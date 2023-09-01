Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
iStreet Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1986PLC040232 and registration number is 040232. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce - Electronics/Food/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of iStreet Network Ltd. is ₹5.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of iStreet Network Ltd. is -21.72 and PB ratio of iStreet Network Ltd. is -3.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for iStreet Network Ltd. is ₹2.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which iStreet Network Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of iStreet Network Ltd. is ₹3.20 and 52-week low of iStreet Network Ltd. is ₹1.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.