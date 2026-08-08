Here's the live share price of Rama Vision along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rama Vision
|-1.01
|-3.76
|-15.25
|-8.12
|73.9
|49.93
|54.84
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.25
|4.47
|29.51
|63.13
|102.49
|44.19
|35.38
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.33
|20.09
|-14.6
|-2.41
|-33.72
|28.71
|41.03
|Dynamatic Technologies
|13.08
|10.86
|-6.87
|24.58
|75.11
|40.34
|47.73
|GNG Electronics
|-1.09
|-18.05
|24.46
|55.87
|64.47
|16.4
|9.54
|Centum Electronics
|7.06
|8.99
|22.18
|59.45
|57.33
|33.07
|50.26
|Cyient DLM
|1.96
|31.12
|57.83
|89.21
|60.25
|11.12
|10.18
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.04
|27.3
|39.98
|82.91
|42.52
|100.22
|75.22
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.73
|1.28
|-17.91
|-15.15
|-30.1
|37.87
|95.56
|MIC Electronics
|-2.82
|1.11
|-32.46
|-11.62
|-18.76
|12.78
|19.56
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-0.36
|-0.94
|-6.77
|-5.04
|36.72
|35.33
|48.67
|Merritronix
|1.98
|-10.77
|18.08
|18.08
|18.08
|5.7
|3.38
|Pervasive Commodities
|9.98
|51.4
|372.22
|372.22
|372.22
|67.77
|36.4
|BCC Fuba India
|3.49
|15.94
|22.27
|27.7
|105.7
|67.24
|68.9
|Cosmo Ferrites
|4.08
|3.01
|43.33
|51.06
|-16.97
|2.72
|29.58
|Purple Wave Infocom
|48.5
|122.55
|93.46
|94.23
|88.28
|23.48
|13.49
|Dhanashree Electronics
|1.82
|29.73
|-22.6
|-36.84
|-19.29
|54.36
|58.96
|Highness Microelectronics
|2.52
|4.39
|11.08
|41.04
|41.04
|12.15
|7.12
|Mehai Technology
|0.87
|-0.85
|-21.62
|-28.4
|-88.66
|8.77
|-16.58
|Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems
|-5.24
|8.19
|-1.35
|24.13
|-13.12
|19.33
|17.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rama Vision has gained 73.90% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (102.49%), Kaynes Technology India (-33.72%), Dynamatic Technologies (75.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Rama Vision has outperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|136.54
|136.76
|10
|136.97
|137.08
|20
|138.24
|137.73
|50
|141.02
|140.32
|100
|144.55
|140.09
|200
|134.38
|132.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rama Vision remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Rama Vision - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled On August 12, 20
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Rama Vision - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 15, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Rama Vision - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 25, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|Rama Vision - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On May 25, 2026
|May 25, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|Rama Vision - Submission Of Standalone Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended Marc
Source: Dion Global
Rama Vision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32203UR1989PLC015645 and registration number is 015645. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 158.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rama Vision is ₹137.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rama Vision is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rama Vision is ₹142.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rama Vision are ₹139.50 and ₹135.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rama Vision stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rama Vision is ₹190.85 and 52-week low of Rama Vision is ₹74.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rama Vision has shown returns of 2.09% over the past day, 0.29% for the past month, -15.51% over 3 months, 78.11% over 1 year, 49.93% across 3 years, and 54.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rama Vision are 24.11 and 3.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global