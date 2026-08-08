Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of electronics companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on electronics stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Cyient DLM
|683.15
|20.40
|3.08
|95.81
|Dynamatic Technologies
|11680.00
|290.55
|2.55
|1.17
|Kaynes Technology India
|3850.00
|28.00
|0.73
|57.57
|Syrma SGS Technology
|1423.70
|6.25
|0.44
|37.46
|Centum Electronics
|3795.85
|9.45
|0.25
|1.48
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
The top gainers among the Electronics sector stocks today are Cyient DLM (up 3.08%) and Dynamatic Technologies (up 2.55%). On the other hand, there are no losers.
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Electronics sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|JM ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|3.57
|Syrma SGS Technology
|13.52
|Franklin India Opportunities Fund
|3.52
|Syrma SGS Technology
|8.64
|Motilal Oswal Focused Fund
|2.55
|Syrma SGS Technology
|24.09
|Franklin India Small Cap Fund
|2.32
|Syrma SGS Technology
|8.61
|Nippon India Power & Infra Fund
|2.19
|Kaynes Technology India
|15.10