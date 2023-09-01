Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|4.99
|15.74
|39.96
|148.20
|227.53
|1.70
|-0.81
|4.56
|2.63
|12.37
|40.74
|6.91
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sizemasters Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1991PLC046120 and registration number is 046120. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Zinc/Zinc Alloys - Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sizemasters Technology Ltd. is ₹31.77 Cr as on Jul 24, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sizemasters Technology Ltd. is 53.04 and PB ratio of Sizemasters Technology Ltd. is 3.25 as on Jul 24, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sizemasters Technology Ltd. is ₹31.77 as on Jul 24, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sizemasters Technology Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sizemasters Technology Ltd. is ₹31.77 and 52-week low of Sizemasters Technology Ltd. is ₹22.70 as on Jul 24, 2023.