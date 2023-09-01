Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.34
|15.09
|19.50
|11.60
|-24.33
|-20.33
|-60.28
|-1.26
|-3.01
|0.35
|16.71
|11.14
|35.48
|94.09
|-0.63
|-6.66
|-2.89
|2.67
|20.98
|19.16
|37.02
|-1.73
|12.51
|34.84
|32.02
|17.68
|108.45
|106.52
|3.19
|1.91
|7.05
|30.79
|8.94
|60.11
|60.11
|3.06
|0.82
|27.73
|35.33
|53.74
|53.74
|53.74
|-0.64
|-1.32
|11.68
|9.26
|-7.74
|-1.08
|-17.12
|2.49
|3.88
|-2.02
|12.70
|0.96
|15.83
|15.83
|1.69
|-2.70
|-2.89
|-4.16
|21.93
|265.24
|592.07
|6.92
|7.43
|15.74
|31.94
|-5.08
|-10.19
|-10.19
|-0.84
|16.28
|33.23
|102.21
|200.85
|74.96
|74.96
|0.50
|-0.07
|43.38
|52.78
|35.27
|21.49
|21.49
|-4.01
|17.63
|42.97
|82.61
|33.49
|38.52
|62.09
|22.50
|26.85
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|2.49
|-1.16
|24.98
|48.38
|49.93
|197.93
|299.78
|2.76
|1.13
|22.03
|76.10
|54.52
|43.19
|-16.50
|-2.36
|13.87
|98.86
|149.15
|82.46
|89.78
|-35.35
|0.21
|0.53
|0.95
|22.42
|76.50
|175.16
|64.61
|4.34
|9.97
|18.95
|19.70
|16.36
|55.68
|-17.98
|-1.70
|-4.24
|0.19
|3.14
|7.60
|289.74
|385.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15202UP1992PLC014593 and registration number is 014593. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pasteurised milk whether or not in bottles/ polythene packs etc. (plain or flavoured). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 161.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd. is ₹29.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd. is -9.02 and PB ratio of Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd. is 0.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd. is ₹14.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd. is ₹26.85 and 52-week low of Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd. is ₹10.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.