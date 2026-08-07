What is the share price of Centum Electronics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Centum Electronics is ₹3,795.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Centum Electronics? The Centum Electronics is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Centum Electronics? The market cap of Centum Electronics is ₹5,602.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Centum Electronics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Centum Electronics are ₹3,867.90 and ₹3,787.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Centum Electronics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Centum Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Centum Electronics is ₹3,910.00 and 52-week low of Centum Electronics is ₹2,051.55 as on .

How has the Centum Electronics performed historically in terms of returns? The Centum Electronics has shown returns of 0.25% over the past day, 6.87% for the past month, 28.9% over 3 months, 58.49% over 1 year, 33.07% across 3 years, and 50.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Centum Electronics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Centum Electronics are -108.99 and 16.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global