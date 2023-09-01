Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1992PLC068861 and registration number is 068861. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. is ₹42.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. is -13.84 and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. is 0.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. is ₹49.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. is ₹69.00 and 52-week low of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. is ₹30.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.