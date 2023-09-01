Follow Us

UMANG DAIRIES LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹74.80 Closed
0.940.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Umang Dairies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹74.20₹76.70
₹74.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.00₹83.00
₹74.80
Open Price
₹74.25
Prev. Close
₹74.10
Volume
46,811

Umang Dairies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R176.2
  • R277.7
  • R378.7
  • Pivot
    75.2
  • S173.7
  • S272.7
  • S371.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 559.1874.49
  • 1059.1474.24
  • 2059.9272.43
  • 5061.5568.18
  • 10057.7365
  • 20063.5663.15

Umang Dairies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.1010.6726.1829.2417.1868.05-7.03
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19

Umang Dairies Ltd. Share Holdings

Umang Dairies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Umang Dairies Ltd.

Umang Dairies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15111UP1992PLC014942 and registration number is 014942. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 204.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Sheopuri
    Director
  • Mr. Amar Singh Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Ram Chandra Periwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Sharda Devi Singhania
    Director
  • Mr. Virupakshan Kumaraswamy
    Director
  • Mr. Desh Bandhu Doda
    Director
  • Ms. Pooja Gurwala
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Umang Dairies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Umang Dairies Ltd.?

The market cap of Umang Dairies Ltd. is ₹164.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Umang Dairies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Umang Dairies Ltd. is -33.82 and PB ratio of Umang Dairies Ltd. is 3.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Umang Dairies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Umang Dairies Ltd. is ₹74.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Umang Dairies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Umang Dairies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Umang Dairies Ltd. is ₹83.00 and 52-week low of Umang Dairies Ltd. is ₹49.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

