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Hind Rectifiers Share Price

NSE
BSE

HIND RECTIFIERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electronics

Here's the live share price of Hind Rectifiers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,309.20 Closed
0.91₹ 11.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hind Rectifiers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,295.05₹1,327.95
₹1,309.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹568.55₹1,400.00
₹1,309.20
Open Price
₹1,300.30
Prev. Close
₹1,297.35
Volume
6,437

Source: Dion Global

Hind Rectifiers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hind Rectifiers		-2.0423.8537.7782.9141.83100.2275.22
Syrma SGS Technology		4.255.0030.3363.13100.2544.1935.38
Kaynes Technology India		1.3316.23-12.06-2.41-36.7328.7141.03
Dynamatic Technologies		13.088.76-5.8424.5879.7340.3447.73
GNG Electronics		-1.09-15.8118.9055.8768.8616.409.54
Centum Electronics		7.066.8728.9059.4558.4933.0750.26
Cyient DLM		1.9627.2561.2389.2157.8111.1210.18
RIR Power Electronics		1.73-1.31-17.30-15.15-26.6137.8795.56
MIC Electronics		-2.82-2.97-29.20-11.62-24.5412.7819.56
SPEL Semiconductor		-0.36-3.24-7.61-5.0436.8435.3348.67
Merritronix		1.98-7.6318.0818.0818.085.703.38
Pervasive Commodities		9.9854.15372.22372.22372.2267.7736.40
BCC Fuba India		3.4911.2620.4027.70126.2467.2468.90
Cosmo Ferrites		4.080.9850.4951.06-18.572.7229.58
Purple Wave Infocom		48.50123.5792.6394.2388.2823.4813.49
Dhanashree Electronics		1.8223.26-18.93-36.84-17.6954.3658.96
Rama Vision		-1.010.29-15.51-8.1278.1149.9354.84
Highness Microelectronics		2.523.078.5741.0441.0412.157.12
Mehai Technology		0.870-20.55-28.40-88.428.77-16.58
Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems		-5.247.820.2824.13-10.3319.3317.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hind Rectifiers has gained 41.83% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Hind Rectifiers has outperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).

Hind Rectifiers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hind Rectifiers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,324.411,326.15
101,312.51,309.66
201,223.51,266.52
501,156.541,166.74
100993.461,051.47
200864.25926.88

Source: Dion Global

Hind Rectifiers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hind Rectifiers saw a drop in promoter holding to 42.57%, while DII stake increased to 3.22%, FII holding rose to 6.84%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hind Rectifiers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTHind Rectifiers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTHind Rectifiers - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Scheduled On August 11, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 06:21 AM IST ISTHind Rectifiers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 29, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTHind Rectifiers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 28, 2026, 04:50 PM IST ISTHind Rectifiers - Adoption Of New Logo.

Source: Dion Global

About Hind Rectifiers

Hind Rectifiers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28900MH1958PLC011077 and registration number is 011077. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 949.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suramya Nevatia
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mrs. Akshada Nevatia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Parimal Merchant
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ashlesha Bodas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Pacheriwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vandan Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Hind Rectifiers Share Price

What is the share price of Hind Rectifiers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hind Rectifiers is ₹1,309.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hind Rectifiers?

The Hind Rectifiers is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hind Rectifiers?

The market cap of Hind Rectifiers is ₹4,500.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hind Rectifiers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hind Rectifiers are ₹1,327.95 and ₹1,295.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hind Rectifiers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hind Rectifiers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hind Rectifiers is ₹1,400.00 and 52-week low of Hind Rectifiers is ₹568.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hind Rectifiers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hind Rectifiers has shown returns of 0.91% over the past day, 23.85% for the past month, 37.77% over 3 months, 41.83% over 1 year, 100.22% across 3 years, and 75.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hind Rectifiers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hind Rectifiers are 99.98 and 21.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hind Rectifiers News

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