What is the share price of Mohit Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mohit Industries is ₹27.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Mohit Industries? The Mohit Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mohit Industries? The market cap of Mohit Industries is ₹38.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mohit Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mohit Industries are ₹27.50 and ₹24.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mohit Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mohit Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mohit Industries is ₹42.55 and 52-week low of Mohit Industries is ₹17.50 as on .

How has the Mohit Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Mohit Industries has shown returns of 7.84% over the past day, 20.67% for the past month, 12.24% over 3 months, -14.04% over 1 year, 25.66% across 3 years, and 12.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mohit Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mohit Industries are -49.46 and 0.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global