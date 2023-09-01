Follow Us

IRIS Business Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

IRIS BUSINESS SERVICES LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹110.05 Closed
2.282.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

IRIS Business Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹107.05₹112.50
₹110.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.65₹127.00
₹110.05
Open Price
₹108.00
Prev. Close
₹107.60
Volume
31,661

IRIS Business Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1113.18
  • R2115.57
  • R3118.63
  • Pivot
    110.12
  • S1107.73
  • S2104.67
  • S3102.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 576.17106.3
  • 1076.33105.88
  • 2077.69102.79
  • 5082.0294.62
  • 10081.9388.41
  • 20096.7386.34

IRIS Business Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.2210.8534.3038.4930.05-30.95-30.95
1.16-0.890.417.64-10.54148.71148.71
-0.1514.4125.2447.9159.42173.76121.28
1.782.096.8716.296.20139.04139.04
5.7518.5236.0931.6716.66-6.72-6.72
1.47-5.341.0615.1814.88251.55131.16
-0.79-4.78-11.35-23.42-32.41194.93134.40
4.3917.6657.5585.68294.64781.89465.66
0.6118.2542.4450.5719.43167.8623.39
-2.16-1.5225.2021.9513.73120.54151.79
7.9114.3435.2488.34176.581,705.88740.34
-0.825.9112.8912.32-4.50-75.63-64.97
0.689.8337.9646.5615.5085.48-35.68
23.8328.3350.7858.2240.8537.0937.09
-1.71-0.46-7.384.57-21.8948.17-37.70
2.0315.52213.54201.00261.68492.78141.66
-2.2017.1118.6714.10-26.45-95.75-95.75
-7.69-34.3370.4970.2862.09263.42120.61
5.682.8710.8017.68-16.3917.00-77.53
5.266.18-0.2512.9615.09109.2622.00

IRIS Business Services Ltd. Share Holdings

IRIS Business Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Iris Business Services Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    22-Aug, 2023 | 10:11 AM

About IRIS Business Services Ltd.

IRIS Business Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2000PLC128943 and registration number is 128943. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Software publishing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Agarwala
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Swaminathan Subramaniam
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Balachandran Krishnan
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Deepta Rangarajan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhaswar Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Venkatramani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Haseeb Ahmad Drabu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Puthenpurackal Kuncheria Xavier Thomas
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on IRIS Business Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IRIS Business Services Ltd.?

The market cap of IRIS Business Services Ltd. is ₹213.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IRIS Business Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IRIS Business Services Ltd. is 53.74 and PB ratio of IRIS Business Services Ltd. is 6.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IRIS Business Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IRIS Business Services Ltd. is ₹110.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IRIS Business Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IRIS Business Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IRIS Business Services Ltd. is ₹127.00 and 52-week low of IRIS Business Services Ltd. is ₹65.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

