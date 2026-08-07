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Centum Electronics Share Price

NSE
BSE

CENTUM ELECTRONICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electronics
Theme
Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Centum Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,795.85 Closed
0.25₹ 9.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Centum Electronics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,787.30₹3,867.90
₹3,795.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,051.55₹3,910.00
₹3,795.85
Open Price
₹3,790.00
Prev. Close
₹3,786.40
Volume
1,482

Source: Dion Global

Centum Electronics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Centum Electronics		7.066.8728.9059.4558.4933.0750.26
Syrma SGS Technology		4.255.0030.3363.13100.2544.1935.38
Kaynes Technology India		1.3316.23-12.06-2.41-36.7328.7141.03
Dynamatic Technologies		13.088.76-5.8424.5879.7340.3447.73
GNG Electronics		-1.09-15.8118.9055.8768.8616.409.54
Cyient DLM		1.9627.2561.2389.2157.8111.1210.18
Hind Rectifiers		-2.0423.8537.7782.9141.83100.2275.22
RIR Power Electronics		1.73-1.31-17.30-15.15-26.6137.8795.56
MIC Electronics		-2.82-2.97-29.20-11.62-24.5412.7819.56
SPEL Semiconductor		-0.36-3.24-7.61-5.0436.8435.3348.67
Merritronix		1.98-7.6318.0818.0818.085.703.38
Pervasive Commodities		9.9854.15372.22372.22372.2267.7736.40
BCC Fuba India		3.4911.2620.4027.70126.2467.2468.90
Cosmo Ferrites		4.080.9850.4951.06-18.572.7229.58
Purple Wave Infocom		48.50123.5792.6394.2388.2823.4813.49
Dhanashree Electronics		1.8223.26-18.93-36.84-17.6954.3658.96
Rama Vision		-1.010.29-15.51-8.1278.1149.9354.84
Highness Microelectronics		2.523.078.5741.0441.0412.157.12
Mehai Technology		0.870-20.55-28.40-88.428.77-16.58
Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems		-5.247.820.2824.13-10.3319.3317.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Centum Electronics has gained 58.49% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Centum Electronics has outperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).

Centum Electronics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Centum Electronics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,538.053,674.03
103,568.073,633.81
203,604.033,615.7
503,549.93,503.89
1003,208.713,273.75
2002,801.72,959.35

Source: Dion Global

Centum Electronics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Centum Electronics saw a drop in promoter holding to 46.82%, while DII stake decreased to 19.67%, FII holding rose to 3.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Centum Electronics Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,61,3270.4998.89
99,4111.5437.62
88,3872.1633.45

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Centum Electronics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTCentum Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTCentum Electronics - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results For The Period Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 22, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTCentum Electronics - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 22, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTCentum Electronics - The Company Has Fixed Friday, July 31, 2026, As Record Date For Determining Entitlement Of Members To Fi
Jul 22, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTCentum Electronics - 33Rd (Thirty Third) Annual General Meeting Notice, E-Voting Facility And Record Date For Payment Of Fina

Source: Dion Global

About Centum Electronics

Centum Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1993PLC013869 and registration number is 013869. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bare printed circuit boards, loading of components onto printed circuit boards; manufacture of interface cards (e.g. sound, video, controllers, network, modems). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 983.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Apparao V Mallavarapu
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Mallavarapu
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. V Kavitha Dutt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarun Sawhney
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Tanya Mallavarapu
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Udayant Malhoutra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Apurva Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Ramadurai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Centum Electronics Share Price

What is the share price of Centum Electronics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Centum Electronics is ₹3,795.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Centum Electronics?

The Centum Electronics is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Centum Electronics?

The market cap of Centum Electronics is ₹5,602.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Centum Electronics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Centum Electronics are ₹3,867.90 and ₹3,787.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Centum Electronics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Centum Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Centum Electronics is ₹3,910.00 and 52-week low of Centum Electronics is ₹2,051.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Centum Electronics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Centum Electronics has shown returns of 0.25% over the past day, 6.87% for the past month, 28.9% over 3 months, 58.49% over 1 year, 33.07% across 3 years, and 50.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Centum Electronics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Centum Electronics are -108.99 and 16.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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