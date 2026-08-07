Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Anil Ambani group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Anil Ambani group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Reliance Infrastructure
|76.27
|2.82
|3.84
|1629.90
|Swan Defence and Heavy Industries
|2680.00
|30.75
|1.16
|3.85
|Reliance Power
|24.35
|0.10
|0.41
|4869.99
|Reliance Communications
|0.84
|0
|0
|439.62
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Reliance Home Finance
|1.89
|-0.04
|-2.07
|126.56
The top gainers among the Anil Ambani group stocks today are Reliance Infrastructure (up 3.84%) and Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (up 1.16%). On the other hand, the top losers include Reliance Home Finance (down 2.07%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Anil Ambani Group has a strong presence across industries, including shipping, and power.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Anil Ambani group here.
Aside of the Anil Ambani Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.