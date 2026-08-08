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Pradhin Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRADHIN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Pradhin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.20 Closed
5.26₹ 0.01
As on Mar 11, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pradhin Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.19₹0.20
₹0.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.19₹0.66
₹0.20
Open Price
₹0.19
Prev. Close
₹0.19
Volume
20,23,505

Source: Dion Global

Pradhin Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pradhin		5.26-9.09-20-37.5-68.25-37.44-24.58
Hatsun Agro Products		6.294.57-4.650.565.6-3.560.34
Kwality Wall's (India)		12.799.4619.1918.0618.065.693.38
Dodla Dairy		-0.07-6.93-7.64-13.3-21.3313.0611.68
Vadilal Industries		-1.0312.9454.9252.4646.5638.3444.93
Heritage Foods		8.159.22-1.52-5.33-22.3513.67.17
Parag Milk Foods		3.71-1.110.41-7.68-2.210.1511.06
Vadilal Enterprises		1.992.041.430.51-1.0338.6842.5
Sheetal Cool Products		1.7228.9235.991.13138.3814.5633.38
Umang Dairies		-4.038.8615.92-21.3-26.5621.1412.01
Milkfood		9.449.1123.2537.16-2.13-21.2-2.93
Modern Dairies		-0.92-12.89-28.1-32.08-46.176.6624.52
Virat Crane Industries		-12.75-16.88-19.92-4.17-24.83-3.81-0.19
Dindigul Farm Products		1.6-13.31-30.0312-27.12-49.35-33.51
Healthy Life Agritec		1.42-4.84-20.61-41.66-83.711.43-0.6
Tasty Dairy Specialities		-4.28-12.24-29.1-45.95-55.87-31.91-33.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pradhin has declined 68.25% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (5.60%), Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Dodla Dairy (-21.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Pradhin has underperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (0.34%) and Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%).

Pradhin Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pradhin Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.190.19
100.190.2
200.20.2
500.210.22
1000.240.24
2000.290.33

Source: Dion Global

Pradhin Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pradhin saw a rise in promoter holding to 0.11%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pradhin Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 07:25 PM IST ISTPradhin - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jul 27, 2026, 04:57 PM IST ISTPradhin - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-List of Creditors
Jul 21, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTPradhin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Interim Resolution Professional (IRP)
May 26, 2026, 08:14 PM IST ISTPradhin - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting For Consideration Of Audited Results For The Period Ended On 31St March,
Feb 13, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTPradhin - For Declaration Of Financial Results For The Period Ended On 31St December, 2025

Source: Dion Global

About Pradhin

Pradhin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100TN1982PLC009418 and registration number is 009418. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Milk & Milk Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 337.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 101.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ganesh Vishnu Chavan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jay Rajeshbhai Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Mohitkumar Shaileshkumar Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Prasad Shailendra Bhojane
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohammad Hussain Zahiruddin AnsariMohammad Hussain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Ramesh Salunkhe
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Parmar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jay Mansukhbhai Sapariya
    Additional Director

FAQs on Pradhin Share Price

What is the share price of Pradhin?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pradhin is ₹0.20 as on Mar 11, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pradhin?

The Pradhin is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pradhin?

The market cap of Pradhin is ₹20.30 Cr as on Mar 11, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pradhin?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pradhin are ₹0.20 and ₹0.19.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pradhin?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pradhin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pradhin is ₹0.66 and 52-week low of Pradhin is ₹0.19 as on Mar 11, 2026.

How has the Pradhin performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pradhin has shown returns of 5.26% over the past day, -9.09% for the past month, -20.0% over 3 months, -68.25% over 1 year, -37.44% across 3 years, and -24.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pradhin?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pradhin are 1.94 and 0.17 on Mar 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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