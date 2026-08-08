What is the share price of Kellton Tech Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kellton Tech Solutions is ₹14.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Kellton Tech Solutions? The Kellton Tech Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kellton Tech Solutions? The market cap of Kellton Tech Solutions is ₹751.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kellton Tech Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kellton Tech Solutions are ₹14.34 and ₹14.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kellton Tech Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kellton Tech Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kellton Tech Solutions is ₹29.00 and 52-week low of Kellton Tech Solutions is ₹13.10 as on .

How has the Kellton Tech Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Kellton Tech Solutions has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, -8.41% for the past month, -12.82% over 3 months, -45.39% over 1 year, -5.41% across 3 years, and 4.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kellton Tech Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kellton Tech Solutions are 8.23 and 0.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global