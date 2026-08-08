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RIR Power Electronics Share Price

NSE
BSE

RIR POWER ELECTRONICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electronics

Here's the live share price of RIR Power Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹161.60 Closed
1.09₹ 1.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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RIR Power Electronics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹157.90₹163.20
₹161.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹131.90₹388.10
₹161.60
Open Price
₹162.50
Prev. Close
₹159.85
Volume
37,174

Source: Dion Global

RIR Power Electronics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RIR Power Electronics		1.73-1.31-17.30-15.15-26.6137.8795.56
Syrma SGS Technology		4.255.0030.3363.13100.2544.1935.38
Kaynes Technology India		1.3316.23-12.06-2.41-36.7328.7141.03
Dynamatic Technologies		13.088.76-5.8424.5879.7340.3447.73
GNG Electronics		-1.09-15.8118.9055.8768.8616.409.54
Centum Electronics		7.066.8728.9059.4558.4933.0750.26
Cyient DLM		1.9627.2561.2389.2157.8111.1210.18
Hind Rectifiers		-2.0423.8537.7782.9141.83100.2275.22
MIC Electronics		-2.82-2.97-29.20-11.62-24.5412.7819.56
SPEL Semiconductor		-0.36-3.24-7.61-5.0436.8435.3348.67
Merritronix		1.98-7.6318.0818.0818.085.703.38
Pervasive Commodities		9.9854.15372.22372.22372.2267.7736.40
BCC Fuba India		3.4911.2620.4027.70126.2467.2468.90
Cosmo Ferrites		4.080.9850.4951.06-18.572.7229.58
Purple Wave Infocom		48.50123.5792.6394.2388.2823.4813.49
Dhanashree Electronics		1.8223.26-18.93-36.84-17.6954.3658.96
Rama Vision		-1.010.29-15.51-8.1278.1149.9354.84
Highness Microelectronics		2.523.078.5741.0441.0412.157.12
Mehai Technology		0.870-20.55-28.40-88.428.77-16.58
Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems		-5.247.820.2824.13-10.3319.3317.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RIR Power Electronics has declined 26.61% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, RIR Power Electronics has outperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).

RIR Power Electronics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RIR Power Electronics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5158.04159.08
10158.57158.99
20159.65159.81
50164.9163.61
100166.65171.12
200193.06188.55

Source: Dion Global

RIR Power Electronics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RIR Power Electronics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 8.50%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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RIR Power Electronics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTRIR Power Elec. - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30
Jul 15, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTRIR Power Elec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 14, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTRIR Power Elec. - Intimation Under Reg. 30 : Approval For Listing And Trading Of Equity Shares Of The Company On National Sto
Jul 07, 2026, 05:01 PM IST ISTRIR Power Elec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jun 09, 2026, 08:11 PM IST ISTRIR Power Elec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About RIR Power Electronics

RIR Power Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31109MH1969PLC014322 and registration number is 014322. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Harshad Mehta
    Chairman & Promoter Director
  • Mrs. Bhavna H Mehta
    Promoter Managing Director
  • Dr. Madhav Manjrekar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kaushal M Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Kisan Choksey
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sonali Mehta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on RIR Power Electronics Share Price

What is the share price of RIR Power Electronics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RIR Power Electronics is ₹161.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is RIR Power Electronics?

The RIR Power Electronics is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RIR Power Electronics?

The market cap of RIR Power Electronics is ₹1,240.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RIR Power Electronics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RIR Power Electronics are ₹163.20 and ₹157.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RIR Power Electronics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RIR Power Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RIR Power Electronics is ₹388.10 and 52-week low of RIR Power Electronics is ₹131.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the RIR Power Electronics performed historically in terms of returns?

The RIR Power Electronics has shown returns of 1.09% over the past day, -1.31% for the past month, -17.3% over 3 months, -26.61% over 1 year, 37.87% across 3 years, and 95.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RIR Power Electronics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RIR Power Electronics are 156.41 and 8.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

RIR Power Electronics News

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