Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.78
|-7.26
|2.59
|-4.69
|70.83
|44.02
|7.26
|-1.26
|-3.01
|0.35
|16.71
|11.14
|35.48
|94.09
|-0.63
|-6.66
|-2.89
|2.67
|20.98
|19.16
|37.02
|-1.73
|12.51
|34.84
|32.02
|17.68
|108.45
|106.52
|3.19
|1.91
|7.05
|30.79
|8.94
|60.11
|60.11
|3.06
|0.82
|27.73
|35.33
|53.74
|53.74
|53.74
|-0.64
|-1.32
|11.68
|9.26
|-7.74
|-1.08
|-17.12
|2.49
|3.88
|-2.02
|12.70
|0.96
|15.83
|15.83
|1.69
|-2.70
|-2.89
|-4.16
|21.93
|265.24
|592.07
|6.92
|7.43
|15.74
|31.94
|-5.08
|-10.19
|-10.19
|-0.84
|16.28
|33.23
|102.21
|200.85
|74.96
|74.96
|0.50
|-0.07
|43.38
|52.78
|35.27
|21.49
|21.49
|-4.01
|17.63
|42.97
|82.61
|33.49
|38.52
|62.09
|22.50
|26.85
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|2.49
|-1.16
|24.98
|48.38
|49.93
|197.93
|299.78
|2.76
|1.13
|22.03
|76.10
|54.52
|43.19
|-16.50
|-2.36
|13.87
|98.86
|149.15
|82.46
|89.78
|-35.35
|0.21
|0.53
|0.95
|22.42
|76.50
|175.16
|64.61
|4.34
|9.97
|18.95
|19.70
|16.36
|55.68
|-17.98
|-1.70
|-4.24
|0.19
|3.14
|7.60
|289.74
|385.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Milkfood Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15201PB1973PLC003746 and registration number is 003746. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 316.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Milkfood Ltd. is ₹290.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Milkfood Ltd. is 28.5 and PB ratio of Milkfood Ltd. is 2.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Milkfood Ltd. is ₹595.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Milkfood Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Milkfood Ltd. is ₹728.00 and 52-week low of Milkfood Ltd. is ₹311.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.