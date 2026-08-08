What is the share price of Sizemasters Technology? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sizemasters Technology is ₹253.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Sizemasters Technology? The Sizemasters Technology is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sizemasters Technology? The market cap of Sizemasters Technology is ₹253.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sizemasters Technology? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sizemasters Technology are ₹269.00 and ₹244.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sizemasters Technology? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sizemasters Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sizemasters Technology is ₹415.00 and 52-week low of Sizemasters Technology is ₹119.95 as on .

How has the Sizemasters Technology performed historically in terms of returns? The Sizemasters Technology has shown returns of -1.34% over the past day, -30.74% for the past month, -34.33% over 3 months, 76.41% over 1 year, 96.62% across 3 years, and 79.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sizemasters Technology? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sizemasters Technology are 58.21 and 13.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global