Here's the live share price of Gujarat Cotex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Cotex
|-0.37
|-22.64
|-78.31
|-54.43
|-53.53
|13.00
|17.51
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.36
|-3.65
|2.60
|29.15
|-23.85
|-1.15
|15.66
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-0.99
|-4.57
|-11.62
|-4.91
|-26.78
|1.40
|4.14
|AYM Syntex
|-1.48
|1.94
|7.72
|32.79
|24.08
|52.86
|22.61
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.93
|-2.57
|3.78
|-0.27
|-18.59
|-23.44
|139.32
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|2.85
|14.64
|13.42
|54.01
|62.66
|145.79
|139.83
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|3.49
|-3.18
|7.87
|26.13
|-3.76
|27.69
|16.46
|Vishal Fabrics
|4.12
|-7.28
|-19.42
|-23.51
|-46.08
|4.83
|-14.33
|Jattashankar Industries
|9.43
|7.92
|13.21
|12.29
|112.16
|218.58
|100.00
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0.10
|-2.30
|-17.35
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|Weizmann
|2.60
|-5.95
|-12.81
|-11.09
|-29.90
|-4.50
|8.25
|Arex Industries
|15.06
|18.92
|29.49
|-0.53
|-6.52
|8.66
|0.05
|Ramgopal Polytex
|27.56
|89.83
|41.35
|78.63
|538.78
|88.21
|40.03
|Surbhi Industries
|15.42
|97.57
|0.97
|340.15
|857.29
|272.13
|136.96
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.58
|-0.57
|-7.77
|-5.91
|-36.91
|36.54
|17.32
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-2.55
|-5.24
|-2.26
|-14.16
|-17.06
|-0.56
|11.06
|Mohit Industries
|21.36
|20.67
|12.24
|10.31
|-14.04
|25.66
|12.22
|Anjani Synthetics
|10.94
|11.92
|-9.40
|6.99
|-33.92
|-5.16
|-3.61
|Sunil Industries
|10.35
|0.71
|1.88
|-7.01
|6.10
|38.59
|38.06
|Gini Silk Mills
|1.75
|1.81
|-7.29
|-6.17
|-32.08
|10.06
|0.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat Cotex has declined 53.53% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Cotex has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.62
|2.7
|10
|2.73
|2.74
|20
|2.98
|2.98
|50
|4.17
|4.18
|100
|6.57
|5.28
|200
|5.99
|5.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Cotex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 98.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Cotex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Cotex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Cotex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Cotex - Financial Results For Period Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Cotex - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat Cotex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46695DN1996PLC000116 and registration number is 000116. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Cotex is ₹2.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Cotex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Cotex is ₹25.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Cotex are ₹2.75 and ₹2.63.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Cotex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Cotex is ₹13.07 and 52-week low of Gujarat Cotex is ₹2.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Cotex has shown returns of -0.37% over the past day, -22.64% for the past month, -78.31% over 3 months, -53.53% over 1 year, 13.0% across 3 years, and 17.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Cotex are -186.21 and 0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global