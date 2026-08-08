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Vishal Fabrics Share Price

NSE
BSE

VISHAL FABRICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Vishal Fabrics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.71 Closed
1.41₹ 0.26
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vishal Fabrics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.11₹18.90
₹18.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.66₹37.60
₹18.71
Open Price
₹18.75
Prev. Close
₹18.45
Volume
66,044

Source: Dion Global

Vishal Fabrics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-7.28-19.42-23.51-46.084.83-14.33
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-3.652.6029.15-23.85-1.1515.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-4.57-11.62-4.91-26.781.404.14
AYM Syntex		-1.481.947.7232.7924.0852.8622.61
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-2.573.78-0.27-18.59-23.44139.32
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8514.6413.4254.0162.66145.79139.83
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.49-3.187.8726.13-3.7627.6916.46
Jattashankar Industries		9.437.9213.2112.29112.16218.58100.00
Shree Ram Twistex		0.10-2.30-17.35-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Weizmann		2.60-5.95-12.81-11.09-29.90-4.508.25
Arex Industries		15.0618.9229.49-0.53-6.528.660.05
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5689.8341.3578.63538.7888.2140.03
Surbhi Industries		15.4297.570.97340.15857.29272.13136.96
Shekhawati Industries		10.58-0.57-7.77-5.91-36.9136.5417.32
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Mohit Industries		21.3620.6712.2410.31-14.0425.6612.22
Anjani Synthetics		10.9411.92-9.406.99-33.92-5.16-3.61
Sunil Industries		10.350.711.88-7.016.1038.5938.06
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.81-7.29-6.17-32.0810.060.19
Skybiotech Healthcare		-2.50-5.4317.9317.04-24.0320.8032.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vishal Fabrics has declined 46.08% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Vishal Fabrics has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).

Vishal Fabrics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vishal Fabrics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.1318.23
1018.2618.34
2018.9618.72
5019.7419.5
10020.0220.56
20022.9822.72

Source: Dion Global

Vishal Fabrics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vishal Fabrics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 24.55%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vishal Fabrics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:06 PM IST ISTVishal Fabrics - Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 07:58 PM IST ISTVishal Fabrics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 29, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTVishal Fabrics - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 3
Jul 14, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTVishal Fabrics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 14, 2026, 08:15 PM IST ISTVishal Fabrics - Intimation Regarding Dispatch Of Letters To Those Shareholders Whose Email Addresses Are Not Registered With

Source: Dion Global

About Vishal Fabrics

Vishal Fabrics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1985PLC008206 and registration number is 008206. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1602.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 123.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Brijmohan D Chiripal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Bajaj
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arvind Pandey
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Susanta Kumar Panda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ram Krishna Dash
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Roma Siddharth Sanghani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vishal Fabrics Share Price

What is the share price of Vishal Fabrics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishal Fabrics is ₹18.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vishal Fabrics?

The Vishal Fabrics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vishal Fabrics?

The market cap of Vishal Fabrics is ₹463.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vishal Fabrics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vishal Fabrics are ₹18.90 and ₹18.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vishal Fabrics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishal Fabrics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishal Fabrics is ₹37.60 and 52-week low of Vishal Fabrics is ₹14.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vishal Fabrics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vishal Fabrics has shown returns of 1.41% over the past day, -7.28% for the past month, -19.42% over 3 months, -46.08% over 1 year, 4.83% across 3 years, and -14.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vishal Fabrics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vishal Fabrics are 13.35 and 0.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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