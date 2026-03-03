Facebook Pixel Code
Dindigul Farm Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

DINDIGUL FARM PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Dindigul Farm Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.95 Closed
-3.86₹ -0.48
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Dindigul Farm Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.81₹12.01
₹11.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.02₹32.10
₹11.95
Open Price
₹12.00
Prev. Close
₹12.43
Volume
30,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dindigul Farm Products has declined 35.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -60.86%.

Dindigul Farm Products’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Dindigul Farm Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dindigul Farm Products		-8.08-5.16-27.66-32.60-56.64-51.95-35.58
Hatsun Agro Products		1.640.91-11.951.271.570.554.87
Dodla Dairy		-1.71-5.49-8.39-21.0510.8732.4513.19
Kwality Wall's (India)		7.05-5.29-5.29-5.29-5.29-1.79-1.08
Vadilal Industries		3.486.60-6.51-1.6032.8728.2440.85
Heritage Foods		-4.84-10.27-34.90-36.23-18.7129.5212.44
Parag Milk Foods		7.61-18.48-36.55-16.7344.4536.4413.23
Vadilal Enterprises		-1.321.75-2.45-6.4126.2244.6940.92
Sheetal Cool Products		0.30-1.5656.9518.499.09-15.3315.39
Umang Dairies		-4.038.8615.92-21.30-26.5621.1412.01
Milkfood		-4.02-7.45-18.03-38.95-35.90-31.79-11.46
Modern Dairies		-0.03-12.84-17.52-32.42-31.2113.0421.22
Virat Crane Industries		0.55-8.75-20.31-34.74-35.81-0.975.25
Healthy Life Agritec		-6.86-10.04-35.82-74.85-78.6424.787.47
Pradhin		5.260-9.09-48.72-67.11-39.83-24.66
Tasty Dairy Specialities		0.153.88-14.76-20.33-19.47-20.51-23.52

Over the last one year, Dindigul Farm Products has declined 56.64% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (1.57%), Dodla Dairy (10.87%), Kwality Wall's (India) (-5.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Dindigul Farm Products has underperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (4.87%) and Dodla Dairy (13.19%).

Dindigul Farm Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Dindigul Farm Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.4113.08
1013.9913.38
2013.4813.53
5013.914.22
10016.1116.28
20020.3124.58

Dindigul Farm Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dindigul Farm Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding fell to 6.24%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Dindigul Farm Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 17, 2026, 6:52 PM ISTDindigul Farm Produc - Clarification On Price Movement
Feb 17, 2026, 12:02 AM ISTDindigul Farm Produc - Clarification sought from Dindigul Farm Product Ltd
Jan 08, 2026, 5:13 PM ISTDindigul Farm Produc - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 12, 2025, 10:48 PM ISTDindigul Farm Produc - Submission Of Statement Of Deviation For The Half Year Ended 30Th September 2025
Nov 12, 2025, 10:33 PM ISTDindigul Farm Produc - Unaudited Financials Results For The Half Year Ended September 30, 2025

About Dindigul Farm Products

Dindigul Farm Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15200TZ2010PLC016407 and registration number is 016407. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Milk & Milk Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Raju Rajasekaran
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajappan Ravi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Rajadharshini Rajasekaran
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nangavaram Mahadevan Ranganathan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bokara Nagarajan Padmaja Priyadarshini
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Dindigul Farm Products Share Price

What is the share price of Dindigul Farm Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dindigul Farm Products is ₹11.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dindigul Farm Products?

The Dindigul Farm Products is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dindigul Farm Products?

The market cap of Dindigul Farm Products is ₹29.19 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dindigul Farm Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dindigul Farm Products are ₹12.01 and ₹11.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dindigul Farm Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dindigul Farm Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dindigul Farm Products is ₹32.10 and 52-week low of Dindigul Farm Products is ₹11.02 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Dindigul Farm Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dindigul Farm Products has shown returns of -3.86% over the past day, -10.15% for the past month, -27.66% over 3 months, -60.86% over 1 year, -51.95% across 3 years, and -35.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dindigul Farm Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dindigul Farm Products are 0.00 and 0.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Dindigul Farm Products News

