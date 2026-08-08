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Jattashankar Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

JATTASHANKAR INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Jattashankar Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹464.00 Closed
1.51₹ 6.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jattashankar Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹451.00₹548.00
₹464.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹201.20₹548.00
₹464.00
Open Price
₹548.00
Prev. Close
₹457.10
Volume
62

Source: Dion Global

Jattashankar Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jattashankar Industries		9.437.9213.2112.29112.16218.58100.00
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-3.652.6029.15-23.85-1.1515.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-4.57-11.62-4.91-26.781.404.14
AYM Syntex		-1.481.947.7232.7924.0852.8622.61
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-2.573.78-0.27-18.59-23.44139.32
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8514.6413.4254.0162.66145.79139.83
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.49-3.187.8726.13-3.7627.6916.46
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-7.28-19.42-23.51-46.084.83-14.33
Shree Ram Twistex		0.10-2.30-17.35-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Weizmann		2.60-5.95-12.81-11.09-29.90-4.508.25
Arex Industries		15.0618.9229.49-0.53-6.528.660.05
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5689.8341.3578.63538.7888.2140.03
Surbhi Industries		15.4297.570.97340.15857.29272.13136.96
Shekhawati Industries		10.58-0.57-7.77-5.91-36.9136.5417.32
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Mohit Industries		21.3620.6712.2410.31-14.0425.6612.22
Anjani Synthetics		10.9411.92-9.406.99-33.92-5.16-3.61
Sunil Industries		10.350.711.88-7.016.1038.5938.06
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.81-7.29-6.17-32.0810.060.19
Skybiotech Healthcare		-2.50-5.4317.9317.04-24.0320.8032.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jattashankar Industries has gained 112.16% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Jattashankar Industries has outperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).

Jattashankar Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jattashankar Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5429.64426.7
10422.88424.92
20421.81421.78
50412.5416.33
100415.69404.53
200364.3365.58

Source: Dion Global

Jattashankar Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jattashankar Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jattashankar Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTJattashankar Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June
Jul 15, 2026, 04:41 PM IST ISTJattashankar Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTJattashankar Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today, I.E., Tuesday, 30Th June, 2026
Jun 26, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTJattashankar Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today, I.E., Friday, 26Th June, 2026
Jun 25, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTJattashankar Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today, I.E., Wednesday, 24Th June, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Jattashankar Industries

Jattashankar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1988PLC048451 and registration number is 048451. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of man-made fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 129.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Keval Jayanti Khudai
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nileshbhai Bhagvanji Bapodara
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Mayuri Suresh Asawa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Parshottam Gajra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Harsh Pankajkumar Nayak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Prakashbhai Ashara
    Executive Director

FAQs on Jattashankar Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Jattashankar Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jattashankar Industries is ₹464.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jattashankar Industries?

The Jattashankar Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jattashankar Industries?

The market cap of Jattashankar Industries is ₹203.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jattashankar Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jattashankar Industries are ₹548.00 and ₹451.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jattashankar Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jattashankar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jattashankar Industries is ₹548.00 and 52-week low of Jattashankar Industries is ₹201.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jattashankar Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jattashankar Industries has shown returns of 1.51% over the past day, 7.92% for the past month, 13.21% over 3 months, 112.16% over 1 year, 218.58% across 3 years, and 100.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jattashankar Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jattashankar Industries are 198.63 and 10.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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