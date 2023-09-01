Follow Us

ANJANI SYNTHETICS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.38 Closed
1.660.48
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Anjani Synthetics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.70₹29.38
₹29.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.01₹36.20
₹29.38
Open Price
₹29.10
Prev. Close
₹28.90
Volume
893

Anjani Synthetics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.61
  • R229.83
  • R330.29
  • Pivot
    29.15
  • S128.93
  • S228.47
  • S328.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.5729.19
  • 1031.1629.38
  • 2031.6429.56
  • 5032.329.42
  • 10031.3729.12
  • 20032.6229.13

Anjani Synthetics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.75-5.507.303.60-10.02133.1747.27
1.4420.3164.27104.9539.95103.03-48.35
-9.55-7.31-22.05-49.23115.6821,978.9521,978.95
0.990.757.9120.5764.62298.31200.14
4.59-2.0021.7125.86-17.27177.0323.13
4.151.69-10.1915.92-20.70165.0481.70
8.731.11-3.46-10.91-31.41-71.60-84.95
14.9523.1744.7234.8927.081,721.673,282.79
-5.17-4.09-11.16-6.7218.27166.4755.19
-9.51-28.96-50.29-55.40-58.282,100.18450.78
-1.540.4441.6354.00104.42431.91241.06
2.66-4.594.97-14.55-7.48-42.17-53.62
6.95-0.837.4830.43-46.9118.0537.69
3.988.8131.8918.46-15.52224.0767.53
-7.79-15.2365.3055.87117.66504.00422.94
0.452.896.198.7212.3271.59-21.84
-4.091.568.5021.4712.31-20.90-58.10
00.953.8620.0763.22507.99507.99
21.1828.0444.0318.71-2.7685.60-15.46
2.429.630.3913.46-24.08323.8944.51

Anjani Synthetics Ltd. Share Holdings

Anjani Synthetics Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Anjani Synthetics Ltd.

Anjani Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11711GJ1984PLC007048 and registration number is 007048. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 304.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vasudev S Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Goverdhan Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Garima Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Alpesh Fatehsingh Purohit
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Anjani Synthetics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Anjani Synthetics Ltd.?

The market cap of Anjani Synthetics Ltd. is ₹43.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Anjani Synthetics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Anjani Synthetics Ltd. is 14.42 and PB ratio of Anjani Synthetics Ltd. is 0.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Anjani Synthetics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anjani Synthetics Ltd. is ₹29.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anjani Synthetics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anjani Synthetics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anjani Synthetics Ltd. is ₹36.20 and 52-week low of Anjani Synthetics Ltd. is ₹25.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

