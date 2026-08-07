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Cosmo Ferrites Share Price

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BSE

COSMO FERRITES

Jaipuria Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electronics

Here's the live share price of Cosmo Ferrites along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹217.00 Closed
2.36₹ 5.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cosmo Ferrites Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹212.00₹217.00
₹217.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹89.95₹282.10
₹217.00
Open Price
₹217.00
Prev. Close
₹212.00
Volume
1,627

Source: Dion Global

Cosmo Ferrites Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cosmo Ferrites		4.080.9850.4951.06-18.572.7229.58
Syrma SGS Technology		4.25530.3363.13100.2544.1935.38
Kaynes Technology India		1.3316.23-12.06-2.41-36.7328.7141.03
Dynamatic Technologies		13.088.76-5.8424.5879.7340.3447.73
GNG Electronics		-1.09-15.8118.955.8768.8616.49.54
Centum Electronics		7.066.8728.959.4558.4933.0750.26
Cyient DLM		1.9627.2561.2389.2157.8111.1210.18
Hind Rectifiers		-2.0423.8537.7782.9141.83100.2275.22
RIR Power Electronics		1.73-1.31-17.3-15.15-26.6137.8795.56
MIC Electronics		-2.82-2.97-29.2-11.62-24.5412.7819.56
SPEL Semiconductor		-0.36-3.24-7.61-5.0436.8435.3348.67
Merritronix		1.98-7.6318.0818.0818.085.73.38
Pervasive Commodities		9.9854.15372.22372.22372.2267.7736.4
BCC Fuba India		3.4911.2620.427.7126.2467.2468.9
Purple Wave Infocom		48.5123.5792.6394.2388.2823.4813.49
Dhanashree Electronics		1.8223.26-18.93-36.84-17.6954.3658.96
Rama Vision		-1.010.29-15.51-8.1278.1149.9354.84
Highness Microelectronics		2.523.078.5741.0441.0412.157.12
Mehai Technology		0.870-20.55-28.4-88.428.77-16.58
Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems		-5.247.820.2824.13-10.3319.3317.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cosmo Ferrites has declined 18.57% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Cosmo Ferrites has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).

Cosmo Ferrites Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cosmo Ferrites Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5209.27212.13
10210.43211.8
20214.97211.2
50201.84199.46
100164.83183.94
200164.95183.02

Source: Dion Global

Cosmo Ferrites Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cosmo Ferrites remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.22%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cosmo Ferrites Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTCosmo Ferrites - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended A
Jul 31, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTCosmo Ferrites - Dispatch Of Letter Containing Web-Link Of The Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26.
Jul 31, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTCosmo Ferrites - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 06:30 PM IST ISTCosmo Ferrites - Notice Of 40Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, 26Th August, 2026.
Jul 07, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTCosmo Ferrites - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Cosmo Ferrites

Cosmo Ferrites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106HP1985PLC006378 and registration number is 006378. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ambrish Jaipuria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Poddar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ram Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Himalyani Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anshuman Sood
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cosmo Ferrites Share Price

What is the share price of Cosmo Ferrites?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosmo Ferrites is ₹217.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cosmo Ferrites?

The Cosmo Ferrites is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cosmo Ferrites?

The market cap of Cosmo Ferrites is ₹261.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cosmo Ferrites?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cosmo Ferrites are ₹217.00 and ₹212.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cosmo Ferrites?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosmo Ferrites stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosmo Ferrites is ₹282.10 and 52-week low of Cosmo Ferrites is ₹89.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cosmo Ferrites performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cosmo Ferrites has shown returns of 2.36% over the past day, 0.98% for the past month, 50.49% over 3 months, -18.57% over 1 year, 2.72% across 3 years, and 29.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cosmo Ferrites?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cosmo Ferrites are -165.27 and 11.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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