Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.67
|-16.67
|0.67
|10.29
|11.94
|92.31
|-37.50
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999MH1986PLC147981 and registration number is 147981. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of other investment funds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd. is ₹238.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd. is 9.65 and PB ratio of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd. is 2.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd. is ₹7.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd. is ₹10.05 and 52-week low of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd. is ₹5.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.