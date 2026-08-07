Here's the live share price of BCC Fuba India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BCC Fuba India
|3.49
|11.26
|20.4
|27.7
|126.24
|67.24
|68.9
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.25
|5
|30.33
|63.13
|100.25
|44.19
|35.38
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.33
|16.23
|-12.06
|-2.41
|-36.73
|28.71
|41.03
|Dynamatic Technologies
|13.08
|8.76
|-5.84
|24.58
|79.73
|40.34
|47.73
|GNG Electronics
|-1.09
|-15.81
|18.9
|55.87
|68.86
|16.4
|9.54
|Centum Electronics
|7.06
|6.87
|28.9
|59.45
|58.49
|33.07
|50.26
|Cyient DLM
|1.96
|27.25
|61.23
|89.21
|57.81
|11.12
|10.18
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.04
|23.85
|37.77
|82.91
|41.83
|100.22
|75.22
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.73
|-1.31
|-17.3
|-15.15
|-26.61
|37.87
|95.56
|MIC Electronics
|-2.82
|-2.97
|-29.2
|-11.62
|-24.54
|12.78
|19.56
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-0.36
|-3.24
|-7.61
|-5.04
|36.84
|35.33
|48.67
|Merritronix
|1.98
|-7.63
|18.08
|18.08
|18.08
|5.7
|3.38
|Pervasive Commodities
|9.98
|54.15
|372.22
|372.22
|372.22
|67.77
|36.4
|Cosmo Ferrites
|4.08
|0.98
|50.49
|51.06
|-18.57
|2.72
|29.58
|Purple Wave Infocom
|48.5
|123.57
|92.63
|94.23
|88.28
|23.48
|13.49
|Dhanashree Electronics
|1.82
|23.26
|-18.93
|-36.84
|-17.69
|54.36
|58.96
|Rama Vision
|-1.01
|0.29
|-15.51
|-8.12
|78.11
|49.93
|54.84
|Highness Microelectronics
|2.52
|3.07
|8.57
|41.04
|41.04
|12.15
|7.12
|Mehai Technology
|0.87
|0
|-20.55
|-28.4
|-88.42
|8.77
|-16.58
|Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems
|-5.24
|7.82
|0.28
|24.13
|-10.33
|19.33
|17.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BCC Fuba India has gained 126.24% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, BCC Fuba India has outperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|189.35
|188.76
|10
|197.94
|190.3
|20
|187.51
|187.6
|50
|171.5
|175.91
|100
|154.46
|164.35
|200
|152.34
|151.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, BCC Fuba India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.49%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 67.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 02, 2026, 05:02 AM IST IST
|BCC Fuba India - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Qua
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|BCC Fuba India - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Reminder Cum Forfeiture Notice And Other Related Matters
|Jul 17, 2026, 02:41 AM IST IST
|BCC Fuba India - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Issuance Of A Reminder Cum Forfeiture Notice To Shareholders Holdin
|Jul 14, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|BCC Fuba India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 01:36 AM IST IST
|BCC Fuba India - Update On Conversion Of Partly Paid-Up Equity Shares Into Fully Paid-Up Equity Shares, Upon Receipt Of First
Source: Dion Global
BCC Fuba India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51395HP1985PLC012209 and registration number is 012209. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BCC Fuba India is ₹197.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BCC Fuba India is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BCC Fuba India is ₹390.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BCC Fuba India are ₹198.55 and ₹189.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BCC Fuba India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BCC Fuba India is ₹228.00 and 52-week low of BCC Fuba India is ₹91.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BCC Fuba India has shown returns of 4.23% over the past day, 11.26% for the past month, 20.4% over 3 months, 126.24% over 1 year, 67.24% across 3 years, and 68.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BCC Fuba India are 0.00 and 8.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global