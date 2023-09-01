Follow Us

DHANLAXMI FABRICS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | BSE
₹49.42 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.42₹49.42
₹49.42
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.41₹69.00
₹49.42
Open Price
₹49.42
Prev. Close
₹49.42
Volume
501

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R149.42
  • R249.42
  • R349.42
  • Pivot
    49.42
  • S149.42
  • S249.42
  • S349.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 548.8849.29
  • 1049.4249.25
  • 2050.7548.5
  • 5054.8145.45
  • 10062.244.05
  • 20058.6745.3

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.988.8131.8918.46-15.52224.0767.53
1.4420.3164.27104.9539.95103.03-48.35
-9.55-7.31-22.05-49.23115.6821,978.9521,978.95
0.990.757.9120.5764.62298.31200.14
4.59-2.0021.7125.86-17.27177.0323.13
4.151.69-10.1915.92-20.70165.0481.70
8.731.11-3.46-10.91-31.41-71.60-84.95
14.9523.1744.7234.8927.081,721.673,282.79
-5.17-4.09-11.16-6.7218.27166.4755.19
-9.51-28.96-50.29-55.40-58.282,100.18450.78
-1.540.4441.6354.00104.42431.91241.06
2.66-4.594.97-14.55-7.48-42.17-53.62
6.95-0.837.4830.43-46.9118.0537.69
-2.75-5.507.303.60-10.02133.1747.27
-7.79-15.2365.3055.87117.66504.00422.94
0.452.896.198.7212.3271.59-21.84
-4.091.568.5021.4712.31-20.90-58.10
00.953.8620.0763.22507.99507.99
21.1828.0444.0318.71-2.7685.60-15.46
2.429.630.3913.46-24.08323.8944.51

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. Share Holdings

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd.

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1992PLC068861 and registration number is 068861. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod S Jhawar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh S Jhawar
    Director
  • Mr. Mukul Jhawar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Athul Rungta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Durgesh Kabra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ayushi Gilra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd.?

The market cap of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. is ₹42.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. is -13.84 and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. is 0.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. is ₹49.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. is ₹69.00 and 52-week low of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. is ₹30.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

