Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.82
|5.91
|12.89
|12.32
|-4.50
|-75.63
|-64.97
|1.16
|-0.89
|0.41
|7.64
|-10.54
|148.71
|148.71
|-0.15
|14.41
|25.24
|47.91
|59.42
|173.76
|121.28
|1.78
|2.09
|6.87
|16.29
|6.20
|139.04
|139.04
|5.75
|18.52
|36.09
|31.67
|16.66
|-6.72
|-6.72
|1.47
|-5.34
|1.06
|15.18
|14.88
|251.55
|131.16
|-0.79
|-4.78
|-11.35
|-23.42
|-32.41
|194.93
|134.40
|4.39
|17.66
|57.55
|85.68
|294.64
|781.89
|465.66
|0.61
|18.25
|42.44
|50.57
|19.43
|167.86
|23.39
|-2.16
|-1.52
|25.20
|21.95
|13.73
|120.54
|151.79
|7.91
|14.34
|35.24
|88.34
|176.58
|1,705.88
|740.34
|0.68
|9.83
|37.96
|46.56
|15.50
|85.48
|-35.68
|23.83
|28.33
|50.78
|58.22
|40.85
|37.09
|37.09
|5.22
|10.85
|34.30
|38.49
|30.05
|-30.95
|-30.95
|-1.71
|-0.46
|-7.38
|4.57
|-21.89
|48.17
|-37.70
|2.03
|15.52
|213.54
|201.00
|261.68
|492.78
|141.66
|-2.20
|17.11
|18.67
|14.10
|-26.45
|-95.75
|-95.75
|-7.69
|-34.33
|70.49
|70.28
|62.09
|263.42
|120.61
|5.68
|2.87
|10.80
|17.68
|-16.39
|17.00
|-77.53
|5.26
|6.18
|-0.25
|12.96
|15.09
|109.26
|22.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|18 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Aurum Proptech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300MH2013PLC244874 and registration number is 244874. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aurum Proptech Ltd. is ₹523.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aurum Proptech Ltd. is -41.31 and PB ratio of Aurum Proptech Ltd. is 2.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aurum Proptech Ltd. is ₹132.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aurum Proptech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aurum Proptech Ltd. is ₹152.80 and 52-week low of Aurum Proptech Ltd. is ₹99.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.