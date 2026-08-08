Here's the live share price of Virat Crane Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Virat Crane Industries
|-12.75
|-16.88
|-19.92
|-4.17
|-24.83
|-3.81
|-0.19
|Hatsun Agro Products
|6.29
|4.57
|-4.65
|0.56
|5.6
|-3.56
|0.34
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|12.79
|9.46
|19.19
|18.06
|18.06
|5.69
|3.38
|Dodla Dairy
|-0.07
|-6.93
|-7.64
|-13.3
|-21.33
|13.06
|11.68
|Vadilal Industries
|-1.03
|12.94
|54.92
|52.46
|46.56
|38.34
|44.93
|Heritage Foods
|8.15
|9.22
|-1.52
|-5.33
|-22.35
|13.6
|7.17
|Parag Milk Foods
|3.71
|-1.11
|0.41
|-7.68
|-2.2
|10.15
|11.06
|Vadilal Enterprises
|1.99
|2.04
|1.43
|0.51
|-1.03
|38.68
|42.5
|Sheetal Cool Products
|1.72
|28.92
|35.9
|91.13
|138.38
|14.56
|33.38
|Umang Dairies
|-4.03
|8.86
|15.92
|-21.3
|-26.56
|21.14
|12.01
|Milkfood
|9.44
|9.11
|23.25
|37.16
|-2.13
|-21.2
|-2.93
|Modern Dairies
|-0.92
|-12.89
|-28.1
|-32.08
|-46.17
|6.66
|24.52
|Dindigul Farm Products
|1.6
|-13.31
|-30.03
|12
|-27.12
|-49.35
|-33.51
|Healthy Life Agritec
|1.42
|-4.84
|-20.61
|-41.66
|-83.7
|11.43
|-0.6
|Pradhin
|5.26
|-9.09
|-20
|-37.5
|-68.25
|-37.44
|-24.58
|Tasty Dairy Specialities
|-4.28
|-12.24
|-29.1
|-45.95
|-55.87
|-31.91
|-33.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Virat Crane Industries has declined 24.83% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (5.60%), Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Dodla Dairy (-21.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Virat Crane Industries has underperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (0.34%) and Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.1
|35.36
|10
|37.92
|36.43
|20
|38.46
|37.17
|50
|36.95
|37.16
|100
|36.07
|36.93
|200
|37.12
|38.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Virat Crane Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Virat Crane Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For The 1St Quarte
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Virat Crane Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Virat Crane Ind. - Reply To The Observations Made By BSE Regarding Disclosures On Company''s Website
|Jul 01, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Virat Crane Ind. - Submission Of Levy Of Penalty Mail Received From BSE For Delay In Submission Of Related Party Transaction
|May 29, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|Virat Crane Ind. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The 4Th Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31-03-2026 For The
Source: Dion Global
Virat Crane Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999AP1992PLC014392 and registration number is 014392. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cream, butter, cheese, curd, ghee, khoya etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 177.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virat Crane Industries is ₹32.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Virat Crane Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Virat Crane Industries is ₹67.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Virat Crane Industries are ₹33.89 and ₹31.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virat Crane Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virat Crane Industries is ₹49.80 and 52-week low of Virat Crane Industries is ₹27.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Virat Crane Industries has shown returns of -1.38% over the past day, -18.08% for the past month, -18.87% over 3 months, -30.47% over 1 year, -3.81% across 3 years, and -0.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Virat Crane Industries are -9.32 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global