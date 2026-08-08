Here's the live share price of iStreet Network along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|iStreet Network
|1.51
|-5.78
|-0.82
|-1.07
|203.48
|196.88
|81.67
|L&T Technology Services
|0.98
|11.35
|-4.70
|-7.92
|-14.60
|-5.39
|-0.56
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.04
|-8.11
|2.43
|2.22
|7.10
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.19
|16.69
|14.77
|55.69
|130.08
|77.26
|40.25
|Sagility
|0.39
|5.21
|1.51
|-10.58
|-6.07
|14.09
|8.23
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.33
|14.76
|19.00
|-4.60
|-24.31
|23.83
|7.45
|eClerx Services
|-4.30
|17.87
|11.22
|-15.04
|-13.96
|26.23
|20.03
|eMudhra
|16.86
|23.87
|1.53
|7.11
|-29.04
|6.99
|16.04
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.71
|-8.06
|-9.81
|-39.62
|-29.03
|-22.96
|RPSG Ventures
|-0.93
|4.03
|-6.17
|18.67
|4.26
|20.13
|6.91
|BLS E-Services
|2.16
|15.28
|52.85
|83.23
|62.18
|-6.10
|-3.70
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1.03
|0.37
|-19.37
|-27.74
|-46.41
|9.21
|5.43
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.05
|-3.92
|-5.72
|-14.74
|-26.65
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.00
|4.74
|1.80
|0.83
|-20.61
|-25.58
|-22.55
|Aurum Proptech
|2.46
|0.85
|26.44
|26.44
|22.88
|16.76
|22.15
|Creative Newtech
|12.82
|42.38
|75.93
|59.22
|51.12
|14.75
|8.61
|One Point One Solutions
|4.04
|8.11
|0.55
|11.54
|11.54
|3.71
|2.21
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-2.29
|-9.41
|-24.20
|10.93
|13.08
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0
|-8.41
|-12.82
|-12.65
|-45.39
|-5.41
|4.62
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.89
|0.33
|5.31
|1.18
|-27.59
|37.88
|15.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, iStreet Network has gained 203.48% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, iStreet Network has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|46.57
|46.88
|10
|47.24
|47.09
|20
|47.96
|47.49
|50
|47.7
|47.53
|100
|46.4
|46.61
|200
|47.4
|42.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, iStreet Network saw a drop in promoter holding to 16.58%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 83.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:48 AM IST IST
|iStreet Network - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:23 PM IST IST
|iStreet Network - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|iStreet Network - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|iStreet Network - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|iStreet Network - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Source: Dion Global
iStreet Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1986PLC040232 and registration number is 040232. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for iStreet Network is ₹47.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The iStreet Network is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of iStreet Network is ₹100.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of iStreet Network are ₹47.40 and ₹44.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which iStreet Network stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of iStreet Network is ₹72.15 and 52-week low of iStreet Network is ₹14.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The iStreet Network has shown returns of 5.77% over the past day, -5.78% for the past month, -0.82% over 3 months, 203.48% over 1 year, 196.88% across 3 years, and 81.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of iStreet Network are 0.00 and 28.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global