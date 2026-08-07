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Aurum Proptech Share Price

NSE
BSE

AURUM PROPTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Aurum Proptech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹225.00 Closed
0.58₹ 1.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aurum Proptech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹222.50₹228.10
₹225.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹151.10₹264.10
₹225.00
Open Price
₹222.50
Prev. Close
₹223.70
Volume
9,619

Source: Dion Global

Aurum Proptech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aurum Proptech		2.460.8526.4426.4422.8816.7622.15
L&T Technology Services		0.9811.35-4.70-7.92-14.60-5.39-0.56
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.04-8.112.432.227.10-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1916.6914.7755.69130.0877.2640.25
Sagility		0.395.211.51-10.58-6.0714.098.23
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3314.7619.00-4.60-24.3123.837.45
eClerx Services		-4.3017.8711.22-15.04-13.9626.2320.03
eMudhra		16.8623.871.537.11-29.046.9916.04
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.71-8.06-9.81-39.62-29.03-22.96
RPSG Ventures		-0.934.03-6.1718.674.2620.136.91
BLS E-Services		2.1615.2852.8583.2362.18-6.10-3.70
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		1.030.37-19.37-27.74-46.419.215.43
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.05-3.92-5.72-14.74-26.65-13.73-8.48
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.004.741.800.83-20.61-25.58-22.55
Creative Newtech		12.8242.3875.9359.2251.1214.758.61
One Point One Solutions		4.048.110.5511.5411.543.712.21
Alldigi Tech		-0.32-0.49-2.29-9.41-24.2010.9313.08
Kellton Tech Solutions		0-8.41-12.82-12.65-45.39-5.414.62
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.890.335.311.18-27.5937.8815.14
iStreet Network		1.51-5.78-0.82-1.07203.48196.8881.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aurum Proptech has gained 22.88% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Aurum Proptech has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

Aurum Proptech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aurum Proptech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5218.97220.38
10222.85221.94
20227.67222.69
50209.65213.29
100191.67201.2
200183.93191.91

Source: Dion Global

Aurum Proptech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aurum Proptech saw a rise in promoter holding to 47.89%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.42%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aurum Proptech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTAurum Proptech - Board Meeting Intimation for The Updated Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Comp
Aug 07, 2026, 02:32 AM IST ISTAurum Proptech - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - R
Aug 06, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTAurum Proptech - Corrigendum To The Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting
Jul 30, 2026, 06:22 AM IST ISTAurum Proptech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Jul 28, 2026, 01:21 AM IST ISTAurum Proptech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Aurum Proptech

Aurum Proptech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300MH2013PLC244874 and registration number is 244874. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Onkar Shetye
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Srirang Athalye
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramashrya Yadav
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Deora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vasant Gujarathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajit Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Padma Deosthali
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aurum Proptech Share Price

What is the share price of Aurum Proptech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aurum Proptech is ₹225.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aurum Proptech?

The Aurum Proptech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aurum Proptech?

The market cap of Aurum Proptech is ₹1,728.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aurum Proptech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aurum Proptech are ₹228.10 and ₹222.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aurum Proptech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aurum Proptech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aurum Proptech is ₹264.10 and 52-week low of Aurum Proptech is ₹151.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aurum Proptech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aurum Proptech has shown returns of 0.58% over the past day, 0.85% for the past month, 26.44% over 3 months, 22.88% over 1 year, 16.76% across 3 years, and 22.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aurum Proptech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aurum Proptech are 30.59 and 3.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Aurum Proptech News

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