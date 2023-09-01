What is the Market Cap of Pradhin Ltd.? The market cap of Pradhin Ltd. is ₹17.18 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pradhin Ltd.? P/E ratio of Pradhin Ltd. is -83.62 and PB ratio of Pradhin Ltd. is 2.82 as on .

What is the share price of Pradhin Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pradhin Ltd. is ₹47.08 as on .