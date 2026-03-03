Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Alldigi Tech Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALLDIGI TECH

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Alldigi Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹805.25 Closed
-2.30₹ -18.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Alldigi Tech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹797.65₹829.95
₹805.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹702.00₹1,090.15
₹805.25
Open Price
₹820.05
Prev. Close
₹824.20
Volume
757

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Alldigi Tech has gained 18.17% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.75%.

Alldigi Tech’s current P/E of 16.89x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Alldigi Tech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alldigi Tech		-2.73-18.06-2.97-16.85-11.1817.0919.02
L&T Technology Services		9.91-9.19-23.26-17.51-24.13-2.675.03
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-7.55-17.67-19.05-14.22-24.48-11.74-7.22
Netweb Technologies India		4.1615.5915.4946.65161.2959.7032.43
Sagility		-8.39-21.91-22.18-12.68-7.419.795.76
eClerx Services		-6.97-37.06-36.82-29.3918.8429.5936.36
Firstsource Solutions		-7.52-31.90-39.38-42.90-40.0524.2715.72
eMudhra		-2.12-23.27-30.12-40.16-46.1518.7010.90
Route Mobile		-0.97-17.12-30.57-42.41-49.33-28.12-22.50
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		0.16-25.27-38.54-43.89-35.2512.387.25
Protean eGov Technologies		-4.10-7.32-30.36-37.42-55.43-13.56-8.37
RPSG Ventures		-2.08-9.27-17.50-27.40-12.3615.7215.73
Hinduja Global Solutions		-5.15-12.52-23.13-30.97-30.61-35.66-8.81
Aurum Proptech		-7.01-7.661.19-5.335.6713.7013.02
BLS E-Services		-10.35-13.70-33.68-19.75-5.84-27.38-17.46
Creative Newtech		0.26-3.63-11.99-11.99-11.99-4.17-2.52
Kellton Tech Solutions		-9.6711.23-5.90-29.65-16.0220.254.17
IRIS RegTech Solutions		0.42-15.15-20.53-26.73-33.8047.2745.91
Bartronics India		-9.07-11.92-15.77-18.49-26.819.1531.92
ACS Technologies		-0.61-5.759.0339.771,044.19125.3462.82

Over the last one year, Alldigi Tech has declined 11.18% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.13%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.48%), Netweb Technologies India (161.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Alldigi Tech has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (5.03%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.22%).

Alldigi Tech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Alldigi Tech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5828.57822.81
10822.62828.76
20858.84837.69
50839.2845.13
100854.32861.19
200903.42888.3

Alldigi Tech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alldigi Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.43%, FII holding fell to 1.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Alldigi Tech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 28, 2026, 5:46 AM ISTAlldigi Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jan 28, 2026, 5:34 AM ISTAlldigi Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jan 28, 2026, 3:35 AM ISTAlldigi Tech - Intimation Of Record Date
Jan 28, 2026, 3:31 AM ISTAlldigi Tech - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Jan 28, 2026, 3:27 AM ISTAlldigi Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Date of payment of Dividend

About Alldigi Tech

Alldigi Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1998PLC041033 and registration number is 041033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of call centres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 326.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Abraham Isaac
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Milind Chalisgaonkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Anandaram
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. R Lakshmi Sarada
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gurmeet Singh Chahal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Ruchi Ahluwalia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sunil Ramakant Bhumralkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Alldigi Tech Share Price

What is the share price of Alldigi Tech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alldigi Tech is ₹805.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alldigi Tech?

The Alldigi Tech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alldigi Tech?

The market cap of Alldigi Tech is ₹1,227.07 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alldigi Tech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alldigi Tech are ₹829.95 and ₹797.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alldigi Tech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alldigi Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alldigi Tech is ₹1,090.15 and 52-week low of Alldigi Tech is ₹702.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Alldigi Tech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alldigi Tech has shown returns of -2.3% over the past day, -5.22% for the past month, -4.92% over 3 months, -9.75% over 1 year, 19.04% across 3 years, and 18.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alldigi Tech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alldigi Tech are 16.89 and 4.57 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.73 per annum.

Alldigi Tech News

More Alldigi Tech News
icon
Market Pulse