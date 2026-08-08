Here's the live share price of Sizemasters Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sizemasters Technology
|-27.78
|-30.74
|-34.33
|3.64
|76.41
|96.62
|79.94
|Hindustan Zinc
|11.43
|13.24
|-5.50
|-4.42
|41.56
|23.80
|13.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sizemasters Technology has gained 76.41% compared to peers like Hindustan Zinc (41.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Sizemasters Technology has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Zinc (13.61%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|347.8
|320.3
|10
|342.7
|329.59
|20
|339.23
|336.51
|50
|355.84
|344.81
|100
|348.34
|330.51
|200
|268.16
|287.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sizemasters Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:46 AM IST IST
|Sizemasters Techn - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 06, 2026, 07:10 PM IST IST
|Sizemasters Techn - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Sizemasters Techn - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31, 2026.
|May 29, 2026, 01:43 AM IST IST
|Sizemasters Techn - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held For The Approval Of Audited Standalone And Consil
|May 25, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Sizemasters Techn - Board Meeting Intimation for Rescheduling Of Board Meeting Originally To Be Held On May 26, 2026 To Be He
Source: Dion Global
Sizemasters Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110PN1991PLC223919 and registration number is 223919. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Zinc/Zinc Alloys Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sizemasters Technology is ₹253.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sizemasters Technology is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sizemasters Technology is ₹253.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sizemasters Technology are ₹269.00 and ₹244.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sizemasters Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sizemasters Technology is ₹415.00 and 52-week low of Sizemasters Technology is ₹119.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sizemasters Technology has shown returns of -1.34% over the past day, -30.74% for the past month, -34.33% over 3 months, 76.41% over 1 year, 96.62% across 3 years, and 79.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sizemasters Technology are 58.21 and 13.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global