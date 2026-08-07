Here's the live share price of Healthy Life Agritec along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Healthy Life Agritec
|1.42
|-9.24
|-21.81
|-41.66
|-83.35
|11.43
|-0.60
|Hatsun Agro Products
|6.29
|5.14
|-4.09
|0.56
|4.95
|-3.56
|0.34
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|12.79
|9.08
|20.26
|18.06
|18.06
|5.69
|3.38
|Dodla Dairy
|-0.07
|-9.05
|-8.86
|-13.30
|-21.08
|13.06
|11.68
|Vadilal Industries
|-1.03
|9.90
|53.89
|52.46
|42.12
|38.34
|44.93
|Heritage Foods
|8.15
|7.84
|-2.16
|-5.33
|-23.74
|13.60
|7.17
|Parag Milk Foods
|3.71
|-3.47
|-3.53
|-7.68
|-4.65
|10.15
|11.06
|Vadilal Enterprises
|1.99
|2.04
|0.52
|0.51
|-2.80
|38.68
|42.50
|Sheetal Cool Products
|1.72
|26.09
|34.12
|91.13
|134.31
|14.56
|33.38
|Umang Dairies
|-4.03
|8.86
|15.92
|-21.30
|-26.56
|21.14
|12.01
|Milkfood
|9.44
|7.28
|21.95
|37.16
|-1.35
|-21.20
|-2.93
|Modern Dairies
|-0.92
|-15.97
|-27.18
|-32.08
|-46.11
|6.66
|24.52
|Virat Crane Industries
|-12.75
|-18.08
|-18.87
|-4.17
|-30.47
|-3.81
|-0.19
|Dindigul Farm Products
|1.60
|-17.65
|-30.93
|12.00
|-28.57
|-49.35
|-33.51
|Pradhin
|5.26
|-9.09
|-20.00
|-37.50
|-68.25
|-37.44
|-24.58
|Tasty Dairy Specialities
|-4.28
|-16.48
|-29.10
|-45.95
|-56.87
|-31.91
|-33.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Healthy Life Agritec has declined 83.35% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (4.95%), Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Dodla Dairy (-21.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Healthy Life Agritec has underperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (0.34%) and Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.61
|5.57
|10
|5.73
|5.67
|20
|5.95
|5.91
|50
|6.55
|6.46
|100
|7.01
|7.69
|200
|9.91
|11.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Healthy Life Agritec remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.40%, and public shareholding moved down to 70.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Healthy Life Agritec - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Healthy Life Agritec - Results-Delay in Financial Results
|Jun 23, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Healthy Life Agritec - Submission Of Reply To The Query Raised By Your Good Office Wide An Email Dated June 18, 2026 Pursuant
|Jun 09, 2026, 03:58 AM IST IST
|Healthy Life Agritec - Results-Delay in Financial Results
|Jun 09, 2026, 03:52 AM IST IST
|Healthy Life Agritec - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligati
Source: Dion Global
Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52520MH2019PLC332778 and registration number is 332778. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Milk & Milk Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Healthy Life Agritec is ₹5.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Healthy Life Agritec is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Healthy Life Agritec is ₹28.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Healthy Life Agritec are ₹5.80 and ₹5.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Healthy Life Agritec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Healthy Life Agritec is ₹35.70 and 52-week low of Healthy Life Agritec is ₹5.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Healthy Life Agritec has shown returns of 2.7% over the past day, -9.24% for the past month, -21.81% over 3 months, -83.35% over 1 year, 11.43% across 3 years, and -0.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Healthy Life Agritec are 7.08 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global