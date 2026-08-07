Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Somany group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Somany group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|AGI Greenpac
|725.00
|14.75
|2.08
|1.86
|Hindware Home Innovation
|221.90
|3.55
|1.63
|1.38
|Soma Textiles & Industries
|94.60
|-0.40
|-0.42
|0.25
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Oricon Enterprises
|53.52
|-1.01
|-1.85
|0.91
|Somany Ceramics
|494.40
|-10.00
|-1.98
|1.80
|KS Smart Technologies
|106.00
|-3.55
|-3.24
|3.96
|Hindusthan National Glass & Industries
|8.88
|-0.46
|-4.93
|8.85
The top gainers among the Somany group stocks today are AGI Greenpac (up 2.08%) and Hindware Home Innovation (up 1.63%). On the other hand, the top losers include Hindusthan National Glass & Industries (down 4.93%) and KS Smart Technologies (down 3.24%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Somany Group has a strong presence across industries, including packaging, and construction.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Somany group here.
Aside of the Somany Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.