Here's the live share price of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-2.55
|-5.24
|-2.26
|-14.16
|-17.06
|-0.56
|11.06
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.36
|-3.65
|2.6
|29.15
|-23.85
|-1.15
|15.66
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-0.99
|-4.57
|-11.62
|-4.91
|-26.78
|1.4
|4.14
|AYM Syntex
|-1.48
|1.94
|7.72
|32.79
|24.08
|52.86
|22.61
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.93
|-2.57
|3.78
|-0.27
|-18.59
|-23.44
|139.32
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|2.85
|14.64
|13.42
|54.01
|62.66
|145.79
|139.83
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|3.49
|-3.18
|7.87
|26.13
|-3.76
|27.69
|16.46
|Vishal Fabrics
|4.12
|-7.28
|-19.42
|-23.51
|-46.08
|4.83
|-14.33
|Jattashankar Industries
|9.43
|7.92
|13.21
|12.29
|112.16
|218.58
|100
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0.1
|-2.3
|-17.35
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|Weizmann
|2.6
|-5.95
|-12.81
|-11.09
|-29.9
|-4.5
|8.25
|Arex Industries
|15.06
|18.92
|29.49
|-0.53
|-6.52
|8.66
|0.05
|Ramgopal Polytex
|27.56
|89.83
|41.35
|78.63
|538.78
|88.21
|40.03
|Surbhi Industries
|15.42
|97.57
|0.97
|340.15
|857.29
|272.13
|136.96
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.58
|-0.57
|-7.77
|-5.91
|-36.91
|36.54
|17.32
|Mohit Industries
|21.36
|20.67
|12.24
|10.31
|-14.04
|25.66
|12.22
|Anjani Synthetics
|10.94
|11.92
|-9.4
|6.99
|-33.92
|-5.16
|-3.61
|Sunil Industries
|10.35
|0.71
|1.88
|-7.01
|6.1
|38.59
|38.06
|Gini Silk Mills
|1.75
|1.81
|-7.29
|-6.17
|-32.08
|10.06
|0.19
|Skybiotech Healthcare
|-2.5
|-5.43
|17.93
|17.04
|-24.03
|20.8
|32.6
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dhanlaxmi Fabrics has declined 17.06% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhanlaxmi Fabrics has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|50.7
|50.44
|10
|49.48
|50.24
|20
|50.2
|50.31
|50
|51.76
|51.77
|100
|54.93
|53.81
|200
|56.76
|56.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dhanlaxmi Fabrics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|Dhanlaxmi Fabric - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Result Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On June 30Th,
|Jul 22, 2026, 07:21 PM IST IST
|Dhanlaxmi Fabric - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Result Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On June 30Th,
|Jul 13, 2026, 07:10 PM IST IST
|Dhanlaxmi Fabric - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Dhanlaxmi Fabric - Financial Result For The Financial Year End 31.03.2026
|May 31, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Dhanlaxmi Fabric - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026
Source: Dion Global
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1992PLC068861 and registration number is 068861. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanlaxmi Fabrics is ₹49.75 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Dhanlaxmi Fabrics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics is ₹42.69 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics are ₹50.50 and ₹49.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanlaxmi Fabrics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics is ₹66.00 and 52-week low of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics is ₹46.81 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Dhanlaxmi Fabrics has shown returns of -4.78% over the past day, -5.24% for the past month, -2.26% over 3 months, -17.06% over 1 year, -0.56% across 3 years, and 11.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics are -12.93 and 0.97 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global