Here's the live share price of Sheetal Cool Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sheetal Cool Products
|1.72
|26.09
|34.12
|91.13
|134.31
|14.56
|33.38
|Hatsun Agro Products
|6.29
|5.14
|-4.09
|0.56
|4.95
|-3.56
|0.34
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|12.79
|9.08
|20.26
|18.06
|18.06
|5.69
|3.38
|Dodla Dairy
|-0.07
|-9.05
|-8.86
|-13.30
|-21.08
|13.06
|11.68
|Vadilal Industries
|-1.03
|9.90
|53.89
|52.46
|42.12
|38.34
|44.93
|Heritage Foods
|8.15
|7.84
|-2.16
|-5.33
|-23.74
|13.60
|7.17
|Parag Milk Foods
|3.71
|-3.47
|-3.53
|-7.68
|-4.65
|10.15
|11.06
|Vadilal Enterprises
|1.99
|2.04
|0.52
|0.51
|-2.80
|38.68
|42.50
|Umang Dairies
|-4.03
|8.86
|15.92
|-21.30
|-26.56
|21.14
|12.01
|Milkfood
|9.44
|7.28
|21.95
|37.16
|-1.35
|-21.20
|-2.93
|Modern Dairies
|-0.92
|-15.97
|-27.18
|-32.08
|-46.11
|6.66
|24.52
|Virat Crane Industries
|-12.75
|-18.08
|-18.87
|-4.17
|-30.47
|-3.81
|-0.19
|Dindigul Farm Products
|1.60
|-17.65
|-30.93
|12.00
|-28.57
|-49.35
|-33.51
|Healthy Life Agritec
|1.42
|-9.24
|-21.81
|-41.66
|-83.35
|11.43
|-0.60
|Pradhin
|5.26
|-9.09
|-20.00
|-37.50
|-68.25
|-37.44
|-24.58
|Tasty Dairy Specialities
|-4.28
|-16.48
|-29.10
|-45.95
|-56.87
|-31.91
|-33.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sheetal Cool Products has gained 134.31% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (4.95%), Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Dodla Dairy (-21.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Sheetal Cool Products has outperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (0.34%) and Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|591.25
|620.44
|10
|582.91
|597.6
|20
|535.02
|566.91
|50
|499.17
|513.93
|100
|428.48
|457.15
|200
|353.01
|398.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sheetal Cool Products saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.08%, while DII stake increased to 0.10%, FII holding rose to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Sheetal Cool Product - Reply To Clarification Sought Regarding Significant Increase In Trading Volume Of The Company''s Equit
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|Sheetal Cool Product - Clarification sought from Sheetal Cool Products Ltd
|Jul 02, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Sheetal Cool Product - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 25, 2026, 07:07 PM IST IST
|Sheetal Cool Product - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jun 01, 2026, 07:26 PM IST IST
|Sheetal Cool Product - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For New Manufacturing Unit.
Source: Dion Global
Sheetal Cool Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15205GJ2013PLC077205 and registration number is 077205. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 366.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sheetal Cool Products is ₹624.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sheetal Cool Products is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sheetal Cool Products is ₹656.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sheetal Cool Products are ₹700.00 and ₹624.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sheetal Cool Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sheetal Cool Products is ₹700.00 and 52-week low of Sheetal Cool Products is ₹190.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sheetal Cool Products has shown returns of -4.68% over the past day, 26.09% for the past month, 34.12% over 3 months, 134.31% over 1 year, 14.56% across 3 years, and 33.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sheetal Cool Products are 34.32 and 4.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global