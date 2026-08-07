What is the share price of Healthy Life Agritec? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Healthy Life Agritec is ₹5.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Healthy Life Agritec? The Healthy Life Agritec is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Healthy Life Agritec? The market cap of Healthy Life Agritec is ₹28.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Healthy Life Agritec? Today’s highest and lowest price of Healthy Life Agritec are ₹5.80 and ₹5.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Healthy Life Agritec? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Healthy Life Agritec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Healthy Life Agritec is ₹35.70 and 52-week low of Healthy Life Agritec is ₹5.25 as on .

How has the Healthy Life Agritec performed historically in terms of returns? The Healthy Life Agritec has shown returns of 2.7% over the past day, -9.24% for the past month, -21.81% over 3 months, -83.35% over 1 year, 11.43% across 3 years, and -0.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Healthy Life Agritec? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Healthy Life Agritec are 7.08 and 0.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global