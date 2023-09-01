What is the Market Cap of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.? The market cap of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. is ₹870.23 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. is 87.35 and PB ratio of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. is 6.17 as on .

What is the share price of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. is ₹90.15 as on .