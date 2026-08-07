What is the share price of Cosmo Ferrites? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosmo Ferrites is ₹217.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Cosmo Ferrites? The Cosmo Ferrites is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cosmo Ferrites? The market cap of Cosmo Ferrites is ₹261.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cosmo Ferrites? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cosmo Ferrites are ₹217.00 and ₹212.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cosmo Ferrites? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosmo Ferrites stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosmo Ferrites is ₹282.10 and 52-week low of Cosmo Ferrites is ₹89.95 as on .

How has the Cosmo Ferrites performed historically in terms of returns? The Cosmo Ferrites has shown returns of 2.36% over the past day, 0.98% for the past month, 50.49% over 3 months, -18.57% over 1 year, 2.72% across 3 years, and 29.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cosmo Ferrites? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cosmo Ferrites are -165.27 and 11.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global