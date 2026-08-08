Here's the live share price of Weizmann along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Weizmann
|3.7
|0.64
|-16.71
|-12.22
|-28.47
|-4.5
|8.25
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.36
|-1.48
|-0.19
|29.15
|-24.81
|-1.15
|15.66
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-0.99
|-2.71
|-11.39
|-4.91
|-24.67
|1.4
|4.14
|AYM Syntex
|-1.48
|4.28
|6.35
|32.79
|24.46
|52.86
|22.61
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.93
|-0.59
|3.24
|-0.27
|-18.98
|-23.44
|139.32
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|2.85
|15.03
|11.77
|54.01
|64.98
|145.79
|139.83
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|3.49
|1.55
|9.04
|26.13
|-3.4
|27.69
|16.46
|Vishal Fabrics
|4.12
|-4.64
|-20.11
|-23.51
|-47.69
|4.83
|-14.33
|Jattashankar Industries
|9.43
|8.35
|13.23
|12.29
|102.66
|218.58
|100
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0.1
|1.03
|-15.59
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|Arex Industries
|15.06
|24.75
|29.43
|-0.53
|-6.52
|8.66
|0.05
|Ramgopal Polytex
|27.56
|97.3
|44.21
|78.63
|471.43
|88.21
|40.03
|Surbhi Industries
|15.42
|107.95
|-3.81
|340.15
|857.29
|272.13
|136.96
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.58
|0.72
|-4.31
|-5.91
|-34.67
|36.54
|17.32
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-2.55
|-5.24
|-2.26
|-14.16
|-17.06
|-0.56
|11.06
|Mohit Industries
|21.36
|19
|10.22
|10.31
|-12.67
|25.66
|12.22
|Anjani Synthetics
|10.94
|9.4
|-8.58
|6.99
|-36.27
|-5.16
|-3.61
|Sunil Industries
|10.35
|0.71
|7.24
|-7.01
|6.1
|38.59
|38.06
|Gini Silk Mills
|1.75
|1.74
|-7.48
|-6.17
|-33.27
|10.06
|0.19
|Skybiotech Healthcare
|-2.5
|-3.65
|17.93
|17.04
|-20.1
|20.8
|32.6
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Weizmann has declined 28.47% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-24.81%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-24.67%), AYM Syntex (24.46%). From a 5 year perspective, Weizmann has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|77.24
|77.27
|10
|78.1
|78
|20
|79.27
|79.21
|50
|81.67
|81.03
|100
|81.58
|83.74
|200
|91.61
|90.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Weizmann remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Weizmann - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th August, 2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Weizmann - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Weizmann - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|Weizmann - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Weizmann - Letter Sent To Members Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Weizmann Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1985PLC038164 and registration number is 038164. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other activities relating to finishing of textile. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 126.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Weizmann is ₹79.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Weizmann is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Weizmann is ₹122.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Weizmann are ₹79.00 and ₹79.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Weizmann stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Weizmann is ₹121.70 and 52-week low of Weizmann is ₹63.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Weizmann has shown returns of 2.57% over the past day, -5.95% for the past month, -12.81% over 3 months, -29.9% over 1 year, -4.5% across 3 years, and 8.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Weizmann are 20.70 and 1.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.63 per annum.
Source: Dion Global