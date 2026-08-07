What is the share price of Dhanashree Electronics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanashree Electronics is ₹137.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Dhanashree Electronics? The Dhanashree Electronics is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanashree Electronics? The market cap of Dhanashree Electronics is ₹194.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhanashree Electronics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhanashree Electronics are ₹137.00 and ₹132.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhanashree Electronics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanashree Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanashree Electronics is ₹438.15 and 52-week low of Dhanashree Electronics is ₹100.35 as on .

How has the Dhanashree Electronics performed historically in terms of returns? The Dhanashree Electronics has shown returns of 3.28% over the past day, 23.26% for the past month, -18.93% over 3 months, -17.69% over 1 year, 54.36% across 3 years, and 58.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhanashree Electronics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhanashree Electronics are 52.73 and 2.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global