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Gujarat Cotex Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUJARAT COTEX

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Cotex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.70 Closed
-0.37₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gujarat Cotex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.63₹2.75
₹2.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.45₹13.07
₹2.70
Open Price
₹2.70
Prev. Close
₹2.71
Volume
79,818

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Cotex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Cotex		-0.37-22.64-78.31-54.43-53.5313.0017.51
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-3.652.6029.15-23.85-1.1515.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-4.57-11.62-4.91-26.781.404.14
AYM Syntex		-1.481.947.7232.7924.0852.8622.61
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-2.573.78-0.27-18.59-23.44139.32
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8514.6413.4254.0162.66145.79139.83
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.49-3.187.8726.13-3.7627.6916.46
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-7.28-19.42-23.51-46.084.83-14.33
Jattashankar Industries		9.437.9213.2112.29112.16218.58100.00
Shree Ram Twistex		0.10-2.30-17.35-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Weizmann		2.60-5.95-12.81-11.09-29.90-4.508.25
Arex Industries		15.0618.9229.49-0.53-6.528.660.05
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5689.8341.3578.63538.7888.2140.03
Surbhi Industries		15.4297.570.97340.15857.29272.13136.96
Shekhawati Industries		10.58-0.57-7.77-5.91-36.9136.5417.32
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Mohit Industries		21.3620.6712.2410.31-14.0425.6612.22
Anjani Synthetics		10.9411.92-9.406.99-33.92-5.16-3.61
Sunil Industries		10.350.711.88-7.016.1038.5938.06
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.81-7.29-6.17-32.0810.060.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat Cotex has declined 53.53% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Cotex has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).

Gujarat Cotex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Cotex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.622.7
102.732.74
202.982.98
504.174.18
1006.575.28
2005.995.87

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Cotex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Cotex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 98.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gujarat Cotex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTGujarat Cotex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 21, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTGujarat Cotex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 21, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTGujarat Cotex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 21, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTGujarat Cotex - Financial Results For Period Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 21, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTGujarat Cotex - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat Cotex

Gujarat Cotex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46695DN1996PLC000116 and registration number is 000116. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Priyavanda S Parekh
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Shailesh J Parekh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chetan S Parekh
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Vidya Pramod Patil
    Director
  • Mr. Monil N Vora
    Director
  • Mr. Binod Agarwal
    Director

FAQs on Gujarat Cotex Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Cotex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Cotex is ₹2.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Cotex?

The Gujarat Cotex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Cotex?

The market cap of Gujarat Cotex is ₹25.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Cotex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Cotex are ₹2.75 and ₹2.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Cotex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Cotex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Cotex is ₹13.07 and 52-week low of Gujarat Cotex is ₹2.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Cotex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Cotex has shown returns of -0.37% over the past day, -22.64% for the past month, -78.31% over 3 months, -53.53% over 1 year, 13.0% across 3 years, and 17.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Cotex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Cotex are -186.21 and 0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Cotex News

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