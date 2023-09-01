Follow Us

GUJARAT COTEX LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.94 Closed
7.690.21
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat Cotex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.93₹2.94
₹2.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.35₹5.13
₹2.94
Open Price
₹2.94
Prev. Close
₹2.73
Volume
87,633

Gujarat Cotex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.94
  • R22.95
  • R32.95
  • Pivot
    2.94
  • S12.93
  • S22.93
  • S32.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.072.76
  • 1042.78
  • 204.042.83
  • 504.282.98
  • 1005.843.15
  • 2004.883.43

Gujarat Cotex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.911.73-14.29-1.01-26.50137.10110.75
1.4420.3164.27104.9539.95103.03-48.35
-9.55-7.31-22.05-49.23115.6821,978.9521,978.95
0.990.757.9120.5764.62298.31200.14
4.59-2.0021.7125.86-17.27177.0323.13
4.151.69-10.1915.92-20.70165.0481.70
8.731.11-3.46-10.91-31.41-71.60-84.95
14.9523.1744.7234.8927.081,721.673,282.79
-5.17-4.09-11.16-6.7218.27166.4755.19
-9.51-28.96-50.29-55.40-58.282,100.18450.78
-1.540.4441.6354.00104.42431.91241.06
2.66-4.594.97-14.55-7.48-42.17-53.62
6.95-0.837.4830.43-46.9118.0537.69
-2.75-5.507.303.60-10.02133.1747.27
3.988.8131.8918.46-15.52224.0767.53
-7.79-15.2365.3055.87117.66504.00422.94
0.452.896.198.7212.3271.59-21.84
-4.091.568.5021.4712.31-20.90-58.10
00.953.8620.0763.22507.99507.99
21.1828.0444.0318.71-2.7685.60-15.46

Gujarat Cotex Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Cotex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gujarat Cotex Ltd.

Gujarat Cotex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119DN1996PLC000116 and registration number is 000116. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Priyavanda S Parekh
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Shailesh J Parekh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chetan S Parekh
    Director
  • Mr. Tarun P Solanki
    Director
  • Mr. Azad C Ramoliya
    Director

FAQs on Gujarat Cotex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Cotex Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Cotex Ltd. is ₹4.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Cotex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Cotex Ltd. is -1960.0 and PB ratio of Gujarat Cotex Ltd. is 0.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Cotex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Cotex Ltd. is ₹2.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Cotex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Cotex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Cotex Ltd. is ₹5.13 and 52-week low of Gujarat Cotex Ltd. is ₹2.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

