Here's the live share price of Umang Dairies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Umang Dairies
|-4.03
|8.86
|15.92
|-21.30
|-26.56
|21.14
|12.01
|Hatsun Agro Products
|6.29
|5.14
|-4.09
|0.56
|4.95
|-3.56
|0.34
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|12.79
|9.08
|20.26
|18.06
|18.06
|5.69
|3.38
|Dodla Dairy
|-0.07
|-9.05
|-8.86
|-13.30
|-21.08
|13.06
|11.68
|Vadilal Industries
|-1.03
|9.90
|53.89
|52.46
|42.12
|38.34
|44.93
|Heritage Foods
|8.15
|7.84
|-2.16
|-5.33
|-23.74
|13.60
|7.17
|Parag Milk Foods
|3.71
|-3.47
|-3.53
|-7.68
|-4.65
|10.15
|11.06
|Vadilal Enterprises
|1.99
|2.04
|0.52
|0.51
|-2.80
|38.68
|42.50
|Sheetal Cool Products
|1.72
|26.09
|34.12
|91.13
|134.31
|14.56
|33.38
|Milkfood
|9.44
|7.28
|21.95
|37.16
|-1.35
|-21.20
|-2.93
|Modern Dairies
|-0.92
|-15.97
|-27.18
|-32.08
|-46.11
|6.66
|24.52
|Virat Crane Industries
|-12.75
|-18.08
|-18.87
|-4.17
|-30.47
|-3.81
|-0.19
|Dindigul Farm Products
|1.60
|-17.65
|-30.93
|12.00
|-28.57
|-49.35
|-33.51
|Healthy Life Agritec
|1.42
|-9.24
|-21.81
|-41.66
|-83.35
|11.43
|-0.60
|Pradhin
|5.26
|-9.09
|-20.00
|-37.50
|-68.25
|-37.44
|-24.58
|Tasty Dairy Specialities
|-4.28
|-16.48
|-29.10
|-45.95
|-56.87
|-31.91
|-33.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Umang Dairies has declined 26.56% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (4.95%), Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Dodla Dairy (-21.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Umang Dairies has outperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (0.34%) and Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|88.51
|88.39
|10
|89.5
|88.45
|20
|86.76
|87
|50
|82.05
|83.91
|100
|80.8
|84.24
|200
|89.23
|87.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Umang Dairies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 18, 2025, 02:46 AM IST IST
|Umang Dairies Ltd. - Fixation Of Record Date I.E. 27Th June 2025
|Jun 18, 2025, 02:43 AM IST IST
|Umang Dairies Ltd. - Corporate Action-Amalgamation/ Merger / Demerger
|May 26, 2025, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Umang Dairies Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2025
|May 26, 2025, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Umang Dairies Ltd. - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
|May 26, 2025, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Umang Dairies Ltd. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome Held On 26Th May 2025
Source: Dion Global
Umang Dairies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15111UP1992PLC014942 and registration number is 014942. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 228.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Umang Dairies is ₹85.78 as on Jun 26, 2025.
The Umang Dairies is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Umang Dairies is ₹188.74 Cr as on Jun 26, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Umang Dairies are ₹92.04 and ₹81.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Umang Dairies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Umang Dairies is ₹165.00 and 52-week low of Umang Dairies is ₹69.00 as on Jun 26, 2025.
The Umang Dairies has shown returns of -5.64% over the past day, 8.86% for the past month, 15.92% over 3 months, -26.56% over 1 year, 21.14% across 3 years, and 12.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Umang Dairies are 308.56 and 4.29 on Jun 26, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global