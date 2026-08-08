Here's the live share price of RIR Power Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.73
|-1.31
|-17.30
|-15.15
|-26.61
|37.87
|95.56
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.25
|5.00
|30.33
|63.13
|100.25
|44.19
|35.38
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.33
|16.23
|-12.06
|-2.41
|-36.73
|28.71
|41.03
|Dynamatic Technologies
|13.08
|8.76
|-5.84
|24.58
|79.73
|40.34
|47.73
|GNG Electronics
|-1.09
|-15.81
|18.90
|55.87
|68.86
|16.40
|9.54
|Centum Electronics
|7.06
|6.87
|28.90
|59.45
|58.49
|33.07
|50.26
|Cyient DLM
|1.96
|27.25
|61.23
|89.21
|57.81
|11.12
|10.18
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.04
|23.85
|37.77
|82.91
|41.83
|100.22
|75.22
|MIC Electronics
|-2.82
|-2.97
|-29.20
|-11.62
|-24.54
|12.78
|19.56
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-0.36
|-3.24
|-7.61
|-5.04
|36.84
|35.33
|48.67
|Merritronix
|1.98
|-7.63
|18.08
|18.08
|18.08
|5.70
|3.38
|Pervasive Commodities
|9.98
|54.15
|372.22
|372.22
|372.22
|67.77
|36.40
|BCC Fuba India
|3.49
|11.26
|20.40
|27.70
|126.24
|67.24
|68.90
|Cosmo Ferrites
|4.08
|0.98
|50.49
|51.06
|-18.57
|2.72
|29.58
|Purple Wave Infocom
|48.50
|123.57
|92.63
|94.23
|88.28
|23.48
|13.49
|Dhanashree Electronics
|1.82
|23.26
|-18.93
|-36.84
|-17.69
|54.36
|58.96
|Rama Vision
|-1.01
|0.29
|-15.51
|-8.12
|78.11
|49.93
|54.84
|Highness Microelectronics
|2.52
|3.07
|8.57
|41.04
|41.04
|12.15
|7.12
|Mehai Technology
|0.87
|0
|-20.55
|-28.40
|-88.42
|8.77
|-16.58
|Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems
|-5.24
|7.82
|0.28
|24.13
|-10.33
|19.33
|17.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RIR Power Electronics has declined 26.61% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, RIR Power Electronics has outperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|158.04
|159.08
|10
|158.57
|158.99
|20
|159.65
|159.81
|50
|164.9
|163.61
|100
|166.65
|171.12
|200
|193.06
|188.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RIR Power Electronics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 8.50%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|RIR Power Elec. - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|RIR Power Elec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|RIR Power Elec. - Intimation Under Reg. 30 : Approval For Listing And Trading Of Equity Shares Of The Company On National Sto
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:01 PM IST IST
|RIR Power Elec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jun 09, 2026, 08:11 PM IST IST
|RIR Power Elec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
RIR Power Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31109MH1969PLC014322 and registration number is 014322. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RIR Power Electronics is ₹161.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RIR Power Electronics is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RIR Power Electronics is ₹1,240.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RIR Power Electronics are ₹163.20 and ₹157.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RIR Power Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RIR Power Electronics is ₹388.10 and 52-week low of RIR Power Electronics is ₹131.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RIR Power Electronics has shown returns of 1.09% over the past day, -1.31% for the past month, -17.3% over 3 months, -26.61% over 1 year, 37.87% across 3 years, and 95.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RIR Power Electronics are 156.41 and 8.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.
Source: Dion Global