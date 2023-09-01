What is the Market Cap of Anjani Synthetics Ltd.? The market cap of Anjani Synthetics Ltd. is ₹43.34 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Anjani Synthetics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Anjani Synthetics Ltd. is 14.42 and PB ratio of Anjani Synthetics Ltd. is 0.55 as on .

What is the share price of Anjani Synthetics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anjani Synthetics Ltd. is ₹29.38 as on .