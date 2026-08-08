Here's the live share price of Vadilal Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vadilal Enterprises
|1.99
|2.04
|1.43
|0.51
|-1.03
|38.68
|42.5
|Hatsun Agro Products
|6.29
|4.57
|-4.65
|0.56
|5.6
|-3.56
|0.34
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|12.79
|9.46
|19.19
|18.06
|18.06
|5.69
|3.38
|Dodla Dairy
|-0.07
|-6.93
|-7.64
|-13.3
|-21.33
|13.06
|11.68
|Vadilal Industries
|-1.03
|12.94
|54.92
|52.46
|46.56
|38.34
|44.93
|Heritage Foods
|8.15
|9.22
|-1.52
|-5.33
|-22.35
|13.6
|7.17
|Parag Milk Foods
|3.71
|-1.11
|0.41
|-7.68
|-2.2
|10.15
|11.06
|Sheetal Cool Products
|1.72
|28.92
|35.9
|91.13
|138.38
|14.56
|33.38
|Umang Dairies
|-4.03
|8.86
|15.92
|-21.3
|-26.56
|21.14
|12.01
|Milkfood
|9.44
|9.11
|23.25
|37.16
|-2.13
|-21.2
|-2.93
|Modern Dairies
|-0.92
|-12.89
|-28.1
|-32.08
|-46.17
|6.66
|24.52
|Virat Crane Industries
|-12.75
|-16.88
|-19.92
|-4.17
|-24.83
|-3.81
|-0.19
|Dindigul Farm Products
|1.6
|-13.31
|-30.03
|12
|-27.12
|-49.35
|-33.51
|Healthy Life Agritec
|1.42
|-4.84
|-20.61
|-41.66
|-83.7
|11.43
|-0.6
|Pradhin
|5.26
|-9.09
|-20
|-37.5
|-68.25
|-37.44
|-24.58
|Tasty Dairy Specialities
|-4.28
|-12.24
|-29.1
|-45.95
|-55.87
|-31.91
|-33.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vadilal Enterprises has declined 1.03% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (5.60%), Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Dodla Dairy (-21.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Vadilal Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (0.34%) and Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9,849.29
|9,932.34
|10
|9,825.68
|9,893.07
|20
|9,846.93
|9,870.8
|50
|9,874.25
|9,872.1
|100
|9,882.22
|9,905.38
|200
|10,003.4
|9,894.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vadilal Enterprises saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.03%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:34 AM IST IST
|Vadilal Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On August 13, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Vadilal Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Vadilal Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Vadilal Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Vadilal Enterprises - General - Update
Source: Dion Global
Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1985PLC007995 and registration number is 007995. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1217.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vadilal Enterprises is ₹10,000.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Vadilal Enterprises is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vadilal Enterprises is ₹862.67 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vadilal Enterprises are ₹10,100.00 and ₹9,955.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vadilal Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vadilal Enterprises is ₹11,329.55 and 52-week low of Vadilal Enterprises is ₹9,450.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Vadilal Enterprises has shown returns of 0.07% over the past day, 2.04% for the past month, 0.52% over 3 months, -2.8% over 1 year, 38.68% across 3 years, and 42.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vadilal Enterprises are 0.00 and 214.26 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.02 per annum.
Source: Dion Global