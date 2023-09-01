Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.51
|9.99
|2.59
|7.41
|36.81
|210.56
|77.50
|1.29
|20.02
|63.88
|104.78
|39.72
|103.26
|-48.54
|-9.41
|-6.99
|-21.97
|-48.53
|252.10
|41,800.00
|20,850.00
|1.63
|1.43
|8.70
|21.09
|65.39
|302.37
|203.40
|4.28
|-2.56
|20.99
|25.13
|-17.38
|178.07
|22.39
|5.48
|2.08
|-8.37
|16.06
|-19.68
|168.68
|80.25
|9.49
|1.17
|-3.62
|-10.82
|-31.35
|-71.68
|-77.37
|2.33
|10.83
|1.32
|11.23
|-24.75
|403.28
|40.83
|22.22
|22.22
|10.00
|10.00
|-45.00
|83.33
|83.33
|0
|0.15
|-44.83
|-45.74
|-77.93
|-78.51
|-81.76
Weizmann Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1985PLC038164 and registration number is 038164. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other activities relating to finishing of textile. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Weizmann Ltd. is ₹163.27 Cr as on Jun 22, 2023.
P/E ratio of Weizmann Ltd. is 21.61 and PB ratio of Weizmann Ltd. is 2.9 as on Jun 22, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Weizmann Ltd. is ₹102.95 as on Jun 22, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Weizmann Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Weizmann Ltd. is ₹132.65 and 52-week low of Weizmann Ltd. is ₹70.30 as on Jun 22, 2023.