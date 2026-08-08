Here's the live share price of Kellton Tech Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0
|-8.41
|-12.82
|-12.65
|-45.39
|-5.41
|4.62
|L&T Technology Services
|0.98
|11.35
|-4.70
|-7.92
|-14.60
|-5.39
|-0.56
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.04
|-8.11
|2.43
|2.22
|7.10
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.19
|16.69
|14.77
|55.69
|130.08
|77.26
|40.25
|Sagility
|0.39
|5.21
|1.51
|-10.58
|-6.07
|14.09
|8.23
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.33
|14.76
|19.00
|-4.60
|-24.31
|23.83
|7.45
|eClerx Services
|-4.30
|17.87
|11.22
|-15.04
|-13.96
|26.23
|20.03
|eMudhra
|16.86
|23.87
|1.53
|7.11
|-29.04
|6.99
|16.04
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.71
|-8.06
|-9.81
|-39.62
|-29.03
|-22.96
|RPSG Ventures
|-0.93
|4.03
|-6.17
|18.67
|4.26
|20.13
|6.91
|BLS E-Services
|2.16
|15.28
|52.85
|83.23
|62.18
|-6.10
|-3.70
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1.03
|0.37
|-19.37
|-27.74
|-46.41
|9.21
|5.43
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.05
|-3.92
|-5.72
|-14.74
|-26.65
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.00
|4.74
|1.80
|0.83
|-20.61
|-25.58
|-22.55
|Aurum Proptech
|2.46
|0.85
|26.44
|26.44
|22.88
|16.76
|22.15
|Creative Newtech
|12.82
|42.38
|75.93
|59.22
|51.12
|14.75
|8.61
|One Point One Solutions
|4.04
|8.11
|0.55
|11.54
|11.54
|3.71
|2.21
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-2.29
|-9.41
|-24.20
|10.93
|13.08
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.89
|0.33
|5.31
|1.18
|-27.59
|37.88
|15.14
|iStreet Network
|1.51
|-5.78
|-0.82
|-1.07
|203.48
|196.88
|81.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kellton Tech Solutions has declined 45.39% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Kellton Tech Solutions has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.14
|14.21
|10
|14.25
|14.28
|20
|14.66
|14.51
|50
|15.27
|15
|100
|15.47
|15.72
|200
|17.22
|17.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kellton Tech Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 61.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 02:37 AM IST IST
|Kellton Tech Solutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 25, 2026, 03:53 PM IST IST
|Kellton Tech Solutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Kellton Tech Solutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Kellton Tech Solutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Kellton Tech Solutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1993PLC016819 and registration number is 016819. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 209.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kellton Tech Solutions is ₹14.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kellton Tech Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kellton Tech Solutions is ₹751.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kellton Tech Solutions are ₹14.34 and ₹14.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kellton Tech Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kellton Tech Solutions is ₹29.00 and 52-week low of Kellton Tech Solutions is ₹13.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kellton Tech Solutions has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, -8.41% for the past month, -12.82% over 3 months, -45.39% over 1 year, -5.41% across 3 years, and 4.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kellton Tech Solutions are 8.23 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global