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One Point One Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

ONE POINT ONE SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of One Point One Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹60.00 Closed
6.44₹ 3.63
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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One Point One Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹57.90₹61.23
₹60.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.49₹66.00
₹60.00
Open Price
₹58.24
Prev. Close
₹56.37
Volume
2,11,825

Source: Dion Global

One Point One Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
One Point One Solutions		4.048.110.5511.5411.543.712.21
L&T Technology Services		0.9811.35-4.70-7.92-14.60-5.39-0.56
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.04-8.112.432.227.10-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1916.6914.7755.69130.0877.2640.25
Sagility		0.395.211.51-10.58-6.0714.098.23
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3314.7619.00-4.60-24.3123.837.45
eClerx Services		-4.3017.8711.22-15.04-13.9626.2320.03
eMudhra		16.8623.871.537.11-29.046.9916.04
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.71-8.06-9.81-39.62-29.03-22.96
RPSG Ventures		-0.934.03-6.1718.674.2620.136.91
BLS E-Services		2.1615.2852.8583.2362.18-6.10-3.70
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		1.030.37-19.37-27.74-46.419.215.43
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.05-3.92-5.72-14.74-26.65-13.73-8.48
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.004.741.800.83-20.61-25.58-22.55
Aurum Proptech		2.460.8526.4426.4422.8816.7622.15
Creative Newtech		12.8242.3875.9359.2251.1214.758.61
Alldigi Tech		-0.32-0.49-2.29-9.41-24.2010.9313.08
Kellton Tech Solutions		0-8.41-12.82-12.65-45.39-5.414.62
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.890.335.311.18-27.5937.8815.14
iStreet Network		1.51-5.78-0.82-1.07203.48196.8881.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, One Point One Solutions has gained 11.54% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, One Point One Solutions has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

One Point One Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

One Point One Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
556.6956.91
1055.4356.39
2055.1856.14
5057.2556.59
10043.540
20021.770

Source: Dion Global

One Point One Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, One Point One Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.95%, FII holding fell to 5.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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One Point One Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTOne Point One Soluti - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 03:51 PM IST ISTOne Point One Soluti - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 05, 2026, 05:11 PM IST ISTOne Point One Soluti - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Of One Point One Solutions Limited.
Jul 17, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTOne Point One Soluti - General Update
Jul 15, 2026, 07:30 PM IST ISTOne Point One Soluti - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

Source: Dion Global

About One Point One Solutions

One Point One Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH2008PLC182869 and registration number is 182869. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 227.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Akshay Chhabra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Akashanand Arun Karnik
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shalini Pritamdasani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arjun Sanjeev Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Chandrasekher Yerramalli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rushabh Vyas
    Independent Director

FAQs on One Point One Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of One Point One Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for One Point One Solutions is ₹60.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is One Point One Solutions?

The One Point One Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of One Point One Solutions?

The market cap of One Point One Solutions is ₹1,578.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of One Point One Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of One Point One Solutions are ₹61.23 and ₹57.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of One Point One Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which One Point One Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of One Point One Solutions is ₹66.00 and 52-week low of One Point One Solutions is ₹51.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the One Point One Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The One Point One Solutions has shown returns of 6.44% over the past day, 8.11% for the past month, 0.55% over 3 months, 11.54% over 1 year, 3.71% across 3 years, and 2.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of One Point One Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of One Point One Solutions are 33.10 and 3.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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