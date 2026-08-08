Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Virat Crane Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIRAT CRANE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Virat Crane Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.84 Closed
-1.38₹ -0.46
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Virat Crane Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.00₹33.89
₹32.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.00₹49.80
₹32.84
Open Price
₹33.50
Prev. Close
₹33.30
Volume
15,969

Source: Dion Global

Virat Crane Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Virat Crane Industries		-12.75-16.88-19.92-4.17-24.83-3.81-0.19
Hatsun Agro Products		6.294.57-4.650.565.6-3.560.34
Kwality Wall's (India)		12.799.4619.1918.0618.065.693.38
Dodla Dairy		-0.07-6.93-7.64-13.3-21.3313.0611.68
Vadilal Industries		-1.0312.9454.9252.4646.5638.3444.93
Heritage Foods		8.159.22-1.52-5.33-22.3513.67.17
Parag Milk Foods		3.71-1.110.41-7.68-2.210.1511.06
Vadilal Enterprises		1.992.041.430.51-1.0338.6842.5
Sheetal Cool Products		1.7228.9235.991.13138.3814.5633.38
Umang Dairies		-4.038.8615.92-21.3-26.5621.1412.01
Milkfood		9.449.1123.2537.16-2.13-21.2-2.93
Modern Dairies		-0.92-12.89-28.1-32.08-46.176.6624.52
Dindigul Farm Products		1.6-13.31-30.0312-27.12-49.35-33.51
Healthy Life Agritec		1.42-4.84-20.61-41.66-83.711.43-0.6
Pradhin		5.26-9.09-20-37.5-68.25-37.44-24.58
Tasty Dairy Specialities		-4.28-12.24-29.1-45.95-55.87-31.91-33.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Virat Crane Industries has declined 24.83% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (5.60%), Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Dodla Dairy (-21.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Virat Crane Industries has underperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (0.34%) and Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%).

Virat Crane Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Virat Crane Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
537.135.36
1037.9236.43
2038.4637.17
5036.9537.16
10036.0736.93
20037.1238.47

Source: Dion Global

Virat Crane Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Virat Crane Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Virat Crane Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTVirat Crane Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For The 1St Quarte
Jul 13, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTVirat Crane Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 11, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTVirat Crane Ind. - Reply To The Observations Made By BSE Regarding Disclosures On Company''s Website
Jul 01, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTVirat Crane Ind. - Submission Of Levy Of Penalty Mail Received From BSE For Delay In Submission Of Related Party Transaction
May 29, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTVirat Crane Ind. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The 4Th Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31-03-2026 For The

Source: Dion Global

About Virat Crane Industries

Virat Crane Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999AP1992PLC014392 and registration number is 014392. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cream, butter, cheese, curd, ghee, khoya etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 177.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. G V S L Kantha Rao
    Managing Director
  • Mr. P V Srihari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. M Himaja
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. J Gopala Krishna Murthy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K Venkata Nageswara Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ragav Kaliappan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Virat Crane Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Virat Crane Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virat Crane Industries is ₹32.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Virat Crane Industries?

The Virat Crane Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Virat Crane Industries?

The market cap of Virat Crane Industries is ₹67.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Virat Crane Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Virat Crane Industries are ₹33.89 and ₹31.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Virat Crane Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virat Crane Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virat Crane Industries is ₹49.80 and 52-week low of Virat Crane Industries is ₹27.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Virat Crane Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Virat Crane Industries has shown returns of -1.38% over the past day, -18.08% for the past month, -18.87% over 3 months, -30.47% over 1 year, -3.81% across 3 years, and -0.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Virat Crane Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Virat Crane Industries are -9.32 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Virat Crane Industries News

More Virat Crane Industries News
Market Pulse