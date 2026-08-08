Here's the live share price of Raj Rayon Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.93
|-2.57
|3.78
|-0.27
|-18.59
|-23.44
|139.32
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.36
|-3.65
|2.60
|29.15
|-23.85
|-1.15
|15.66
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-0.99
|-4.57
|-11.62
|-4.91
|-26.78
|1.40
|4.14
|AYM Syntex
|-1.48
|1.94
|7.72
|32.79
|24.08
|52.86
|22.61
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|2.85
|14.64
|13.42
|54.01
|62.66
|145.79
|139.83
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|3.49
|-3.18
|7.87
|26.13
|-3.76
|27.69
|16.46
|Vishal Fabrics
|4.12
|-7.28
|-19.42
|-23.51
|-46.08
|4.83
|-14.33
|Jattashankar Industries
|9.43
|7.92
|13.21
|12.29
|112.16
|218.58
|100.00
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0.10
|-2.30
|-17.35
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|Weizmann
|2.60
|-5.95
|-12.81
|-11.09
|-29.90
|-4.50
|8.25
|Arex Industries
|15.06
|18.92
|29.49
|-0.53
|-6.52
|8.66
|0.05
|Ramgopal Polytex
|27.56
|89.83
|41.35
|78.63
|538.78
|88.21
|40.03
|Surbhi Industries
|15.42
|97.57
|0.97
|340.15
|857.29
|272.13
|136.96
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.58
|-0.57
|-7.77
|-5.91
|-36.91
|36.54
|17.32
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-2.55
|-5.24
|-2.26
|-14.16
|-17.06
|-0.56
|11.06
|Mohit Industries
|21.36
|20.67
|12.24
|10.31
|-14.04
|25.66
|12.22
|Anjani Synthetics
|10.94
|11.92
|-9.40
|6.99
|-33.92
|-5.16
|-3.61
|Sunil Industries
|10.35
|0.71
|1.88
|-7.01
|6.10
|38.59
|38.06
|Gini Silk Mills
|1.75
|1.81
|-7.29
|-6.17
|-32.08
|10.06
|0.19
|Skybiotech Healthcare
|-2.50
|-5.43
|17.93
|17.04
|-24.03
|20.80
|32.60
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Raj Rayon Industries has declined 18.59% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Raj Rayon Industries has outperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.55
|21.07
|10
|20.94
|21.05
|20
|21.43
|21.21
|50
|21.12
|21.28
|100
|21.19
|21.45
|200
|22.19
|22.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Raj Rayon Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 03:42 PM IST IST
|Raj Rayon Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Un Audited Financial Results/Statements Of The Company For T
|Jul 23, 2026, 03:25 PM IST IST
|Raj Rayon Industries - Intimation Of Schedule Of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings Under The SEBI (Listing Obligation
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:24 PM IST IST
|Raj Rayon Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 18, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Raj Rayon Industries - Corporate Presentation
|May 14, 2026, 06:44 PM IST IST
|Raj Rayon Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120DN1993PLC000368 and registration number is 000368. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1179.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raj Rayon Industries is ₹21.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Raj Rayon Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Raj Rayon Industries is ₹1,222.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Raj Rayon Industries are ₹22.09 and ₹21.32.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raj Rayon Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raj Rayon Industries is ₹28.86 and 52-week low of Raj Rayon Industries is ₹19.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Raj Rayon Industries has shown returns of 1.48% over the past day, -2.57% for the past month, 3.78% over 3 months, -18.59% over 1 year, -23.44% across 3 years, and 139.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raj Rayon Industries are 35.96 and 7.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global