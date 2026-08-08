What is the share price of Tasty Dairy Specialities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tasty Dairy Specialities is ₹3.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Tasty Dairy Specialities? The Tasty Dairy Specialities is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tasty Dairy Specialities? The market cap of Tasty Dairy Specialities is ₹7.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tasty Dairy Specialities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tasty Dairy Specialities are ₹3.89 and ₹3.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tasty Dairy Specialities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tasty Dairy Specialities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tasty Dairy Specialities is ₹10.17 and 52-week low of Tasty Dairy Specialities is ₹3.42 as on .

How has the Tasty Dairy Specialities performed historically in terms of returns? The Tasty Dairy Specialities has shown returns of 2.43% over the past day, -16.48% for the past month, -29.1% over 3 months, -56.87% over 1 year, -31.91% across 3 years, and -33.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tasty Dairy Specialities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tasty Dairy Specialities are -1.57 and -0.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global