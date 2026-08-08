What is the share price of Vishal Fabrics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishal Fabrics is ₹18.71 as on .

What kind of stock is Vishal Fabrics? The Vishal Fabrics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vishal Fabrics? The market cap of Vishal Fabrics is ₹463.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vishal Fabrics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vishal Fabrics are ₹18.90 and ₹18.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vishal Fabrics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishal Fabrics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishal Fabrics is ₹37.60 and 52-week low of Vishal Fabrics is ₹14.66 as on .

How has the Vishal Fabrics performed historically in terms of returns? The Vishal Fabrics has shown returns of 1.41% over the past day, -7.28% for the past month, -19.42% over 3 months, -46.08% over 1 year, 4.83% across 3 years, and -14.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vishal Fabrics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vishal Fabrics are 13.35 and 0.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global