Cosmo Ferrites Ltd. Share Price

COSMO FERRITES LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | BSE
₹224.00 Closed
3.637.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cosmo Ferrites Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹208.40₹225.00
₹224.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.30₹440.00
₹224.00
Open Price
₹208.40
Prev. Close
₹216.15
Volume
16,107

Cosmo Ferrites Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1229.87
  • R2235.73
  • R3246.47
  • Pivot
    219.13
  • S1213.27
  • S2202.53
  • S3196.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5361.8215.48
  • 10357.62214.1
  • 20354.24212.7
  • 50369.81211.11
  • 100420.32212.69
  • 200452.75233.95

Cosmo Ferrites Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.972.7114.2325.14-38.423,455.561,072.77
3.305.6021.9642.0229.20282.64266.84
5.5922.2846.8983.65124.13225.68225.68
0.6215.0439.90128.67189.38189.38189.38
-0.427.1139.1794.5972.5071.0971.09
20.8428.1745.7757.9968.14151.78151.78
13.2149.23197.06205.41217.10975.64584.13
8.4821.6048.0248.0248.0248.0248.02
16.6432.1520.7142.39123.013,954.601,073.89
3.765.6813.4646.9211.63220.33307.51
14.0718.9055.97105.7510.6410.6410.64
3.9415.8957.0866.2811.4257.4957.49
-4.5112.8648.95198.82245.85386.98360.26
-2.37-4.9860.8078.39265.09362.64242.50
12.4616.4131.2820.57-22.17-22.17-22.17
8.7025.3033.26102.63124.37201.57174.66
-1.097.2644.39125.4798.294,035.71901.73
-6.3715.8868.96114.94191.351,739.001,592.82
5.85-14.8231.1338.69-15.02465.19485.64
10.3031.45133.48484.136,013.1135,392.5413,888.24

Cosmo Ferrites Ltd. Share Holdings

Cosmo Ferrites Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cosmo Ferrites Ltd.

Cosmo Ferrites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106HP1985PLC006378 and registration number is 006378. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ambrish Jaipuria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Kumar Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Himalyani Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Poddar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Cosmo Ferrites Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd.?

The market cap of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd. is ₹269.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd. is -749.16 and PB ratio of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd. is 8.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosmo Ferrites Ltd. is ₹224.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosmo Ferrites Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd. is ₹440.00 and 52-week low of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd. is ₹125.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

