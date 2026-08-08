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Mohit Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

MOHIT INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Mohit Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.50 Closed
7.84₹ 2.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mohit Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.00₹27.50
₹27.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.50₹42.55
₹27.50
Open Price
₹25.20
Prev. Close
₹25.50
Volume
5,859

Source: Dion Global

Mohit Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mohit Industries		21.3620.6712.2410.31-14.0425.6612.22
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-3.652.6029.15-23.85-1.1515.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-4.57-11.62-4.91-26.781.404.14
AYM Syntex		-1.481.947.7232.7924.0852.8622.61
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-2.573.78-0.27-18.59-23.44139.32
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8514.6413.4254.0162.66145.79139.83
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.49-3.187.8726.13-3.7627.6916.46
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-7.28-19.42-23.51-46.084.83-14.33
Jattashankar Industries		9.437.9213.2112.29112.16218.58100.00
Shree Ram Twistex		0.10-2.30-17.35-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Weizmann		2.60-5.95-12.81-11.09-29.90-4.508.25
Arex Industries		15.0618.9229.49-0.53-6.528.660.05
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5689.8341.3578.63538.7888.2140.03
Surbhi Industries		15.4297.570.97340.15857.29272.13136.96
Shekhawati Industries		10.58-0.57-7.77-5.91-36.9136.5417.32
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Anjani Synthetics		10.9411.92-9.406.99-33.92-5.16-3.61
Sunil Industries		10.350.711.88-7.016.1038.5938.06
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.81-7.29-6.17-32.0810.060.19
Skybiotech Healthcare		-2.50-5.4317.9317.04-24.0320.8032.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mohit Industries has declined 14.04% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Mohit Industries has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).

Mohit Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mohit Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.7225.16
1022.6824.21
2022.8423.68
5023.2723.49
10023.1423.95
20026.1125.44

Source: Dion Global

Mohit Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mohit Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mohit Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTMohit Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Finan
Jul 07, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTMohit Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 01:48 AM IST ISTMohit Industries - Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31 March 2026
May 30, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTMohit Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29Th May 2026
May 22, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTMohit Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial R

Source: Dion Global

About Mohit Industries

Mohit Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1991PLC015074 and registration number is 015074. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 139.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narayan Sitaram Saboo
    Chairman & M.D & CFO
  • Mr. Naresh Sitaram Saboo
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohit Narayan Saboo
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dishant Kaushikbhai Jariwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Samiksha Nandwani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anshula Sachinkumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mohit Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Mohit Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mohit Industries is ₹27.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mohit Industries?

The Mohit Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mohit Industries?

The market cap of Mohit Industries is ₹38.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mohit Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mohit Industries are ₹27.50 and ₹24.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mohit Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mohit Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mohit Industries is ₹42.55 and 52-week low of Mohit Industries is ₹17.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mohit Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mohit Industries has shown returns of 7.84% over the past day, 20.67% for the past month, 12.24% over 3 months, -14.04% over 1 year, 25.66% across 3 years, and 12.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mohit Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mohit Industries are -49.46 and 0.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mohit Industries News

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