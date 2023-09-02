Follow Us

VIRAT CRANE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Pan Masala/Tobacco Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹39.67 Closed
-1.51-0.61
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Virat Crane Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.55₹40.90
₹39.67
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.40₹48.05
₹39.67
Open Price
₹39.61
Prev. Close
₹40.28
Volume
5,096

Virat Crane Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R141.41
  • R242.33
  • R343.76
  • Pivot
    39.98
  • S139.06
  • S237.63
  • S336.71

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.2539.82
  • 1034.0439.37
  • 2034.5938.22
  • 5035.1535.4
  • 10032.1433.73
  • 20033.5433.06

Virat Crane Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.3011.8533.1526.2919.7980.36-13.02
4.4718.2813.148.79-17.8897.608.98
10.2321.5327.6027.6027.6027.6027.74
-3.81-10.61-8.66-16.74-31.67433.33288.66

Virat Crane Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Virat Crane Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
16 Mar, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Virat Crane Industries Ltd.

Virat Crane Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999AP1992PLC014392 and registration number is 014392. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cream, butter, cheese, curd, ghee, khoya etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 96.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. G V S L Kantha Rao
    Managing Director
  • Mr. P V Srihari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. G Himaja
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. P Bhaskara Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. J Gopala Krishna Murthy
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Virat Crane Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Virat Crane Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Virat Crane Industries Ltd. is ₹81.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Virat Crane Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Virat Crane Industries Ltd. is -19.29 and PB ratio of Virat Crane Industries Ltd. is 1.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Virat Crane Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virat Crane Industries Ltd. is ₹39.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Virat Crane Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virat Crane Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virat Crane Industries Ltd. is ₹48.05 and 52-week low of Virat Crane Industries Ltd. is ₹24.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

