News

