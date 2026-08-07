What is the share price of Anjani Synthetics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anjani Synthetics is ₹25.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Anjani Synthetics? The Anjani Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anjani Synthetics? The market cap of Anjani Synthetics is ₹37.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Anjani Synthetics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Anjani Synthetics are ₹25.42 and ₹24.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anjani Synthetics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anjani Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anjani Synthetics is ₹41.79 and 52-week low of Anjani Synthetics is ₹20.25 as on .

How has the Anjani Synthetics performed historically in terms of returns? The Anjani Synthetics has shown returns of 0.8% over the past day, 11.92% for the past month, -9.4% over 3 months, -33.92% over 1 year, -5.16% across 3 years, and -3.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anjani Synthetics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anjani Synthetics are 9.82 and 0.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global