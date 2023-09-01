What is the Market Cap of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd.? The market cap of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. is ₹42.41 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. is -13.84 and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. is 0.8 as on .

What is the share price of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. is ₹49.42 as on .