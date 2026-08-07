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List of Somany group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Somany group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Somany group stocks here.

Somany Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
AGI Greenpac		725.0014.752.081.86
Hindware Home Innovation		221.903.551.631.38
Soma Textiles & Industries		94.60-0.40-0.420.25
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Oricon Enterprises		53.52-1.01-1.850.91
Somany Ceramics		494.40-10.00-1.981.80
KS Smart Technologies		106.00-3.55-3.243.96
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries		8.88-0.46-4.938.85
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Somany group stocks today are AGI Greenpac (up 2.08%) and Hindware Home Innovation (up 1.63%). On the other hand, the top losers include Hindusthan National Glass & Industries (down 4.93%) and KS Smart Technologies (down 3.24%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Somany Group has a strong presence across industries, including packaging, and construction.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Somany group here.

Aside of the Somany Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

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