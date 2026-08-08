Here's the live share price of Lorenzini Apparels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lorenzini Apparels
|2.98
|-1.26
|18.49
|4.72
|-19.53
|-11.54
|77.91
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lorenzini Apparels has declined 19.53% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Lorenzini Apparels has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.27
|8.35
|10
|8.41
|8.39
|20
|8.59
|8.44
|50
|8.15
|8.24
|100
|7.64
|8.12
|200
|8.32
|8.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lorenzini Apparels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Lorenzini Apparels - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchange Board O
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:15 PM IST IST
|Lorenzini Apparels - Non-Applicability Of Filings Related To The Submission Of Escrow Payment Mechanism
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:37 AM IST IST
|Lorenzini Apparels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Lorenzini Apparels - Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 25, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|Lorenzini Apparels - Submission Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report For The Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026 Pursuan
Source: Dion Global
Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120DL2007PLC163192 and registration number is 163192. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lorenzini Apparels is ₹8.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lorenzini Apparels is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lorenzini Apparels is ₹149.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lorenzini Apparels are ₹9.01 and ₹8.53.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lorenzini Apparels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lorenzini Apparels is ₹12.48 and 52-week low of Lorenzini Apparels is ₹5.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lorenzini Apparels has shown returns of -1.93% over the past day, -1.26% for the past month, 18.49% over 3 months, -19.53% over 1 year, -11.54% across 3 years, and 77.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lorenzini Apparels are 34.34 and 2.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global