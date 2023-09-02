Follow Us

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VADILAL ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹3,948.00 Closed
1.2348
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,860.00₹3,998.75
₹3,948.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,813.05₹4,600.00
₹3,948.00
Open Price
₹3,998.75
Prev. Close
₹3,900.00
Volume
28

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14,011.17
  • R24,074.33
  • R34,149.92
  • Pivot
    3,935.58
  • S13,872.42
  • S23,796.83
  • S33,733.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,512.13,923.89
  • 102,767.663,938.7
  • 202,913.183,925.39
  • 502,768.423,835.01
  • 1002,307.753,703.55
  • 2001,989.343,427.16

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.272.4112.9619.6469.82278.25262.53
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vadilal Enterprises Ltd.

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1985PLC007995 and registration number is 007995. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 547.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh R Gandhi
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Mamta R Gandhi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Devanshu L Gandhi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ashish H Modi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chetan M Tamboli
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vadilal Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vadilal Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. is ₹340.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vadilal Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. is 333.31 and PB ratio of Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. is 30.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vadilal Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. is ₹3,948.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vadilal Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. is ₹4,600.00 and 52-week low of Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. is ₹1,813.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

