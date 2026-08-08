Here's the live share price of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems
|-5.24
|7.82
|0.28
|24.13
|-10.33
|19.33
|17.87
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.25
|5.00
|30.33
|63.13
|100.25
|44.19
|35.38
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.33
|16.23
|-12.06
|-2.41
|-36.73
|28.71
|41.03
|Dynamatic Technologies
|13.08
|8.76
|-5.84
|24.58
|79.73
|40.34
|47.73
|GNG Electronics
|-1.09
|-15.81
|18.90
|55.87
|68.86
|16.40
|9.54
|Centum Electronics
|7.06
|6.87
|28.90
|59.45
|58.49
|33.07
|50.26
|Cyient DLM
|1.96
|27.25
|61.23
|89.21
|57.81
|11.12
|10.18
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.04
|23.85
|37.77
|82.91
|41.83
|100.22
|75.22
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.73
|-1.31
|-17.30
|-15.15
|-26.61
|37.87
|95.56
|MIC Electronics
|-2.82
|-2.97
|-29.20
|-11.62
|-24.54
|12.78
|19.56
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-0.36
|-3.24
|-7.61
|-5.04
|36.84
|35.33
|48.67
|Merritronix
|1.98
|-7.63
|18.08
|18.08
|18.08
|5.70
|3.38
|Pervasive Commodities
|9.98
|54.15
|372.22
|372.22
|372.22
|67.77
|36.40
|BCC Fuba India
|3.49
|11.26
|20.40
|27.70
|126.24
|67.24
|68.90
|Cosmo Ferrites
|4.08
|0.98
|50.49
|51.06
|-18.57
|2.72
|29.58
|Purple Wave Infocom
|48.50
|123.57
|92.63
|94.23
|88.28
|23.48
|13.49
|Dhanashree Electronics
|1.82
|23.26
|-18.93
|-36.84
|-17.69
|54.36
|58.96
|Rama Vision
|-1.01
|0.29
|-15.51
|-8.12
|78.11
|49.93
|54.84
|Highness Microelectronics
|2.52
|3.07
|8.57
|41.04
|41.04
|12.15
|7.12
|Mehai Technology
|0.87
|0
|-20.55
|-28.40
|-88.42
|8.77
|-16.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems has declined 10.33% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|148.21
|150.67
|10
|148.06
|149.72
|20
|147.75
|147.94
|50
|141.57
|143.93
|100
|139.51
|140.63
|200
|133.99
|139.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.89%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.20%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Maestros Electronics - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|Maestros Electronics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 02:25 AM IST IST
|Maestros Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 02:18 AM IST IST
|Maestros Electronics - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 3
|May 30, 2026, 02:04 AM IST IST
|Maestros Electronics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held Today I.E. May 29, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH2010PLC200254 and registration number is 200254. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other communication equipments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems is ₹142.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems is ₹78.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems are ₹147.80 and ₹140.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems is ₹170.60 and 52-week low of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems is ₹106.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems has shown returns of -2.1% over the past day, 7.82% for the past month, 0.28% over 3 months, -10.33% over 1 year, 19.33% across 3 years, and 17.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems are 10.79 and 1.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global