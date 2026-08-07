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BCC Fuba India Share Price

NSE
BSE

BCC FUBA INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electronics

Here's the live share price of BCC Fuba India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹197.10 Closed
4.23₹ 8.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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BCC Fuba India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹189.10₹198.55
₹197.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.35₹228.00
₹197.10
Open Price
₹189.10
Prev. Close
₹189.10
Volume
37,662

Source: Dion Global

BCC Fuba India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BCC Fuba India		3.4911.2620.427.7126.2467.2468.9
Syrma SGS Technology		4.25530.3363.13100.2544.1935.38
Kaynes Technology India		1.3316.23-12.06-2.41-36.7328.7141.03
Dynamatic Technologies		13.088.76-5.8424.5879.7340.3447.73
GNG Electronics		-1.09-15.8118.955.8768.8616.49.54
Centum Electronics		7.066.8728.959.4558.4933.0750.26
Cyient DLM		1.9627.2561.2389.2157.8111.1210.18
Hind Rectifiers		-2.0423.8537.7782.9141.83100.2275.22
RIR Power Electronics		1.73-1.31-17.3-15.15-26.6137.8795.56
MIC Electronics		-2.82-2.97-29.2-11.62-24.5412.7819.56
SPEL Semiconductor		-0.36-3.24-7.61-5.0436.8435.3348.67
Merritronix		1.98-7.6318.0818.0818.085.73.38
Pervasive Commodities		9.9854.15372.22372.22372.2267.7736.4
Cosmo Ferrites		4.080.9850.4951.06-18.572.7229.58
Purple Wave Infocom		48.5123.5792.6394.2388.2823.4813.49
Dhanashree Electronics		1.8223.26-18.93-36.84-17.6954.3658.96
Rama Vision		-1.010.29-15.51-8.1278.1149.9354.84
Highness Microelectronics		2.523.078.5741.0441.0412.157.12
Mehai Technology		0.870-20.55-28.4-88.428.77-16.58
Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems		-5.247.820.2824.13-10.3319.3317.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BCC Fuba India has gained 126.24% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, BCC Fuba India has outperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).

BCC Fuba India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

BCC Fuba India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5189.35188.76
10197.94190.3
20187.51187.6
50171.5175.91
100154.46164.35
200152.34151.95

Source: Dion Global

BCC Fuba India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BCC Fuba India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.49%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 67.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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BCC Fuba India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 02, 2026, 05:02 AM IST ISTBCC Fuba India - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Qua
Jul 21, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTBCC Fuba India - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Reminder Cum Forfeiture Notice And Other Related Matters
Jul 17, 2026, 02:41 AM IST ISTBCC Fuba India - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Issuance Of A Reminder Cum Forfeiture Notice To Shareholders Holdin
Jul 14, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTBCC Fuba India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 01:36 AM IST ISTBCC Fuba India - Update On Conversion Of Partly Paid-Up Equity Shares Into Fully Paid-Up Equity Shares, Upon Receipt Of First

Source: Dion Global

About BCC Fuba India

BCC Fuba India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51395HP1985PLC012209 and registration number is 012209. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chander Vir Singh Juneja
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Bhardwaj
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Manju Bhardwaj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Alka Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Richa Bhansali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anurag Gupta
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on BCC Fuba India Share Price

What is the share price of BCC Fuba India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BCC Fuba India is ₹197.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is BCC Fuba India?

The BCC Fuba India is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BCC Fuba India?

The market cap of BCC Fuba India is ₹390.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BCC Fuba India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BCC Fuba India are ₹198.55 and ₹189.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BCC Fuba India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BCC Fuba India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BCC Fuba India is ₹228.00 and 52-week low of BCC Fuba India is ₹91.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the BCC Fuba India performed historically in terms of returns?

The BCC Fuba India has shown returns of 4.23% over the past day, 11.26% for the past month, 20.4% over 3 months, 126.24% over 1 year, 67.24% across 3 years, and 68.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BCC Fuba India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BCC Fuba India are 0.00 and 8.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

BCC Fuba India News

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