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Anjani Synthetics Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANJANI SYNTHETICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Anjani Synthetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.25 Closed
0.80₹ 0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Anjani Synthetics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.55₹25.42
₹25.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.25₹41.79
₹25.25
Open Price
₹25.42
Prev. Close
₹25.05
Volume
9,006

Source: Dion Global

Anjani Synthetics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Anjani Synthetics		10.9411.92-9.46.99-33.92-5.16-3.61
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-3.652.629.15-23.85-1.1515.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-4.57-11.62-4.91-26.781.44.14
AYM Syntex		-1.481.947.7232.7924.0852.8622.61
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-2.573.78-0.27-18.59-23.44139.32
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8514.6413.4254.0162.66145.79139.83
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.49-3.187.8726.13-3.7627.6916.46
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-7.28-19.42-23.51-46.084.83-14.33
Jattashankar Industries		9.437.9213.2112.29112.16218.58100
Shree Ram Twistex		0.1-2.3-17.35-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Weizmann		2.6-5.95-12.81-11.09-29.9-4.58.25
Arex Industries		15.0618.9229.49-0.53-6.528.660.05
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5689.8341.3578.63538.7888.2140.03
Surbhi Industries		15.4297.570.97340.15857.29272.13136.96
Shekhawati Industries		10.58-0.57-7.77-5.91-36.9136.5417.32
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Mohit Industries		21.3620.6712.2410.31-14.0425.6612.22
Sunil Industries		10.350.711.88-7.016.138.5938.06
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.81-7.29-6.17-32.0810.060.19
Skybiotech Healthcare		-2.5-5.4317.9317.04-24.0320.832.6

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Anjani Synthetics has declined 33.92% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Anjani Synthetics has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).

Anjani Synthetics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Anjani Synthetics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.8323.29
1022.8623.11
2022.9323.04
5022.9523.32
10024.2824
20024.2226.43

Source: Dion Global

Anjani Synthetics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Anjani Synthetics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Anjani Synthetics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTAnjani Synthetic - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obliga
Jul 10, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTAnjani Synthetic - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTAnjani Synthetic - Results- Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
May 29, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTAnjani Synthetic - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome To Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results For The
May 22, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTAnjani Synthetic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About Anjani Synthetics

Anjani Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11711GJ1984PLC007048 and registration number is 007048. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 281.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vasudev S Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Goverdhan Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Ruchi Prabodhchandra Halakhandi
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Ashokbhai Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ishali Jivanbhai Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Anjani Synthetics Share Price

What is the share price of Anjani Synthetics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anjani Synthetics is ₹25.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Anjani Synthetics?

The Anjani Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anjani Synthetics?

The market cap of Anjani Synthetics is ₹37.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Anjani Synthetics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Anjani Synthetics are ₹25.42 and ₹24.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anjani Synthetics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anjani Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anjani Synthetics is ₹41.79 and 52-week low of Anjani Synthetics is ₹20.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Anjani Synthetics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Anjani Synthetics has shown returns of 0.8% over the past day, 11.92% for the past month, -9.4% over 3 months, -33.92% over 1 year, -5.16% across 3 years, and -3.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anjani Synthetics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anjani Synthetics are 9.82 and 0.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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