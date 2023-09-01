Follow Us

Sizemasters Technology Ltd. Share Price

SIZEMASTERS TECHNOLOGY LTD.

Sector : Metals - Non Ferrous - Zinc/Zinc Alloys - Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹31.77 Closed
00
As on Jul 24, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sizemasters Technology Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.77₹31.77
₹31.77
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.70₹31.77
₹31.77
Open Price
₹31.77
Prev. Close
₹31.77
Volume
0

Sizemasters Technology Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131.77
  • R231.77
  • R331.77
  • Pivot
    31.77
  • S131.77
  • S231.77
  • S331.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.3630.48
  • 1022.5229.07
  • 2020.3726.93
  • 5015.8320.97
  • 10023.30
  • 20033.140

Sizemasters Technology Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
004.9915.7439.96148.20227.53
1.70-0.814.562.6312.3740.746.91

Sizemasters Technology Ltd. Share Holdings

Sizemasters Technology Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sizemasters Technology Ltd.

Sizemasters Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1991PLC046120 and registration number is 046120. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Zinc/Zinc Alloys - Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gopal Ramcharndra Zanwar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kiran Shamsundar Zanwar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajvirendra Singh Rajpurohit
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sysha Suresh Kumar
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Sizemasters Technology Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sizemasters Technology Ltd.?

The market cap of Sizemasters Technology Ltd. is ₹31.77 Cr as on Jul 24, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sizemasters Technology Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sizemasters Technology Ltd. is 53.04 and PB ratio of Sizemasters Technology Ltd. is 3.25 as on Jul 24, 2023.

What is the share price of Sizemasters Technology Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sizemasters Technology Ltd. is ₹31.77 as on Jul 24, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sizemasters Technology Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sizemasters Technology Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sizemasters Technology Ltd. is ₹31.77 and 52-week low of Sizemasters Technology Ltd. is ₹22.70 as on Jul 24, 2023.

icon
Market Data