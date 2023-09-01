What is the Market Cap of Jattashankar Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Jattashankar Industries Ltd. is ₹6.61 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jattashankar Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jattashankar Industries Ltd. is 12.87 and PB ratio of Jattashankar Industries Ltd. is 0.42 as on .

What is the share price of Jattashankar Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jattashankar Industries Ltd. is ₹15.06 as on .