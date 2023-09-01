Follow Us

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. Share Price

KELLTON TECH SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹90.15 Closed
-0.72-0.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹89.65₹93.00
₹90.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.90₹93.65
₹90.15
Open Price
₹91.35
Prev. Close
₹90.80
Volume
15,89,431

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R192
  • R294
  • R395
  • Pivot
    91
  • S189
  • S288
  • S386

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 562.9485.49
  • 1063.3183.5
  • 2063.5582.18
  • 5067.3677.85
  • 10069.5771.84
  • 20079.2567.54

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.399.1651.5276.6425.61174.39106.66
0.05-2.001.77-0.088.0250.6064.79
1.785.879.54-3.39-1.2858.11101.55
2.784.173.867.7128.0771.98126.09
1.872.562.516.751.6853.6680.47
3.356.466.6411.7116.88114.40198.85
3.327.479.659.0616.7268.8564.82
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.836.1523.1918.2216.29115.9995.18
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.8715.237.1212.9263.00476.19562.01
4.216.7414.2230.6133.0839.010.42
3.7112.5019.4826.7655.70188.26294.61
4.659.949.1542.29110.601,364.571,055.32
7.4216.8024.4479.29104.72341.68131.62
2.42-0.385.6535.2892.30352.08302.20
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-3.13-19.0324.1946.0233.95344.062,276.51
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.019.9321.7960.5921.44291.88178.06

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1993PLC016819 and registration number is 016819. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 123.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Niranjan Chintam
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Krishna Chintam
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Karanjit Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Potluri
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Srinivasa Vijay Kumar Appana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Brij Mohan Venkata Mandala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. P V V Srinivasa Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. is ₹870.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. is 87.35 and PB ratio of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. is 6.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. is ₹90.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. is ₹93.65 and 52-week low of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. is ₹41.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

