Here's the live share price of Centum Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Centum Electronics
|7.06
|6.87
|28.90
|59.45
|58.49
|33.07
|50.26
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.25
|5.00
|30.33
|63.13
|100.25
|44.19
|35.38
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.33
|16.23
|-12.06
|-2.41
|-36.73
|28.71
|41.03
|Dynamatic Technologies
|13.08
|8.76
|-5.84
|24.58
|79.73
|40.34
|47.73
|GNG Electronics
|-1.09
|-15.81
|18.90
|55.87
|68.86
|16.40
|9.54
|Cyient DLM
|1.96
|27.25
|61.23
|89.21
|57.81
|11.12
|10.18
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.04
|23.85
|37.77
|82.91
|41.83
|100.22
|75.22
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.73
|-1.31
|-17.30
|-15.15
|-26.61
|37.87
|95.56
|MIC Electronics
|-2.82
|-2.97
|-29.20
|-11.62
|-24.54
|12.78
|19.56
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-0.36
|-3.24
|-7.61
|-5.04
|36.84
|35.33
|48.67
|Merritronix
|1.98
|-7.63
|18.08
|18.08
|18.08
|5.70
|3.38
|Pervasive Commodities
|9.98
|54.15
|372.22
|372.22
|372.22
|67.77
|36.40
|BCC Fuba India
|3.49
|11.26
|20.40
|27.70
|126.24
|67.24
|68.90
|Cosmo Ferrites
|4.08
|0.98
|50.49
|51.06
|-18.57
|2.72
|29.58
|Purple Wave Infocom
|48.50
|123.57
|92.63
|94.23
|88.28
|23.48
|13.49
|Dhanashree Electronics
|1.82
|23.26
|-18.93
|-36.84
|-17.69
|54.36
|58.96
|Rama Vision
|-1.01
|0.29
|-15.51
|-8.12
|78.11
|49.93
|54.84
|Highness Microelectronics
|2.52
|3.07
|8.57
|41.04
|41.04
|12.15
|7.12
|Mehai Technology
|0.87
|0
|-20.55
|-28.40
|-88.42
|8.77
|-16.58
|Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems
|-5.24
|7.82
|0.28
|24.13
|-10.33
|19.33
|17.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Centum Electronics has gained 58.49% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Centum Electronics has outperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,538.05
|3,674.03
|10
|3,568.07
|3,633.81
|20
|3,604.03
|3,615.7
|50
|3,549.9
|3,503.89
|100
|3,208.71
|3,273.75
|200
|2,801.7
|2,959.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Centum Electronics saw a drop in promoter holding to 46.82%, while DII stake decreased to 19.67%, FII holding rose to 3.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,61,327
|0.49
|98.89
|99,411
|1.54
|37.62
|88,387
|2.16
|33.45
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Centum Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Centum Electronics - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results For The Period Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Centum Electronics - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Centum Electronics - The Company Has Fixed Friday, July 31, 2026, As Record Date For Determining Entitlement Of Members To Fi
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|Centum Electronics - 33Rd (Thirty Third) Annual General Meeting Notice, E-Voting Facility And Record Date For Payment Of Fina
Source: Dion Global
Centum Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1993PLC013869 and registration number is 013869. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bare printed circuit boards, loading of components onto printed circuit boards; manufacture of interface cards (e.g. sound, video, controllers, network, modems). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 983.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Centum Electronics is ₹3,795.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Centum Electronics is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Centum Electronics is ₹5,602.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Centum Electronics are ₹3,867.90 and ₹3,787.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Centum Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Centum Electronics is ₹3,910.00 and 52-week low of Centum Electronics is ₹2,051.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Centum Electronics has shown returns of 0.25% over the past day, 6.87% for the past month, 28.9% over 3 months, 58.49% over 1 year, 33.07% across 3 years, and 50.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Centum Electronics are -108.99 and 16.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.
Source: Dion Global