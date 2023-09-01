Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.49
|1.17
|-3.62
|-10.82
|-31.35
|-71.68
|-77.37
|1.66
|20.46
|64.47
|105.53
|40.23
|104.01
|-48.36
|-9.41
|-6.99
|-21.97
|-48.53
|252.10
|41,800.00
|20,850.00
|1.45
|1.26
|8.51
|20.88
|65.09
|301.66
|202.86
|4.28
|-2.56
|20.99
|25.13
|-17.38
|178.07
|22.39
|5.56
|2.15
|-8.30
|16.14
|-19.63
|168.87
|80.38
|12.51
|9.99
|2.59
|7.41
|36.81
|210.56
|77.50
|1.33
|9.75
|0.33
|10.14
|-25.49
|398.36
|39.45
|22.22
|22.22
|10.00
|10.00
|-45.00
|83.33
|83.33
|0
|0.15
|-44.83
|-45.74
|-77.93
|-78.51
|-81.76
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Vishal Fabrics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1985PLC008206 and registration number is 008206. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1546.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vishal Fabrics Ltd. is ₹341.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vishal Fabrics Ltd. is 9.45 and PB ratio of Vishal Fabrics Ltd. is 0.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishal Fabrics Ltd. is ₹17.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishal Fabrics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishal Fabrics Ltd. is ₹29.90 and 52-week low of Vishal Fabrics Ltd. is ₹14.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.