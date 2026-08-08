Here's the live share price of Sunil Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sunil Industries
|10.35
|0.71
|1.88
|-7.01
|6.10
|38.59
|38.06
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.36
|-3.65
|2.60
|29.15
|-23.85
|-1.15
|15.66
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-0.99
|-4.57
|-11.62
|-4.91
|-26.78
|1.40
|4.14
|AYM Syntex
|-1.48
|1.94
|7.72
|32.79
|24.08
|52.86
|22.61
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.93
|-2.57
|3.78
|-0.27
|-18.59
|-23.44
|139.32
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|2.85
|14.64
|13.42
|54.01
|62.66
|145.79
|139.83
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|3.49
|-3.18
|7.87
|26.13
|-3.76
|27.69
|16.46
|Vishal Fabrics
|4.12
|-7.28
|-19.42
|-23.51
|-46.08
|4.83
|-14.33
|Jattashankar Industries
|9.43
|7.92
|13.21
|12.29
|112.16
|218.58
|100.00
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0.10
|-2.30
|-17.35
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|Weizmann
|2.60
|-5.95
|-12.81
|-11.09
|-29.90
|-4.50
|8.25
|Arex Industries
|15.06
|18.92
|29.49
|-0.53
|-6.52
|8.66
|0.05
|Ramgopal Polytex
|27.56
|89.83
|41.35
|78.63
|538.78
|88.21
|40.03
|Surbhi Industries
|15.42
|97.57
|0.97
|340.15
|857.29
|272.13
|136.96
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.58
|-0.57
|-7.77
|-5.91
|-36.91
|36.54
|17.32
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-2.55
|-5.24
|-2.26
|-14.16
|-17.06
|-0.56
|11.06
|Mohit Industries
|21.36
|20.67
|12.24
|10.31
|-14.04
|25.66
|12.22
|Anjani Synthetics
|10.94
|11.92
|-9.40
|6.99
|-33.92
|-5.16
|-3.61
|Gini Silk Mills
|1.75
|1.81
|-7.29
|-6.17
|-32.08
|10.06
|0.19
|Skybiotech Healthcare
|-2.50
|-5.43
|17.93
|17.04
|-24.03
|20.80
|32.60
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sunil Industries has gained 6.10% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Sunil Industries has outperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|77.69
|74.95
|10
|80.58
|77.04
|20
|80.81
|78.31
|50
|79.65
|79.51
|100
|82.96
|80.88
|200
|82.69
|79.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sunil Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.34%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.12%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Sunil Industries - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Sunil Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated July 31, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Sunil Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited (Standalone) Financial Results For The Quarter End
|Jul 09, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Sunil Industries - Certificate Under Reg. 74 (5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Sunil Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Sunil Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1976PLC019331 and registration number is 019331. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 226.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunil Industries is ₹82.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sunil Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sunil Industries is ₹34.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunil Industries are ₹82.76 and ₹80.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunil Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunil Industries is ₹99.95 and 52-week low of Sunil Industries is ₹59.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sunil Industries has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 0.71% for the past month, 1.88% over 3 months, 6.1% over 1 year, 38.59% across 3 years, and 38.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunil Industries are 9.18 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global