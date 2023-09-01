Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|5,36,211
|1.02
|78.62
|HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan
|62,899
|1.18
|9.22
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Centum Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1993PLC013869 and registration number is 013869. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 350.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Centum Electronics Ltd. is ₹2,74.45 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Centum Electronics Ltd. is 78.19 and PB ratio of Centum Electronics Ltd. is 7.34 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Centum Electronics Ltd. is ₹1,610.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Centum Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Centum Electronics Ltd. is ₹1,948.65 and 52-week low of Centum Electronics Ltd. is ₹450.50 as on Aug 30, 2023.