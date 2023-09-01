Follow Us

DHANASHREE ELECTRONICS LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | BSE
₹37.75 Closed
-0.13-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dhanashree Electronics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.75₹37.75
₹37.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.11₹47.25
₹37.75
Open Price
₹37.75
Prev. Close
₹37.80
Volume
515

Dhanashree Electronics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R137.75
  • R237.75
  • R337.75
  • Pivot
    37.75
  • S137.75
  • S237.75
  • S337.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.3737.58
  • 1021.738.32
  • 2021.3937.84
  • 5022.3434.13
  • 10021.0830.44
  • 20020.7927.03

Dhanashree Electronics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.8925.8343.3274.7755.35164.91164.91
3.305.6021.9642.0229.20282.64266.84
5.5922.2846.8983.65124.13225.68225.68
0.6215.0439.90128.67189.38189.38189.38
-0.427.1139.1794.5972.5071.0971.09
20.8428.1745.7757.9968.14151.78151.78
13.2149.23197.06205.41217.10975.64584.13
8.4821.6048.0248.0248.0248.0248.02
16.6432.1520.7142.39123.013,954.601,073.89
3.765.6813.4646.9211.63220.33307.51
14.0718.9055.97105.7510.6410.6410.64
3.9415.8957.0866.2811.4257.4957.49
-4.5112.8648.95198.82245.85386.98360.26
-2.37-4.9860.8078.39265.09362.64242.50
12.4616.4131.2820.57-22.17-22.17-22.17
8.7025.3033.26102.63124.37201.57174.66
-1.097.2644.39125.4798.294,035.71901.73
-6.3715.8868.96114.94191.351,739.001,592.82
0.972.7114.2325.14-38.423,455.561,072.77
5.85-14.8231.1338.69-15.02465.19485.64

Dhanashree Electronics Ltd. Share Holdings

Dhanashree Electronics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results, Vol. Delisting & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingIncrease in Authorised Capital
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dhanashree Electronics Ltd.

Dhanashree Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31103WB1987PLC042594 and registration number is 042594. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Madan Gopal Maheshwari
    Chairman
  • Mr. Nitesh Kumar Toshniwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Murarilal Jhanwar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Chandak
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Toshniwal
    Woman Director

FAQs on Dhanashree Electronics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanashree Electronics Ltd.?

The market cap of Dhanashree Electronics Ltd. is ₹53.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dhanashree Electronics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dhanashree Electronics Ltd. is 20.81 and PB ratio of Dhanashree Electronics Ltd. is 1.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dhanashree Electronics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanashree Electronics Ltd. is ₹37.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhanashree Electronics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanashree Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanashree Electronics Ltd. is ₹47.25 and 52-week low of Dhanashree Electronics Ltd. is ₹18.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

