Here's the live share price of Dindigul Farm Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dindigul Farm Products has declined 35.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -60.86%.
Dindigul Farm Products’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dindigul Farm Products
|-8.08
|-5.16
|-27.66
|-32.60
|-56.64
|-51.95
|-35.58
|Hatsun Agro Products
|1.64
|0.91
|-11.95
|1.27
|1.57
|0.55
|4.87
|Dodla Dairy
|-1.71
|-5.49
|-8.39
|-21.05
|10.87
|32.45
|13.19
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|7.05
|-5.29
|-5.29
|-5.29
|-5.29
|-1.79
|-1.08
|Vadilal Industries
|3.48
|6.60
|-6.51
|-1.60
|32.87
|28.24
|40.85
|Heritage Foods
|-4.84
|-10.27
|-34.90
|-36.23
|-18.71
|29.52
|12.44
|Parag Milk Foods
|7.61
|-18.48
|-36.55
|-16.73
|44.45
|36.44
|13.23
|Vadilal Enterprises
|-1.32
|1.75
|-2.45
|-6.41
|26.22
|44.69
|40.92
|Sheetal Cool Products
|0.30
|-1.56
|56.95
|18.49
|9.09
|-15.33
|15.39
|Umang Dairies
|-4.03
|8.86
|15.92
|-21.30
|-26.56
|21.14
|12.01
|Milkfood
|-4.02
|-7.45
|-18.03
|-38.95
|-35.90
|-31.79
|-11.46
|Modern Dairies
|-0.03
|-12.84
|-17.52
|-32.42
|-31.21
|13.04
|21.22
|Virat Crane Industries
|0.55
|-8.75
|-20.31
|-34.74
|-35.81
|-0.97
|5.25
|Healthy Life Agritec
|-6.86
|-10.04
|-35.82
|-74.85
|-78.64
|24.78
|7.47
|Pradhin
|5.26
|0
|-9.09
|-48.72
|-67.11
|-39.83
|-24.66
|Tasty Dairy Specialities
|0.15
|3.88
|-14.76
|-20.33
|-19.47
|-20.51
|-23.52
Over the last one year, Dindigul Farm Products has declined 56.64% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (1.57%), Dodla Dairy (10.87%), Kwality Wall's (India) (-5.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Dindigul Farm Products has underperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (4.87%) and Dodla Dairy (13.19%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.41
|13.08
|10
|13.99
|13.38
|20
|13.48
|13.53
|50
|13.9
|14.22
|100
|16.11
|16.28
|200
|20.31
|24.58
In the latest quarter, Dindigul Farm Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding fell to 6.24%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 17, 2026, 6:52 PM IST
|Dindigul Farm Produc - Clarification On Price Movement
|Feb 17, 2026, 12:02 AM IST
|Dindigul Farm Produc - Clarification sought from Dindigul Farm Product Ltd
|Jan 08, 2026, 5:13 PM IST
|Dindigul Farm Produc - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 12, 2025, 10:48 PM IST
|Dindigul Farm Produc - Submission Of Statement Of Deviation For The Half Year Ended 30Th September 2025
|Nov 12, 2025, 10:33 PM IST
|Dindigul Farm Produc - Unaudited Financials Results For The Half Year Ended September 30, 2025
Dindigul Farm Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15200TZ2010PLC016407 and registration number is 016407. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Milk & Milk Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dindigul Farm Products is ₹11.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Dindigul Farm Products is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dindigul Farm Products is ₹29.19 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dindigul Farm Products are ₹12.01 and ₹11.81.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dindigul Farm Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dindigul Farm Products is ₹32.10 and 52-week low of Dindigul Farm Products is ₹11.02 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Dindigul Farm Products has shown returns of -3.86% over the past day, -10.15% for the past month, -27.66% over 3 months, -60.86% over 1 year, -51.95% across 3 years, and -35.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dindigul Farm Products are 0.00 and 0.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.