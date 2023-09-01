Follow Us

Weizmann Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WEIZMANN LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | NSE
₹102.95 Closed
00
As on Jun 22, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Weizmann Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹102.50₹109.00
₹102.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.30₹132.65
₹102.95
Open Price
₹109.00
Prev. Close
₹102.95
Volume
0

Weizmann Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1107.13
  • R2111.32
  • R3113.63
  • Pivot
    104.82
  • S1100.63
  • S298.32
  • S394.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 589.6292.08
  • 1088.2692.3
  • 2083.9992.94
  • 5079.6495.23
  • 10064.7796.81
  • 20062.6294.7

Weizmann Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.519.992.597.4136.81210.5677.50
1.2920.0263.88104.7839.72103.26-48.54
-9.41-6.99-21.97-48.53252.1041,800.0020,850.00
1.631.438.7021.0965.39302.37203.40
4.28-2.5620.9925.13-17.38178.0722.39
5.482.08-8.3716.06-19.68168.6880.25
9.491.17-3.62-10.82-31.35-71.68-77.37
2.3310.831.3211.23-24.75403.2840.83
22.2222.2210.0010.00-45.0083.3383.33
00.15-44.83-45.74-77.93-78.51-81.76

Weizmann Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Weizmann Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    24-Aug, 2023 | 11:27 AM

About Weizmann Ltd.

Weizmann Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1985PLC038164 and registration number is 038164. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other activities relating to finishing of textile. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dharmendra G Siraj
    Chairman
  • Mr. Neelkamal V Siraj
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Chetan D Mehra
    Director
  • Mr. Hitesh V Siraj
    Director
  • Mr. Balady S Shetty
    Director
  • Mrs. Smita V Davda
    Director

FAQs on Weizmann Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Weizmann Ltd.?

The market cap of Weizmann Ltd. is ₹163.27 Cr as on Jun 22, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Weizmann Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Weizmann Ltd. is 21.61 and PB ratio of Weizmann Ltd. is 2.9 as on Jun 22, 2023.

What is the share price of Weizmann Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Weizmann Ltd. is ₹102.95 as on Jun 22, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Weizmann Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Weizmann Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Weizmann Ltd. is ₹132.65 and 52-week low of Weizmann Ltd. is ₹70.30 as on Jun 22, 2023.

