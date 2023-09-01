Follow Us

LORENZINI APPARELS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹231.10 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹222.10₹231.10
₹231.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹103.55₹234.00
₹231.10
Open Price
₹222.10
Prev. Close
₹231.10
Volume
12,929

Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1234.1
  • R2237.1
  • R3243.1
  • Pivot
    228.1
  • S1225.1
  • S2219.1
  • S3216.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.2224.86
  • 1012.1218.08
  • 206.05210.85
  • 502.42201.13
  • 1001.21188.52
  • 2000.60

Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24
-7.1744.10228.85495.82468.74382.14382.14

Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. Share Holdings

Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
17 Oct, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Lorenzini Apparels Ltd.

Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120DL2007PLC163192 and registration number is 163192. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Deepika Jain
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Mohan Chauhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajit Sehgal
    Director

FAQs on Lorenzini Apparels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd.?

The market cap of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. is ₹234.31 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. is 15.21 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. is ₹231.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. is ₹234.00 and 52-week low of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. is ₹103.55 as on Aug 31, 2023.

