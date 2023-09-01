Follow Us

Centum Electronics Ltd. Share Price

CENTUM ELECTRONICS LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,610.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Centum Electronics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,590.00₹1,653.40
₹1,610.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹450.50₹1,948.65
₹1,610.00
Open Price
₹1,653.40
Prev. Close
₹1,610.00
Volume
0

Centum Electronics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,645.6
  • R21,681.2
  • R31,709
  • Pivot
    1,617.8
  • S11,582.2
  • S21,554.4
  • S31,518.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5561.481,610.85
  • 10547.211,592.6
  • 20523.541,548.39
  • 50492.351,422.19
  • 100456.831,233.36
  • 200474.321,005.51

Centum Electronics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.169.6843.37190.33234.13367.21353.14
3.415.7522.1942.1429.41283.37268.03
6.1922.8547.7284.75125.00227.15227.15
-0.477.2539.1694.3472.3472.3772.37
20.3627.9845.7257.8568.18151.45151.45
13.2049.30197.53205.40216.80981.67584.74
16.2831.1720.2641.70124.754,018.561,066.76
3.876.0113.7747.2711.86220.84308.92
3.8615.7357.0266.0811.3659.4159.41
-2.58-5.2860.6578.12265.28362.19241.98
12.5116.4531.4020.81-21.96-21.96-21.96
8.7026.0233.99102.99124.97203.97175.09
-4.414.0641.35119.4693.155,027.27889.47
24.1116.6630.8241.4938.10380.64-0.15
-2.7225.00-1.5137.11260.14986.961,011.11
-9.98-32.10-39.22-41.53-48.24-46.82-46.82

Centum Electronics Ltd. Share Holdings

Centum Electronics Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Multi Cap Fund5,36,2111.0278.62
HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan62,8991.189.22

Centum Electronics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Centum Electronics Ltd.

Centum Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1993PLC013869 and registration number is 013869. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 350.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Apparao V Mallavarapu
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Mallavarapu
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Swarnalatha Mallavarapu
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Kavitha Dutt Chitturi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pranav Kumar N Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P Thiruvengadam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv C Mody
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Nagrath
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Tanya Mallavarapu
    Director

FAQs on Centum Electronics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Centum Electronics Ltd.?

The market cap of Centum Electronics Ltd. is ₹2,74.45 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Centum Electronics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Centum Electronics Ltd. is 78.19 and PB ratio of Centum Electronics Ltd. is 7.34 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Centum Electronics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Centum Electronics Ltd. is ₹1,610.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Centum Electronics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Centum Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Centum Electronics Ltd. is ₹1,948.65 and 52-week low of Centum Electronics Ltd. is ₹450.50 as on Aug 30, 2023.

