Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

IRIS RegTech Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

IRIS REGTECH SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of IRIS RegTech Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹251.00 Closed
0.58₹ 1.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

IRIS RegTech Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹228.70₹252.00
₹251.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹228.70₹437.55
₹251.00
Open Price
₹235.00
Prev. Close
₹249.55
Volume
1,501

Over the last 5 years, the share price of IRIS RegTech Solutions has gained 45.91% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -32.75%.

IRIS RegTech Solutions’s current P/E of 4.12x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

IRIS RegTech Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IRIS RegTech Solutions		0.42-15.15-20.53-26.73-33.8047.2745.91
L&T Technology Services		9.91-9.19-23.26-17.51-24.13-2.675.03
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-7.55-17.67-19.05-14.22-24.48-11.74-7.22
Netweb Technologies India		4.1615.5915.4946.65161.2959.7032.43
Sagility		-8.39-21.91-22.18-12.68-7.419.795.76
eClerx Services		-6.97-37.06-36.82-29.3918.8429.5936.36
Firstsource Solutions		-7.52-31.90-39.38-42.90-40.0524.2715.72
eMudhra		-2.12-23.27-30.12-40.16-46.1518.7010.90
Route Mobile		-0.97-17.12-30.57-42.41-49.33-28.12-22.50
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		0.16-25.27-38.54-43.89-35.2512.387.25
Protean eGov Technologies		-4.10-7.32-30.36-37.42-55.43-13.56-8.37
RPSG Ventures		-2.08-9.27-17.50-27.40-12.3615.7215.73
Hinduja Global Solutions		-5.15-12.52-23.13-30.97-30.61-35.66-8.81
Aurum Proptech		-7.01-7.661.19-5.335.6713.7013.02
BLS E-Services		-10.35-13.70-33.68-19.75-5.84-27.38-17.46
Alldigi Tech		-2.73-18.06-2.97-16.85-11.1817.0919.02
Creative Newtech		0.26-3.63-11.99-11.99-11.99-4.17-2.52
Kellton Tech Solutions		-9.6711.23-5.90-29.65-16.0220.254.17
Bartronics India		-9.07-11.92-15.77-18.49-26.819.1531.92
ACS Technologies		-0.61-5.759.0339.771,044.19125.3462.82

Over the last one year, IRIS RegTech Solutions has declined 33.80% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.13%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.48%), Netweb Technologies India (161.29%). From a 5 year perspective, IRIS RegTech Solutions has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (5.03%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.22%).

IRIS RegTech Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

IRIS RegTech Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5254.92252.85
10259.33256.35
20263.1262.56
50282.49278.4
100302.33294.63
200311.26309.37

IRIS RegTech Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IRIS RegTech Solutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 34.63%, while DII stake increased to 12.90%, FII holding unchanged at 1.73%, and public shareholding moved down to 50.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

IRIS RegTech Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 5:55 AM ISTIRIS RegTech Sol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 15, 2026, 5:17 AM ISTIRIS RegTech Sol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 14, 2026, 11:44 PM ISTIRIS RegTech Sol - Amendment To Company Policies
Feb 14, 2026, 9:55 PM ISTIRIS RegTech Sol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 14, 2026, 9:41 PM ISTIRIS RegTech Sol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition

About IRIS RegTech Solutions

IRIS RegTech Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2000PLC128943 and registration number is 128943. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Software publishing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 119.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Agarwala
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Balachandran Krishnan
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Deepta Rangarajan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Puthenpurackal Kuncheria Xavier Thomas
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhaswar Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Venkatramani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Haseeb Ahmad Drabu
    Independent Director

FAQs on IRIS RegTech Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of IRIS RegTech Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IRIS RegTech Solutions is ₹251.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is IRIS RegTech Solutions?

The IRIS RegTech Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IRIS RegTech Solutions?

The market cap of IRIS RegTech Solutions is ₹516.26 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IRIS RegTech Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IRIS RegTech Solutions are ₹252.00 and ₹228.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IRIS RegTech Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IRIS RegTech Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IRIS RegTech Solutions is ₹437.55 and 52-week low of IRIS RegTech Solutions is ₹228.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the IRIS RegTech Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The IRIS RegTech Solutions has shown returns of 0.58% over the past day, -15.83% for the past month, -21.28% over 3 months, -32.75% over 1 year, 47.35% across 3 years, and 45.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IRIS RegTech Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IRIS RegTech Solutions are 4.12 and 2.66 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

IRIS RegTech Solutions News

More IRIS RegTech Solutions News
icon
Market Pulse