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Milkfood Share Price

NSE
BSE

MILKFOOD

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Milkfood along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹75.85 Closed
5.66₹ 4.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Milkfood Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.51₹77.00
₹75.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.99₹87.50
₹75.85
Open Price
₹71.79
Prev. Close
₹71.79
Volume
11,054

Source: Dion Global

Milkfood Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Milkfood		9.447.2821.9537.16-1.35-21.20-2.93
Hatsun Agro Products		6.295.14-4.090.564.95-3.560.34
Kwality Wall's (India)		12.799.0820.2618.0618.065.693.38
Dodla Dairy		-0.07-9.05-8.86-13.30-21.0813.0611.68
Vadilal Industries		-1.039.9053.8952.4642.1238.3444.93
Heritage Foods		8.157.84-2.16-5.33-23.7413.607.17
Parag Milk Foods		3.71-3.47-3.53-7.68-4.6510.1511.06
Vadilal Enterprises		1.992.040.520.51-2.8038.6842.50
Sheetal Cool Products		1.7226.0934.1291.13134.3114.5633.38
Umang Dairies		-4.038.8615.92-21.30-26.5621.1412.01
Modern Dairies		-0.92-15.97-27.18-32.08-46.116.6624.52
Virat Crane Industries		-12.75-18.08-18.87-4.17-30.47-3.81-0.19
Dindigul Farm Products		1.60-17.65-30.9312.00-28.57-49.35-33.51
Healthy Life Agritec		1.42-9.24-21.81-41.66-83.3511.43-0.60
Pradhin		5.26-9.09-20.00-37.50-68.25-37.44-24.58
Tasty Dairy Specialities		-4.28-16.48-29.10-45.95-56.87-31.91-33.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Milkfood has declined 1.35% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (4.95%), Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Dodla Dairy (-21.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Milkfood has underperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (0.34%) and Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%).

Milkfood Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Milkfood Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
568.5369.75
1068.0969.13
2068.3268.94
5069.2868.19
10064.5866.46
20063.5567.95

Source: Dion Global

Milkfood Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Milkfood saw a drop in promoter holding to 53.36%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Milkfood Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTMilk Food - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Aug 07, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTMilk Food - Integrated Filing (Financial) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTMilk Food - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The
Jul 27, 2026, 06:36 PM IST ISTMilk Food - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 27, 2026, 04:35 PM IST ISTMilk Food - Summary Of Proceedings Of The 1St (2026-27) Extra-Ordinary General Meeting ('EGM')

Source: Dion Global

About Milkfood

Milkfood Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15201PB1973PLC003746 and registration number is 003746. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Milk & Milk Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 412.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sudhir Avasthi
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Gita Bawa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Girotra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Namita Swain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Harmesh Mohan Sood
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Mathur
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Milkfood Share Price

What is the share price of Milkfood?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Milkfood is ₹75.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Milkfood?

The Milkfood is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Milkfood?

The market cap of Milkfood is ₹184.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Milkfood?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Milkfood are ₹77.00 and ₹71.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Milkfood?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Milkfood stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Milkfood is ₹87.50 and 52-week low of Milkfood is ₹43.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Milkfood performed historically in terms of returns?

The Milkfood has shown returns of 5.66% over the past day, 7.28% for the past month, 21.95% over 3 months, -1.35% over 1 year, -21.2% across 3 years, and -2.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Milkfood?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Milkfood are -33.56 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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