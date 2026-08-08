What is the share price of Milkfood? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Milkfood is ₹75.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Milkfood? The Milkfood is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Milkfood? The market cap of Milkfood is ₹184.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Milkfood? Today’s highest and lowest price of Milkfood are ₹77.00 and ₹71.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Milkfood? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Milkfood stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Milkfood is ₹87.50 and 52-week low of Milkfood is ₹43.99 as on .

How has the Milkfood performed historically in terms of returns? The Milkfood has shown returns of 5.66% over the past day, 7.28% for the past month, 21.95% over 3 months, -1.35% over 1 year, -21.2% across 3 years, and -2.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Milkfood? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Milkfood are -33.56 and 1.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global