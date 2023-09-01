Follow Us

Premco Global Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PREMCO GLOBAL LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹447.00 Closed
4.7620.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Premco Global Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹432.00₹447.30
₹447.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹300.20₹563.00
₹447.00
Open Price
₹432.00
Prev. Close
₹426.70
Volume
2,309

Premco Global Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1452.2
  • R2457.4
  • R3467.5
  • Pivot
    442.1
  • S1436.9
  • S2426.8
  • S3421.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5372.79429.28
  • 10375.1430.46
  • 20377.23423.23
  • 50401.96400.28
  • 100372.75382.05
  • 200397.1372.09

Premco Global Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62
2.7312.1314.05-0.381.2296.21-26.86

Premco Global Ltd. Share Holdings

Premco Global Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Premco Global Ltd.

Premco Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100MH1986PLC040911 and registration number is 040911. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok B Harjani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Lokesh P Harjani
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Nisha P Harjani
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rajesh M Mahtani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prem I Gidwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lalit D Advani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sonia A Harjani
    Director
  • Ms. Sonu A Chowdhary
    Independent Director

FAQs on Premco Global Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Premco Global Ltd.?

The market cap of Premco Global Ltd. is ₹147.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Premco Global Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Premco Global Ltd. is 16.37 and PB ratio of Premco Global Ltd. is 1.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Premco Global Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premco Global Ltd. is ₹447.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Premco Global Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premco Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premco Global Ltd. is ₹563.00 and 52-week low of Premco Global Ltd. is ₹300.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

