Here's the live share price of Modern Dairies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Modern Dairies
|-0.92
|-12.89
|-28.1
|-32.08
|-46.17
|6.66
|24.52
|Hatsun Agro Products
|6.29
|4.57
|-4.65
|0.56
|5.6
|-3.56
|0.34
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|12.79
|9.46
|19.19
|18.06
|18.06
|5.69
|3.38
|Dodla Dairy
|-0.07
|-6.93
|-7.64
|-13.3
|-21.33
|13.06
|11.68
|Vadilal Industries
|-1.03
|12.94
|54.92
|52.46
|46.56
|38.34
|44.93
|Heritage Foods
|8.15
|9.22
|-1.52
|-5.33
|-22.35
|13.6
|7.17
|Parag Milk Foods
|3.71
|-1.11
|0.41
|-7.68
|-2.2
|10.15
|11.06
|Vadilal Enterprises
|1.99
|2.04
|1.43
|0.51
|-1.03
|38.68
|42.5
|Sheetal Cool Products
|1.72
|28.92
|35.9
|91.13
|138.38
|14.56
|33.38
|Umang Dairies
|-4.03
|8.86
|15.92
|-21.3
|-26.56
|21.14
|12.01
|Milkfood
|9.44
|9.11
|23.25
|37.16
|-2.13
|-21.2
|-2.93
|Virat Crane Industries
|-12.75
|-16.88
|-19.92
|-4.17
|-24.83
|-3.81
|-0.19
|Dindigul Farm Products
|1.6
|-13.31
|-30.03
|12
|-27.12
|-49.35
|-33.51
|Healthy Life Agritec
|1.42
|-4.84
|-20.61
|-41.66
|-83.7
|11.43
|-0.6
|Pradhin
|5.26
|-9.09
|-20
|-37.5
|-68.25
|-37.44
|-24.58
|Tasty Dairy Specialities
|-4.28
|-12.24
|-29.1
|-45.95
|-55.87
|-31.91
|-33.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Modern Dairies has declined 46.17% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (5.60%), Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Dodla Dairy (-21.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Modern Dairies has outperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (0.34%) and Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.3
|29.16
|10
|30.02
|29.61
|20
|30.93
|30.49
|50
|32.99
|32.4
|100
|34.57
|34.16
|200
|36.61
|37.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Modern Dairies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 44.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:47 AM IST IST
|Modern Dairies - Report On The Requests For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Of Physical Shares
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:32 PM IST IST
|Modern Dairies - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The First Quarte
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:32 PM IST IST
|Modern Dairies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Modern Dairies - Report On The Requests For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Of Physical Shares
|Jun 08, 2026, 04:37 PM IST IST
|Modern Dairies - Report On The Requests For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Of Physical Shares
Source: Dion Global
Modern Dairies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1992PLC032998 and registration number is 032998. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 339.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Dairies is ₹28.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Modern Dairies is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Modern Dairies is ₹71.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Modern Dairies are ₹29.44 and ₹27.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Dairies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Dairies is ₹58.25 and 52-week low of Modern Dairies is ₹26.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Modern Dairies has shown returns of -3.14% over the past day, -15.97% for the past month, -27.18% over 3 months, -46.11% over 1 year, 6.66% across 3 years, and 24.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modern Dairies are 14.72 and 1.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global