What is the share price of Umang Dairies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Umang Dairies is ₹85.78 as on .

What kind of stock is Umang Dairies? The Umang Dairies is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Umang Dairies? The market cap of Umang Dairies is ₹188.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Umang Dairies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Umang Dairies are ₹92.04 and ₹81.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Umang Dairies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Umang Dairies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Umang Dairies is ₹165.00 and 52-week low of Umang Dairies is ₹69.00 as on .

How has the Umang Dairies performed historically in terms of returns? The Umang Dairies has shown returns of -5.64% over the past day, 8.86% for the past month, 15.92% over 3 months, -26.56% over 1 year, 21.14% across 3 years, and 12.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Umang Dairies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Umang Dairies are 308.56 and 4.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global