Here's the live share price of Premco Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Premco Global
|1.74
|3.09
|-17.44
|-15.42
|-18.62
|0.14
|-5.01
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Premco Global has declined 18.62% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Premco Global has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|373.61
|379.1
|10
|371.02
|375.72
|20
|369.9
|373.33
|50
|373.46
|378.59
|100
|397.3
|392.13
|200
|421.94
|409
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Premco Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:32 PM IST IST
|Premco Global - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:24 PM IST IST
|Premco Global - Notice Of The 42Nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, September 02, 2026, At 03:
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Premco Global - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Premco Global - The Board Of Directors In Its Meeting Held On August 05, 2026 Proposed To Sale Its Property Situated At Unit
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Premco Global - The Board Of Directors In Its Meeting Held On August 05, 2026 Fixes Book Closure For The Purpose Of Annual Ge
Source: Dion Global
Premco Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100MH1986PLC040911 and registration number is 040911. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premco Global is ₹380.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Premco Global is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Premco Global is ₹125.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Premco Global are ₹380.50 and ₹378.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premco Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premco Global is ₹685.00 and 52-week low of Premco Global is ₹351.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Premco Global has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, 3.09% for the past month, -17.44% over 3 months, -18.62% over 1 year, 0.14% across 3 years, and -5.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Premco Global are 52.66 and 1.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 11.56 per annum.
Source: Dion Global