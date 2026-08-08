Here's the live share price of Mohit Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mohit Industries
|21.36
|20.67
|12.24
|10.31
|-14.04
|25.66
|12.22
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.36
|-3.65
|2.60
|29.15
|-23.85
|-1.15
|15.66
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-0.99
|-4.57
|-11.62
|-4.91
|-26.78
|1.40
|4.14
|AYM Syntex
|-1.48
|1.94
|7.72
|32.79
|24.08
|52.86
|22.61
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.93
|-2.57
|3.78
|-0.27
|-18.59
|-23.44
|139.32
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|2.85
|14.64
|13.42
|54.01
|62.66
|145.79
|139.83
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|3.49
|-3.18
|7.87
|26.13
|-3.76
|27.69
|16.46
|Vishal Fabrics
|4.12
|-7.28
|-19.42
|-23.51
|-46.08
|4.83
|-14.33
|Jattashankar Industries
|9.43
|7.92
|13.21
|12.29
|112.16
|218.58
|100.00
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0.10
|-2.30
|-17.35
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|Weizmann
|2.60
|-5.95
|-12.81
|-11.09
|-29.90
|-4.50
|8.25
|Arex Industries
|15.06
|18.92
|29.49
|-0.53
|-6.52
|8.66
|0.05
|Ramgopal Polytex
|27.56
|89.83
|41.35
|78.63
|538.78
|88.21
|40.03
|Surbhi Industries
|15.42
|97.57
|0.97
|340.15
|857.29
|272.13
|136.96
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.58
|-0.57
|-7.77
|-5.91
|-36.91
|36.54
|17.32
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-2.55
|-5.24
|-2.26
|-14.16
|-17.06
|-0.56
|11.06
|Anjani Synthetics
|10.94
|11.92
|-9.40
|6.99
|-33.92
|-5.16
|-3.61
|Sunil Industries
|10.35
|0.71
|1.88
|-7.01
|6.10
|38.59
|38.06
|Gini Silk Mills
|1.75
|1.81
|-7.29
|-6.17
|-32.08
|10.06
|0.19
|Skybiotech Healthcare
|-2.50
|-5.43
|17.93
|17.04
|-24.03
|20.80
|32.60
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mohit Industries has declined 14.04% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Mohit Industries has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.72
|25.16
|10
|22.68
|24.21
|20
|22.84
|23.68
|50
|23.27
|23.49
|100
|23.14
|23.95
|200
|26.11
|25.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mohit Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Mohit Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Finan
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|Mohit Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 01:48 AM IST IST
|Mohit Industries - Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31 March 2026
|May 30, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|Mohit Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29Th May 2026
|May 22, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Mohit Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial R
Source: Dion Global
Mohit Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1991PLC015074 and registration number is 015074. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 139.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mohit Industries is ₹27.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mohit Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mohit Industries is ₹38.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mohit Industries are ₹27.50 and ₹24.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mohit Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mohit Industries is ₹42.55 and 52-week low of Mohit Industries is ₹17.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mohit Industries has shown returns of 7.84% over the past day, 20.67% for the past month, 12.24% over 3 months, -14.04% over 1 year, 25.66% across 3 years, and 12.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mohit Industries are -49.46 and 0.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global