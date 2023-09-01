Follow Us

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHEETAL COOL PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹404.05 Closed
0.060.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹398.00₹409.00
₹404.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹365.30₹717.05
₹404.05
Open Price
₹409.00
Prev. Close
₹403.80
Volume
6,883

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1410
  • R2415
  • R3421
  • Pivot
    404
  • S1399
  • S2393
  • S3388

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5131.21404.63
  • 1065.61405.83
  • 2032.8409.35
  • 5013.12422.86
  • 1006.56452.63
  • 2003.280

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.45-5.19-4.59-22.65-38.27-38.27-38.27
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Oct, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
18 Apr, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Sheetal Cool Products Ltd.

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15205GJ2013PLC077205 and registration number is 077205. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 326.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bhupatbhai D Bhuva
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjaybhai D Bhuva
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dineshbhai D Bhuva
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dakubhai J Bhuva
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ajay V Mandanka
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kiranben N Gajera
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sheetal Cool Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sheetal Cool Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Sheetal Cool Products Ltd. is ₹424.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sheetal Cool Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sheetal Cool Products Ltd. is 19.53 and PB ratio of Sheetal Cool Products Ltd. is 4.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sheetal Cool Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sheetal Cool Products Ltd. is ₹404.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sheetal Cool Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sheetal Cool Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sheetal Cool Products Ltd. is ₹717.05 and 52-week low of Sheetal Cool Products Ltd. is ₹365.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

