What is the share price of Aurum Proptech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aurum Proptech is ₹225.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Aurum Proptech? The Aurum Proptech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aurum Proptech? The market cap of Aurum Proptech is ₹1,728.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aurum Proptech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aurum Proptech are ₹228.10 and ₹222.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aurum Proptech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aurum Proptech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aurum Proptech is ₹264.10 and 52-week low of Aurum Proptech is ₹151.10 as on .

How has the Aurum Proptech performed historically in terms of returns? The Aurum Proptech has shown returns of 0.58% over the past day, 0.85% for the past month, 26.44% over 3 months, 22.88% over 1 year, 16.76% across 3 years, and 22.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aurum Proptech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aurum Proptech are 30.59 and 3.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global