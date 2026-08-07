What is the share price of IL&FS Investment Managers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IL&FS Investment Managers is ₹8.17 as on .

What kind of stock is IL&FS Investment Managers? The IL&FS Investment Managers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IL&FS Investment Managers? The market cap of IL&FS Investment Managers is ₹256.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IL&FS Investment Managers? Today’s highest and lowest price of IL&FS Investment Managers are ₹8.20 and ₹8.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IL&FS Investment Managers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IL&FS Investment Managers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IL&FS Investment Managers is ₹9.60 and 52-week low of IL&FS Investment Managers is ₹6.00 as on .

How has the IL&FS Investment Managers performed historically in terms of returns? The IL&FS Investment Managers has shown returns of 0.49% over the past day, 0.25% for the past month, 2.12% over 3 months, 0.25% over 1 year, -3.46% across 3 years, and 2.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IL&FS Investment Managers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IL&FS Investment Managers are 66.42 and 1.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 14.69 per annum.

Source: Dion Global