What is the Market Cap of AYM Syntex Ltd.? The market cap of AYM Syntex Ltd. is ₹359.19 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AYM Syntex Ltd.? P/E ratio of AYM Syntex Ltd. is -36.78 and PB ratio of AYM Syntex Ltd. is 0.88 as on .

What is the share price of AYM Syntex Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AYM Syntex Ltd. is ₹71.25 as on .