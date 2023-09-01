Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results, Vol. Delisting & A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Increase in Authorised Capital
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dhanashree Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31103WB1987PLC042594 and registration number is 042594. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dhanashree Electronics Ltd. is ₹53.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dhanashree Electronics Ltd. is 20.81 and PB ratio of Dhanashree Electronics Ltd. is 1.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanashree Electronics Ltd. is ₹37.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanashree Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanashree Electronics Ltd. is ₹47.25 and 52-week low of Dhanashree Electronics Ltd. is ₹18.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.