Vishal Fabrics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VISHAL FABRICS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | NSE
₹17.30 Closed
1.170.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vishal Fabrics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.10₹17.40
₹17.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.20₹29.90
₹17.30
Open Price
₹17.20
Prev. Close
₹17.10
Volume
1,61,029

Vishal Fabrics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.47
  • R217.58
  • R317.77
  • Pivot
    17.28
  • S117.17
  • S216.98
  • S316.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.516.93
  • 1022.6116.64
  • 2023.2116.49
  • 5024.7816.76
  • 10025.817.53
  • 20031.319.42

Vishal Fabrics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.491.17-3.62-10.82-31.35-71.68-77.37
1.6620.4664.47105.5340.23104.01-48.36
-9.41-6.99-21.97-48.53252.1041,800.0020,850.00
1.451.268.5120.8865.09301.66202.86
4.28-2.5620.9925.13-17.38178.0722.39
5.562.15-8.3016.14-19.63168.8780.38
12.519.992.597.4136.81210.5677.50
1.339.750.3310.14-25.49398.3639.45
22.2222.2210.0010.00-45.0083.3383.33
00.15-44.83-45.74-77.93-78.51-81.76

Vishal Fabrics Ltd. Share Holdings

Vishal Fabrics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Vishal Fabrics Ltd.

Vishal Fabrics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1985PLC008206 and registration number is 008206. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1546.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Brijmohan D Chiripal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Amit Kadmawala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Bajaj
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shubhankar Jha
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dhara Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Susanta Kumar Panda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vishal Fabrics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vishal Fabrics Ltd.?

The market cap of Vishal Fabrics Ltd. is ₹341.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vishal Fabrics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vishal Fabrics Ltd. is 9.45 and PB ratio of Vishal Fabrics Ltd. is 0.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vishal Fabrics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishal Fabrics Ltd. is ₹17.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vishal Fabrics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishal Fabrics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishal Fabrics Ltd. is ₹29.90 and 52-week low of Vishal Fabrics Ltd. is ₹14.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

