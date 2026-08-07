Here's the live share price of IL&FS Investment Managers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IL&FS Investment Managers
|-2.51
|0.25
|2.13
|5.15
|0.25
|-3.46
|2.67
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IL&FS Investment Managers has gained 0.25% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, IL&FS Investment Managers has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.32
|8.27
|10
|8.3
|8.29
|20
|8.26
|8.28
|50
|8.2
|8.17
|100
|7.77
|8.01
|200
|7.83
|8.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IL&FS Investment Managers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 49.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:31 PM IST IST
|IL&FS Investment - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:14 PM IST IST
|IL&FS Investment - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 06:19 AM IST IST
|IL&FS Investment - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Consolidated Financial Statements/Financial Results For The Quarter And
|May 30, 2026, 12:56 AM IST IST
|IL&FS Investment - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Scheduled To Be Held On Saturday, May 30, 2
|May 30, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|IL&FS Investment - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Scheduled To Be Held On Saturday, May 30, 2
Source: Dion Global
IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999MH1986PLC147981 and registration number is 147981. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of other investment funds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IL&FS Investment Managers is ₹8.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IL&FS Investment Managers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IL&FS Investment Managers is ₹256.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IL&FS Investment Managers are ₹8.20 and ₹8.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IL&FS Investment Managers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IL&FS Investment Managers is ₹9.60 and 52-week low of IL&FS Investment Managers is ₹6.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IL&FS Investment Managers has shown returns of 0.49% over the past day, 0.25% for the past month, 2.12% over 3 months, 0.25% over 1 year, -3.46% across 3 years, and 2.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IL&FS Investment Managers are 66.42 and 1.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 14.69 per annum.
Source: Dion Global