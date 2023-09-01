What is the Market Cap of Modern Dairies Ltd.? The market cap of Modern Dairies Ltd. is ₹45.85 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Modern Dairies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Modern Dairies Ltd. is 3.98 and PB ratio of Modern Dairies Ltd. is -0.48 as on .

What is the share price of Modern Dairies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Dairies Ltd. is ₹19.66 as on .