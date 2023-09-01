Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.39
|9.16
|51.52
|76.64
|25.61
|174.39
|106.66
|0.05
|-2.00
|1.77
|-0.08
|8.02
|50.60
|64.79
|1.78
|5.87
|9.54
|-3.39
|-1.28
|58.11
|101.55
|2.78
|4.17
|3.86
|7.71
|28.07
|71.98
|126.09
|1.87
|2.56
|2.51
|6.75
|1.68
|53.66
|80.47
|3.35
|6.46
|6.64
|11.71
|16.88
|114.40
|198.85
|3.32
|7.47
|9.65
|9.06
|16.72
|68.85
|64.82
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.83
|6.15
|23.19
|18.22
|16.29
|115.99
|95.18
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.87
|15.23
|7.12
|12.92
|63.00
|476.19
|562.01
|4.21
|6.74
|14.22
|30.61
|33.08
|39.01
|0.42
|3.71
|12.50
|19.48
|26.76
|55.70
|188.26
|294.61
|4.65
|9.94
|9.15
|42.29
|110.60
|1,364.57
|1,055.32
|7.42
|16.80
|24.44
|79.29
|104.72
|341.68
|131.62
|2.42
|-0.38
|5.65
|35.28
|92.30
|352.08
|302.20
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-3.13
|-19.03
|24.19
|46.02
|33.95
|344.06
|2,276.51
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.01
|9.93
|21.79
|60.59
|21.44
|291.88
|178.06
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1993PLC016819 and registration number is 016819. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 123.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. is ₹870.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. is 87.35 and PB ratio of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. is 6.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. is ₹90.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. is ₹93.65 and 52-week low of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. is ₹41.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.