What is the share price of Sunil Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunil Industries is ₹82.76 as on .

What kind of stock is Sunil Industries? The Sunil Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sunil Industries? The market cap of Sunil Industries is ₹34.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sunil Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunil Industries are ₹82.76 and ₹80.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunil Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunil Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunil Industries is ₹99.95 and 52-week low of Sunil Industries is ₹59.50 as on .

How has the Sunil Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Sunil Industries has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 0.71% for the past month, 1.88% over 3 months, 6.1% over 1 year, 38.59% across 3 years, and 38.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sunil Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunil Industries are 9.18 and 0.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global