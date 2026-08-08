Here's the live share price of Jattashankar Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jattashankar Industries
|9.43
|7.92
|13.21
|12.29
|112.16
|218.58
|100.00
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.36
|-3.65
|2.60
|29.15
|-23.85
|-1.15
|15.66
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-0.99
|-4.57
|-11.62
|-4.91
|-26.78
|1.40
|4.14
|AYM Syntex
|-1.48
|1.94
|7.72
|32.79
|24.08
|52.86
|22.61
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.93
|-2.57
|3.78
|-0.27
|-18.59
|-23.44
|139.32
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|2.85
|14.64
|13.42
|54.01
|62.66
|145.79
|139.83
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|3.49
|-3.18
|7.87
|26.13
|-3.76
|27.69
|16.46
|Vishal Fabrics
|4.12
|-7.28
|-19.42
|-23.51
|-46.08
|4.83
|-14.33
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0.10
|-2.30
|-17.35
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|Weizmann
|2.60
|-5.95
|-12.81
|-11.09
|-29.90
|-4.50
|8.25
|Arex Industries
|15.06
|18.92
|29.49
|-0.53
|-6.52
|8.66
|0.05
|Ramgopal Polytex
|27.56
|89.83
|41.35
|78.63
|538.78
|88.21
|40.03
|Surbhi Industries
|15.42
|97.57
|0.97
|340.15
|857.29
|272.13
|136.96
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.58
|-0.57
|-7.77
|-5.91
|-36.91
|36.54
|17.32
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-2.55
|-5.24
|-2.26
|-14.16
|-17.06
|-0.56
|11.06
|Mohit Industries
|21.36
|20.67
|12.24
|10.31
|-14.04
|25.66
|12.22
|Anjani Synthetics
|10.94
|11.92
|-9.40
|6.99
|-33.92
|-5.16
|-3.61
|Sunil Industries
|10.35
|0.71
|1.88
|-7.01
|6.10
|38.59
|38.06
|Gini Silk Mills
|1.75
|1.81
|-7.29
|-6.17
|-32.08
|10.06
|0.19
|Skybiotech Healthcare
|-2.50
|-5.43
|17.93
|17.04
|-24.03
|20.80
|32.60
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jattashankar Industries has gained 112.16% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Jattashankar Industries has outperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|429.64
|426.7
|10
|422.88
|424.92
|20
|421.81
|421.78
|50
|412.5
|416.33
|100
|415.69
|404.53
|200
|364.3
|365.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jattashankar Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|Jattashankar Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June
|Jul 15, 2026, 04:41 PM IST IST
|Jattashankar Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Jattashankar Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today, I.E., Tuesday, 30Th June, 2026
|Jun 26, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|Jattashankar Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today, I.E., Friday, 26Th June, 2026
|Jun 25, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|Jattashankar Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today, I.E., Wednesday, 24Th June, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Jattashankar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1988PLC048451 and registration number is 048451. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of man-made fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 129.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jattashankar Industries is ₹464.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jattashankar Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jattashankar Industries is ₹203.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jattashankar Industries are ₹548.00 and ₹451.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jattashankar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jattashankar Industries is ₹548.00 and 52-week low of Jattashankar Industries is ₹201.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jattashankar Industries has shown returns of 1.51% over the past day, 7.92% for the past month, 13.21% over 3 months, 112.16% over 1 year, 218.58% across 3 years, and 100.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jattashankar Industries are 198.63 and 10.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global