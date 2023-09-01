Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAESTROS ELECTRONICS & TELECOMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | BSE
₹114.00 Closed
0.490.56
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹107.80₹115.00
₹114.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.50₹120.00
₹114.00
Open Price
₹111.20
Prev. Close
₹113.44
Volume
28,003

Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1116.73
  • R2119.47
  • R3123.93
  • Pivot
    112.27
  • S1109.53
  • S2105.07
  • S3102.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 551.93113.25
  • 1052.29109.99
  • 2052.99101.91
  • 5053.3285.6
  • 10052.2773.63
  • 20055.9765.45

Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.0561.9174.90149.45119.8618.07289.74
3.305.6021.9642.0229.20282.64266.84
5.5922.2846.8983.65124.13225.68225.68
0.6215.0439.90128.67189.38189.38189.38
-0.427.1139.1794.5972.5071.0971.09
20.8428.1745.7757.9968.14151.78151.78
13.2149.23197.06205.41217.10975.64584.13
8.4821.6048.0248.0248.0248.0248.02
16.6432.1520.7142.39123.013,954.601,073.89
3.765.6813.4646.9211.63220.33307.51
14.0718.9055.97105.7510.6410.6410.64
3.9415.8957.0866.2811.4257.4957.49
-4.5112.8648.95198.82245.85386.98360.26
-2.37-4.9860.8078.39265.09362.64242.50
12.4616.4131.2820.57-22.17-22.17-22.17
8.7025.3033.26102.63124.37201.57174.66
-1.097.2644.39125.4798.294,035.71901.73
-6.3715.8868.96114.94191.351,739.001,592.82
0.972.7114.2325.14-38.423,455.561,072.77
5.85-14.8231.1338.69-15.02465.19485.64

Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd.

Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH2010PLC200254 and registration number is 200254. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of irradiation, electromedical and electrotherapeutic equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Electronics - Equipment/Components
  • Address
    PIot No. EL-66, T.T.C. Industrial Area, New Mumbai Maharashtra 400710
  • Contact
    cs@metsl.inhttp://www.metsl.in

Management

  • Mr. Balkrishna Kamalakar Tendulkar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sujay Manohar Kulkarni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Narendra Prabhakar Mahajani
    Non Executive Director
  • CA. Prakash Vithal Page
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vasundhara Atre
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd. is ₹62.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd. is 14.28 and PB ratio of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd. is 2.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd. is ₹114.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd. is ₹120.00 and 52-week low of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd. is ₹42.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data