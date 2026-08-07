What is the share price of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanlaxmi Fabrics is ₹49.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Dhanlaxmi Fabrics? The Dhanlaxmi Fabrics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics? The market cap of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics is ₹42.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics are ₹50.50 and ₹49.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanlaxmi Fabrics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics is ₹66.00 and 52-week low of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics is ₹46.81 as on .

How has the Dhanlaxmi Fabrics performed historically in terms of returns? The Dhanlaxmi Fabrics has shown returns of -4.78% over the past day, -5.24% for the past month, -2.26% over 3 months, -17.06% over 1 year, -0.56% across 3 years, and 11.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics are -12.93 and 0.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global