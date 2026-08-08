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Lorenzini Apparels Share Price

NSE
BSE

LORENZINI APPARELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Lorenzini Apparels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.65 Closed
-1.93₹ -0.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lorenzini Apparels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.53₹9.01
₹8.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.63₹12.48
₹8.65
Open Price
₹8.82
Prev. Close
₹8.82
Volume
77,342

Source: Dion Global

Lorenzini Apparels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lorenzini Apparels		2.98-1.2618.494.72-19.53-11.5477.91
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lorenzini Apparels has declined 19.53% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Lorenzini Apparels has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Lorenzini Apparels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lorenzini Apparels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.278.35
108.418.39
208.598.44
508.158.24
1007.648.12
2008.328.81

Source: Dion Global

Lorenzini Apparels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lorenzini Apparels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lorenzini Apparels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTLorenzini Apparels - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchange Board O
Aug 01, 2026, 05:15 PM IST ISTLorenzini Apparels - Non-Applicability Of Filings Related To The Submission Of Escrow Payment Mechanism
Jul 07, 2026, 05:37 AM IST ISTLorenzini Apparels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTLorenzini Apparels - Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 25, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTLorenzini Apparels - Submission Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report For The Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026 Pursuan

Source: Dion Global

About Lorenzini Apparels

Lorenzini Apparels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120DL2007PLC163192 and registration number is 163192. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Jain
    Chairman & M.D & CFO
  • Mr. Rajit Sehgal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sapna Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Supreet Kaur Rekhi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lorenzini Apparels Share Price

What is the share price of Lorenzini Apparels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lorenzini Apparels is ₹8.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lorenzini Apparels?

The Lorenzini Apparels is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lorenzini Apparels?

The market cap of Lorenzini Apparels is ₹149.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lorenzini Apparels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lorenzini Apparels are ₹9.01 and ₹8.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lorenzini Apparels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lorenzini Apparels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lorenzini Apparels is ₹12.48 and 52-week low of Lorenzini Apparels is ₹5.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lorenzini Apparels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lorenzini Apparels has shown returns of -1.93% over the past day, -1.26% for the past month, 18.49% over 3 months, -19.53% over 1 year, -11.54% across 3 years, and 77.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lorenzini Apparels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lorenzini Apparels are 34.34 and 2.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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