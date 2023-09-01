Follow Us

RAJ RAYON INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | NSE
₹41.90 Closed
-1.99-0.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.90₹41.90
₹41.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.90₹89.75
₹41.90
Open Price
₹41.90
Prev. Close
₹42.75
Volume
6,865

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R141.9
  • R241.9
  • R341.9
  • Pivot
    41.9
  • S141.9
  • S241.9
  • S341.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.3544.31
  • 1020.445.66
  • 2018.6847.5
  • 5014.6451.36
  • 1009.4252.9
  • 2004.8747.51

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.41-6.99-21.97-48.53252.1041,800.0020,850.00
1.6620.4664.47105.5340.23104.01-48.36
1.451.268.5120.8865.09301.66202.86
4.28-2.5620.9925.13-17.38178.0722.39
5.562.15-8.3016.14-19.63168.8780.38
9.491.17-3.62-10.82-31.35-71.68-77.37
12.519.992.597.4136.81210.5677.50
1.339.750.3310.14-25.49398.3639.45
22.2222.2210.0010.00-45.0083.3383.33
00.15-44.83-45.74-77.93-78.51-81.76

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Raj Rayon Industries Ltd.

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120DN1993PLC000368 and registration number is 000368. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajkumar Satyanarayan Agarwal
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sapna Rajkumar Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sandiip Satyanarayan Agarwwal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vinodkumar Bajranglal Dalmia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Prof. Ramesh Chandra Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kailashnath Jeevan Koppikar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Raj Rayon Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Raj Rayon Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Raj Rayon Industries Ltd. is ₹2,329.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Raj Rayon Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Raj Rayon Industries Ltd. is -260.25 and PB ratio of Raj Rayon Industries Ltd. is 41.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Raj Rayon Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raj Rayon Industries Ltd. is ₹41.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raj Rayon Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raj Rayon Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raj Rayon Industries Ltd. is ₹89.75 and 52-week low of Raj Rayon Industries Ltd. is ₹11.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

