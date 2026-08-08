Here's the live share price of Vishal Fabrics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vishal Fabrics
|4.12
|-7.28
|-19.42
|-23.51
|-46.08
|4.83
|-14.33
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.36
|-3.65
|2.60
|29.15
|-23.85
|-1.15
|15.66
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-0.99
|-4.57
|-11.62
|-4.91
|-26.78
|1.40
|4.14
|AYM Syntex
|-1.48
|1.94
|7.72
|32.79
|24.08
|52.86
|22.61
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.93
|-2.57
|3.78
|-0.27
|-18.59
|-23.44
|139.32
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|2.85
|14.64
|13.42
|54.01
|62.66
|145.79
|139.83
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|3.49
|-3.18
|7.87
|26.13
|-3.76
|27.69
|16.46
|Jattashankar Industries
|9.43
|7.92
|13.21
|12.29
|112.16
|218.58
|100.00
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0.10
|-2.30
|-17.35
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|Weizmann
|2.60
|-5.95
|-12.81
|-11.09
|-29.90
|-4.50
|8.25
|Arex Industries
|15.06
|18.92
|29.49
|-0.53
|-6.52
|8.66
|0.05
|Ramgopal Polytex
|27.56
|89.83
|41.35
|78.63
|538.78
|88.21
|40.03
|Surbhi Industries
|15.42
|97.57
|0.97
|340.15
|857.29
|272.13
|136.96
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.58
|-0.57
|-7.77
|-5.91
|-36.91
|36.54
|17.32
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-2.55
|-5.24
|-2.26
|-14.16
|-17.06
|-0.56
|11.06
|Mohit Industries
|21.36
|20.67
|12.24
|10.31
|-14.04
|25.66
|12.22
|Anjani Synthetics
|10.94
|11.92
|-9.40
|6.99
|-33.92
|-5.16
|-3.61
|Sunil Industries
|10.35
|0.71
|1.88
|-7.01
|6.10
|38.59
|38.06
|Gini Silk Mills
|1.75
|1.81
|-7.29
|-6.17
|-32.08
|10.06
|0.19
|Skybiotech Healthcare
|-2.50
|-5.43
|17.93
|17.04
|-24.03
|20.80
|32.60
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vishal Fabrics has declined 46.08% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Vishal Fabrics has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.13
|18.23
|10
|18.26
|18.34
|20
|18.96
|18.72
|50
|19.74
|19.5
|100
|20.02
|20.56
|200
|22.98
|22.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vishal Fabrics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 24.55%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:06 PM IST IST
|Vishal Fabrics - Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:58 PM IST IST
|Vishal Fabrics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Vishal Fabrics - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 3
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Vishal Fabrics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 14, 2026, 08:15 PM IST IST
|Vishal Fabrics - Intimation Regarding Dispatch Of Letters To Those Shareholders Whose Email Addresses Are Not Registered With
Source: Dion Global
Vishal Fabrics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1985PLC008206 and registration number is 008206. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1602.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 123.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishal Fabrics is ₹18.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vishal Fabrics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vishal Fabrics is ₹463.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vishal Fabrics are ₹18.90 and ₹18.11.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishal Fabrics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishal Fabrics is ₹37.60 and 52-week low of Vishal Fabrics is ₹14.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vishal Fabrics has shown returns of 1.41% over the past day, -7.28% for the past month, -19.42% over 3 months, -46.08% over 1 year, 4.83% across 3 years, and -14.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vishal Fabrics are 13.35 and 0.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global