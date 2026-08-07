What is the share price of BCC Fuba India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BCC Fuba India is ₹197.10 as on .

What kind of stock is BCC Fuba India? The BCC Fuba India is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BCC Fuba India? The market cap of BCC Fuba India is ₹390.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of BCC Fuba India? Today’s highest and lowest price of BCC Fuba India are ₹198.55 and ₹189.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BCC Fuba India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BCC Fuba India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BCC Fuba India is ₹228.00 and 52-week low of BCC Fuba India is ₹91.35 as on .

How has the BCC Fuba India performed historically in terms of returns? The BCC Fuba India has shown returns of 4.23% over the past day, 11.26% for the past month, 20.4% over 3 months, 126.24% over 1 year, 67.24% across 3 years, and 68.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BCC Fuba India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BCC Fuba India are 0.00 and 8.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global