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Kellton Tech Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

KELLTON TECH SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Kellton Tech Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.15 Closed
-0.28₹ -0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kellton Tech Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.05₹14.34
₹14.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.10₹29.00
₹14.15
Open Price
₹14.08
Prev. Close
₹14.19
Volume
93,928

Source: Dion Global

Kellton Tech Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kellton Tech Solutions		0-8.41-12.82-12.65-45.39-5.414.62
L&T Technology Services		0.9811.35-4.70-7.92-14.60-5.39-0.56
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.04-8.112.432.227.10-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1916.6914.7755.69130.0877.2640.25
Sagility		0.395.211.51-10.58-6.0714.098.23
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3314.7619.00-4.60-24.3123.837.45
eClerx Services		-4.3017.8711.22-15.04-13.9626.2320.03
eMudhra		16.8623.871.537.11-29.046.9916.04
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.71-8.06-9.81-39.62-29.03-22.96
RPSG Ventures		-0.934.03-6.1718.674.2620.136.91
BLS E-Services		2.1615.2852.8583.2362.18-6.10-3.70
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		1.030.37-19.37-27.74-46.419.215.43
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.05-3.92-5.72-14.74-26.65-13.73-8.48
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.004.741.800.83-20.61-25.58-22.55
Aurum Proptech		2.460.8526.4426.4422.8816.7622.15
Creative Newtech		12.8242.3875.9359.2251.1214.758.61
One Point One Solutions		4.048.110.5511.5411.543.712.21
Alldigi Tech		-0.32-0.49-2.29-9.41-24.2010.9313.08
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.890.335.311.18-27.5937.8815.14
iStreet Network		1.51-5.78-0.82-1.07203.48196.8881.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kellton Tech Solutions has declined 45.39% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Kellton Tech Solutions has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

Kellton Tech Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kellton Tech Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.1414.21
1014.2514.28
2014.6614.51
5015.2715
10015.4715.72
20017.2217.43

Source: Dion Global

Kellton Tech Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kellton Tech Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 61.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kellton Tech Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 02:37 AM IST ISTKellton Tech Solutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2026, 03:53 PM IST ISTKellton Tech Solutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 24, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTKellton Tech Solutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 24, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTKellton Tech Solutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 24, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTKellton Tech Solutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Kellton Tech Solutions

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1993PLC016819 and registration number is 016819. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 209.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Niranjan Chintam
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Krishna Chintam
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Karanjit Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Potluri
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Geeta Goti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satya Prasad Sayala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Srinivasa Vijay Kumar Appana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhaya Shankar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kellton Tech Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Kellton Tech Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kellton Tech Solutions is ₹14.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kellton Tech Solutions?

The Kellton Tech Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kellton Tech Solutions?

The market cap of Kellton Tech Solutions is ₹751.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kellton Tech Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kellton Tech Solutions are ₹14.34 and ₹14.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kellton Tech Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kellton Tech Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kellton Tech Solutions is ₹29.00 and 52-week low of Kellton Tech Solutions is ₹13.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kellton Tech Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kellton Tech Solutions has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, -8.41% for the past month, -12.82% over 3 months, -45.39% over 1 year, -5.41% across 3 years, and 4.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kellton Tech Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kellton Tech Solutions are 8.23 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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