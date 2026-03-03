Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Protean eGov Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

PROTEAN EGOV TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Protean eGov Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹570.25 Closed
-3.38₹ -19.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Protean eGov Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹560.20₹581.35
₹570.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹560.20₹1,484.00
₹570.25
Open Price
₹578.25
Prev. Close
₹590.20
Volume
24,582

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Protean eGov Technologies has declined 8.37% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -56.80%.

Protean eGov Technologies’s current P/E of 25.56x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Protean eGov Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Protean eGov Technologies		-4.10-7.32-30.36-37.42-55.43-13.56-8.37
L&T Technology Services		9.91-9.19-23.26-17.51-24.13-2.675.03
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-7.55-17.67-19.05-14.22-24.48-11.74-7.22
Netweb Technologies India		4.1615.5915.4946.65161.2959.7032.43
Sagility		-8.39-21.91-22.18-12.68-7.419.795.76
eClerx Services		-6.97-37.06-36.82-29.3918.8429.5936.36
Firstsource Solutions		-7.52-31.90-39.38-42.90-40.0524.2715.72
eMudhra		-2.12-23.27-30.12-40.16-46.1518.7010.90
Route Mobile		-0.97-17.12-30.57-42.41-49.33-28.12-22.50
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		0.16-25.27-38.54-43.89-35.2512.387.25
RPSG Ventures		-2.08-9.27-17.50-27.40-12.3615.7215.73
Hinduja Global Solutions		-5.15-12.52-23.13-30.97-30.61-35.66-8.81
Aurum Proptech		-7.01-7.661.19-5.335.6713.7013.02
BLS E-Services		-10.35-13.70-33.68-19.75-5.84-27.38-17.46
Alldigi Tech		-2.73-18.06-2.97-16.85-11.1817.0919.02
Creative Newtech		0.26-3.63-11.99-11.99-11.99-4.17-2.52
Kellton Tech Solutions		-9.6711.23-5.90-29.65-16.0220.254.17
IRIS RegTech Solutions		0.42-15.15-20.53-26.73-33.8047.2745.91
Bartronics India		-9.07-11.92-15.77-18.49-26.819.1531.92
ACS Technologies		-0.61-5.759.0339.771,044.19125.3462.82

Over the last one year, Protean eGov Technologies has declined 55.43% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.13%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.48%), Netweb Technologies India (161.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Protean eGov Technologies has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (5.03%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.22%).

Protean eGov Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Protean eGov Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5597.62596.15
10610.39604.96
20621.86619.8
50677.39667.65
100755.08735.27
200822.01866.98

Protean eGov Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Protean eGov Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 21.45%, FII holding fell to 7.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 71.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Protean eGov Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,02,8830.0855.04

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Protean eGov Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 11:58 PM ISTProtean eGov Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Feb 16, 2026, 9:56 PM ISTProtean eGov Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 12, 2026, 11:35 PM ISTProtean eGov Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 12, 2026, 12:37 AM ISTProtean eGov Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Feb 12, 2026, 12:27 AM ISTProtean eGov Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

About Protean eGov Technologies

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900MH1995PLC095642 and registration number is 095642. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 839.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Shailesh Vishnubhai Haribhakti
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Sethi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Aruna Krishnamurthy Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhaya Prasad Hota
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lloyd Mathias
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Sharad Kekre
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Preeti Gautam Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Protean eGov Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Protean eGov Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Protean eGov Technologies is ₹570.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Protean eGov Technologies?

The Protean eGov Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Protean eGov Technologies?

The market cap of Protean eGov Technologies is ₹2,316.17 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Protean eGov Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Protean eGov Technologies are ₹581.35 and ₹560.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Protean eGov Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Protean eGov Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Protean eGov Technologies is ₹1,484.00 and 52-week low of Protean eGov Technologies is ₹560.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Protean eGov Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Protean eGov Technologies has shown returns of -3.38% over the past day, -6.39% for the past month, -29.59% over 3 months, -56.8% over 1 year, -13.56% across 3 years, and -8.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Protean eGov Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Protean eGov Technologies are 25.56 and 2.23 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Protean eGov Technologies News

More Protean eGov Technologies News
icon
Market Pulse