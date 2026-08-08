What is the share price of Raj Rayon Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raj Rayon Industries is ₹21.98 as on .

What kind of stock is Raj Rayon Industries? The Raj Rayon Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raj Rayon Industries? The market cap of Raj Rayon Industries is ₹1,222.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Raj Rayon Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Raj Rayon Industries are ₹22.09 and ₹21.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raj Rayon Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raj Rayon Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raj Rayon Industries is ₹28.86 and 52-week low of Raj Rayon Industries is ₹19.20 as on .

How has the Raj Rayon Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Raj Rayon Industries has shown returns of 1.48% over the past day, -2.57% for the past month, 3.78% over 3 months, -18.59% over 1 year, -23.44% across 3 years, and 139.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raj Rayon Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raj Rayon Industries are 35.96 and 7.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global