What is the Market Cap of iStreet Network Ltd.? The market cap of iStreet Network Ltd. is ₹5.07 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of iStreet Network Ltd.? P/E ratio of iStreet Network Ltd. is -21.72 and PB ratio of iStreet Network Ltd. is -3.1 as on .

What is the share price of iStreet Network Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for iStreet Network Ltd. is ₹2.38 as on .