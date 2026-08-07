Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of BK Birla group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on BK Birla group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
|4433.40
|128.15
|2.98
|0.09
|Mangalam Cement
|945.20
|5.80
|0.62
|0.55
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Kesoram Industries
|12.80
|-0.17
|-1.31
|60.64
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|86.99
|-2.77
|-3.09
|3.63
The top gainers among the BK Birla group stocks today are Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation (up 2.98%) and Mangalam Cement (up 0.62%). On the other hand, the top losers include Jay Shree Tea & Industries (down 3.09%) and Kesoram Industries (down 1.31%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
BK Birla Group has a strong presence across industries, including finance, and cement.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the BK Birla group here.
Aside of the BK Birla Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.