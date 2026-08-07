Here's the live share price of Cosmo Ferrites along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cosmo Ferrites
|4.08
|0.98
|50.49
|51.06
|-18.57
|2.72
|29.58
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.25
|5
|30.33
|63.13
|100.25
|44.19
|35.38
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.33
|16.23
|-12.06
|-2.41
|-36.73
|28.71
|41.03
|Dynamatic Technologies
|13.08
|8.76
|-5.84
|24.58
|79.73
|40.34
|47.73
|GNG Electronics
|-1.09
|-15.81
|18.9
|55.87
|68.86
|16.4
|9.54
|Centum Electronics
|7.06
|6.87
|28.9
|59.45
|58.49
|33.07
|50.26
|Cyient DLM
|1.96
|27.25
|61.23
|89.21
|57.81
|11.12
|10.18
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.04
|23.85
|37.77
|82.91
|41.83
|100.22
|75.22
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.73
|-1.31
|-17.3
|-15.15
|-26.61
|37.87
|95.56
|MIC Electronics
|-2.82
|-2.97
|-29.2
|-11.62
|-24.54
|12.78
|19.56
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-0.36
|-3.24
|-7.61
|-5.04
|36.84
|35.33
|48.67
|Merritronix
|1.98
|-7.63
|18.08
|18.08
|18.08
|5.7
|3.38
|Pervasive Commodities
|9.98
|54.15
|372.22
|372.22
|372.22
|67.77
|36.4
|BCC Fuba India
|3.49
|11.26
|20.4
|27.7
|126.24
|67.24
|68.9
|Purple Wave Infocom
|48.5
|123.57
|92.63
|94.23
|88.28
|23.48
|13.49
|Dhanashree Electronics
|1.82
|23.26
|-18.93
|-36.84
|-17.69
|54.36
|58.96
|Rama Vision
|-1.01
|0.29
|-15.51
|-8.12
|78.11
|49.93
|54.84
|Highness Microelectronics
|2.52
|3.07
|8.57
|41.04
|41.04
|12.15
|7.12
|Mehai Technology
|0.87
|0
|-20.55
|-28.4
|-88.42
|8.77
|-16.58
|Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems
|-5.24
|7.82
|0.28
|24.13
|-10.33
|19.33
|17.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cosmo Ferrites has declined 18.57% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Cosmo Ferrites has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|209.27
|212.13
|10
|210.43
|211.8
|20
|214.97
|211.2
|50
|201.84
|199.46
|100
|164.83
|183.94
|200
|164.95
|183.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cosmo Ferrites remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.22%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Cosmo Ferrites - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended A
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|Cosmo Ferrites - Dispatch Of Letter Containing Web-Link Of The Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26.
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|Cosmo Ferrites - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:30 PM IST IST
|Cosmo Ferrites - Notice Of 40Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, 26Th August, 2026.
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|Cosmo Ferrites - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106HP1985PLC006378 and registration number is 006378. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosmo Ferrites is ₹217.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cosmo Ferrites is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cosmo Ferrites is ₹261.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cosmo Ferrites are ₹217.00 and ₹212.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosmo Ferrites stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosmo Ferrites is ₹282.10 and 52-week low of Cosmo Ferrites is ₹89.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cosmo Ferrites has shown returns of 2.36% over the past day, 0.98% for the past month, 50.49% over 3 months, -18.57% over 1 year, 2.72% across 3 years, and 29.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cosmo Ferrites are -165.27 and 11.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global