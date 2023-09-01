Follow Us

AURUM PROPTECH LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹132.95 Closed
0.150.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aurum Proptech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹131.75₹135.50
₹132.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹99.85₹152.80
₹132.95
Open Price
₹133.00
Prev. Close
₹132.75
Volume
73,639

Aurum Proptech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1134.62
  • R2136.93
  • R3138.37
  • Pivot
    133.18
  • S1130.87
  • S2129.43
  • S3127.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5128.02134
  • 10127.58134.58
  • 20129.62133.99
  • 50131.1130.23
  • 100112.45125.72
  • 200106.33121.44

Aurum Proptech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.825.9112.8912.32-4.50-75.63-64.97
1.16-0.890.417.64-10.54148.71148.71
-0.1514.4125.2447.9159.42173.76121.28
1.782.096.8716.296.20139.04139.04
5.7518.5236.0931.6716.66-6.72-6.72
1.47-5.341.0615.1814.88251.55131.16
-0.79-4.78-11.35-23.42-32.41194.93134.40
4.3917.6657.5585.68294.64781.89465.66
0.6118.2542.4450.5719.43167.8623.39
-2.16-1.5225.2021.9513.73120.54151.79
7.9114.3435.2488.34176.581,705.88740.34
0.689.8337.9646.5615.5085.48-35.68
23.8328.3350.7858.2240.8537.0937.09
5.2210.8534.3038.4930.05-30.95-30.95
-1.71-0.46-7.384.57-21.8948.17-37.70
2.0315.52213.54201.00261.68492.78141.66
-2.2017.1118.6714.10-26.45-95.75-95.75
-7.69-34.3370.4970.2862.09263.42120.61
5.682.8710.8017.68-16.3917.00-77.53
5.266.18-0.2512.9615.09109.2622.00

Aurum Proptech Ltd. Share Holdings

Aurum Proptech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aurum Proptech Ltd.

Aurum Proptech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300MH2013PLC244874 and registration number is 244874. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vasant Gujarathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Onkar Shetye
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramashrya Yadav
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Srirang Athalye
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajit Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Padma Deosthali
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aurum Proptech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aurum Proptech Ltd.?

The market cap of Aurum Proptech Ltd. is ₹523.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aurum Proptech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aurum Proptech Ltd. is -41.31 and PB ratio of Aurum Proptech Ltd. is 2.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aurum Proptech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aurum Proptech Ltd. is ₹132.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aurum Proptech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aurum Proptech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aurum Proptech Ltd. is ₹152.80 and 52-week low of Aurum Proptech Ltd. is ₹99.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

