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Modern Dairies Share Price

NSE
BSE

MODERN DAIRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Modern Dairies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.05 Closed
-3.14₹ -0.91
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Modern Dairies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.80₹29.44
₹28.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.56₹58.25
₹28.05
Open Price
₹29.44
Prev. Close
₹28.96
Volume
16,605

Source: Dion Global

Modern Dairies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Modern Dairies		-0.92-12.89-28.1-32.08-46.176.6624.52
Hatsun Agro Products		6.294.57-4.650.565.6-3.560.34
Kwality Wall's (India)		12.799.4619.1918.0618.065.693.38
Dodla Dairy		-0.07-6.93-7.64-13.3-21.3313.0611.68
Vadilal Industries		-1.0312.9454.9252.4646.5638.3444.93
Heritage Foods		8.159.22-1.52-5.33-22.3513.67.17
Parag Milk Foods		3.71-1.110.41-7.68-2.210.1511.06
Vadilal Enterprises		1.992.041.430.51-1.0338.6842.5
Sheetal Cool Products		1.7228.9235.991.13138.3814.5633.38
Umang Dairies		-4.038.8615.92-21.3-26.5621.1412.01
Milkfood		9.449.1123.2537.16-2.13-21.2-2.93
Virat Crane Industries		-12.75-16.88-19.92-4.17-24.83-3.81-0.19
Dindigul Farm Products		1.6-13.31-30.0312-27.12-49.35-33.51
Healthy Life Agritec		1.42-4.84-20.61-41.66-83.711.43-0.6
Pradhin		5.26-9.09-20-37.5-68.25-37.44-24.58
Tasty Dairy Specialities		-4.28-12.24-29.1-45.95-55.87-31.91-33.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Modern Dairies has declined 46.17% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (5.60%), Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Dodla Dairy (-21.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Modern Dairies has outperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (0.34%) and Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%).

Modern Dairies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Modern Dairies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.329.16
1030.0229.61
2030.9330.49
5032.9932.4
10034.5734.16
20036.6137.27

Source: Dion Global

Modern Dairies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Modern Dairies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 44.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Modern Dairies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:47 AM IST ISTModern Dairies - Report On The Requests For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Of Physical Shares
Aug 04, 2026, 04:32 PM IST ISTModern Dairies - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The First Quarte
Jul 07, 2026, 04:32 PM IST ISTModern Dairies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTModern Dairies - Report On The Requests For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Of Physical Shares
Jun 08, 2026, 04:37 PM IST ISTModern Dairies - Report On The Requests For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Of Physical Shares

Source: Dion Global

About Modern Dairies

Modern Dairies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1992PLC032998 and registration number is 032998. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 339.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Goyal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Aggarwal
    Executive Director
  • Prof. Meena Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Sanjay Kaushik
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Surinder Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Modern Dairies Share Price

What is the share price of Modern Dairies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Dairies is ₹28.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Modern Dairies?

The Modern Dairies is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Modern Dairies?

The market cap of Modern Dairies is ₹71.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Modern Dairies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Modern Dairies are ₹29.44 and ₹27.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modern Dairies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Dairies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Dairies is ₹58.25 and 52-week low of Modern Dairies is ₹26.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Modern Dairies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Modern Dairies has shown returns of -3.14% over the past day, -15.97% for the past month, -27.18% over 3 months, -46.11% over 1 year, 6.66% across 3 years, and 24.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Modern Dairies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modern Dairies are 14.72 and 1.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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