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Dhanashree Electronics Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHANASHREE ELECTRONICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electronics

Here's the live share price of Dhanashree Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹137.00 Closed
3.28₹ 4.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dhanashree Electronics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹132.65₹137.00
₹137.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.35₹438.15
₹137.00
Open Price
₹132.65
Prev. Close
₹132.65
Volume
50

Source: Dion Global

Dhanashree Electronics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhanashree Electronics		1.8223.26-18.93-36.84-17.6954.3658.96
Syrma SGS Technology		4.255.0030.3363.13100.2544.1935.38
Kaynes Technology India		1.3316.23-12.06-2.41-36.7328.7141.03
Dynamatic Technologies		13.088.76-5.8424.5879.7340.3447.73
GNG Electronics		-1.09-15.8118.9055.8768.8616.409.54
Centum Electronics		7.066.8728.9059.4558.4933.0750.26
Cyient DLM		1.9627.2561.2389.2157.8111.1210.18
Hind Rectifiers		-2.0423.8537.7782.9141.83100.2275.22
RIR Power Electronics		1.73-1.31-17.30-15.15-26.6137.8795.56
MIC Electronics		-2.82-2.97-29.20-11.62-24.5412.7819.56
SPEL Semiconductor		-0.36-3.24-7.61-5.0436.8435.3348.67
Merritronix		1.98-7.6318.0818.0818.085.703.38
Pervasive Commodities		9.9854.15372.22372.22372.2267.7736.40
BCC Fuba India		3.4911.2620.4027.70126.2467.2468.90
Cosmo Ferrites		4.080.9850.4951.06-18.572.7229.58
Purple Wave Infocom		48.50123.5792.6394.2388.2823.4813.49
Rama Vision		-1.010.29-15.51-8.1278.1149.9354.84
Highness Microelectronics		2.523.078.5741.0441.0412.157.12
Mehai Technology		0.870-20.55-28.40-88.428.77-16.58
Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems		-5.247.820.2824.13-10.3319.3317.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dhanashree Electronics has declined 17.69% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhanashree Electronics has outperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).

Dhanashree Electronics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dhanashree Electronics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5134.15133.41
10139.62134.29
20128.55135.36
50148.87144.52
100161.38158.79
200191.77172.22

Source: Dion Global

Dhanashree Electronics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhanashree Electronics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dhanashree Electronics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 07:04 PM IST ISTDhanashree Elec. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 30Th June,2026
Jul 25, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTDhanashree Elec. - Clarification On Price Movement
Jul 23, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTDhanashree Elec. - Clarification sought from Dhanashree Electronics Ltd
Jul 17, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTDhanashree Elec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 11, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTDhanashree Elec. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Dhanashree Electronics

Dhanashree Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31103WB1987PLC042594 and registration number is 042594. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitesh Kumar Toshniwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Toshniwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Chandak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rishav Sethia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dhanashree Electronics Share Price

What is the share price of Dhanashree Electronics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanashree Electronics is ₹137.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhanashree Electronics?

The Dhanashree Electronics is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanashree Electronics?

The market cap of Dhanashree Electronics is ₹194.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhanashree Electronics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhanashree Electronics are ₹137.00 and ₹132.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhanashree Electronics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanashree Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanashree Electronics is ₹438.15 and 52-week low of Dhanashree Electronics is ₹100.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dhanashree Electronics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhanashree Electronics has shown returns of 3.28% over the past day, 23.26% for the past month, -18.93% over 3 months, -17.69% over 1 year, 54.36% across 3 years, and 58.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhanashree Electronics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhanashree Electronics are 52.73 and 2.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Dhanashree Electronics News

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