What is the share price of Modern Dairies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Dairies is ₹28.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Modern Dairies? The Modern Dairies is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Modern Dairies? The market cap of Modern Dairies is ₹71.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Modern Dairies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Modern Dairies are ₹29.44 and ₹27.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modern Dairies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Dairies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Dairies is ₹58.25 and 52-week low of Modern Dairies is ₹26.56 as on .

How has the Modern Dairies performed historically in terms of returns? The Modern Dairies has shown returns of -3.14% over the past day, -15.97% for the past month, -27.18% over 3 months, -46.11% over 1 year, 6.66% across 3 years, and 24.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Modern Dairies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modern Dairies are 14.72 and 1.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global