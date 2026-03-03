Here's the live share price of SunRakshakk Industries India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of SunRakshakk Industries India has gained 113.56% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 41.96%.
SunRakshakk Industries India’s current P/E of 25.37x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|-5.42
|0.15
|11.45
|5.72
|42.12
|147.07
|113.56
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-1.05
|-4.82
|-19.03
|-37.31
|-8.02
|19.43
|6.17
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-2.62
|7.92
|-15.35
|-44.33
|-41.44
|-4.09
|2.85
|Raj Rayon Industries
|-0.04
|10.30
|4.22
|-13.47
|-3.77
|-36.05
|147.92
|AYM Syntex
|0.60
|16.65
|26.95
|8.25
|5.62
|49.39
|32.74
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|-1.04
|-10.30
|-6.08
|-16.42
|17.97
|30.74
|25.17
|Vishal Fabrics
|-0.94
|-13.59
|-24.71
|-37.02
|-4.55
|3.22
|-0.94
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jattashankar Industries
|-0.24
|0.71
|20.86
|85.57
|148.82
|178.89
|85.42
|Weizmann
|-1.09
|0.20
|-18.89
|-23.09
|-22.10
|-3.58
|12.86
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|2.26
|-1.15
|3.97
|8.55
|5.79
|14.67
|28.22
|Shekhawati Industries
|3.40
|-8.34
|-33.60
|-38.50
|-43.57
|31.90
|26.74
|Arex Industries
|-4.45
|-16.31
|-13.30
|-25.79
|-21.33
|8.79
|17.34
|Anjani Synthetics
|-1.43
|-4.21
|-1.72
|-26.16
|-46.33
|-5.05
|-0.54
|Mohit Industries
|1.89
|-1.02
|-15.38
|-20.76
|-5.51
|18.62
|26.40
|Gini Silk Mills
|-1.88
|0.08
|-4.69
|-23.64
|-30.43
|16.41
|0.39
|Sunil Industries
|-4.30
|-19.19
|-15.29
|-10.85
|-27.79
|11.73
|43.10
|Ramgopal Polytex
|6.23
|-1.58
|75.34
|223.32
|281.58
|51.06
|62.51
|Blue Chip Tex Industries
|-3.81
|-10.27
|-6.02
|-11.66
|-19.85
|-1.30
|6.31
|Rishab Special Yarns
|-0.49
|40.56
|32.85
|24.86
|-24.33
|7.08
|44.12
Over the last one year, SunRakshakk Industries India has gained 42.12% compared to peers like Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-8.02%), Ganesha Ecosphere (-41.44%), Raj Rayon Industries (-3.77%). From a 5 year perspective, SunRakshakk Industries India has outperformed peers relative to Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (6.17%) and Ganesha Ecosphere (2.85%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|253.45
|250.95
|10
|256.07
|251.92
|20
|249.06
|248.72
|50
|231.17
|238.69
|100
|230.95
|232.32
|200
|233.5
|218.62
In the latest quarter, SunRakshakk Industries India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 23, 2026, 6:48 PM IST
|SunRakshakk Ind. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 & 46Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulatio
|Feb 19, 2026, 10:29 PM IST
|SunRakshakk Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 14, 2026, 10:32 PM IST
|SunRakshakk Ind. - Change In Audit Committee Member
|Feb 14, 2026, 10:29 PM IST
|SunRakshakk Ind. - Appointment Of Internal Auditor
|Feb 14, 2026, 9:21 PM IST
|SunRakshakk Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
SunRakshakk Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17117RJ1994PLC008916 and registration number is 008916. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SunRakshakk Industries India is ₹239.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The SunRakshakk Industries India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SunRakshakk Industries India is ₹743.85 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SunRakshakk Industries India are ₹245.50 and ₹236.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SunRakshakk Industries India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SunRakshakk Industries India is ₹288.75 and 52-week low of SunRakshakk Industries India is ₹168.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The SunRakshakk Industries India has shown returns of -3.4% over the past day, 2.48% for the past month, 10.43% over 3 months, 41.96% over 1 year, 149.21% across 3 years, and 113.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SunRakshakk Industries India are 25.37 and 4.30 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.