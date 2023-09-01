Follow Us

ISTREET NETWORK LTD.

Sector : E-Commerce - Electronics/Food/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.38 Closed
-4.8-0.12
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

iStreet Network Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.38₹2.40
₹2.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.41₹3.20
₹2.38
Open Price
₹2.40
Prev. Close
₹2.50
Volume
6,008

iStreet Network Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.39
  • R22.41
  • R32.41
  • Pivot
    2.39
  • S12.37
  • S22.37
  • S32.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.062.7
  • 102.242.73
  • 202.482.56
  • 503.032.19
  • 1002.742.06
  • 2002.492.12

iStreet Network Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-20.9352.5637.5716.67-23.4723.32-20.67
6.9214.7943.1576.9755.57-22.74-22.74
-0.22-8.497.25-5.25-40.51-63.21-63.21
2.96-0.8810.8325.4338.4862.10376.63
9.4510.5435.2621.09-12.63-62.47-62.47
-1.0622.5540.40114.53114.53114.53114.53
-7.94-11.83-14.23-15.2977.60547.2738.08
2.6218.3411.6618.73-80.36-80.36-80.36
-3.3020.59-18.16-31.78-43.84-56.84-56.84

iStreet Network Ltd. Share Holdings

iStreet Network Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About iStreet Network Ltd.

iStreet Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1986PLC040232 and registration number is 040232. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce - Electronics/Food/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Chhajed
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Meenu Malu
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Suresh Jain
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Kala
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on iStreet Network Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of iStreet Network Ltd.?

The market cap of iStreet Network Ltd. is ₹5.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of iStreet Network Ltd.?

P/E ratio of iStreet Network Ltd. is -21.72 and PB ratio of iStreet Network Ltd. is -3.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of iStreet Network Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for iStreet Network Ltd. is ₹2.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of iStreet Network Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which iStreet Network Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of iStreet Network Ltd. is ₹3.20 and 52-week low of iStreet Network Ltd. is ₹1.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

