Here's the live share price of One Point One Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|One Point One Solutions
|4.04
|8.11
|0.55
|11.54
|11.54
|3.71
|2.21
|L&T Technology Services
|0.98
|11.35
|-4.70
|-7.92
|-14.60
|-5.39
|-0.56
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.04
|-8.11
|2.43
|2.22
|7.10
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.19
|16.69
|14.77
|55.69
|130.08
|77.26
|40.25
|Sagility
|0.39
|5.21
|1.51
|-10.58
|-6.07
|14.09
|8.23
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.33
|14.76
|19.00
|-4.60
|-24.31
|23.83
|7.45
|eClerx Services
|-4.30
|17.87
|11.22
|-15.04
|-13.96
|26.23
|20.03
|eMudhra
|16.86
|23.87
|1.53
|7.11
|-29.04
|6.99
|16.04
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.71
|-8.06
|-9.81
|-39.62
|-29.03
|-22.96
|RPSG Ventures
|-0.93
|4.03
|-6.17
|18.67
|4.26
|20.13
|6.91
|BLS E-Services
|2.16
|15.28
|52.85
|83.23
|62.18
|-6.10
|-3.70
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1.03
|0.37
|-19.37
|-27.74
|-46.41
|9.21
|5.43
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.05
|-3.92
|-5.72
|-14.74
|-26.65
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.00
|4.74
|1.80
|0.83
|-20.61
|-25.58
|-22.55
|Aurum Proptech
|2.46
|0.85
|26.44
|26.44
|22.88
|16.76
|22.15
|Creative Newtech
|12.82
|42.38
|75.93
|59.22
|51.12
|14.75
|8.61
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-2.29
|-9.41
|-24.20
|10.93
|13.08
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0
|-8.41
|-12.82
|-12.65
|-45.39
|-5.41
|4.62
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.89
|0.33
|5.31
|1.18
|-27.59
|37.88
|15.14
|iStreet Network
|1.51
|-5.78
|-0.82
|-1.07
|203.48
|196.88
|81.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, One Point One Solutions has gained 11.54% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, One Point One Solutions has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|56.69
|56.91
|10
|55.43
|56.39
|20
|55.18
|56.14
|50
|57.25
|56.59
|100
|43.54
|0
|200
|21.77
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, One Point One Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.95%, FII holding fell to 5.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|One Point One Soluti - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:51 PM IST IST
|One Point One Soluti - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:11 PM IST IST
|One Point One Soluti - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Of One Point One Solutions Limited.
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|One Point One Soluti - General Update
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:30 PM IST IST
|One Point One Soluti - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Source: Dion Global
One Point One Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH2008PLC182869 and registration number is 182869. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 227.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for One Point One Solutions is ₹60.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The One Point One Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of One Point One Solutions is ₹1,578.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of One Point One Solutions are ₹61.23 and ₹57.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which One Point One Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of One Point One Solutions is ₹66.00 and 52-week low of One Point One Solutions is ₹51.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The One Point One Solutions has shown returns of 6.44% over the past day, 8.11% for the past month, 0.55% over 3 months, 11.54% over 1 year, 3.71% across 3 years, and 2.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of One Point One Solutions are 33.10 and 3.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global