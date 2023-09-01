Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.32
|-18.36
|-19.02
|-26.00
|-43.60
|-46.68
|-46.68
|-1.26
|-3.01
|0.35
|16.71
|11.14
|35.48
|94.09
|-0.63
|-6.66
|-2.89
|2.67
|20.98
|19.16
|37.02
|-1.73
|12.51
|34.84
|32.02
|17.68
|108.45
|106.52
|3.19
|1.91
|7.05
|30.79
|8.94
|60.11
|60.11
|3.06
|0.82
|27.73
|35.33
|53.74
|53.74
|53.74
|-0.64
|-1.32
|11.68
|9.26
|-7.74
|-1.08
|-17.12
|2.49
|3.88
|-2.02
|12.70
|0.96
|15.83
|15.83
|1.69
|-2.70
|-2.89
|-4.16
|21.93
|265.24
|592.07
|6.92
|7.43
|15.74
|31.94
|-5.08
|-10.19
|-10.19
|-0.84
|16.28
|33.23
|102.21
|200.85
|74.96
|74.96
|0.50
|-0.07
|43.38
|52.78
|35.27
|21.49
|21.49
|-4.01
|17.63
|42.97
|82.61
|33.49
|38.52
|62.09
|22.50
|26.85
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|2.49
|-1.16
|24.98
|48.38
|49.93
|197.93
|299.78
|2.76
|1.13
|22.03
|76.10
|54.52
|43.19
|-16.50
|-2.36
|13.87
|98.86
|149.15
|82.46
|89.78
|-35.35
|0.21
|0.53
|0.95
|22.42
|76.50
|175.16
|64.61
|4.34
|9.97
|18.95
|19.70
|16.36
|55.68
|-17.98
|-1.70
|-4.24
|0.19
|3.14
|7.60
|289.74
|385.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52520MH2019PLC332778 and registration number is 332778. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. is ₹10.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. is 0.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. is ₹4.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. is ₹9.95 and 52-week low of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. is ₹4.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.