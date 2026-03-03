Here's the live share price of IRIS RegTech Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of IRIS RegTech Solutions has gained 45.91% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -32.75%.
IRIS RegTech Solutions’s current P/E of 4.12x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|0.42
|-15.15
|-20.53
|-26.73
|-33.80
|47.27
|45.91
|L&T Technology Services
|9.91
|-9.19
|-23.26
|-17.51
|-24.13
|-2.67
|5.03
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-7.55
|-17.67
|-19.05
|-14.22
|-24.48
|-11.74
|-7.22
|Netweb Technologies India
|4.16
|15.59
|15.49
|46.65
|161.29
|59.70
|32.43
|Sagility
|-8.39
|-21.91
|-22.18
|-12.68
|-7.41
|9.79
|5.76
|eClerx Services
|-6.97
|-37.06
|-36.82
|-29.39
|18.84
|29.59
|36.36
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.52
|-31.90
|-39.38
|-42.90
|-40.05
|24.27
|15.72
|eMudhra
|-2.12
|-23.27
|-30.12
|-40.16
|-46.15
|18.70
|10.90
|Route Mobile
|-0.97
|-17.12
|-30.57
|-42.41
|-49.33
|-28.12
|-22.50
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|0.16
|-25.27
|-38.54
|-43.89
|-35.25
|12.38
|7.25
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-4.10
|-7.32
|-30.36
|-37.42
|-55.43
|-13.56
|-8.37
|RPSG Ventures
|-2.08
|-9.27
|-17.50
|-27.40
|-12.36
|15.72
|15.73
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|-5.15
|-12.52
|-23.13
|-30.97
|-30.61
|-35.66
|-8.81
|Aurum Proptech
|-7.01
|-7.66
|1.19
|-5.33
|5.67
|13.70
|13.02
|BLS E-Services
|-10.35
|-13.70
|-33.68
|-19.75
|-5.84
|-27.38
|-17.46
|Alldigi Tech
|-2.73
|-18.06
|-2.97
|-16.85
|-11.18
|17.09
|19.02
|Creative Newtech
|0.26
|-3.63
|-11.99
|-11.99
|-11.99
|-4.17
|-2.52
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|-9.67
|11.23
|-5.90
|-29.65
|-16.02
|20.25
|4.17
|Bartronics India
|-9.07
|-11.92
|-15.77
|-18.49
|-26.81
|9.15
|31.92
|ACS Technologies
|-0.61
|-5.75
|9.03
|39.77
|1,044.19
|125.34
|62.82
Over the last one year, IRIS RegTech Solutions has declined 33.80% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.13%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.48%), Netweb Technologies India (161.29%). From a 5 year perspective, IRIS RegTech Solutions has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (5.03%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.22%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|254.92
|252.85
|10
|259.33
|256.35
|20
|263.1
|262.56
|50
|282.49
|278.4
|100
|302.33
|294.63
|200
|311.26
|309.37
In the latest quarter, IRIS RegTech Solutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 34.63%, while DII stake increased to 12.90%, FII holding unchanged at 1.73%, and public shareholding moved down to 50.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 5:55 AM IST
|IRIS RegTech Sol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 15, 2026, 5:17 AM IST
|IRIS RegTech Sol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 14, 2026, 11:44 PM IST
|IRIS RegTech Sol - Amendment To Company Policies
|Feb 14, 2026, 9:55 PM IST
|IRIS RegTech Sol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 14, 2026, 9:41 PM IST
|IRIS RegTech Sol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
IRIS RegTech Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2000PLC128943 and registration number is 128943. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Software publishing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 119.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IRIS RegTech Solutions is ₹251.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The IRIS RegTech Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IRIS RegTech Solutions is ₹516.26 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IRIS RegTech Solutions are ₹252.00 and ₹228.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IRIS RegTech Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IRIS RegTech Solutions is ₹437.55 and 52-week low of IRIS RegTech Solutions is ₹228.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The IRIS RegTech Solutions has shown returns of 0.58% over the past day, -15.83% for the past month, -21.28% over 3 months, -32.75% over 1 year, 47.35% across 3 years, and 45.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IRIS RegTech Solutions are 4.12 and 2.66 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.