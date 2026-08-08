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Premco Global Share Price

NSE
BSE

PREMCO GLOBAL

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Premco Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹380.50 Closed
-0.55₹ -2.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Premco Global Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹378.15₹380.50
₹380.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹351.60₹685.00
₹380.50
Open Price
₹380.00
Prev. Close
₹382.60
Volume
744

Source: Dion Global

Premco Global Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Premco Global		1.743.09-17.44-15.42-18.620.14-5.01
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Premco Global has declined 18.62% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Premco Global has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Premco Global Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Premco Global Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5373.61379.1
10371.02375.72
20369.9373.33
50373.46378.59
100397.3392.13
200421.94409

Source: Dion Global

Premco Global Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Premco Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Premco Global Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:32 PM IST ISTPremco Global - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 07, 2026, 04:24 PM IST ISTPremco Global - Notice Of The 42Nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, September 02, 2026, At 03:
Aug 06, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTPremco Global - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Aug 06, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTPremco Global - The Board Of Directors In Its Meeting Held On August 05, 2026 Proposed To Sale Its Property Situated At Unit
Aug 06, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTPremco Global - The Board Of Directors In Its Meeting Held On August 05, 2026 Fixes Book Closure For The Purpose Of Annual Ge

Source: Dion Global

About Premco Global

Premco Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100MH1986PLC040911 and registration number is 040911. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok B Harjani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Lokesh P Harjani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Nisha P Harjani
    Director & CFO
  • Ms. Sonia A Harjani
    Director
  • Mr. Anand Mashruwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Lata Lal Vasvani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Lalit D Advani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumeet Rajani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Premco Global Share Price

What is the share price of Premco Global?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premco Global is ₹380.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Premco Global?

The Premco Global is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Premco Global?

The market cap of Premco Global is ₹125.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Premco Global?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Premco Global are ₹380.50 and ₹378.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Premco Global?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premco Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premco Global is ₹685.00 and 52-week low of Premco Global is ₹351.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Premco Global performed historically in terms of returns?

The Premco Global has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, 3.09% for the past month, -17.44% over 3 months, -18.62% over 1 year, 0.14% across 3 years, and -5.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Premco Global?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Premco Global are 52.66 and 1.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 11.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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