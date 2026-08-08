What is the share price of Pradhin? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pradhin is ₹0.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Pradhin? The Pradhin is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pradhin? The market cap of Pradhin is ₹20.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pradhin? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pradhin are ₹0.20 and ₹0.19.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pradhin? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pradhin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pradhin is ₹0.66 and 52-week low of Pradhin is ₹0.19 as on .

How has the Pradhin performed historically in terms of returns? The Pradhin has shown returns of 5.26% over the past day, -9.09% for the past month, -20.0% over 3 months, -68.25% over 1 year, -37.44% across 3 years, and -24.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pradhin? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pradhin are 1.94 and 0.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global