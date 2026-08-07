What is the share price of AYM Syntex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AYM Syntex is ₹247.05 as on .

What kind of stock is AYM Syntex? The AYM Syntex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AYM Syntex? The market cap of AYM Syntex is ₹1,452.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AYM Syntex? Today’s highest and lowest price of AYM Syntex are ₹258.80 and ₹218.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AYM Syntex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AYM Syntex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AYM Syntex is ₹280.00 and 52-week low of AYM Syntex is ₹144.35 as on .

How has the AYM Syntex performed historically in terms of returns? The AYM Syntex has shown returns of -1.75% over the past day, 1.94% for the past month, 7.72% over 3 months, 24.08% over 1 year, 52.86% across 3 years, and 22.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AYM Syntex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AYM Syntex are 221.77 and 2.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global