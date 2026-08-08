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iStreet Network Share Price

NSE
BSE

ISTREET NETWORK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of iStreet Network along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹47.10 Closed
5.77₹ 2.57
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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iStreet Network Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.00₹47.40
₹47.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.76₹72.15
₹47.10
Open Price
₹46.49
Prev. Close
₹44.53
Volume
31,510

Source: Dion Global

iStreet Network Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
iStreet Network		1.51-5.78-0.82-1.07203.48196.8881.67
L&T Technology Services		0.9811.35-4.70-7.92-14.60-5.39-0.56
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.04-8.112.432.227.10-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1916.6914.7755.69130.0877.2640.25
Sagility		0.395.211.51-10.58-6.0714.098.23
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3314.7619.00-4.60-24.3123.837.45
eClerx Services		-4.3017.8711.22-15.04-13.9626.2320.03
eMudhra		16.8623.871.537.11-29.046.9916.04
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.71-8.06-9.81-39.62-29.03-22.96
RPSG Ventures		-0.934.03-6.1718.674.2620.136.91
BLS E-Services		2.1615.2852.8583.2362.18-6.10-3.70
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		1.030.37-19.37-27.74-46.419.215.43
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.05-3.92-5.72-14.74-26.65-13.73-8.48
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.004.741.800.83-20.61-25.58-22.55
Aurum Proptech		2.460.8526.4426.4422.8816.7622.15
Creative Newtech		12.8242.3875.9359.2251.1214.758.61
One Point One Solutions		4.048.110.5511.5411.543.712.21
Alldigi Tech		-0.32-0.49-2.29-9.41-24.2010.9313.08
Kellton Tech Solutions		0-8.41-12.82-12.65-45.39-5.414.62
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.890.335.311.18-27.5937.8815.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, iStreet Network has gained 203.48% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, iStreet Network has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

iStreet Network Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

iStreet Network Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
546.5746.88
1047.2447.09
2047.9647.49
5047.747.53
10046.446.61
20047.442.26

Source: Dion Global

iStreet Network Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, iStreet Network saw a drop in promoter holding to 16.58%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 83.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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iStreet Network Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:48 AM IST ISTiStreet Network - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended
Aug 01, 2026, 05:23 PM IST ISTiStreet Network - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
Jul 10, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTiStreet Network - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 07, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTiStreet Network - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTiStreet Network - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment

Source: Dion Global

About iStreet Network

iStreet Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1986PLC040232 and registration number is 040232. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Uttam Ishwarlal Dave
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Rathi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yash Maheshwari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Padmanabhan Desikachari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Rupashree Shrivastava
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Khyati Nahar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ravikant Baheti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Eric Jimmy Anklesaria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Goel
    Independent Director

FAQs on iStreet Network Share Price

What is the share price of iStreet Network?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for iStreet Network is ₹47.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is iStreet Network?

The iStreet Network is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of iStreet Network?

The market cap of iStreet Network is ₹100.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of iStreet Network?

Today’s highest and lowest price of iStreet Network are ₹47.40 and ₹44.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of iStreet Network?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which iStreet Network stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of iStreet Network is ₹72.15 and 52-week low of iStreet Network is ₹14.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the iStreet Network performed historically in terms of returns?

The iStreet Network has shown returns of 5.77% over the past day, -5.78% for the past month, -0.82% over 3 months, 203.48% over 1 year, 196.88% across 3 years, and 81.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of iStreet Network?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of iStreet Network are 0.00 and 28.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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