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Healthy Life Agritec Share Price

NSE
BSE

HEALTHY LIFE AGRITEC

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Healthy Life Agritec along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.70 Closed
2.70₹ 0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Healthy Life Agritec Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.65₹5.80
₹5.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.25₹35.70
₹5.70
Open Price
₹5.80
Prev. Close
₹5.55
Volume
24,000

Source: Dion Global

Healthy Life Agritec Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Healthy Life Agritec		1.42-9.24-21.81-41.66-83.3511.43-0.60
Hatsun Agro Products		6.295.14-4.090.564.95-3.560.34
Kwality Wall's (India)		12.799.0820.2618.0618.065.693.38
Dodla Dairy		-0.07-9.05-8.86-13.30-21.0813.0611.68
Vadilal Industries		-1.039.9053.8952.4642.1238.3444.93
Heritage Foods		8.157.84-2.16-5.33-23.7413.607.17
Parag Milk Foods		3.71-3.47-3.53-7.68-4.6510.1511.06
Vadilal Enterprises		1.992.040.520.51-2.8038.6842.50
Sheetal Cool Products		1.7226.0934.1291.13134.3114.5633.38
Umang Dairies		-4.038.8615.92-21.30-26.5621.1412.01
Milkfood		9.447.2821.9537.16-1.35-21.20-2.93
Modern Dairies		-0.92-15.97-27.18-32.08-46.116.6624.52
Virat Crane Industries		-12.75-18.08-18.87-4.17-30.47-3.81-0.19
Dindigul Farm Products		1.60-17.65-30.9312.00-28.57-49.35-33.51
Pradhin		5.26-9.09-20.00-37.50-68.25-37.44-24.58
Tasty Dairy Specialities		-4.28-16.48-29.10-45.95-56.87-31.91-33.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Healthy Life Agritec has declined 83.35% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (4.95%), Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Dodla Dairy (-21.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Healthy Life Agritec has underperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (0.34%) and Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%).

Healthy Life Agritec Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Healthy Life Agritec Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.615.57
105.735.67
205.955.91
506.556.46
1007.017.69
2009.9111.71

Source: Dion Global

Healthy Life Agritec Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Healthy Life Agritec remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.40%, and public shareholding moved down to 70.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Healthy Life Agritec Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTHealthy Life Agritec - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTHealthy Life Agritec - Results-Delay in Financial Results
Jun 23, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTHealthy Life Agritec - Submission Of Reply To The Query Raised By Your Good Office Wide An Email Dated June 18, 2026 Pursuant
Jun 09, 2026, 03:58 AM IST ISTHealthy Life Agritec - Results-Delay in Financial Results
Jun 09, 2026, 03:52 AM IST ISTHealthy Life Agritec - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligati

Source: Dion Global

About Healthy Life Agritec

Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52520MH2019PLC332778 and registration number is 332778. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Milk & Milk Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Divya Mojjada
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Vijay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Sadiq
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Apra Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Healthy Life Agritec Share Price

What is the share price of Healthy Life Agritec?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Healthy Life Agritec is ₹5.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Healthy Life Agritec?

The Healthy Life Agritec is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Healthy Life Agritec?

The market cap of Healthy Life Agritec is ₹28.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Healthy Life Agritec?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Healthy Life Agritec are ₹5.80 and ₹5.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Healthy Life Agritec?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Healthy Life Agritec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Healthy Life Agritec is ₹35.70 and 52-week low of Healthy Life Agritec is ₹5.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Healthy Life Agritec performed historically in terms of returns?

The Healthy Life Agritec has shown returns of 2.7% over the past day, -9.24% for the past month, -21.81% over 3 months, -83.35% over 1 year, 11.43% across 3 years, and -0.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Healthy Life Agritec?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Healthy Life Agritec are 7.08 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Healthy Life Agritec News

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