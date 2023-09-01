Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Premco Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100MH1986PLC040911 and registration number is 040911. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Premco Global Ltd. is ₹147.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Premco Global Ltd. is 16.37 and PB ratio of Premco Global Ltd. is 1.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premco Global Ltd. is ₹447.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premco Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premco Global Ltd. is ₹563.00 and 52-week low of Premco Global Ltd. is ₹300.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.