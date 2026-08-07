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Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHANLAXMI FABRICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹49.75 Closed
-4.78₹ -2.50
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.75₹50.50
₹49.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.81₹66.00
₹49.75
Open Price
₹50.00
Prev. Close
₹52.25
Volume
32

Source: Dion Global

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-3.652.629.15-23.85-1.1515.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-4.57-11.62-4.91-26.781.44.14
AYM Syntex		-1.481.947.7232.7924.0852.8622.61
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-2.573.78-0.27-18.59-23.44139.32
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8514.6413.4254.0162.66145.79139.83
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.49-3.187.8726.13-3.7627.6916.46
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-7.28-19.42-23.51-46.084.83-14.33
Jattashankar Industries		9.437.9213.2112.29112.16218.58100
Shree Ram Twistex		0.1-2.3-17.35-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Weizmann		2.6-5.95-12.81-11.09-29.9-4.58.25
Arex Industries		15.0618.9229.49-0.53-6.528.660.05
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5689.8341.3578.63538.7888.2140.03
Surbhi Industries		15.4297.570.97340.15857.29272.13136.96
Shekhawati Industries		10.58-0.57-7.77-5.91-36.9136.5417.32
Mohit Industries		21.3620.6712.2410.31-14.0425.6612.22
Anjani Synthetics		10.9411.92-9.46.99-33.92-5.16-3.61
Sunil Industries		10.350.711.88-7.016.138.5938.06
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.81-7.29-6.17-32.0810.060.19
Skybiotech Healthcare		-2.5-5.4317.9317.04-24.0320.832.6

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dhanlaxmi Fabrics has declined 17.06% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhanlaxmi Fabrics has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
550.750.44
1049.4850.24
2050.250.31
5051.7651.77
10054.9353.81
20056.7656.05

Source: Dion Global

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhanlaxmi Fabrics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTDhanlaxmi Fabric - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Result Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On June 30Th,
Jul 22, 2026, 07:21 PM IST ISTDhanlaxmi Fabric - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Result Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On June 30Th,
Jul 13, 2026, 07:10 PM IST ISTDhanlaxmi Fabric - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTDhanlaxmi Fabric - Financial Result For The Financial Year End 31.03.2026
May 31, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTDhanlaxmi Fabric - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Dhanlaxmi Fabrics

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1992PLC068861 and registration number is 068861. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinod S Jhawar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukul V Jhawar
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Mahesh S Jhawar
    Director
  • Ms. Ayushi Gilra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Athul Rungta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Darshan Tarachand Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Share Price

What is the share price of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanlaxmi Fabrics is ₹49.75 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhanlaxmi Fabrics?

The Dhanlaxmi Fabrics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics?

The market cap of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics is ₹42.69 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics are ₹50.50 and ₹49.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanlaxmi Fabrics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics is ₹66.00 and 52-week low of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics is ₹46.81 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Dhanlaxmi Fabrics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhanlaxmi Fabrics has shown returns of -4.78% over the past day, -5.24% for the past month, -2.26% over 3 months, -17.06% over 1 year, -0.56% across 3 years, and 11.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics are -12.93 and 0.97 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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