One Point One Solutions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ONE POINT ONE SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹30.70 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

One Point One Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.70₹30.70
₹30.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.25₹30.70
₹30.70
Open Price
₹30.70
Prev. Close
₹30.70
Volume
6,02,579

One Point One Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.7
  • R230.7
  • R330.7
  • Pivot
    30.7
  • S130.7
  • S230.7
  • S330.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.3129.65
  • 1014.2128.89
  • 2012.7727.94
  • 5011.6725.83
  • 10011.2823.52
  • 20011.6720.5

One Point One Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.9114.3435.2488.34176.581,705.88740.34
1.16-0.890.417.64-10.54148.71148.71
-0.1514.4125.2447.9159.42173.76121.28
1.782.096.8716.296.20139.04139.04
5.7518.5236.0931.6716.66-6.72-6.72
1.47-5.341.0615.1814.88251.55131.16
-0.79-4.78-11.35-23.42-32.41194.93134.40
4.3917.6657.5585.68294.64781.89465.66
0.6118.2542.4450.5719.43167.8623.39
-2.16-1.5225.2021.9513.73120.54151.79
-0.825.9112.8912.32-4.50-75.63-64.97
0.689.8337.9646.5615.5085.48-35.68
23.8328.3350.7858.2240.8537.0937.09
5.2210.8534.3038.4930.05-30.95-30.95
-1.71-0.46-7.384.57-21.8948.17-37.70
2.0315.52213.54201.00261.68492.78141.66
-2.2017.1118.6714.10-26.45-95.75-95.75
-7.69-34.3370.4970.2862.09263.42120.61
5.682.8710.8017.68-16.3917.00-77.53
5.266.18-0.2512.9615.09109.2622.00

One Point One Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

One Point One Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About One Point One Solutions Ltd.

One Point One Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH2008PLC182869 and registration number is 182869. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 131.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Akshay Chhabra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Akashanand Arun Karnik
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Neyhaa Akshay Chhabra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shalini Pritamdasani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arjun Sanjeev Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandrasekher Yerramalli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Shashikumar Dighe
    Independent Director

FAQs on One Point One Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of One Point One Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of One Point One Solutions Ltd. is ₹600.00 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of One Point One Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of One Point One Solutions Ltd. is 53.0 and PB ratio of One Point One Solutions Ltd. is 11.13 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of One Point One Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for One Point One Solutions Ltd. is ₹30.70 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of One Point One Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which One Point One Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of One Point One Solutions Ltd. is ₹30.70 and 52-week low of One Point One Solutions Ltd. is ₹9.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.

