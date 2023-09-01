Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.24
|20.22
|9.74
|49.46
|46.67
|13.45
|80.04
|3.06
|-15.19
|42.41
|55.61
|128.70
|357.91
|197.16
|2.50
|-7.28
|10.68
|16.69
|45.41
|1,132.06
|1,076.38
|5.19
|17.41
|48.87
|60.15
|55.03
|135.46
|70.11
|-1.67
|-4.73
|35.47
|15.15
|28.47
|387.64
|1,211.54
|1.43
|0
|-5.03
|4.81
|1.68
|1.85
|-51.07
|4.43
|6.63
|26.68
|18.31
|1.25
|308.37
|171.85
|10.26
|53.19
|359.09
|359.09
|359.09
|359.09
|657.50
|-4.76
|-5.06
|-14.19
|-27.40
|-65.74
|174.26
|207.90
|19.24
|15.49
|-4.68
|6.91
|13.74
|424.70
|14.29
|6.67
|6.18
|8.48
|8.85
|2.83
|273.60
|147.91
|11.38
|3.25
|8.68
|4.14
|21.47
|318.02
|243.59
|3.86
|19.86
|23.16
|27.70
|25.39
|91.61
|-10.87
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Pradhin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100TN1982PLC009418 and registration number is 009418. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Rolling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pradhin Ltd. is ₹17.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pradhin Ltd. is -83.62 and PB ratio of Pradhin Ltd. is 2.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pradhin Ltd. is ₹47.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pradhin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pradhin Ltd. is ₹63.60 and 52-week low of Pradhin Ltd. is ₹21.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.