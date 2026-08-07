Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

IL&FS Investment Managers Share Price

NSE
BSE

IL&FS INVESTMENT MANAGERS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance
Theme
Asset Management Companies (AMCs)

Here's the live share price of IL&FS Investment Managers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.17 Closed
0.49₹ 0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

IL&FS Investment Managers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.05₹8.20
₹8.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.00₹9.60
₹8.17
Open Price
₹8.13
Prev. Close
₹8.13
Volume
41,163

Source: Dion Global

IL&FS Investment Managers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IL&FS Investment Managers		-2.510.252.135.150.25-3.462.67
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IL&FS Investment Managers has gained 0.25% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, IL&FS Investment Managers has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

IL&FS Investment Managers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IL&FS Investment Managers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.328.27
108.38.29
208.268.28
508.28.17
1007.778.01
2007.838.09

Source: Dion Global

IL&FS Investment Managers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IL&FS Investment Managers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 49.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

IL&FS Investment Managers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:31 PM IST ISTIL&FS Investment - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
Jul 07, 2026, 08:14 PM IST ISTIL&FS Investment - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 06:19 AM IST ISTIL&FS Investment - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Consolidated Financial Statements/Financial Results For The Quarter And
May 30, 2026, 12:56 AM IST ISTIL&FS Investment - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Scheduled To Be Held On Saturday, May 30, 2
May 30, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTIL&FS Investment - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Scheduled To Be Held On Saturday, May 30, 2

Source: Dion Global

About IL&FS Investment Managers

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999MH1986PLC147981 and registration number is 147981. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of other investment funds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chitranjan Singh Kahlon
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kaushik Modak
    Director
  • Ms. Priya Prempal Shetty
    Director
  • Ms. Lubna Usman
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Munish Kumar Saraogi
    Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Khungar
    Director

FAQs on IL&FS Investment Managers Share Price

What is the share price of IL&FS Investment Managers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IL&FS Investment Managers is ₹8.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IL&FS Investment Managers?

The IL&FS Investment Managers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IL&FS Investment Managers?

The market cap of IL&FS Investment Managers is ₹256.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IL&FS Investment Managers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IL&FS Investment Managers are ₹8.20 and ₹8.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IL&FS Investment Managers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IL&FS Investment Managers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IL&FS Investment Managers is ₹9.60 and 52-week low of IL&FS Investment Managers is ₹6.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IL&FS Investment Managers performed historically in terms of returns?

The IL&FS Investment Managers has shown returns of 0.49% over the past day, 0.25% for the past month, 2.12% over 3 months, 0.25% over 1 year, -3.46% across 3 years, and 2.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IL&FS Investment Managers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IL&FS Investment Managers are 66.42 and 1.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 14.69 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

IL&FS Investment Managers News

More IL&FS Investment Managers News
Market Pulse