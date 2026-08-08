What is the share price of Weizmann? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Weizmann is ₹79.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Weizmann? The Weizmann is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Weizmann? The market cap of Weizmann is ₹122.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Weizmann? Today’s highest and lowest price of Weizmann are ₹79.00 and ₹79.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Weizmann? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Weizmann stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Weizmann is ₹121.70 and 52-week low of Weizmann is ₹63.10 as on .

How has the Weizmann performed historically in terms of returns? The Weizmann has shown returns of 2.57% over the past day, -5.95% for the past month, -12.81% over 3 months, -29.9% over 1 year, -4.5% across 3 years, and 8.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Weizmann? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Weizmann are 20.70 and 1.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.63 per annum.

Source: Dion Global