Sunil Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUNIL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | BSE
₹48.33 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sunil Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.53₹48.33
₹48.33
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.00₹83.05
₹48.33
Open Price
₹46.53
Prev. Close
₹48.33
Volume
0

Sunil Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R148.93
  • R249.53
  • R350.73
  • Pivot
    47.73
  • S147.13
  • S245.93
  • S345.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 564.4846.59
  • 1063.4244.24
  • 2061.1441.72
  • 5051.4543.62
  • 10045.2647.44
  • 20030.8246.43

Sunil Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.8155.359.84-10.835.07222.2063.28
1.4420.3164.27104.9539.95103.03-48.35
-9.55-7.31-22.05-49.23115.6821,978.9521,978.95
0.990.757.9120.5764.62298.31200.14
4.59-2.0021.7125.86-17.27177.0323.13
4.151.69-10.1915.92-20.70165.0481.70
8.731.11-3.46-10.91-31.41-71.60-84.95
14.9523.1744.7234.8927.081,721.673,282.79
-5.17-4.09-11.16-6.7218.27166.4755.19
-9.51-28.96-50.29-55.40-58.282,100.18450.78
-1.540.4441.6354.00104.42431.91241.06
2.66-4.594.97-14.55-7.48-42.17-53.62
6.95-0.837.4830.43-46.9118.0537.69
-2.75-5.507.303.60-10.02133.1747.27
3.988.8131.8918.46-15.52224.0767.53
-7.79-15.2365.3055.87117.66504.00422.94
0.452.896.198.7212.3271.59-21.84
-4.091.568.5021.4712.31-20.90-58.10
00.953.8620.0763.22507.99507.99
21.1828.0444.0318.71-2.7685.60-15.46

Sunil Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sunil Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
16 Aug, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sunil Industries Ltd.

Sunil Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1976PLC019331 and registration number is 019331. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 161.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Lath
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Roongta
    CFO & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Khanna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rohit Gadia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Saraf
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Tibrewal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sunil Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sunil Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sunil Industries Ltd. is ₹20.30 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sunil Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sunil Industries Ltd. is 6.43 and PB ratio of Sunil Industries Ltd. is 0.47 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Sunil Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunil Industries Ltd. is ₹48.33 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunil Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunil Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunil Industries Ltd. is ₹83.05 and 52-week low of Sunil Industries Ltd. is ₹29.00 as on Aug 28, 2023.

