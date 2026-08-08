What is the share price of Lorenzini Apparels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lorenzini Apparels is ₹8.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Lorenzini Apparels? The Lorenzini Apparels is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lorenzini Apparels? The market cap of Lorenzini Apparels is ₹149.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lorenzini Apparels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lorenzini Apparels are ₹9.01 and ₹8.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lorenzini Apparels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lorenzini Apparels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lorenzini Apparels is ₹12.48 and 52-week low of Lorenzini Apparels is ₹5.63 as on .

How has the Lorenzini Apparels performed historically in terms of returns? The Lorenzini Apparels has shown returns of -1.93% over the past day, -1.26% for the past month, 18.49% over 3 months, -19.53% over 1 year, -11.54% across 3 years, and 77.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lorenzini Apparels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lorenzini Apparels are 34.34 and 2.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global