Here's the live share price of Milkfood along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Milkfood
|9.44
|7.28
|21.95
|37.16
|-1.35
|-21.20
|-2.93
|Hatsun Agro Products
|6.29
|5.14
|-4.09
|0.56
|4.95
|-3.56
|0.34
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|12.79
|9.08
|20.26
|18.06
|18.06
|5.69
|3.38
|Dodla Dairy
|-0.07
|-9.05
|-8.86
|-13.30
|-21.08
|13.06
|11.68
|Vadilal Industries
|-1.03
|9.90
|53.89
|52.46
|42.12
|38.34
|44.93
|Heritage Foods
|8.15
|7.84
|-2.16
|-5.33
|-23.74
|13.60
|7.17
|Parag Milk Foods
|3.71
|-3.47
|-3.53
|-7.68
|-4.65
|10.15
|11.06
|Vadilal Enterprises
|1.99
|2.04
|0.52
|0.51
|-2.80
|38.68
|42.50
|Sheetal Cool Products
|1.72
|26.09
|34.12
|91.13
|134.31
|14.56
|33.38
|Umang Dairies
|-4.03
|8.86
|15.92
|-21.30
|-26.56
|21.14
|12.01
|Modern Dairies
|-0.92
|-15.97
|-27.18
|-32.08
|-46.11
|6.66
|24.52
|Virat Crane Industries
|-12.75
|-18.08
|-18.87
|-4.17
|-30.47
|-3.81
|-0.19
|Dindigul Farm Products
|1.60
|-17.65
|-30.93
|12.00
|-28.57
|-49.35
|-33.51
|Healthy Life Agritec
|1.42
|-9.24
|-21.81
|-41.66
|-83.35
|11.43
|-0.60
|Pradhin
|5.26
|-9.09
|-20.00
|-37.50
|-68.25
|-37.44
|-24.58
|Tasty Dairy Specialities
|-4.28
|-16.48
|-29.10
|-45.95
|-56.87
|-31.91
|-33.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Milkfood has declined 1.35% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (4.95%), Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Dodla Dairy (-21.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Milkfood has underperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (0.34%) and Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|68.53
|69.75
|10
|68.09
|69.13
|20
|68.32
|68.94
|50
|69.28
|68.19
|100
|64.58
|66.46
|200
|63.55
|67.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Milkfood saw a drop in promoter holding to 53.36%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Milk Food - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|Milk Food - Integrated Filing (Financial) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|Milk Food - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:36 PM IST IST
|Milk Food - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 27, 2026, 04:35 PM IST IST
|Milk Food - Summary Of Proceedings Of The 1St (2026-27) Extra-Ordinary General Meeting ('EGM')
Source: Dion Global
Milkfood Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15201PB1973PLC003746 and registration number is 003746. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Milk & Milk Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 412.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Milkfood is ₹75.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Milkfood is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Milkfood is ₹184.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Milkfood are ₹77.00 and ₹71.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Milkfood stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Milkfood is ₹87.50 and 52-week low of Milkfood is ₹43.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Milkfood has shown returns of 5.66% over the past day, 7.28% for the past month, 21.95% over 3 months, -1.35% over 1 year, -21.2% across 3 years, and -2.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Milkfood are -33.56 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global