Here's the live share price of Protean eGov Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Protean eGov Technologies has declined 8.37% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -56.80%.
Protean eGov Technologies’s current P/E of 25.56x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-4.10
|-7.32
|-30.36
|-37.42
|-55.43
|-13.56
|-8.37
|L&T Technology Services
|9.91
|-9.19
|-23.26
|-17.51
|-24.13
|-2.67
|5.03
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-7.55
|-17.67
|-19.05
|-14.22
|-24.48
|-11.74
|-7.22
|Netweb Technologies India
|4.16
|15.59
|15.49
|46.65
|161.29
|59.70
|32.43
|Sagility
|-8.39
|-21.91
|-22.18
|-12.68
|-7.41
|9.79
|5.76
|eClerx Services
|-6.97
|-37.06
|-36.82
|-29.39
|18.84
|29.59
|36.36
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.52
|-31.90
|-39.38
|-42.90
|-40.05
|24.27
|15.72
|eMudhra
|-2.12
|-23.27
|-30.12
|-40.16
|-46.15
|18.70
|10.90
|Route Mobile
|-0.97
|-17.12
|-30.57
|-42.41
|-49.33
|-28.12
|-22.50
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|0.16
|-25.27
|-38.54
|-43.89
|-35.25
|12.38
|7.25
|RPSG Ventures
|-2.08
|-9.27
|-17.50
|-27.40
|-12.36
|15.72
|15.73
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|-5.15
|-12.52
|-23.13
|-30.97
|-30.61
|-35.66
|-8.81
|Aurum Proptech
|-7.01
|-7.66
|1.19
|-5.33
|5.67
|13.70
|13.02
|BLS E-Services
|-10.35
|-13.70
|-33.68
|-19.75
|-5.84
|-27.38
|-17.46
|Alldigi Tech
|-2.73
|-18.06
|-2.97
|-16.85
|-11.18
|17.09
|19.02
|Creative Newtech
|0.26
|-3.63
|-11.99
|-11.99
|-11.99
|-4.17
|-2.52
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|-9.67
|11.23
|-5.90
|-29.65
|-16.02
|20.25
|4.17
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|0.42
|-15.15
|-20.53
|-26.73
|-33.80
|47.27
|45.91
|Bartronics India
|-9.07
|-11.92
|-15.77
|-18.49
|-26.81
|9.15
|31.92
|ACS Technologies
|-0.61
|-5.75
|9.03
|39.77
|1,044.19
|125.34
|62.82
Over the last one year, Protean eGov Technologies has declined 55.43% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.13%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.48%), Netweb Technologies India (161.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Protean eGov Technologies has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (5.03%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.22%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|597.62
|596.15
|10
|610.39
|604.96
|20
|621.86
|619.8
|50
|677.39
|667.65
|100
|755.08
|735.27
|200
|822.01
|866.98
In the latest quarter, Protean eGov Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 21.45%, FII holding fell to 7.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 71.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,02,883
|0.08
|55.04
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 11:58 PM IST
|Protean eGov Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Feb 16, 2026, 9:56 PM IST
|Protean eGov Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 12, 2026, 11:35 PM IST
|Protean eGov Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 12, 2026, 12:37 AM IST
|Protean eGov Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Feb 12, 2026, 12:27 AM IST
|Protean eGov Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Protean eGov Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900MH1995PLC095642 and registration number is 095642. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 839.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Protean eGov Technologies is ₹570.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Protean eGov Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Protean eGov Technologies is ₹2,316.17 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Protean eGov Technologies are ₹581.35 and ₹560.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Protean eGov Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Protean eGov Technologies is ₹1,484.00 and 52-week low of Protean eGov Technologies is ₹560.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Protean eGov Technologies has shown returns of -3.38% over the past day, -6.39% for the past month, -29.59% over 3 months, -56.8% over 1 year, -13.56% across 3 years, and -8.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Protean eGov Technologies are 25.56 and 2.23 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.