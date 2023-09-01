Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Modern Dairies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MODERN DAIRIES LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.66 Closed
-1.26-0.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Modern Dairies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.50₹20.00
₹19.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.25₹32.00
₹19.66
Open Price
₹19.99
Prev. Close
₹19.91
Volume
40,611

Modern Dairies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.05
  • R220.27
  • R320.55
  • Pivot
    19.77
  • S119.55
  • S219.27
  • S319.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.3419.92
  • 1011.0820.1
  • 2011.2220.53
  • 5010.8921.07
  • 1009.5421.18
  • 2009.3319.92

Modern Dairies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.25-12.69-7.90-4.9998.20371.90213.11
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Modern Dairies Ltd. Share Holdings

Modern Dairies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Modern Dairies Ltd.

Modern Dairies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1992PLC032998 and registration number is 032998. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cream, butter, cheese, curd, ghee, khoya etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 241.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Goyal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Prof. Satish Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Dr. A K Vashisht
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Renu Vig
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A K Aggarwal
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Meena Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Sanjay Kaushik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Modern Dairies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Modern Dairies Ltd.?

The market cap of Modern Dairies Ltd. is ₹45.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Modern Dairies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Modern Dairies Ltd. is 3.98 and PB ratio of Modern Dairies Ltd. is -0.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Modern Dairies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Dairies Ltd. is ₹19.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modern Dairies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Dairies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Dairies Ltd. is ₹32.00 and 52-week low of Modern Dairies Ltd. is ₹9.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data