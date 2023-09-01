What is the Market Cap of RIR Power Electronics Ltd.? The market cap of RIR Power Electronics Ltd. is ₹459.32 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RIR Power Electronics Ltd.? P/E ratio of RIR Power Electronics Ltd. is 64.85 and PB ratio of RIR Power Electronics Ltd. is 13.61 as on .

What is the share price of RIR Power Electronics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RIR Power Electronics Ltd. is ₹660.20 as on .