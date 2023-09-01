Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.56
|2.15
|-8.30
|16.14
|-19.63
|168.87
|80.38
|1.66
|20.46
|64.47
|105.53
|40.23
|104.01
|-48.36
|-9.41
|-6.99
|-21.97
|-48.53
|252.10
|41,800.00
|20,850.00
|1.45
|1.26
|8.51
|20.88
|65.09
|301.66
|202.86
|4.28
|-2.56
|20.99
|25.13
|-17.38
|178.07
|22.39
|9.49
|1.17
|-3.62
|-10.82
|-31.35
|-71.68
|-77.37
|12.51
|9.99
|2.59
|7.41
|36.81
|210.56
|77.50
|1.33
|9.75
|0.33
|10.14
|-25.49
|398.36
|39.45
|22.22
|22.22
|10.00
|10.00
|-45.00
|83.33
|83.33
|0
|0.15
|-44.83
|-45.74
|-77.93
|-78.51
|-81.76
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
AYM Syntex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999DN1983PLC000045 and registration number is 000045. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1491.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of AYM Syntex Ltd. is ₹359.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of AYM Syntex Ltd. is -36.78 and PB ratio of AYM Syntex Ltd. is 0.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AYM Syntex Ltd. is ₹71.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AYM Syntex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AYM Syntex Ltd. is ₹94.00 and 52-week low of AYM Syntex Ltd. is ₹58.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.