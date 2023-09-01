Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.22
|10.85
|34.30
|38.49
|30.05
|-30.95
|-30.95
|1.16
|-0.89
|0.41
|7.64
|-10.54
|148.71
|148.71
|-0.15
|14.41
|25.24
|47.91
|59.42
|173.76
|121.28
|1.78
|2.09
|6.87
|16.29
|6.20
|139.04
|139.04
|5.75
|18.52
|36.09
|31.67
|16.66
|-6.72
|-6.72
|1.47
|-5.34
|1.06
|15.18
|14.88
|251.55
|131.16
|-0.79
|-4.78
|-11.35
|-23.42
|-32.41
|194.93
|134.40
|4.39
|17.66
|57.55
|85.68
|294.64
|781.89
|465.66
|0.61
|18.25
|42.44
|50.57
|19.43
|167.86
|23.39
|-2.16
|-1.52
|25.20
|21.95
|13.73
|120.54
|151.79
|7.91
|14.34
|35.24
|88.34
|176.58
|1,705.88
|740.34
|-0.82
|5.91
|12.89
|12.32
|-4.50
|-75.63
|-64.97
|0.68
|9.83
|37.96
|46.56
|15.50
|85.48
|-35.68
|23.83
|28.33
|50.78
|58.22
|40.85
|37.09
|37.09
|-1.71
|-0.46
|-7.38
|4.57
|-21.89
|48.17
|-37.70
|2.03
|15.52
|213.54
|201.00
|261.68
|492.78
|141.66
|-2.20
|17.11
|18.67
|14.10
|-26.45
|-95.75
|-95.75
|-7.69
|-34.33
|70.49
|70.28
|62.09
|263.42
|120.61
|5.68
|2.87
|10.80
|17.68
|-16.39
|17.00
|-77.53
|5.26
|6.18
|-0.25
|12.96
|15.09
|109.26
|22.00
IRIS Business Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2000PLC128943 and registration number is 128943. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Software publishing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of IRIS Business Services Ltd. is ₹213.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of IRIS Business Services Ltd. is 53.74 and PB ratio of IRIS Business Services Ltd. is 6.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IRIS Business Services Ltd. is ₹110.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IRIS Business Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IRIS Business Services Ltd. is ₹127.00 and 52-week low of IRIS Business Services Ltd. is ₹65.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.