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Sizemasters Technology Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIZEMASTERS TECHNOLOGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Sizemasters Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹253.50 Closed
-1.34₹ -3.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sizemasters Technology Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹244.15₹269.00
₹253.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹119.95₹415.00
₹253.50
Open Price
₹269.00
Prev. Close
₹256.95
Volume
704

Source: Dion Global

Sizemasters Technology Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sizemasters Technology		-27.78-30.74-34.333.6476.4196.6279.94
Hindustan Zinc		11.4313.24-5.50-4.4241.5623.8013.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sizemasters Technology has gained 76.41% compared to peers like Hindustan Zinc (41.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Sizemasters Technology has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Zinc (13.61%).

Sizemasters Technology Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sizemasters Technology Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5347.8320.3
10342.7329.59
20339.23336.51
50355.84344.81
100348.34330.51
200268.16287.32

Source: Dion Global

Sizemasters Technology Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sizemasters Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sizemasters Technology Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:46 AM IST ISTSizemasters Techn - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 06, 2026, 07:10 PM IST ISTSizemasters Techn - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTSizemasters Techn - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31, 2026.
May 29, 2026, 01:43 AM IST ISTSizemasters Techn - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held For The Approval Of Audited Standalone And Consil
May 25, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTSizemasters Techn - Board Meeting Intimation for Rescheduling Of Board Meeting Originally To Be Held On May 26, 2026 To Be He

Source: Dion Global

About Sizemasters Technology

Sizemasters Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110PN1991PLC223919 and registration number is 223919. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Zinc/Zinc Alloys Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gopal Ramcharndra Zanwar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kiran Shamsundar Zanwar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajvirendra Singh Rajpurohit
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Suvarna Shinde
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Sizemasters Technology Share Price

What is the share price of Sizemasters Technology?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sizemasters Technology is ₹253.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sizemasters Technology?

The Sizemasters Technology is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sizemasters Technology?

The market cap of Sizemasters Technology is ₹253.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sizemasters Technology?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sizemasters Technology are ₹269.00 and ₹244.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sizemasters Technology?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sizemasters Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sizemasters Technology is ₹415.00 and 52-week low of Sizemasters Technology is ₹119.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sizemasters Technology performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sizemasters Technology has shown returns of -1.34% over the past day, -30.74% for the past month, -34.33% over 3 months, 76.41% over 1 year, 96.62% across 3 years, and 79.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sizemasters Technology?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sizemasters Technology are 58.21 and 13.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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