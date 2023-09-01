Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.33
|9.75
|0.33
|10.14
|-25.49
|398.36
|39.45
|1.66
|20.46
|64.47
|105.53
|40.23
|104.01
|-48.36
|-9.41
|-6.99
|-21.97
|-48.53
|252.10
|41,800.00
|20,850.00
|1.45
|1.26
|8.51
|20.88
|65.09
|301.66
|202.86
|4.28
|-2.56
|20.99
|25.13
|-17.38
|178.07
|22.39
|5.56
|2.15
|-8.30
|16.14
|-19.63
|168.87
|80.38
|9.49
|1.17
|-3.62
|-10.82
|-31.35
|-71.68
|-77.37
|12.51
|9.99
|2.59
|7.41
|36.81
|210.56
|77.50
|22.22
|22.22
|10.00
|10.00
|-45.00
|83.33
|83.33
|0
|0.15
|-44.83
|-45.74
|-77.93
|-78.51
|-81.76
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mohit Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1991PLC015074 and registration number is 015074. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 166.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mohit Industries Ltd. is ₹21.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mohit Industries Ltd. is -12.55 and PB ratio of Mohit Industries Ltd. is 0.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mohit Industries Ltd. is ₹15.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mohit Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mohit Industries Ltd. is ₹21.80 and 52-week low of Mohit Industries Ltd. is ₹10.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.