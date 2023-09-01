Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15202UP1992PLC014593 and registration number is 014593. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pasteurised milk whether or not in bottles/ polythene packs etc. (plain or flavoured). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 161.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.