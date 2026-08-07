What is the share price of Gujarat Cotex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Cotex is ₹2.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat Cotex? The Gujarat Cotex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Cotex? The market cap of Gujarat Cotex is ₹25.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Cotex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Cotex are ₹2.75 and ₹2.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Cotex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Cotex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Cotex is ₹13.07 and 52-week low of Gujarat Cotex is ₹2.45 as on .

How has the Gujarat Cotex performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat Cotex has shown returns of -0.37% over the past day, -22.64% for the past month, -78.31% over 3 months, -53.53% over 1 year, 13.0% across 3 years, and 17.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Cotex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Cotex are -186.21 and 0.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global