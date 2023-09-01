Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31109MH1969PLC014322 and registration number is 014322. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of RIR Power Electronics Ltd. is ₹459.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of RIR Power Electronics Ltd. is 64.85 and PB ratio of RIR Power Electronics Ltd. is 13.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RIR Power Electronics Ltd. is ₹660.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RIR Power Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RIR Power Electronics Ltd. is ₹764.00 and 52-week low of RIR Power Electronics Ltd. is ₹198.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.