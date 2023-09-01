Follow Us

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TASTY DAIRY SPECIALITIES LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.34 Closed
-0.14-0.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.90₹14.59
₹14.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.05₹26.85
₹14.34
Open Price
₹14.59
Prev. Close
₹14.36
Volume
25,576

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.65
  • R214.97
  • R315.34
  • Pivot
    14.28
  • S113.96
  • S213.59
  • S313.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.0913.87
  • 1018.8313.42
  • 2019.5912.97
  • 5019.9212.62
  • 10017.5212.83
  • 20020.4314.07

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.3415.0919.5011.60-24.33-20.33-60.28
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd. Share Holdings

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd.

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15202UP1992PLC014593 and registration number is 014593. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pasteurised milk whether or not in bottles/ polythene packs etc. (plain or flavoured). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 161.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Atul Mehra
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Narendra Shankar Sathe
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Kanodia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vimi Sinha
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd.?

The market cap of Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd. is ₹29.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd. is -9.02 and PB ratio of Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd. is 0.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd. is ₹14.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd. is ₹26.85 and 52-week low of Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd. is ₹10.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

