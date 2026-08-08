Here's the live share price of Pradhin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pradhin
|5.26
|-9.09
|-20
|-37.5
|-68.25
|-37.44
|-24.58
|Hatsun Agro Products
|6.29
|4.57
|-4.65
|0.56
|5.6
|-3.56
|0.34
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|12.79
|9.46
|19.19
|18.06
|18.06
|5.69
|3.38
|Dodla Dairy
|-0.07
|-6.93
|-7.64
|-13.3
|-21.33
|13.06
|11.68
|Vadilal Industries
|-1.03
|12.94
|54.92
|52.46
|46.56
|38.34
|44.93
|Heritage Foods
|8.15
|9.22
|-1.52
|-5.33
|-22.35
|13.6
|7.17
|Parag Milk Foods
|3.71
|-1.11
|0.41
|-7.68
|-2.2
|10.15
|11.06
|Vadilal Enterprises
|1.99
|2.04
|1.43
|0.51
|-1.03
|38.68
|42.5
|Sheetal Cool Products
|1.72
|28.92
|35.9
|91.13
|138.38
|14.56
|33.38
|Umang Dairies
|-4.03
|8.86
|15.92
|-21.3
|-26.56
|21.14
|12.01
|Milkfood
|9.44
|9.11
|23.25
|37.16
|-2.13
|-21.2
|-2.93
|Modern Dairies
|-0.92
|-12.89
|-28.1
|-32.08
|-46.17
|6.66
|24.52
|Virat Crane Industries
|-12.75
|-16.88
|-19.92
|-4.17
|-24.83
|-3.81
|-0.19
|Dindigul Farm Products
|1.6
|-13.31
|-30.03
|12
|-27.12
|-49.35
|-33.51
|Healthy Life Agritec
|1.42
|-4.84
|-20.61
|-41.66
|-83.7
|11.43
|-0.6
|Tasty Dairy Specialities
|-4.28
|-12.24
|-29.1
|-45.95
|-55.87
|-31.91
|-33.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pradhin has declined 68.25% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (5.60%), Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Dodla Dairy (-21.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Pradhin has underperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (0.34%) and Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.19
|0.19
|10
|0.19
|0.2
|20
|0.2
|0.2
|50
|0.21
|0.22
|100
|0.24
|0.24
|200
|0.29
|0.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pradhin saw a rise in promoter holding to 0.11%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:25 PM IST IST
|Pradhin - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jul 27, 2026, 04:57 PM IST IST
|Pradhin - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-List of Creditors
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Pradhin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Interim Resolution Professional (IRP)
|May 26, 2026, 08:14 PM IST IST
|Pradhin - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting For Consideration Of Audited Results For The Period Ended On 31St March,
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Pradhin - For Declaration Of Financial Results For The Period Ended On 31St December, 2025
Source: Dion Global
Pradhin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100TN1982PLC009418 and registration number is 009418. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Milk & Milk Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 337.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 101.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pradhin is ₹0.20 as on Mar 11, 2026.
The Pradhin is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pradhin is ₹20.30 Cr as on Mar 11, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pradhin are ₹0.20 and ₹0.19.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pradhin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pradhin is ₹0.66 and 52-week low of Pradhin is ₹0.19 as on Mar 11, 2026.
The Pradhin has shown returns of 5.26% over the past day, -9.09% for the past month, -20.0% over 3 months, -68.25% over 1 year, -37.44% across 3 years, and -24.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pradhin are 1.94 and 0.17 on Mar 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global