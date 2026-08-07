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AYM Syntex Share Price

NSE
BSE

AYM SYNTEX

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of AYM Syntex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹247.05 Closed
-1.75₹ -4.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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AYM Syntex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹218.40₹258.80
₹247.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹144.35₹280.00
₹247.05
Open Price
₹253.50
Prev. Close
₹251.45
Volume
1,387

Source: Dion Global

AYM Syntex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AYM Syntex		-1.481.947.7232.7924.0852.8622.61
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-3.652.6029.15-23.85-1.1515.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-4.57-11.62-4.91-26.781.404.14
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-2.573.78-0.27-18.59-23.44139.32
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8514.6413.4254.0162.66145.79139.83
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.49-3.187.8726.13-3.7627.6916.46
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-7.28-19.42-23.51-46.084.83-14.33
Jattashankar Industries		9.437.9213.2112.29112.16218.58100.00
Shree Ram Twistex		0.10-2.30-17.35-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Weizmann		2.60-5.95-12.81-11.09-29.90-4.508.25
Arex Industries		15.0618.9229.49-0.53-6.528.660.05
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5689.8341.3578.63538.7888.2140.03
Surbhi Industries		15.4297.570.97340.15857.29272.13136.96
Shekhawati Industries		10.58-0.57-7.77-5.91-36.9136.5417.32
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Mohit Industries		21.3620.6712.2410.31-14.0425.6612.22
Anjani Synthetics		10.9411.92-9.406.99-33.92-5.16-3.61
Sunil Industries		10.350.711.88-7.016.1038.5938.06
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.81-7.29-6.17-32.0810.060.19
Skybiotech Healthcare		-2.50-5.4317.9317.04-24.0320.8032.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, AYM Syntex has gained 24.08% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), Raj Rayon Industries (-18.59%). From a 5 year perspective, AYM Syntex has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).

AYM Syntex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AYM Syntex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5246.65251.15
10241.41247.33
20239.32242.91
50229.99233.87
100217.76221.88
200195.07209.93

Source: Dion Global

AYM Syntex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AYM Syntex saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.73%, while DII stake increased to 0.48%, FII holding rose to 3.62%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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AYM Syntex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTAYM Syntex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTAYM Syntex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 05, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTAYM Syntex - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audited Financial
Jul 30, 2026, 07:03 PM IST ISTAYM Syntex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 30, 2026, 06:52 PM IST ISTAYM Syntex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

Source: Dion Global

About AYM Syntex

AYM Syntex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999DN1983PLC000045 and registration number is 000045. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1365.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 58.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Mandawewala
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Abhishek R Mandawewala
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Khushboo Mandawewala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kantilal N Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh Bhuta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mala Todarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. James Robert McCallum
    Additional Director

FAQs on AYM Syntex Share Price

What is the share price of AYM Syntex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AYM Syntex is ₹247.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is AYM Syntex?

The AYM Syntex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AYM Syntex?

The market cap of AYM Syntex is ₹1,452.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AYM Syntex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AYM Syntex are ₹258.80 and ₹218.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AYM Syntex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AYM Syntex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AYM Syntex is ₹280.00 and 52-week low of AYM Syntex is ₹144.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the AYM Syntex performed historically in terms of returns?

The AYM Syntex has shown returns of -1.75% over the past day, 1.94% for the past month, 7.72% over 3 months, 24.08% over 1 year, 52.86% across 3 years, and 22.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AYM Syntex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AYM Syntex are 221.77 and 2.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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