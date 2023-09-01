What is the Market Cap of Arex Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Arex Industries Ltd. is ₹47.50 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Arex Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Arex Industries Ltd. is 96.93 and PB ratio of Arex Industries Ltd. is 1.63 as on .

What is the share price of Arex Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arex Industries Ltd. is ₹120.00 as on .