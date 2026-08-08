What is the share price of Premco Global? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premco Global is ₹380.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Premco Global? The Premco Global is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Premco Global? The market cap of Premco Global is ₹125.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Premco Global? Today’s highest and lowest price of Premco Global are ₹380.50 and ₹378.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Premco Global? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premco Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premco Global is ₹685.00 and 52-week low of Premco Global is ₹351.60 as on .

How has the Premco Global performed historically in terms of returns? The Premco Global has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, 3.09% for the past month, -17.44% over 3 months, -18.62% over 1 year, 0.14% across 3 years, and -5.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Premco Global? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Premco Global are 52.66 and 1.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 11.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global