Here's the live share price of Tasty Dairy Specialities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tasty Dairy Specialities
|-4.28
|-16.48
|-29.10
|-45.95
|-56.87
|-31.91
|-33.33
|Hatsun Agro Products
|6.29
|5.14
|-4.09
|0.56
|4.95
|-3.56
|0.34
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|12.79
|9.08
|20.26
|18.06
|18.06
|5.69
|3.38
|Dodla Dairy
|-0.07
|-9.05
|-8.86
|-13.30
|-21.08
|13.06
|11.68
|Vadilal Industries
|-1.03
|9.90
|53.89
|52.46
|42.12
|38.34
|44.93
|Heritage Foods
|8.15
|7.84
|-2.16
|-5.33
|-23.74
|13.60
|7.17
|Parag Milk Foods
|3.71
|-3.47
|-3.53
|-7.68
|-4.65
|10.15
|11.06
|Vadilal Enterprises
|1.99
|2.04
|0.52
|0.51
|-2.80
|38.68
|42.50
|Sheetal Cool Products
|1.72
|26.09
|34.12
|91.13
|134.31
|14.56
|33.38
|Umang Dairies
|-4.03
|8.86
|15.92
|-21.30
|-26.56
|21.14
|12.01
|Milkfood
|9.44
|7.28
|21.95
|37.16
|-1.35
|-21.20
|-2.93
|Modern Dairies
|-0.92
|-15.97
|-27.18
|-32.08
|-46.11
|6.66
|24.52
|Virat Crane Industries
|-12.75
|-18.08
|-18.87
|-4.17
|-30.47
|-3.81
|-0.19
|Dindigul Farm Products
|1.60
|-17.65
|-30.93
|12.00
|-28.57
|-49.35
|-33.51
|Healthy Life Agritec
|1.42
|-9.24
|-21.81
|-41.66
|-83.35
|11.43
|-0.60
|Pradhin
|5.26
|-9.09
|-20.00
|-37.50
|-68.25
|-37.44
|-24.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tasty Dairy Specialities has declined 56.87% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (4.95%), Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Dodla Dairy (-21.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Tasty Dairy Specialities has underperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (0.34%) and Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.95
|3.73
|10
|4.08
|3.89
|20
|4.17
|4.07
|50
|4.44
|4.48
|100
|5.33
|5.16
|200
|6.59
|6.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tasty Dairy Specialities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 27.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Tasty Dairy Speciali - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIR
|May 15, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Tasty Dairy Speciali - Newspaper Publication Of Financial Results
|May 13, 2026, 08:33 PM IST IST
|Tasty Dairy Speciali - Approval Of Audited Financial Results Along With Statement Of Impact Of Audit Qualifications And Relat
|May 13, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|Tasty Dairy Speciali - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Audited Financial Results Along With Statement Of Impact Of Audi
|May 13, 2026, 01:51 AM IST IST
|Tasty Dairy Speciali - Approval Of Audited Financial Results Along With Statement Of Impact Of Audit Qualifications And Relat
Source: Dion Global
Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15202UP1992PLC014593 and registration number is 014593. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pasteurised milk whether or not in bottles/ polythene packs etc. (plain or flavoured). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tasty Dairy Specialities is ₹3.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tasty Dairy Specialities is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tasty Dairy Specialities is ₹7.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tasty Dairy Specialities are ₹3.89 and ₹3.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tasty Dairy Specialities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tasty Dairy Specialities is ₹10.17 and 52-week low of Tasty Dairy Specialities is ₹3.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tasty Dairy Specialities has shown returns of 2.43% over the past day, -16.48% for the past month, -29.1% over 3 months, -56.87% over 1 year, -31.91% across 3 years, and -33.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tasty Dairy Specialities are -1.57 and -0.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global