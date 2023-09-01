Follow Us

RAMA VISION LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | BSE
₹60.22 Closed
4.972.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rama Vision Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹55.07₹60.23
₹60.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.45₹63.90
₹60.22
Open Price
₹55.07
Prev. Close
₹57.37
Volume
37,081

Rama Vision Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R161.94
  • R263.67
  • R367.1
  • Pivot
    58.51
  • S156.78
  • S253.35
  • S351.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 538.2157.7
  • 1034.656.44
  • 2033.6253.22
  • 5036.4947.62
  • 10028.6644.78
  • 20024.3742

Rama Vision Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.4950.9741.4649.1033.081,004.95546.83
3.305.6021.9642.0229.20282.64266.84
5.5922.2846.8983.65124.13225.68225.68
0.6215.0439.90128.67189.38189.38189.38
-0.427.1139.1794.5972.5071.0971.09
20.8428.1745.7757.9968.14151.78151.78
13.2149.23197.06205.41217.10975.64584.13
8.4821.6048.0248.0248.0248.0248.02
16.6432.1520.7142.39123.013,954.601,073.89
3.765.6813.4646.9211.63220.33307.51
14.0718.9055.97105.7510.6410.6410.64
3.9415.8957.0866.2811.4257.4957.49
-4.5112.8648.95198.82245.85386.98360.26
-2.37-4.9860.8078.39265.09362.64242.50
12.4616.4131.2820.57-22.17-22.17-22.17
8.7025.3033.26102.63124.37201.57174.66
-1.097.2644.39125.4798.294,035.71901.73
-6.3715.8868.96114.94191.351,739.001,592.82
0.972.7114.2325.14-38.423,455.561,072.77
5.85-14.8231.1338.69-15.02465.19485.64

Rama Vision Ltd. Share Holdings

Rama Vision Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rama Vision Ltd.

Rama Vision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32203UR1989PLC015645 and registration number is 015645. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Satish Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Udit Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Arhant Jain
    Whole Time Director - Marketing
  • Mr. Govind Prasad Agrawal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Shyam Sunder Lal Gupta
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Neera Bhargava
    Non Exe. Women Independent Director

FAQs on Rama Vision Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rama Vision Ltd.?

The market cap of Rama Vision Ltd. is ₹60.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rama Vision Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rama Vision Ltd. is 23.38 and PB ratio of Rama Vision Ltd. is 2.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rama Vision Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rama Vision Ltd. is ₹60.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rama Vision Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rama Vision Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rama Vision Ltd. is ₹63.90 and 52-week low of Rama Vision Ltd. is ₹28.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

