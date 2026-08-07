Here's the live share price of Anjani Synthetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Anjani Synthetics
|10.94
|11.92
|-9.4
|6.99
|-33.92
|-5.16
|-3.61
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.36
|-3.65
|2.6
|29.15
|-23.85
|-1.15
|15.66
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-0.99
|-4.57
|-11.62
|-4.91
|-26.78
|1.4
|4.14
|AYM Syntex
|-1.48
|1.94
|7.72
|32.79
|24.08
|52.86
|22.61
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.93
|-2.57
|3.78
|-0.27
|-18.59
|-23.44
|139.32
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|2.85
|14.64
|13.42
|54.01
|62.66
|145.79
|139.83
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|3.49
|-3.18
|7.87
|26.13
|-3.76
|27.69
|16.46
|Vishal Fabrics
|4.12
|-7.28
|-19.42
|-23.51
|-46.08
|4.83
|-14.33
|Jattashankar Industries
|9.43
|7.92
|13.21
|12.29
|112.16
|218.58
|100
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0.1
|-2.3
|-17.35
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|Weizmann
|2.6
|-5.95
|-12.81
|-11.09
|-29.9
|-4.5
|8.25
|Arex Industries
|15.06
|18.92
|29.49
|-0.53
|-6.52
|8.66
|0.05
|Ramgopal Polytex
|27.56
|89.83
|41.35
|78.63
|538.78
|88.21
|40.03
|Surbhi Industries
|15.42
|97.57
|0.97
|340.15
|857.29
|272.13
|136.96
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.58
|-0.57
|-7.77
|-5.91
|-36.91
|36.54
|17.32
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-2.55
|-5.24
|-2.26
|-14.16
|-17.06
|-0.56
|11.06
|Mohit Industries
|21.36
|20.67
|12.24
|10.31
|-14.04
|25.66
|12.22
|Sunil Industries
|10.35
|0.71
|1.88
|-7.01
|6.1
|38.59
|38.06
|Gini Silk Mills
|1.75
|1.81
|-7.29
|-6.17
|-32.08
|10.06
|0.19
|Skybiotech Healthcare
|-2.5
|-5.43
|17.93
|17.04
|-24.03
|20.8
|32.6
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Anjani Synthetics has declined 33.92% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Anjani Synthetics has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.83
|23.29
|10
|22.86
|23.11
|20
|22.93
|23.04
|50
|22.95
|23.32
|100
|24.28
|24
|200
|24.22
|26.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Anjani Synthetics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Anjani Synthetic - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obliga
|Jul 10, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Anjani Synthetic - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Anjani Synthetic - Results- Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Anjani Synthetic - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome To Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results For The
|May 22, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Anjani Synthetic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
Anjani Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11711GJ1984PLC007048 and registration number is 007048. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 281.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anjani Synthetics is ₹25.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anjani Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Anjani Synthetics is ₹37.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Anjani Synthetics are ₹25.42 and ₹24.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anjani Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anjani Synthetics is ₹41.79 and 52-week low of Anjani Synthetics is ₹20.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anjani Synthetics has shown returns of 0.8% over the past day, 11.92% for the past month, -9.4% over 3 months, -33.92% over 1 year, -5.16% across 3 years, and -3.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anjani Synthetics are 9.82 and 0.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global