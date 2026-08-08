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Weizmann Share Price

NSE
BSE

WEIZMANN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Weizmann along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹79.00 Closed
2.57₹ 1.98
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Weizmann Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹79.00₹79.00
₹79.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.10₹121.70
₹79.00
Open Price
₹79.00
Prev. Close
₹77.02
Volume
25

Source: Dion Global

Weizmann Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Weizmann		3.70.64-16.71-12.22-28.47-4.58.25
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-1.48-0.1929.15-24.81-1.1515.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-2.71-11.39-4.91-24.671.44.14
AYM Syntex		-1.484.286.3532.7924.4652.8622.61
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-0.593.24-0.27-18.98-23.44139.32
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8515.0311.7754.0164.98145.79139.83
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.491.559.0426.13-3.427.6916.46
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-4.64-20.11-23.51-47.694.83-14.33
Jattashankar Industries		9.438.3513.2312.29102.66218.58100
Shree Ram Twistex		0.11.03-15.59-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Arex Industries		15.0624.7529.43-0.53-6.528.660.05
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5697.344.2178.63471.4388.2140.03
Surbhi Industries		15.42107.95-3.81340.15857.29272.13136.96
Shekhawati Industries		10.580.72-4.31-5.91-34.6736.5417.32
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Mohit Industries		21.361910.2210.31-12.6725.6612.22
Anjani Synthetics		10.949.4-8.586.99-36.27-5.16-3.61
Sunil Industries		10.350.717.24-7.016.138.5938.06
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.74-7.48-6.17-33.2710.060.19
Skybiotech Healthcare		-2.5-3.6517.9317.04-20.120.832.6

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Weizmann has declined 28.47% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-24.81%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-24.67%), AYM Syntex (24.46%). From a 5 year perspective, Weizmann has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).

Weizmann Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Weizmann Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
577.2477.27
1078.178
2079.2779.21
5081.6781.03
10081.5883.74
20091.6190.49

Source: Dion Global

Weizmann Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Weizmann remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Weizmann Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTWeizmann - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th August, 2026
Jul 25, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTWeizmann - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 23, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTWeizmann - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 09, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTWeizmann - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTWeizmann - Letter Sent To Members Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Weizmann

Weizmann Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1985PLC038164 and registration number is 038164. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other activities relating to finishing of textile. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 126.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dharmendra G Siraj
    Chairman
  • Mr. Neelkamal V Siraj
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Chetan D Mehra
    Director
  • Mr. Hitesh V Siraj
    Director
  • Mr. Suryanaryana Rao Narendra
    Director
  • Mrs. Smita V Davda
    Director
  • Mr. Kishore M Vussonji
    Director

FAQs on Weizmann Share Price

What is the share price of Weizmann?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Weizmann is ₹79.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Weizmann?

The Weizmann is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Weizmann?

The market cap of Weizmann is ₹122.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Weizmann?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Weizmann are ₹79.00 and ₹79.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Weizmann?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Weizmann stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Weizmann is ₹121.70 and 52-week low of Weizmann is ₹63.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Weizmann performed historically in terms of returns?

The Weizmann has shown returns of 2.57% over the past day, -5.95% for the past month, -12.81% over 3 months, -29.9% over 1 year, -4.5% across 3 years, and 8.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Weizmann?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Weizmann are 20.70 and 1.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.63 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Weizmann News

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