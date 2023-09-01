Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.49
|50.97
|41.46
|49.10
|33.08
|1,004.95
|546.83
|3.30
|5.60
|21.96
|42.02
|29.20
|282.64
|266.84
|5.59
|22.28
|46.89
|83.65
|124.13
|225.68
|225.68
|0.62
|15.04
|39.90
|128.67
|189.38
|189.38
|189.38
|-0.42
|7.11
|39.17
|94.59
|72.50
|71.09
|71.09
|20.84
|28.17
|45.77
|57.99
|68.14
|151.78
|151.78
|13.21
|49.23
|197.06
|205.41
|217.10
|975.64
|584.13
|8.48
|21.60
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|16.64
|32.15
|20.71
|42.39
|123.01
|3,954.60
|1,073.89
|3.76
|5.68
|13.46
|46.92
|11.63
|220.33
|307.51
|14.07
|18.90
|55.97
|105.75
|10.64
|10.64
|10.64
|3.94
|15.89
|57.08
|66.28
|11.42
|57.49
|57.49
|-4.51
|12.86
|48.95
|198.82
|245.85
|386.98
|360.26
|-2.37
|-4.98
|60.80
|78.39
|265.09
|362.64
|242.50
|12.46
|16.41
|31.28
|20.57
|-22.17
|-22.17
|-22.17
|8.70
|25.30
|33.26
|102.63
|124.37
|201.57
|174.66
|-1.09
|7.26
|44.39
|125.47
|98.29
|4,035.71
|901.73
|-6.37
|15.88
|68.96
|114.94
|191.35
|1,739.00
|1,592.82
|0.97
|2.71
|14.23
|25.14
|-38.42
|3,455.56
|1,072.77
|5.85
|-14.82
|31.13
|38.69
|-15.02
|465.19
|485.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rama Vision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32203UR1989PLC015645 and registration number is 015645. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rama Vision Ltd. is ₹60.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rama Vision Ltd. is 23.38 and PB ratio of Rama Vision Ltd. is 2.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rama Vision Ltd. is ₹60.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rama Vision Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rama Vision Ltd. is ₹63.90 and 52-week low of Rama Vision Ltd. is ₹28.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.