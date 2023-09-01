Follow Us

BCC FUBA INDIA LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | BSE
₹59.31 Closed
1.991.16
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

BCC Fuba India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.31₹59.31
₹59.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.30₹58.24
₹59.31
Open Price
₹59.31
Prev. Close
₹58.15
Volume
5,418

BCC Fuba India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R159.31
  • R259.31
  • R359.31
  • Pivot
    59.31
  • S159.31
  • S259.31
  • S359.31

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.856.54
  • 1023.6155.11
  • 2022.751.58
  • 5021.4443.79
  • 10019.0337.26
  • 20021.431.4

BCC Fuba India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.3649.5178.43155.32165.37521.70378.69
3.305.6021.9642.0229.20282.64266.84
5.5922.2846.8983.65124.13225.68225.68
0.6215.0439.90128.67189.38189.38189.38
-0.427.1139.1794.5972.5071.0971.09
20.8428.1745.7757.9968.14151.78151.78
13.2149.23197.06205.41217.10975.64584.13
8.4821.6048.0248.0248.0248.0248.02
16.6432.1520.7142.39123.013,954.601,073.89
3.765.6813.4646.9211.63220.33307.51
14.0718.9055.97105.7510.6410.6410.64
3.9415.8957.0866.2811.4257.4957.49
-4.5112.8648.95198.82245.85386.98360.26
-2.37-4.9860.8078.39265.09362.64242.50
12.4616.4131.2820.57-22.17-22.17-22.17
8.7025.3033.26102.63124.37201.57174.66
-1.097.2644.39125.4798.294,035.71901.73
-6.3715.8868.96114.94191.351,739.001,592.82
0.972.7114.2325.14-38.423,455.561,072.77
5.85-14.8231.1338.69-15.02465.19485.64

BCC Fuba India Ltd. Share Holdings

BCC Fuba India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About BCC Fuba India Ltd.

BCC Fuba India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51395HP1985PLC012209 and registration number is 012209. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chander Vir Singh Juneja
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Bhardwaj
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Parmod Kumar Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Tayal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Mona Tayal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anurag Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Richa Bhansali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hari Dutt Jangid
    Independent Director

FAQs on BCC Fuba India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BCC Fuba India Ltd.?

The market cap of BCC Fuba India Ltd. is ₹90.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BCC Fuba India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BCC Fuba India Ltd. is 26.68 and PB ratio of BCC Fuba India Ltd. is 5.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of BCC Fuba India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BCC Fuba India Ltd. is ₹59.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BCC Fuba India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BCC Fuba India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BCC Fuba India Ltd. is ₹58.24 and 52-week low of BCC Fuba India Ltd. is ₹18.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

