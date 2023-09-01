Follow Us

Arex Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AREX INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | BSE
₹120.00 Closed
1.692
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Arex Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹120.00₹128.00
₹120.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹76.05₹314.70
₹120.00
Open Price
₹128.00
Prev. Close
₹118.00
Volume
86

Arex Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1125.33
  • R2130.67
  • R3133.33
  • Pivot
    122.67
  • S1117.33
  • S2114.67
  • S3109.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5294.78118.83
  • 10288.29120.01
  • 20274.23119.59
  • 50244.16116.66
  • 100201.34116.3
  • 200163.87123.24

Arex Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.95-0.837.4830.43-46.9118.0537.69
1.4420.3164.27104.9539.95103.03-48.35
-9.55-7.31-22.05-49.23115.6821,978.9521,978.95
0.990.757.9120.5764.62298.31200.14
4.59-2.0021.7125.86-17.27177.0323.13
4.151.69-10.1915.92-20.70165.0481.70
8.731.11-3.46-10.91-31.41-71.60-84.95
14.9523.1744.7234.8927.081,721.673,282.79
-5.17-4.09-11.16-6.7218.27166.4755.19
-9.51-28.96-50.29-55.40-58.282,100.18450.78
-1.540.4441.6354.00104.42431.91241.06
2.66-4.594.97-14.55-7.48-42.17-53.62
-2.75-5.507.303.60-10.02133.1747.27
3.988.8131.8918.46-15.52224.0767.53
-7.79-15.2365.3055.87117.66504.00422.94
0.452.896.198.7212.3271.59-21.84
-4.091.568.5021.4712.31-20.90-58.10
00.953.8620.0763.22507.99507.99
21.1828.0444.0318.71-2.7685.60-15.46
2.429.630.3913.46-24.08323.8944.51

Arex Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Arex Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Arex Industries Ltd.

Arex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1989PLC012213 and registration number is 012213. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh A Bilgi
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Neel D Bilgi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chirag D Bilgi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pragnesh K Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Balkrishna I Makwana
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Harsha H Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aviv J Divekar
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Laxman C Tilani
    Director
  • Mr. Vasant R Shah
    Director

FAQs on Arex Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Arex Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Arex Industries Ltd. is ₹47.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Arex Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Arex Industries Ltd. is 96.93 and PB ratio of Arex Industries Ltd. is 1.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Arex Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arex Industries Ltd. is ₹120.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arex Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arex Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arex Industries Ltd. is ₹314.70 and 52-week low of Arex Industries Ltd. is ₹76.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

