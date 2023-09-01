Follow Us

HIND RECTIFIERS LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | NSE
₹386.50 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hind Rectifiers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹367.15₹390.00
₹386.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹167.00₹394.70
₹386.50
Open Price
₹380.50
Prev. Close
₹386.50
Volume
7,149

Hind Rectifiers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1395.28
  • R2404.07
  • R3418.13
  • Pivot
    381.22
  • S1372.43
  • S2358.37
  • S3349.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5221.71375.09
  • 10226366.42
  • 20228.51352.03
  • 50200.76322.52
  • 100189.28292.36
  • 200198261.45

Hind Rectifiers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.7026.0233.99102.99124.97203.97175.09
3.415.7522.1942.1429.41283.37268.03
6.1922.8547.7284.75125.00227.15227.15
-0.477.2539.1694.3472.3472.3772.37
20.3627.9845.7257.8568.18151.45151.45
13.2049.30197.53205.40216.80981.67584.74
16.2831.1720.2641.70124.754,018.561,066.76
3.876.0113.7747.2711.86220.84308.92
3.8615.7357.0266.0811.3659.4159.41
-7.169.6843.37190.33234.13367.21353.14
-2.58-5.2860.6578.12265.28362.19241.98
12.5116.4531.4020.81-21.96-21.96-21.96
-4.414.0641.35119.4693.155,027.27889.47
24.1116.6630.8241.4938.10380.64-0.15
-2.7225.00-1.5137.11260.14986.961,011.11
-9.98-32.10-39.22-41.53-48.24-46.82-46.82

Hind Rectifiers Ltd. Share Holdings

Hind Rectifiers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hind Rectifiers Ltd.

Hind Rectifiers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28900MH1958PLC011077 and registration number is 011077. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 372.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep V Goyal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Suramya Nevatia
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Akshada Nevatia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Golyan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Parimal Merchant
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashlesha Bodas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V K Bhartia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vandan Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hind Rectifiers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hind Rectifiers Ltd.?

The market cap of Hind Rectifiers Ltd. is ₹661.84 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hind Rectifiers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hind Rectifiers Ltd. is -301.62 and PB ratio of Hind Rectifiers Ltd. is 6.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Hind Rectifiers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hind Rectifiers Ltd. is ₹386.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hind Rectifiers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hind Rectifiers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hind Rectifiers Ltd. is ₹394.70 and 52-week low of Hind Rectifiers Ltd. is ₹167.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

