What is the share price of Arex Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arex Industries is ₹139.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Arex Industries? The Arex Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arex Industries? The market cap of Arex Industries is ₹50.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Arex Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Arex Industries are ₹147.00 and ₹133.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arex Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arex Industries is ₹165.70 and 52-week low of Arex Industries is ₹95.50 as on .

How has the Arex Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Arex Industries has shown returns of -0.53% over the past day, 18.92% for the past month, 29.49% over 3 months, -6.52% over 1 year, 8.66% across 3 years, and 0.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arex Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arex Industries are 5.01 and 1.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.79 per annum.

Source: Dion Global