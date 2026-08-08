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Rama Vision Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAMA VISION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electronics

Here's the live share price of Rama Vision along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹137.00 Closed
2.09₹ 2.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rama Vision Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹135.70₹139.50
₹137.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹74.00₹190.85
₹137.00
Open Price
₹135.70
Prev. Close
₹134.20
Volume
3,567

Source: Dion Global

Rama Vision Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rama Vision		-1.01-3.76-15.25-8.1273.949.9354.84
Syrma SGS Technology		4.254.4729.5163.13102.4944.1935.38
Kaynes Technology India		1.3320.09-14.6-2.41-33.7228.7141.03
Dynamatic Technologies		13.0810.86-6.8724.5875.1140.3447.73
GNG Electronics		-1.09-18.0524.4655.8764.4716.49.54
Centum Electronics		7.068.9922.1859.4557.3333.0750.26
Cyient DLM		1.9631.1257.8389.2160.2511.1210.18
Hind Rectifiers		-2.0427.339.9882.9142.52100.2275.22
RIR Power Electronics		1.731.28-17.91-15.15-30.137.8795.56
MIC Electronics		-2.821.11-32.46-11.62-18.7612.7819.56
SPEL Semiconductor		-0.36-0.94-6.77-5.0436.7235.3348.67
Merritronix		1.98-10.7718.0818.0818.085.73.38
Pervasive Commodities		9.9851.4372.22372.22372.2267.7736.4
BCC Fuba India		3.4915.9422.2727.7105.767.2468.9
Cosmo Ferrites		4.083.0143.3351.06-16.972.7229.58
Purple Wave Infocom		48.5122.5593.4694.2388.2823.4813.49
Dhanashree Electronics		1.8229.73-22.6-36.84-19.2954.3658.96
Highness Microelectronics		2.524.3911.0841.0441.0412.157.12
Mehai Technology		0.87-0.85-21.62-28.4-88.668.77-16.58
Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems		-5.248.19-1.3524.13-13.1219.3317.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rama Vision has gained 73.90% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (102.49%), Kaynes Technology India (-33.72%), Dynamatic Technologies (75.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Rama Vision has outperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).

Rama Vision Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rama Vision Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5136.54136.76
10136.97137.08
20138.24137.73
50141.02140.32
100144.55140.09
200134.38132.83

Source: Dion Global

Rama Vision Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rama Vision remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rama Vision Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTRama Vision - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled On August 12, 20
Jul 10, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTRama Vision - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 15, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTRama Vision - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 25, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTRama Vision - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On May 25, 2026
May 25, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTRama Vision - Submission Of Standalone Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended Marc

Source: Dion Global

About Rama Vision

Rama Vision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32203UR1989PLC015645 and registration number is 015645. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 158.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Satish Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Udit Jain
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Arhant Jain
    Whole Time Director - Marketing
  • Mr. Vimal Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neelu Jain
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mrs. Deepali Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Rama Vision Share Price

What is the share price of Rama Vision?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rama Vision is ₹137.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rama Vision?

The Rama Vision is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rama Vision?

The market cap of Rama Vision is ₹142.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rama Vision?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rama Vision are ₹139.50 and ₹135.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rama Vision?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rama Vision stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rama Vision is ₹190.85 and 52-week low of Rama Vision is ₹74.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rama Vision performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rama Vision has shown returns of 2.09% over the past day, 0.29% for the past month, -15.51% over 3 months, 78.11% over 1 year, 49.93% across 3 years, and 54.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rama Vision?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rama Vision are 24.11 and 3.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Rama Vision News

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