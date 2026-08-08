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Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAESTROS ELECTRONICS & TELECOMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electronics

Here's the live share price of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹142.00 Closed
-2.10₹ -3.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹140.00₹147.80
₹142.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹106.50₹170.60
₹142.00
Open Price
₹145.05
Prev. Close
₹145.05
Volume
3,303

Source: Dion Global

Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems		-5.247.820.2824.13-10.3319.3317.87
Syrma SGS Technology		4.255.0030.3363.13100.2544.1935.38
Kaynes Technology India		1.3316.23-12.06-2.41-36.7328.7141.03
Dynamatic Technologies		13.088.76-5.8424.5879.7340.3447.73
GNG Electronics		-1.09-15.8118.9055.8768.8616.409.54
Centum Electronics		7.066.8728.9059.4558.4933.0750.26
Cyient DLM		1.9627.2561.2389.2157.8111.1210.18
Hind Rectifiers		-2.0423.8537.7782.9141.83100.2275.22
RIR Power Electronics		1.73-1.31-17.30-15.15-26.6137.8795.56
MIC Electronics		-2.82-2.97-29.20-11.62-24.5412.7819.56
SPEL Semiconductor		-0.36-3.24-7.61-5.0436.8435.3348.67
Merritronix		1.98-7.6318.0818.0818.085.703.38
Pervasive Commodities		9.9854.15372.22372.22372.2267.7736.40
BCC Fuba India		3.4911.2620.4027.70126.2467.2468.90
Cosmo Ferrites		4.080.9850.4951.06-18.572.7229.58
Purple Wave Infocom		48.50123.5792.6394.2388.2823.4813.49
Dhanashree Electronics		1.8223.26-18.93-36.84-17.6954.3658.96
Rama Vision		-1.010.29-15.51-8.1278.1149.9354.84
Highness Microelectronics		2.523.078.5741.0441.0412.157.12
Mehai Technology		0.870-20.55-28.40-88.428.77-16.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems has declined 10.33% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).

Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5148.21150.67
10148.06149.72
20147.75147.94
50141.57143.93
100139.51140.63
200133.99139.41

Source: Dion Global

Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.89%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.20%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTMaestros Electronics - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results
Jul 16, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTMaestros Electronics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 02:25 AM IST ISTMaestros Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 02:18 AM IST ISTMaestros Electronics - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 3
May 30, 2026, 02:04 AM IST ISTMaestros Electronics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held Today I.E. May 29, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems

Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH2010PLC200254 and registration number is 200254. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other communication equipments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Balkrishna Kamalakar Tendulkar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sujay Manohar Kulkarni
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Narendra Prabhakar Mahajani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • CA. Prakash Vithal Page
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Swati Manis Thanawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Madhukar Bapat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems is ₹142.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems?

The Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems?

The market cap of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems is ₹78.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems are ₹147.80 and ₹140.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems is ₹170.60 and 52-week low of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems is ₹106.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems has shown returns of -2.1% over the past day, 7.82% for the past month, 0.28% over 3 months, -10.33% over 1 year, 19.33% across 3 years, and 17.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems are 10.79 and 1.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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