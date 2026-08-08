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Umang Dairies Share Price

NSE
BSE

UMANG DAIRIES

Singhania (HS) Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Umang Dairies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹85.78 Closed
-5.64₹ -5.13
As on Jun 26, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Umang Dairies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹81.99₹92.04
₹85.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹69.00₹165.00
₹85.78
Open Price
₹90.00
Prev. Close
₹90.91
Volume
12,126

Source: Dion Global

Umang Dairies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Umang Dairies		-4.038.8615.92-21.30-26.5621.1412.01
Hatsun Agro Products		6.295.14-4.090.564.95-3.560.34
Kwality Wall's (India)		12.799.0820.2618.0618.065.693.38
Dodla Dairy		-0.07-9.05-8.86-13.30-21.0813.0611.68
Vadilal Industries		-1.039.9053.8952.4642.1238.3444.93
Heritage Foods		8.157.84-2.16-5.33-23.7413.607.17
Parag Milk Foods		3.71-3.47-3.53-7.68-4.6510.1511.06
Vadilal Enterprises		1.992.040.520.51-2.8038.6842.50
Sheetal Cool Products		1.7226.0934.1291.13134.3114.5633.38
Milkfood		9.447.2821.9537.16-1.35-21.20-2.93
Modern Dairies		-0.92-15.97-27.18-32.08-46.116.6624.52
Virat Crane Industries		-12.75-18.08-18.87-4.17-30.47-3.81-0.19
Dindigul Farm Products		1.60-17.65-30.9312.00-28.57-49.35-33.51
Healthy Life Agritec		1.42-9.24-21.81-41.66-83.3511.43-0.60
Pradhin		5.26-9.09-20.00-37.50-68.25-37.44-24.58
Tasty Dairy Specialities		-4.28-16.48-29.10-45.95-56.87-31.91-33.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Umang Dairies has declined 26.56% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (4.95%), Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Dodla Dairy (-21.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Umang Dairies has outperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (0.34%) and Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%).

Umang Dairies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Umang Dairies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
588.5188.39
1089.588.45
2086.7687
5082.0583.91
10080.884.24
20089.2387.04

Source: Dion Global

Umang Dairies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Umang Dairies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Umang Dairies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 18, 2025, 02:46 AM IST ISTUmang Dairies Ltd. - Fixation Of Record Date I.E. 27Th June 2025
Jun 18, 2025, 02:43 AM IST ISTUmang Dairies Ltd. - Corporate Action-Amalgamation/ Merger / Demerger
May 26, 2025, 11:56 PM IST ISTUmang Dairies Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2025
May 26, 2025, 11:37 PM IST ISTUmang Dairies Ltd. - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
May 26, 2025, 10:13 PM IST ISTUmang Dairies Ltd. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome Held On 26Th May 2025

Source: Dion Global

About Umang Dairies

Umang Dairies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15111UP1992PLC014942 and registration number is 014942. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 228.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Virupakshan Kumaraswamy
    Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Sheopuri
    Director
  • Mr. Amar Singh Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Desh Bandhu Doda
    Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chand Surana
    Director
  • Mr. Poonam Singh
    Director

FAQs on Umang Dairies Share Price

What is the share price of Umang Dairies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Umang Dairies is ₹85.78 as on Jun 26, 2025.

What kind of stock is Umang Dairies?

The Umang Dairies is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Umang Dairies?

The market cap of Umang Dairies is ₹188.74 Cr as on Jun 26, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Umang Dairies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Umang Dairies are ₹92.04 and ₹81.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Umang Dairies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Umang Dairies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Umang Dairies is ₹165.00 and 52-week low of Umang Dairies is ₹69.00 as on Jun 26, 2025.

How has the Umang Dairies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Umang Dairies has shown returns of -5.64% over the past day, 8.86% for the past month, 15.92% over 3 months, -26.56% over 1 year, 21.14% across 3 years, and 12.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Umang Dairies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Umang Dairies are 308.56 and 4.29 on Jun 26, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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