Here's the live share price of Dhanashree Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhanashree Electronics
|1.82
|23.26
|-18.93
|-36.84
|-17.69
|54.36
|58.96
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.25
|5.00
|30.33
|63.13
|100.25
|44.19
|35.38
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.33
|16.23
|-12.06
|-2.41
|-36.73
|28.71
|41.03
|Dynamatic Technologies
|13.08
|8.76
|-5.84
|24.58
|79.73
|40.34
|47.73
|GNG Electronics
|-1.09
|-15.81
|18.90
|55.87
|68.86
|16.40
|9.54
|Centum Electronics
|7.06
|6.87
|28.90
|59.45
|58.49
|33.07
|50.26
|Cyient DLM
|1.96
|27.25
|61.23
|89.21
|57.81
|11.12
|10.18
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.04
|23.85
|37.77
|82.91
|41.83
|100.22
|75.22
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.73
|-1.31
|-17.30
|-15.15
|-26.61
|37.87
|95.56
|MIC Electronics
|-2.82
|-2.97
|-29.20
|-11.62
|-24.54
|12.78
|19.56
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-0.36
|-3.24
|-7.61
|-5.04
|36.84
|35.33
|48.67
|Merritronix
|1.98
|-7.63
|18.08
|18.08
|18.08
|5.70
|3.38
|Pervasive Commodities
|9.98
|54.15
|372.22
|372.22
|372.22
|67.77
|36.40
|BCC Fuba India
|3.49
|11.26
|20.40
|27.70
|126.24
|67.24
|68.90
|Cosmo Ferrites
|4.08
|0.98
|50.49
|51.06
|-18.57
|2.72
|29.58
|Purple Wave Infocom
|48.50
|123.57
|92.63
|94.23
|88.28
|23.48
|13.49
|Rama Vision
|-1.01
|0.29
|-15.51
|-8.12
|78.11
|49.93
|54.84
|Highness Microelectronics
|2.52
|3.07
|8.57
|41.04
|41.04
|12.15
|7.12
|Mehai Technology
|0.87
|0
|-20.55
|-28.40
|-88.42
|8.77
|-16.58
|Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems
|-5.24
|7.82
|0.28
|24.13
|-10.33
|19.33
|17.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dhanashree Electronics has declined 17.69% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhanashree Electronics has outperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|134.15
|133.41
|10
|139.62
|134.29
|20
|128.55
|135.36
|50
|148.87
|144.52
|100
|161.38
|158.79
|200
|191.77
|172.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dhanashree Electronics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 07:04 PM IST IST
|Dhanashree Elec. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 30Th June,2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Dhanashree Elec. - Clarification On Price Movement
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Dhanashree Elec. - Clarification sought from Dhanashree Electronics Ltd
|Jul 17, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|Dhanashree Elec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 11, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Dhanashree Elec. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Dhanashree Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31103WB1987PLC042594 and registration number is 042594. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanashree Electronics is ₹137.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhanashree Electronics is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dhanashree Electronics is ₹194.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhanashree Electronics are ₹137.00 and ₹132.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanashree Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanashree Electronics is ₹438.15 and 52-week low of Dhanashree Electronics is ₹100.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhanashree Electronics has shown returns of 3.28% over the past day, 23.26% for the past month, -18.93% over 3 months, -17.69% over 1 year, 54.36% across 3 years, and 58.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhanashree Electronics are 52.73 and 2.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global