What is the share price of iStreet Network? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for iStreet Network is ₹47.10 as on .

What kind of stock is iStreet Network? The iStreet Network is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of iStreet Network? The market cap of iStreet Network is ₹100.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of iStreet Network? Today’s highest and lowest price of iStreet Network are ₹47.40 and ₹44.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of iStreet Network? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which iStreet Network stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of iStreet Network is ₹72.15 and 52-week low of iStreet Network is ₹14.76 as on .

How has the iStreet Network performed historically in terms of returns? The iStreet Network has shown returns of 5.77% over the past day, -5.78% for the past month, -0.82% over 3 months, 203.48% over 1 year, 196.88% across 3 years, and 81.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of iStreet Network? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of iStreet Network are 0.00 and 28.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global