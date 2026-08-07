Here's the live share price of Arex Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arex Industries
|15.06
|18.92
|29.49
|-0.53
|-6.52
|8.66
|0.05
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.36
|-3.65
|2.60
|29.15
|-23.85
|-1.15
|15.66
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-0.99
|-4.57
|-11.62
|-4.91
|-26.78
|1.40
|4.14
|AYM Syntex
|-1.48
|1.94
|7.72
|32.79
|24.08
|52.86
|22.61
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.93
|-2.57
|3.78
|-0.27
|-18.59
|-23.44
|139.32
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|2.85
|14.64
|13.42
|54.01
|62.66
|145.79
|139.83
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|3.49
|-3.18
|7.87
|26.13
|-3.76
|27.69
|16.46
|Vishal Fabrics
|4.12
|-7.28
|-19.42
|-23.51
|-46.08
|4.83
|-14.33
|Jattashankar Industries
|9.43
|7.92
|13.21
|12.29
|112.16
|218.58
|100.00
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0.10
|-2.30
|-17.35
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|Weizmann
|2.60
|-5.95
|-12.81
|-11.09
|-29.90
|-4.50
|8.25
|Ramgopal Polytex
|27.56
|89.83
|41.35
|78.63
|538.78
|88.21
|40.03
|Surbhi Industries
|15.42
|97.57
|0.97
|340.15
|857.29
|272.13
|136.96
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.58
|-0.57
|-7.77
|-5.91
|-36.91
|36.54
|17.32
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-2.55
|-5.24
|-2.26
|-14.16
|-17.06
|-0.56
|11.06
|Mohit Industries
|21.36
|20.67
|12.24
|10.31
|-14.04
|25.66
|12.22
|Anjani Synthetics
|10.94
|11.92
|-9.40
|6.99
|-33.92
|-5.16
|-3.61
|Sunil Industries
|10.35
|0.71
|1.88
|-7.01
|6.10
|38.59
|38.06
|Gini Silk Mills
|1.75
|1.81
|-7.29
|-6.17
|-32.08
|10.06
|0.19
|Skybiotech Healthcare
|-2.50
|-5.43
|17.93
|17.04
|-24.03
|20.80
|32.60
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Arex Industries has declined 6.52% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Arex Industries has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|114.64
|124.7
|10
|115.09
|120.45
|20
|113.69
|117.28
|50
|111.21
|116.23
|100
|121.46
|121.74
|200
|137.03
|131.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Arex Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Arex Industries - Intimation Of Record Date For Final Dividend
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Arex Industries - Book Closure For Ensuing Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 23Rd September, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Arex Industries - Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 23Rd September, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Arex Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Arex Industries - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30.06.2026
Source: Dion Global
Arex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1989PLC012213 and registration number is 012213. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arex Industries is ₹139.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arex Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Arex Industries is ₹50.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arex Industries are ₹147.00 and ₹133.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arex Industries is ₹165.70 and 52-week low of Arex Industries is ₹95.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arex Industries has shown returns of -0.53% over the past day, 18.92% for the past month, 29.49% over 3 months, -6.52% over 1 year, 8.66% across 3 years, and 0.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arex Industries are 5.01 and 1.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.79 per annum.
Source: Dion Global