What is the Market Cap of Aurum Proptech Ltd.? The market cap of Aurum Proptech Ltd. is ₹523.37 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aurum Proptech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Aurum Proptech Ltd. is -41.31 and PB ratio of Aurum Proptech Ltd. is 2.17 as on .

What is the share price of Aurum Proptech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aurum Proptech Ltd. is ₹132.95 as on .