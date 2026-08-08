What is the share price of RIR Power Electronics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RIR Power Electronics is ₹161.60 as on .

What kind of stock is RIR Power Electronics? The RIR Power Electronics is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RIR Power Electronics? The market cap of RIR Power Electronics is ₹1,240.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RIR Power Electronics? Today’s highest and lowest price of RIR Power Electronics are ₹163.20 and ₹157.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RIR Power Electronics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RIR Power Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RIR Power Electronics is ₹388.10 and 52-week low of RIR Power Electronics is ₹131.90 as on .

How has the RIR Power Electronics performed historically in terms of returns? The RIR Power Electronics has shown returns of 1.09% over the past day, -1.31% for the past month, -17.3% over 3 months, -26.61% over 1 year, 37.87% across 3 years, and 95.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RIR Power Electronics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RIR Power Electronics are 156.41 and 8.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global