HEALTHY LIFE AGRITEC LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.98 Closed
0.610.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.86₹5.08
₹4.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.47₹9.95
₹4.98
Open Price
₹4.88
Prev. Close
₹4.95
Volume
1,40,000

Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.09
  • R25.19
  • R35.31
  • Pivot
    4.97
  • S14.87
  • S24.75
  • S34.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.624.96
  • 106.85.12
  • 207.065.42
  • 508.145.86
  • 1005.176.17
  • 2002.596.68

Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.32-18.36-19.02-26.00-43.60-46.68-46.68
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. Share Holdings

Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Healthy Life Agritec Ltd.

Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52520MH2019PLC332778 and registration number is 332778. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Divya Mojjada
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Sadiq
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Vijay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pushpangathan Udayakumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Healthy Life Agritec Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd.?

The market cap of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. is ₹10.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. is 0.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. is ₹4.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. is ₹9.95 and 52-week low of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. is ₹4.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

