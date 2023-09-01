Follow Us

Jattashankar Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JATTASHANKAR INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.06 Closed
00
As on Aug 24, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jattashankar Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.06₹15.06
₹15.06
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.00₹20.35
₹15.06
Open Price
₹15.06
Prev. Close
₹15.06
Volume
0

Jattashankar Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.06
  • R215.06
  • R315.06
  • Pivot
    15.06
  • S115.06
  • S215.06
  • S315.06

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.5114.3
  • 1016.1614.65
  • 2015.4915.5
  • 5016.4516.26
  • 10015.716.26
  • 20015.2217.11

Jattashankar Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
010.17-0.33-22.77-3.0937.28-41.85
1.4420.3164.27104.9539.95103.03-48.35
-9.55-7.31-22.05-49.23115.6821,978.9521,978.95
0.990.757.9120.5764.62298.31200.14
4.59-2.0021.7125.86-17.27177.0323.13
4.151.69-10.1915.92-20.70165.0481.70
8.731.11-3.46-10.91-31.41-71.60-84.95
14.9523.1744.7234.8927.081,721.673,282.79
-5.17-4.09-11.16-6.7218.27166.4755.19
-9.51-28.96-50.29-55.40-58.282,100.18450.78
-1.540.4441.6354.00104.42431.91241.06
2.66-4.594.97-14.55-7.48-42.17-53.62
6.95-0.837.4830.43-46.9118.0537.69
-2.75-5.507.303.60-10.02133.1747.27
3.988.8131.8918.46-15.52224.0767.53
-7.79-15.2365.3055.87117.66504.00422.94
0.452.896.198.7212.3271.59-21.84
-4.091.568.5021.4712.31-20.90-58.10
00.953.8620.0763.22507.99507.99
21.1828.0444.0318.71-2.7685.60-15.46

Jattashankar Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Jattashankar Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jattashankar Industries Ltd.

Jattashankar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1988PLC048451 and registration number is 048451. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of man-made fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jattashankar Poddar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Sharad Poddar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Seema S Poddar
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Sandeepkumar Modi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Udit Master
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Richa Sushil Chaudhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankur Poddar
    Director & CFO

FAQs on Jattashankar Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jattashankar Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Jattashankar Industries Ltd. is ₹6.61 Cr as on Aug 24, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jattashankar Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jattashankar Industries Ltd. is 12.87 and PB ratio of Jattashankar Industries Ltd. is 0.42 as on Aug 24, 2023.

What is the share price of Jattashankar Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jattashankar Industries Ltd. is ₹15.06 as on Aug 24, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jattashankar Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jattashankar Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jattashankar Industries Ltd. is ₹20.35 and 52-week low of Jattashankar Industries Ltd. is ₹13.00 as on Aug 24, 2023.

