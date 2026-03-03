Here's the live share price of Alldigi Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Alldigi Tech has gained 18.17% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.75%.
Alldigi Tech’s current P/E of 16.89x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alldigi Tech
|-2.73
|-18.06
|-2.97
|-16.85
|-11.18
|17.09
|19.02
|L&T Technology Services
|9.91
|-9.19
|-23.26
|-17.51
|-24.13
|-2.67
|5.03
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-7.55
|-17.67
|-19.05
|-14.22
|-24.48
|-11.74
|-7.22
|Netweb Technologies India
|4.16
|15.59
|15.49
|46.65
|161.29
|59.70
|32.43
|Sagility
|-8.39
|-21.91
|-22.18
|-12.68
|-7.41
|9.79
|5.76
|eClerx Services
|-6.97
|-37.06
|-36.82
|-29.39
|18.84
|29.59
|36.36
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.52
|-31.90
|-39.38
|-42.90
|-40.05
|24.27
|15.72
|eMudhra
|-2.12
|-23.27
|-30.12
|-40.16
|-46.15
|18.70
|10.90
|Route Mobile
|-0.97
|-17.12
|-30.57
|-42.41
|-49.33
|-28.12
|-22.50
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|0.16
|-25.27
|-38.54
|-43.89
|-35.25
|12.38
|7.25
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-4.10
|-7.32
|-30.36
|-37.42
|-55.43
|-13.56
|-8.37
|RPSG Ventures
|-2.08
|-9.27
|-17.50
|-27.40
|-12.36
|15.72
|15.73
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|-5.15
|-12.52
|-23.13
|-30.97
|-30.61
|-35.66
|-8.81
|Aurum Proptech
|-7.01
|-7.66
|1.19
|-5.33
|5.67
|13.70
|13.02
|BLS E-Services
|-10.35
|-13.70
|-33.68
|-19.75
|-5.84
|-27.38
|-17.46
|Creative Newtech
|0.26
|-3.63
|-11.99
|-11.99
|-11.99
|-4.17
|-2.52
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|-9.67
|11.23
|-5.90
|-29.65
|-16.02
|20.25
|4.17
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|0.42
|-15.15
|-20.53
|-26.73
|-33.80
|47.27
|45.91
|Bartronics India
|-9.07
|-11.92
|-15.77
|-18.49
|-26.81
|9.15
|31.92
|ACS Technologies
|-0.61
|-5.75
|9.03
|39.77
|1,044.19
|125.34
|62.82
Over the last one year, Alldigi Tech has declined 11.18% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.13%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.48%), Netweb Technologies India (161.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Alldigi Tech has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (5.03%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.22%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|828.57
|822.81
|10
|822.62
|828.76
|20
|858.84
|837.69
|50
|839.2
|845.13
|100
|854.32
|861.19
|200
|903.42
|888.3
In the latest quarter, Alldigi Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.43%, FII holding fell to 1.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 28, 2026, 5:46 AM IST
|Alldigi Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jan 28, 2026, 5:34 AM IST
|Alldigi Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jan 28, 2026, 3:35 AM IST
|Alldigi Tech - Intimation Of Record Date
|Jan 28, 2026, 3:31 AM IST
|Alldigi Tech - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|Jan 28, 2026, 3:27 AM IST
|Alldigi Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Date of payment of Dividend
Alldigi Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1998PLC041033 and registration number is 041033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of call centres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 326.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alldigi Tech is ₹805.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Alldigi Tech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alldigi Tech is ₹1,227.07 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alldigi Tech are ₹829.95 and ₹797.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alldigi Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alldigi Tech is ₹1,090.15 and 52-week low of Alldigi Tech is ₹702.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Alldigi Tech has shown returns of -2.3% over the past day, -5.22% for the past month, -4.92% over 3 months, -9.75% over 1 year, 19.04% across 3 years, and 18.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alldigi Tech are 16.89 and 4.57 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.73 per annum.