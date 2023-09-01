Follow Us

PRADHIN LTD.

Sector : Steel - Rolling | Smallcap | BSE
₹47.08 Closed
1.990.92
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pradhin Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.08₹47.08
₹47.08
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.25₹63.60
₹47.08
Open Price
₹47.08
Prev. Close
₹46.16
Volume
387

Pradhin Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R147.08
  • R247.08
  • R347.08
  • Pivot
    47.08
  • S147.08
  • S247.08
  • S347.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.0345.41
  • 1025.4844.62
  • 2026.0343.47
  • 5029.0141.64
  • 10029.5939.74
  • 20038.9138.01

Pradhin Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.2420.229.7449.4646.6713.4580.04
3.06-15.1942.4155.61128.70357.91197.16
2.50-7.2810.6816.6945.411,132.061,076.38
5.1917.4148.8760.1555.03135.4670.11
-1.67-4.7335.4715.1528.47387.641,211.54
1.430-5.034.811.681.85-51.07
4.436.6326.6818.311.25308.37171.85
10.2653.19359.09359.09359.09359.09657.50
-4.76-5.06-14.19-27.40-65.74174.26207.90
19.2415.49-4.686.9113.74424.7014.29
6.676.188.488.852.83273.60147.91
11.383.258.684.1421.47318.02243.59
3.8619.8623.1627.7025.3991.61-10.87

Pradhin Ltd. Share Holdings

Pradhin Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pradhin Ltd.

Pradhin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100TN1982PLC009418 and registration number is 009418. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Rolling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Chaudhari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashish Desai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Mita Ashish Desai
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Nilav Divyang Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Samirkumar Mukundhbhai Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhaval Manubhai Barot
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pradhin Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pradhin Ltd.?

The market cap of Pradhin Ltd. is ₹17.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pradhin Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pradhin Ltd. is -83.62 and PB ratio of Pradhin Ltd. is 2.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pradhin Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pradhin Ltd. is ₹47.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pradhin Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pradhin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pradhin Ltd. is ₹63.60 and 52-week low of Pradhin Ltd. is ₹21.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

