Hindustan Zinc has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sulfozyme Agro India under its flagship Zinc Industrial Park initiative at Khankhala in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district.

The partnership aims to strengthen India’s downstream zinc sector through sustainable metal recovery, resource efficiency, and innovation-led industrial development.

Sulfozyme Agro to set up zinc-based manufacturing operations

As part of the agreement, Sulfozyme Agro will establish operations at the Zinc Industrial Park to process zinc-based materials into value-added products for industrial and downstream applications.

ALSO READ Hindustan Zinc partners TERI for 250-hectare ecological restoration project in Rajasthan

Hindustan Zinc will provide assured raw material supply and long-term ecosystem support to help the company run efficient operations. The partnership will also support integrated supply chains and scalable manufacturing within the industrial park.

The company said the collaboration aligns with its broader objective of supporting MSMEs, encouraging local entrepreneurship, and driving industrial growth in Rajasthan.

Zinc Industrial Park gains momentum

The Zinc Industrial Park was first announced at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit in December 2024 by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal.

ALSO READ NTPC in focus: Defence Ministry clears first 250 MW solar storage project on Army land

The project is being developed in partnership with Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO). Hindustan Zinc is advancing the project through phased investor partnerships and strategic collaborations.

The company aims to position Rajasthan as a major manufacturing hub for zinc-based industries and value-added products.

Ready-to-use infrastructure for manufacturers

The Zinc Industrial Park is designed as a dedicated downstream manufacturing hub that combines raw material availability with value-added zinc production.

The park will offer ready-to-use infrastructure, proximity to raw material sources, and an industry-focused operating environment. Hindustan Zinc expects the facility to attract zinc processors, MSMEs, manufacturers, and other downstream industries looking for efficient and scalable manufacturing opportunities.

Zinc Industrial Park to strengthen MSME ecosystem

Commenting on the development, Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc, said that the company is focused on building a future-ready industrial platform driven by innovation, sustainability, and resource efficiency.

He added, “Zinc Industrial Park is envisioned as a collaborative platform where businesses can leverage Hindustan Zinc’s metal expertise, reliable supply chain, and manufacturing strengths. Through such partnerships, we aim to accelerate industrial growth, support MSME development, and position Rajasthan as a leading destination for zinc-based industries and advanced manufacturing.”

About Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc is a Vedanta Group company and claims to be the world’s largest integrated zinc producer, as well as one of the top 10 silver producers globally. The company supplies its products to more than 40 countries and holds around 74% of India’s primary zinc market.

Hindustan Zinc share price

The share price of Hindustan Zinc fell 3% during the intraday trading session. The stock has declined 7.32% over the past three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Hindustan Zinc shares have declined 10.62%.