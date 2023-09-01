Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.77
|12.76
|23.58
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|1.35
|2.90
|1.76
|4.27
|-21.31
|107.77
|17.05
|1.56
|39.53
|22.48
|18.20
|48.10
|134.64
|92.16
|5.61
|8.84
|24.14
|42.20
|16.45
|7.88
|7.88
|27.39
|46.94
|70.00
|92.81
|110.24
|1,343.54
|816.04
|0.84
|-8.96
|-2.54
|10.09
|-19.29
|11.35
|-14.36
|6.10
|-0.83
|13.57
|16.81
|16.92
|134.45
|-29.83
|22.52
|30.15
|63.05
|104.81
|40.50
|477.51
|416.34
|0.57
|6.65
|-4.93
|7.09
|-32.50
|237.08
|591.27
|-1.39
|-14.41
|-3.89
|29.78
|-8.84
|332.42
|68.66
|5.39
|28.88
|42.78
|81.70
|32.75
|507.55
|83.90
|4.53
|3.12
|26.61
|35.33
|-12.33
|85.59
|50.65
|5.00
|-16.15
|4.58
|20.32
|89.49
|957.69
|1,369.02
|-2.24
|7.92
|4.31
|35.83
|204.90
|411.44
|411.44
|6.67
|5.71
|3.17
|13.05
|65.61
|424.44
|-16.09
|3.23
|-3.60
|19.11
|25.75
|23.52
|6.63
|-25.13
|7.41
|-7.94
|-13.43
|-18.31
|-19.40
|574.58
|793.82
|4.28
|-6.08
|1.29
|10.92
|-13.14
|50.89
|-58.85
|1.50
|1.20
|31.56
|24.76
|-17.28
|130.37
|6.24
|-7.17
|44.10
|228.85
|495.82
|468.74
|382.14
|382.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|17 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120DL2007PLC163192 and registration number is 163192. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. is ₹234.31 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. is 15.21 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. is ₹231.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. is ₹234.00 and 52-week low of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. is ₹103.55 as on Aug 31, 2023.