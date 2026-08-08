What is the share price of Jattashankar Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jattashankar Industries is ₹464.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Jattashankar Industries? The Jattashankar Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jattashankar Industries? The market cap of Jattashankar Industries is ₹203.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jattashankar Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jattashankar Industries are ₹548.00 and ₹451.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jattashankar Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jattashankar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jattashankar Industries is ₹548.00 and 52-week low of Jattashankar Industries is ₹201.20 as on .

How has the Jattashankar Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Jattashankar Industries has shown returns of 1.51% over the past day, 7.92% for the past month, 13.21% over 3 months, 112.16% over 1 year, 218.58% across 3 years, and 100.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jattashankar Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jattashankar Industries are 198.63 and 10.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global