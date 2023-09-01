Follow Us

RIR POWER ELECTRONICS LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | BSE
₹660.20 Closed
-1.8-12.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

RIR Power Electronics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹658.90₹660.20
₹660.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹198.00₹764.00
₹660.20
Open Price
₹658.90
Prev. Close
₹672.30
Volume
7,053

RIR Power Electronics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1660.63
  • R2661.07
  • R3661.93
  • Pivot
    659.77
  • S1659.33
  • S2658.47
  • S3658.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5249.21690.2
  • 10252.29693.33
  • 20233.06671.43
  • 50231.93593.19
  • 100220.77511.94
  • 200275.77430.07

RIR Power Electronics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.3715.8868.96114.94191.351,739.001,592.82
3.305.6021.9642.0229.20282.64266.84
5.5922.2846.8983.65124.13225.68225.68
0.6215.0439.90128.67189.38189.38189.38
-0.427.1139.1794.5972.5071.0971.09
20.8428.1745.7757.9968.14151.78151.78
13.2149.23197.06205.41217.10975.64584.13
8.4821.6048.0248.0248.0248.0248.02
16.6432.1520.7142.39123.013,954.601,073.89
3.765.6813.4646.9211.63220.33307.51
14.0718.9055.97105.7510.6410.6410.64
3.9415.8957.0866.2811.4257.4957.49
-4.5112.8648.95198.82245.85386.98360.26
-2.37-4.9860.8078.39265.09362.64242.50
12.4616.4131.2820.57-22.17-22.17-22.17
8.7025.3033.26102.63124.37201.57174.66
-1.097.2644.39125.4798.294,035.71901.73
0.972.7114.2325.14-38.423,455.561,072.77
5.85-14.8231.1338.69-15.02465.19485.64
10.3031.45133.48484.136,013.1135,392.5413,888.24

RIR Power Electronics Ltd. Share Holdings

RIR Power Electronics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About RIR Power Electronics Ltd.

Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31109MH1969PLC014322 and registration number is 014322. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Bhavna H Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Kisan R Choksey
    Director
  • Mr. Pravin G Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Piyush K Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Kaushal Mahendra Mehta
    Director

FAQs on RIR Power Electronics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RIR Power Electronics Ltd.?

The market cap of RIR Power Electronics Ltd. is ₹459.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RIR Power Electronics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RIR Power Electronics Ltd. is 64.85 and PB ratio of RIR Power Electronics Ltd. is 13.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of RIR Power Electronics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RIR Power Electronics Ltd. is ₹660.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RIR Power Electronics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RIR Power Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RIR Power Electronics Ltd. is ₹764.00 and 52-week low of RIR Power Electronics Ltd. is ₹198.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

