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Vadilal Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

VADILAL ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Vadilal Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10,000.00 Closed
0.07₹ 7.45
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vadilal Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9,955.00₹10,100.00
₹10,000.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9,450.00₹11,329.55
₹10,000.00
Open Price
₹10,000.00
Prev. Close
₹9,992.55
Volume
1,847

Source: Dion Global

Vadilal Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vadilal Enterprises		1.992.041.430.51-1.0338.6842.5
Hatsun Agro Products		6.294.57-4.650.565.6-3.560.34
Kwality Wall's (India)		12.799.4619.1918.0618.065.693.38
Dodla Dairy		-0.07-6.93-7.64-13.3-21.3313.0611.68
Vadilal Industries		-1.0312.9454.9252.4646.5638.3444.93
Heritage Foods		8.159.22-1.52-5.33-22.3513.67.17
Parag Milk Foods		3.71-1.110.41-7.68-2.210.1511.06
Sheetal Cool Products		1.7228.9235.991.13138.3814.5633.38
Umang Dairies		-4.038.8615.92-21.3-26.5621.1412.01
Milkfood		9.449.1123.2537.16-2.13-21.2-2.93
Modern Dairies		-0.92-12.89-28.1-32.08-46.176.6624.52
Virat Crane Industries		-12.75-16.88-19.92-4.17-24.83-3.81-0.19
Dindigul Farm Products		1.6-13.31-30.0312-27.12-49.35-33.51
Healthy Life Agritec		1.42-4.84-20.61-41.66-83.711.43-0.6
Pradhin		5.26-9.09-20-37.5-68.25-37.44-24.58
Tasty Dairy Specialities		-4.28-12.24-29.1-45.95-55.87-31.91-33.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vadilal Enterprises has declined 1.03% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (5.60%), Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Dodla Dairy (-21.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Vadilal Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (0.34%) and Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%).

Vadilal Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vadilal Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59,849.299,932.34
109,825.689,893.07
209,846.939,870.8
509,874.259,872.1
1009,882.229,905.38
20010,003.49,894.62

Source: Dion Global

Vadilal Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vadilal Enterprises saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.03%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vadilal Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:34 AM IST ISTVadilal Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On August 13, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTVadilal Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Jul 10, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTVadilal Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 07, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTVadilal Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTVadilal Enterprises - General - Update

Source: Dion Global

About Vadilal Enterprises

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1985PLC007995 and registration number is 007995. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1217.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh R Gandhi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Devanshu L Gandhi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Janmajay V Gandhi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish H Modi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mansi Vyas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh K Pandya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vadilal Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Vadilal Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vadilal Enterprises is ₹10,000.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vadilal Enterprises?

The Vadilal Enterprises is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vadilal Enterprises?

The market cap of Vadilal Enterprises is ₹862.67 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vadilal Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vadilal Enterprises are ₹10,100.00 and ₹9,955.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vadilal Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vadilal Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vadilal Enterprises is ₹11,329.55 and 52-week low of Vadilal Enterprises is ₹9,450.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Vadilal Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vadilal Enterprises has shown returns of 0.07% over the past day, 2.04% for the past month, 0.52% over 3 months, -2.8% over 1 year, 38.68% across 3 years, and 42.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vadilal Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vadilal Enterprises are 0.00 and 214.26 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.02 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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