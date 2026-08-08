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Raj Rayon Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAJ RAYON INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Raj Rayon Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.98 Closed
1.48₹ 0.32
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Raj Rayon Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.32₹22.09
₹21.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.20₹28.86
₹21.98
Open Price
₹22.09
Prev. Close
₹21.66
Volume
2,374

Source: Dion Global

Raj Rayon Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-2.573.78-0.27-18.59-23.44139.32
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-3.652.6029.15-23.85-1.1515.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-4.57-11.62-4.91-26.781.404.14
AYM Syntex		-1.481.947.7232.7924.0852.8622.61
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8514.6413.4254.0162.66145.79139.83
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.49-3.187.8726.13-3.7627.6916.46
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-7.28-19.42-23.51-46.084.83-14.33
Jattashankar Industries		9.437.9213.2112.29112.16218.58100.00
Shree Ram Twistex		0.10-2.30-17.35-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Weizmann		2.60-5.95-12.81-11.09-29.90-4.508.25
Arex Industries		15.0618.9229.49-0.53-6.528.660.05
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5689.8341.3578.63538.7888.2140.03
Surbhi Industries		15.4297.570.97340.15857.29272.13136.96
Shekhawati Industries		10.58-0.57-7.77-5.91-36.9136.5417.32
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Mohit Industries		21.3620.6712.2410.31-14.0425.6612.22
Anjani Synthetics		10.9411.92-9.406.99-33.92-5.16-3.61
Sunil Industries		10.350.711.88-7.016.1038.5938.06
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.81-7.29-6.17-32.0810.060.19
Skybiotech Healthcare		-2.50-5.4317.9317.04-24.0320.8032.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Raj Rayon Industries has declined 18.59% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Raj Rayon Industries has outperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).

Raj Rayon Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Raj Rayon Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.5521.07
1020.9421.05
2021.4321.21
5021.1221.28
10021.1921.45
20022.1922.13

Source: Dion Global

Raj Rayon Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Raj Rayon Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Raj Rayon Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 03:42 PM IST ISTRaj Rayon Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Un Audited Financial Results/Statements Of The Company For T
Jul 23, 2026, 03:25 PM IST ISTRaj Rayon Industries - Intimation Of Schedule Of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings Under The SEBI (Listing Obligation
Jul 15, 2026, 05:24 PM IST ISTRaj Rayon Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 18, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTRaj Rayon Industries - Corporate Presentation
May 14, 2026, 06:44 PM IST ISTRaj Rayon Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Raj Rayon Industries

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120DN1993PLC000368 and registration number is 000368. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1179.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajkumar Satyanarayan Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandiip Satyanarayan Agarwwal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Sapna Rajkumar Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vinodkumar Bajranglal Dalmia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kailashnath Jeevan Koppikar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Supriya Mahesh Pujari
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Raj Rayon Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Raj Rayon Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raj Rayon Industries is ₹21.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Raj Rayon Industries?

The Raj Rayon Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raj Rayon Industries?

The market cap of Raj Rayon Industries is ₹1,222.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Raj Rayon Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Raj Rayon Industries are ₹22.09 and ₹21.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raj Rayon Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raj Rayon Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raj Rayon Industries is ₹28.86 and 52-week low of Raj Rayon Industries is ₹19.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Raj Rayon Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Raj Rayon Industries has shown returns of 1.48% over the past day, -2.57% for the past month, 3.78% over 3 months, -18.59% over 1 year, -23.44% across 3 years, and 139.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raj Rayon Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raj Rayon Industries are 35.96 and 7.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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