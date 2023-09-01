What is the Market Cap of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd.? The market cap of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. is ₹10.96 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd.? P/E ratio of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. is 0.46 as on .

What is the share price of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. is ₹4.98 as on .