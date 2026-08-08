What is the share price of Virat Crane Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virat Crane Industries is ₹32.84 as on .

What kind of stock is Virat Crane Industries? The Virat Crane Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Virat Crane Industries? The market cap of Virat Crane Industries is ₹67.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Virat Crane Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Virat Crane Industries are ₹33.89 and ₹31.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Virat Crane Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virat Crane Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virat Crane Industries is ₹49.80 and 52-week low of Virat Crane Industries is ₹27.00 as on .

How has the Virat Crane Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Virat Crane Industries has shown returns of -1.38% over the past day, -18.08% for the past month, -18.87% over 3 months, -30.47% over 1 year, -3.81% across 3 years, and -0.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Virat Crane Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Virat Crane Industries are -9.32 and 1.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global