Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Tasty Dairy Specialities Share Price

NSE
BSE

TASTY DAIRY SPECIALITIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Tasty Dairy Specialities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.80 Closed
2.43₹ 0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Tasty Dairy Specialities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.60₹3.89
₹3.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.42₹10.17
₹3.80
Open Price
₹3.89
Prev. Close
₹3.71
Volume
2,691

Source: Dion Global

Tasty Dairy Specialities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tasty Dairy Specialities		-4.28-16.48-29.10-45.95-56.87-31.91-33.33
Hatsun Agro Products		6.295.14-4.090.564.95-3.560.34
Kwality Wall's (India)		12.799.0820.2618.0618.065.693.38
Dodla Dairy		-0.07-9.05-8.86-13.30-21.0813.0611.68
Vadilal Industries		-1.039.9053.8952.4642.1238.3444.93
Heritage Foods		8.157.84-2.16-5.33-23.7413.607.17
Parag Milk Foods		3.71-3.47-3.53-7.68-4.6510.1511.06
Vadilal Enterprises		1.992.040.520.51-2.8038.6842.50
Sheetal Cool Products		1.7226.0934.1291.13134.3114.5633.38
Umang Dairies		-4.038.8615.92-21.30-26.5621.1412.01
Milkfood		9.447.2821.9537.16-1.35-21.20-2.93
Modern Dairies		-0.92-15.97-27.18-32.08-46.116.6624.52
Virat Crane Industries		-12.75-18.08-18.87-4.17-30.47-3.81-0.19
Dindigul Farm Products		1.60-17.65-30.9312.00-28.57-49.35-33.51
Healthy Life Agritec		1.42-9.24-21.81-41.66-83.3511.43-0.60
Pradhin		5.26-9.09-20.00-37.50-68.25-37.44-24.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tasty Dairy Specialities has declined 56.87% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (4.95%), Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Dodla Dairy (-21.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Tasty Dairy Specialities has underperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (0.34%) and Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%).

Tasty Dairy Specialities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tasty Dairy Specialities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.953.73
104.083.89
204.174.07
504.444.48
1005.335.16
2006.596.24

Source: Dion Global

Tasty Dairy Specialities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tasty Dairy Specialities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 27.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Tasty Dairy Specialities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTTasty Dairy Speciali - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIR
May 15, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTTasty Dairy Speciali - Newspaper Publication Of Financial Results
May 13, 2026, 08:33 PM IST ISTTasty Dairy Speciali - Approval Of Audited Financial Results Along With Statement Of Impact Of Audit Qualifications And Relat
May 13, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTTasty Dairy Speciali - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Audited Financial Results Along With Statement Of Impact Of Audi
May 13, 2026, 01:51 AM IST ISTTasty Dairy Speciali - Approval Of Audited Financial Results Along With Statement Of Impact Of Audit Qualifications And Relat

Source: Dion Global

About Tasty Dairy Specialities

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15202UP1992PLC014593 and registration number is 014593. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pasteurised milk whether or not in bottles/ polythene packs etc. (plain or flavoured). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Atul Mehra
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Narendra S Sathe
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aman Tiwari
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Vimi Sinha
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Tasty Dairy Specialities Share Price

What is the share price of Tasty Dairy Specialities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tasty Dairy Specialities is ₹3.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tasty Dairy Specialities?

The Tasty Dairy Specialities is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tasty Dairy Specialities?

The market cap of Tasty Dairy Specialities is ₹7.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tasty Dairy Specialities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tasty Dairy Specialities are ₹3.89 and ₹3.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tasty Dairy Specialities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tasty Dairy Specialities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tasty Dairy Specialities is ₹10.17 and 52-week low of Tasty Dairy Specialities is ₹3.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tasty Dairy Specialities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tasty Dairy Specialities has shown returns of 2.43% over the past day, -16.48% for the past month, -29.1% over 3 months, -56.87% over 1 year, -31.91% across 3 years, and -33.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tasty Dairy Specialities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tasty Dairy Specialities are -1.57 and -0.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Tasty Dairy Specialities News

More Tasty Dairy Specialities News
Market Pulse