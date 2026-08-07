Here's the live share price of Hind Rectifiers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.04
|23.85
|37.77
|82.91
|41.83
|100.22
|75.22
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.25
|5.00
|30.33
|63.13
|100.25
|44.19
|35.38
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.33
|16.23
|-12.06
|-2.41
|-36.73
|28.71
|41.03
|Dynamatic Technologies
|13.08
|8.76
|-5.84
|24.58
|79.73
|40.34
|47.73
|GNG Electronics
|-1.09
|-15.81
|18.90
|55.87
|68.86
|16.40
|9.54
|Centum Electronics
|7.06
|6.87
|28.90
|59.45
|58.49
|33.07
|50.26
|Cyient DLM
|1.96
|27.25
|61.23
|89.21
|57.81
|11.12
|10.18
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.73
|-1.31
|-17.30
|-15.15
|-26.61
|37.87
|95.56
|MIC Electronics
|-2.82
|-2.97
|-29.20
|-11.62
|-24.54
|12.78
|19.56
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-0.36
|-3.24
|-7.61
|-5.04
|36.84
|35.33
|48.67
|Merritronix
|1.98
|-7.63
|18.08
|18.08
|18.08
|5.70
|3.38
|Pervasive Commodities
|9.98
|54.15
|372.22
|372.22
|372.22
|67.77
|36.40
|BCC Fuba India
|3.49
|11.26
|20.40
|27.70
|126.24
|67.24
|68.90
|Cosmo Ferrites
|4.08
|0.98
|50.49
|51.06
|-18.57
|2.72
|29.58
|Purple Wave Infocom
|48.50
|123.57
|92.63
|94.23
|88.28
|23.48
|13.49
|Dhanashree Electronics
|1.82
|23.26
|-18.93
|-36.84
|-17.69
|54.36
|58.96
|Rama Vision
|-1.01
|0.29
|-15.51
|-8.12
|78.11
|49.93
|54.84
|Highness Microelectronics
|2.52
|3.07
|8.57
|41.04
|41.04
|12.15
|7.12
|Mehai Technology
|0.87
|0
|-20.55
|-28.40
|-88.42
|8.77
|-16.58
|Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems
|-5.24
|7.82
|0.28
|24.13
|-10.33
|19.33
|17.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hind Rectifiers has gained 41.83% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Hind Rectifiers has outperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,324.41
|1,326.15
|10
|1,312.5
|1,309.66
|20
|1,223.5
|1,266.52
|50
|1,156.54
|1,166.74
|100
|993.46
|1,051.47
|200
|864.25
|926.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hind Rectifiers saw a drop in promoter holding to 42.57%, while DII stake increased to 3.22%, FII holding rose to 6.84%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Hind Rectifiers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Hind Rectifiers - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Scheduled On August 11, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:21 AM IST IST
|Hind Rectifiers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Hind Rectifiers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 28, 2026, 04:50 PM IST IST
|Hind Rectifiers - Adoption Of New Logo.
Source: Dion Global
Hind Rectifiers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28900MH1958PLC011077 and registration number is 011077. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 949.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hind Rectifiers is ₹1,309.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hind Rectifiers is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hind Rectifiers is ₹4,500.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hind Rectifiers are ₹1,327.95 and ₹1,295.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hind Rectifiers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hind Rectifiers is ₹1,400.00 and 52-week low of Hind Rectifiers is ₹568.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hind Rectifiers has shown returns of 0.91% over the past day, 23.85% for the past month, 37.77% over 3 months, 41.83% over 1 year, 100.22% across 3 years, and 75.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hind Rectifiers are 99.98 and 21.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.11 per annum.
Source: Dion Global