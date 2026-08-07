Here's the live share price of Aurum Proptech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aurum Proptech
|2.46
|0.85
|26.44
|26.44
|22.88
|16.76
|22.15
|L&T Technology Services
|0.98
|11.35
|-4.70
|-7.92
|-14.60
|-5.39
|-0.56
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.04
|-8.11
|2.43
|2.22
|7.10
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.19
|16.69
|14.77
|55.69
|130.08
|77.26
|40.25
|Sagility
|0.39
|5.21
|1.51
|-10.58
|-6.07
|14.09
|8.23
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.33
|14.76
|19.00
|-4.60
|-24.31
|23.83
|7.45
|eClerx Services
|-4.30
|17.87
|11.22
|-15.04
|-13.96
|26.23
|20.03
|eMudhra
|16.86
|23.87
|1.53
|7.11
|-29.04
|6.99
|16.04
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.71
|-8.06
|-9.81
|-39.62
|-29.03
|-22.96
|RPSG Ventures
|-0.93
|4.03
|-6.17
|18.67
|4.26
|20.13
|6.91
|BLS E-Services
|2.16
|15.28
|52.85
|83.23
|62.18
|-6.10
|-3.70
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1.03
|0.37
|-19.37
|-27.74
|-46.41
|9.21
|5.43
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.05
|-3.92
|-5.72
|-14.74
|-26.65
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.00
|4.74
|1.80
|0.83
|-20.61
|-25.58
|-22.55
|Creative Newtech
|12.82
|42.38
|75.93
|59.22
|51.12
|14.75
|8.61
|One Point One Solutions
|4.04
|8.11
|0.55
|11.54
|11.54
|3.71
|2.21
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-2.29
|-9.41
|-24.20
|10.93
|13.08
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0
|-8.41
|-12.82
|-12.65
|-45.39
|-5.41
|4.62
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.89
|0.33
|5.31
|1.18
|-27.59
|37.88
|15.14
|iStreet Network
|1.51
|-5.78
|-0.82
|-1.07
|203.48
|196.88
|81.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aurum Proptech has gained 22.88% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Aurum Proptech has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|218.97
|220.38
|10
|222.85
|221.94
|20
|227.67
|222.69
|50
|209.65
|213.29
|100
|191.67
|201.2
|200
|183.93
|191.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aurum Proptech saw a rise in promoter holding to 47.89%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.42%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Aurum Proptech - Board Meeting Intimation for The Updated Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Comp
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:32 AM IST IST
|Aurum Proptech - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - R
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Aurum Proptech - Corrigendum To The Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:22 AM IST IST
|Aurum Proptech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:21 AM IST IST
|Aurum Proptech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Aurum Proptech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300MH2013PLC244874 and registration number is 244874. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aurum Proptech is ₹225.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aurum Proptech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aurum Proptech is ₹1,728.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aurum Proptech are ₹228.10 and ₹222.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aurum Proptech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aurum Proptech is ₹264.10 and 52-week low of Aurum Proptech is ₹151.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aurum Proptech has shown returns of 0.58% over the past day, 0.85% for the past month, 26.44% over 3 months, 22.88% over 1 year, 16.76% across 3 years, and 22.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aurum Proptech are 30.59 and 3.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global