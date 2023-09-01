Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|21 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Modern Dairies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1992PLC032998 and registration number is 032998. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cream, butter, cheese, curd, ghee, khoya etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 241.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Modern Dairies Ltd. is ₹45.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Modern Dairies Ltd. is 3.98 and PB ratio of Modern Dairies Ltd. is -0.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Dairies Ltd. is ₹19.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Dairies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Dairies Ltd. is ₹32.00 and 52-week low of Modern Dairies Ltd. is ₹9.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.