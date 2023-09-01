Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.97
|2.71
|14.23
|25.14
|-38.42
|3,455.56
|1,072.77
|3.30
|5.60
|21.96
|42.02
|29.20
|282.64
|266.84
|5.59
|22.28
|46.89
|83.65
|124.13
|225.68
|225.68
|0.62
|15.04
|39.90
|128.67
|189.38
|189.38
|189.38
|-0.42
|7.11
|39.17
|94.59
|72.50
|71.09
|71.09
|20.84
|28.17
|45.77
|57.99
|68.14
|151.78
|151.78
|13.21
|49.23
|197.06
|205.41
|217.10
|975.64
|584.13
|8.48
|21.60
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|16.64
|32.15
|20.71
|42.39
|123.01
|3,954.60
|1,073.89
|3.76
|5.68
|13.46
|46.92
|11.63
|220.33
|307.51
|14.07
|18.90
|55.97
|105.75
|10.64
|10.64
|10.64
|3.94
|15.89
|57.08
|66.28
|11.42
|57.49
|57.49
|-4.51
|12.86
|48.95
|198.82
|245.85
|386.98
|360.26
|-2.37
|-4.98
|60.80
|78.39
|265.09
|362.64
|242.50
|12.46
|16.41
|31.28
|20.57
|-22.17
|-22.17
|-22.17
|8.70
|25.30
|33.26
|102.63
|124.37
|201.57
|174.66
|-1.09
|7.26
|44.39
|125.47
|98.29
|4,035.71
|901.73
|-6.37
|15.88
|68.96
|114.94
|191.35
|1,739.00
|1,592.82
|5.85
|-14.82
|31.13
|38.69
|-15.02
|465.19
|485.64
|10.30
|31.45
|133.48
|484.13
|6,013.11
|35,392.54
|13,888.24
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106HP1985PLC006378 and registration number is 006378. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd. is ₹269.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd. is -749.16 and PB ratio of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd. is 8.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosmo Ferrites Ltd. is ₹224.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosmo Ferrites Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd. is ₹440.00 and 52-week low of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd. is ₹125.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.