MILKFOOD LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹595.00 Closed
1.086.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Milkfood Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹572.30₹598.90
₹595.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹311.80₹728.00
₹595.00
Open Price
₹598.90
Prev. Close
₹588.65
Volume
240

Milkfood Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1605.17
  • R2615.33
  • R3631.77
  • Pivot
    588.73
  • S1578.57
  • S2562.13
  • S3551.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5511.74588.93
  • 10503.84592.81
  • 20455600.61
  • 50393.21603.42
  • 100373.23599.49
  • 200373.68574.39

Milkfood Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.78-7.262.59-4.6970.8344.027.26
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Milkfood Ltd. Share Holdings

Milkfood Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Nov, 2022Board MeetingInterim Dividend
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Milkfood Ltd.

Milkfood Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15201PB1973PLC003746 and registration number is 003746. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 316.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Gita Bawa
    Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Avasthi
    Director
  • Mr. Harmesh Mohan Sood
    Director
  • Mr. Anil Girotra
    Director
  • Ms. Namita Swain
    Director
  • Ms. Preeti Mathur
    Director

FAQs on Milkfood Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Milkfood Ltd.?

The market cap of Milkfood Ltd. is ₹290.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Milkfood Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Milkfood Ltd. is 28.5 and PB ratio of Milkfood Ltd. is 2.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Milkfood Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Milkfood Ltd. is ₹595.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Milkfood Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Milkfood Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Milkfood Ltd. is ₹728.00 and 52-week low of Milkfood Ltd. is ₹311.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

