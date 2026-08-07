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Arex Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

AREX INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Arex Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹139.85 Closed
-0.53₹ -0.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Arex Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹133.60₹147.00
₹139.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.50₹165.70
₹139.85
Open Price
₹147.00
Prev. Close
₹140.60
Volume
287

Source: Dion Global

Arex Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Arex Industries		15.0618.9229.49-0.53-6.528.660.05
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-3.652.6029.15-23.85-1.1515.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-4.57-11.62-4.91-26.781.404.14
AYM Syntex		-1.481.947.7232.7924.0852.8622.61
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-2.573.78-0.27-18.59-23.44139.32
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8514.6413.4254.0162.66145.79139.83
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.49-3.187.8726.13-3.7627.6916.46
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-7.28-19.42-23.51-46.084.83-14.33
Jattashankar Industries		9.437.9213.2112.29112.16218.58100.00
Shree Ram Twistex		0.10-2.30-17.35-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Weizmann		2.60-5.95-12.81-11.09-29.90-4.508.25
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5689.8341.3578.63538.7888.2140.03
Surbhi Industries		15.4297.570.97340.15857.29272.13136.96
Shekhawati Industries		10.58-0.57-7.77-5.91-36.9136.5417.32
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Mohit Industries		21.3620.6712.2410.31-14.0425.6612.22
Anjani Synthetics		10.9411.92-9.406.99-33.92-5.16-3.61
Sunil Industries		10.350.711.88-7.016.1038.5938.06
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.81-7.29-6.17-32.0810.060.19
Skybiotech Healthcare		-2.50-5.4317.9317.04-24.0320.8032.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Arex Industries has declined 6.52% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Arex Industries has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).

Arex Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Arex Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5114.64124.7
10115.09120.45
20113.69117.28
50111.21116.23
100121.46121.74
200137.03131.77

Source: Dion Global

Arex Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Arex Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Arex Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTArex Industries - Intimation Of Record Date For Final Dividend
Jul 29, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTArex Industries - Book Closure For Ensuing Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 23Rd September, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTArex Industries - Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 23Rd September, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTArex Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 29, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTArex Industries - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30.06.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Arex Industries

Arex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1989PLC012213 and registration number is 012213. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Textiles - Processing/Texturising
  • Address
    612, GIDC Industrial Estate, Chhatral, Gandhi Nagar Dist. Gujarat 382729
  • Contact
    mail@arex.in
    http://www.arex.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh A Bilgi
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Neel D Bilgi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chirag D Bilgi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pragnesh K Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Manoj U Shah
    Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aviv J Divekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Laxman C Tilani
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Bansibhai Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Arex Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Arex Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arex Industries is ₹139.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Arex Industries?

The Arex Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arex Industries?

The market cap of Arex Industries is ₹50.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Arex Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Arex Industries are ₹147.00 and ₹133.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arex Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arex Industries is ₹165.70 and 52-week low of Arex Industries is ₹95.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Arex Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Arex Industries has shown returns of -0.53% over the past day, 18.92% for the past month, 29.49% over 3 months, -6.52% over 1 year, 8.66% across 3 years, and 0.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arex Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arex Industries are 5.01 and 1.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.79 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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