What is the share price of Hind Rectifiers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hind Rectifiers is ₹1,309.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Hind Rectifiers? The Hind Rectifiers is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hind Rectifiers? The market cap of Hind Rectifiers is ₹4,500.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hind Rectifiers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hind Rectifiers are ₹1,327.95 and ₹1,295.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hind Rectifiers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hind Rectifiers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hind Rectifiers is ₹1,400.00 and 52-week low of Hind Rectifiers is ₹568.55 as on .

How has the Hind Rectifiers performed historically in terms of returns? The Hind Rectifiers has shown returns of 0.91% over the past day, 23.85% for the past month, 37.77% over 3 months, 41.83% over 1 year, 100.22% across 3 years, and 75.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hind Rectifiers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hind Rectifiers are 99.98 and 21.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global