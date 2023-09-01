Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

AYM Syntex Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AYM SYNTEX LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | NSE
₹71.25 Closed
3.342.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

AYM Syntex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.00₹73.25
₹71.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.00₹94.00
₹71.25
Open Price
₹69.00
Prev. Close
₹68.95
Volume
52,019

AYM Syntex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R173.6
  • R276.05
  • R378.85
  • Pivot
    70.8
  • S168.35
  • S265.55
  • S363.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 581.8268.65
  • 1079.5968.37
  • 2078.8668.78
  • 5083.4470.49
  • 10086.4271.29
  • 200102.573.64

AYM Syntex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.562.15-8.3016.14-19.63168.8780.38
1.6620.4664.47105.5340.23104.01-48.36
-9.41-6.99-21.97-48.53252.1041,800.0020,850.00
1.451.268.5120.8865.09301.66202.86
4.28-2.5620.9925.13-17.38178.0722.39
9.491.17-3.62-10.82-31.35-71.68-77.37
12.519.992.597.4136.81210.5677.50
1.339.750.3310.14-25.49398.3639.45
22.2222.2210.0010.00-45.0083.3383.33
00.15-44.83-45.74-77.93-78.51-81.76

AYM Syntex Ltd. Share Holdings

AYM Syntex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About AYM Syntex Ltd.

AYM Syntex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999DN1983PLC000045 and registration number is 000045. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1491.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R R Mandawewala
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Mandawewala
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Khushboo Mandawewala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Atul Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohan Tandon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K H Viswanathan
    Independent Director

FAQs on AYM Syntex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of AYM Syntex Ltd.?

The market cap of AYM Syntex Ltd. is ₹359.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AYM Syntex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of AYM Syntex Ltd. is -36.78 and PB ratio of AYM Syntex Ltd. is 0.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of AYM Syntex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AYM Syntex Ltd. is ₹71.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AYM Syntex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AYM Syntex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AYM Syntex Ltd. is ₹94.00 and 52-week low of AYM Syntex Ltd. is ₹58.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data