MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|16 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Virat Crane Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999AP1992PLC014392 and registration number is 014392. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cream, butter, cheese, curd, ghee, khoya etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 96.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Virat Crane Industries Ltd. is ₹81.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Virat Crane Industries Ltd. is -19.29 and PB ratio of Virat Crane Industries Ltd. is 1.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virat Crane Industries Ltd. is ₹39.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virat Crane Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virat Crane Industries Ltd. is ₹48.05 and 52-week low of Virat Crane Industries Ltd. is ₹24.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.