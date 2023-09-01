Follow Us

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
IL&FS INVESTMENT MANAGERS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹7.60 Closed
1.330.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.45₹7.65
₹7.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.65₹10.05
₹7.60
Open Price
₹7.50
Prev. Close
₹7.50
Volume
2,48,256

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.68
  • R27.77
  • R37.88
  • Pivot
    7.57
  • S17.48
  • S27.37
  • S37.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.987.45
  • 108.137.59
  • 208.327.89
  • 507.847.99
  • 1007.177.71
  • 2007.487.44

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.67-16.670.6710.2911.9492.31-37.50
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd. Share Holdings

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd.

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999MH1986PLC147981 and registration number is 147981. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of other investment funds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S M Datta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Chitranjan Singh Kahlon
    Director
  • Ms. Priya Shetty
    Director
  • Ms. Lubna Usman
    Director
  • Mr. Kaushik Modak
    Director
  • Mr. Nand Kishore
    Director

FAQs on IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd.?

The market cap of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd. is ₹238.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd. is 9.65 and PB ratio of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd. is 2.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd. is ₹7.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd. is ₹10.05 and 52-week low of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd. is ₹5.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

icon
Market Data