MOHIT INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | NSE
₹15.20 Closed
2.010.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mohit Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.95₹15.45
₹15.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.95₹21.80
₹15.20
Open Price
₹15.45
Prev. Close
₹14.90
Volume
24,624

Mohit Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.42
  • R215.68
  • R315.92
  • Pivot
    15.18
  • S114.92
  • S214.68
  • S314.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.8214.88
  • 1017.9614.91
  • 2018.0414.83
  • 5018.4714.71
  • 10017.5914.77
  • 20018.4915.16

Mohit Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.339.750.3310.14-25.49398.3639.45
1.6620.4664.47105.5340.23104.01-48.36
-9.41-6.99-21.97-48.53252.1041,800.0020,850.00
1.451.268.5120.8865.09301.66202.86
4.28-2.5620.9925.13-17.38178.0722.39
5.562.15-8.3016.14-19.63168.8780.38
9.491.17-3.62-10.82-31.35-71.68-77.37
12.519.992.597.4136.81210.5677.50
22.2222.2210.0010.00-45.0083.3383.33
00.15-44.83-45.74-77.93-78.51-81.76

Mohit Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Mohit Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mohit Industries Ltd.

Mohit Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1991PLC015074 and registration number is 015074. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 166.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narayan Sitaram Saboo
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Narayan Saboo
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Naresh Sitaram Saboo
    Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Rasiklal Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachinkumar Pramod Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pragya Memani
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Mohit Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mohit Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Mohit Industries Ltd. is ₹21.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mohit Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mohit Industries Ltd. is -12.55 and PB ratio of Mohit Industries Ltd. is 0.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mohit Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mohit Industries Ltd. is ₹15.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mohit Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mohit Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mohit Industries Ltd. is ₹21.80 and 52-week low of Mohit Industries Ltd. is ₹10.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

