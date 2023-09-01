Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.91
|14.34
|35.24
|88.34
|176.58
|1,705.88
|740.34
|1.16
|-0.89
|0.41
|7.64
|-10.54
|148.71
|148.71
|-0.15
|14.41
|25.24
|47.91
|59.42
|173.76
|121.28
|1.78
|2.09
|6.87
|16.29
|6.20
|139.04
|139.04
|5.75
|18.52
|36.09
|31.67
|16.66
|-6.72
|-6.72
|1.47
|-5.34
|1.06
|15.18
|14.88
|251.55
|131.16
|-0.79
|-4.78
|-11.35
|-23.42
|-32.41
|194.93
|134.40
|4.39
|17.66
|57.55
|85.68
|294.64
|781.89
|465.66
|0.61
|18.25
|42.44
|50.57
|19.43
|167.86
|23.39
|-2.16
|-1.52
|25.20
|21.95
|13.73
|120.54
|151.79
|-0.82
|5.91
|12.89
|12.32
|-4.50
|-75.63
|-64.97
|0.68
|9.83
|37.96
|46.56
|15.50
|85.48
|-35.68
|23.83
|28.33
|50.78
|58.22
|40.85
|37.09
|37.09
|5.22
|10.85
|34.30
|38.49
|30.05
|-30.95
|-30.95
|-1.71
|-0.46
|-7.38
|4.57
|-21.89
|48.17
|-37.70
|2.03
|15.52
|213.54
|201.00
|261.68
|492.78
|141.66
|-2.20
|17.11
|18.67
|14.10
|-26.45
|-95.75
|-95.75
|-7.69
|-34.33
|70.49
|70.28
|62.09
|263.42
|120.61
|5.68
|2.87
|10.80
|17.68
|-16.39
|17.00
|-77.53
|5.26
|6.18
|-0.25
|12.96
|15.09
|109.26
|22.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
One Point One Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH2008PLC182869 and registration number is 182869. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 131.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of One Point One Solutions Ltd. is ₹600.00 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of One Point One Solutions Ltd. is 53.0 and PB ratio of One Point One Solutions Ltd. is 11.13 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for One Point One Solutions Ltd. is ₹30.70 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which One Point One Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of One Point One Solutions Ltd. is ₹30.70 and 52-week low of One Point One Solutions Ltd. is ₹9.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.