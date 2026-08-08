Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sunil Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUNIL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Sunil Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹82.76 Closed
5.00₹ 3.94
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sunil Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.00₹82.76
₹82.76
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.50₹99.95
₹82.76
Open Price
₹81.00
Prev. Close
₹78.82
Volume
500

Source: Dion Global

Sunil Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sunil Industries		10.350.711.88-7.016.1038.5938.06
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-3.652.6029.15-23.85-1.1515.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-4.57-11.62-4.91-26.781.404.14
AYM Syntex		-1.481.947.7232.7924.0852.8622.61
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-2.573.78-0.27-18.59-23.44139.32
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8514.6413.4254.0162.66145.79139.83
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.49-3.187.8726.13-3.7627.6916.46
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-7.28-19.42-23.51-46.084.83-14.33
Jattashankar Industries		9.437.9213.2112.29112.16218.58100.00
Shree Ram Twistex		0.10-2.30-17.35-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Weizmann		2.60-5.95-12.81-11.09-29.90-4.508.25
Arex Industries		15.0618.9229.49-0.53-6.528.660.05
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5689.8341.3578.63538.7888.2140.03
Surbhi Industries		15.4297.570.97340.15857.29272.13136.96
Shekhawati Industries		10.58-0.57-7.77-5.91-36.9136.5417.32
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Mohit Industries		21.3620.6712.2410.31-14.0425.6612.22
Anjani Synthetics		10.9411.92-9.406.99-33.92-5.16-3.61
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.81-7.29-6.17-32.0810.060.19
Skybiotech Healthcare		-2.50-5.4317.9317.04-24.0320.8032.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sunil Industries has gained 6.10% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Sunil Industries has outperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).

Sunil Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sunil Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
577.6974.95
1080.5877.04
2080.8178.31
5079.6579.51
10082.9680.88
20082.6979.56

Source: Dion Global

Sunil Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sunil Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.34%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.12%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sunil Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTSunil Industries - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTSunil Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated July 31, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTSunil Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited (Standalone) Financial Results For The Quarter End
Jul 09, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTSunil Industries - Certificate Under Reg. 74 (5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTSunil Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Sunil Industries

Sunil Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1976PLC019331 and registration number is 019331. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 226.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Lath
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Roongta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Shruti Saraf
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Tibrewal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bindu Darshan Sha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sunil Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sunil Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunil Industries is ₹82.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sunil Industries?

The Sunil Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sunil Industries?

The market cap of Sunil Industries is ₹34.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sunil Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunil Industries are ₹82.76 and ₹80.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunil Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunil Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunil Industries is ₹99.95 and 52-week low of Sunil Industries is ₹59.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sunil Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sunil Industries has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 0.71% for the past month, 1.88% over 3 months, 6.1% over 1 year, 38.59% across 3 years, and 38.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sunil Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunil Industries are 9.18 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sunil Industries News

More Sunil Industries News
Market Pulse