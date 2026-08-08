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Sheetal Cool Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHEETAL COOL PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Sheetal Cool Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹624.80 Closed
-4.68₹ -30.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sheetal Cool Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹624.80₹700.00
₹624.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹190.40₹700.00
₹624.80
Open Price
₹648.95
Prev. Close
₹655.45
Volume
47,065

Source: Dion Global

Sheetal Cool Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sheetal Cool Products		1.7226.0934.1291.13134.3114.5633.38
Hatsun Agro Products		6.295.14-4.090.564.95-3.560.34
Kwality Wall's (India)		12.799.0820.2618.0618.065.693.38
Dodla Dairy		-0.07-9.05-8.86-13.30-21.0813.0611.68
Vadilal Industries		-1.039.9053.8952.4642.1238.3444.93
Heritage Foods		8.157.84-2.16-5.33-23.7413.607.17
Parag Milk Foods		3.71-3.47-3.53-7.68-4.6510.1511.06
Vadilal Enterprises		1.992.040.520.51-2.8038.6842.50
Umang Dairies		-4.038.8615.92-21.30-26.5621.1412.01
Milkfood		9.447.2821.9537.16-1.35-21.20-2.93
Modern Dairies		-0.92-15.97-27.18-32.08-46.116.6624.52
Virat Crane Industries		-12.75-18.08-18.87-4.17-30.47-3.81-0.19
Dindigul Farm Products		1.60-17.65-30.9312.00-28.57-49.35-33.51
Healthy Life Agritec		1.42-9.24-21.81-41.66-83.3511.43-0.60
Pradhin		5.26-9.09-20.00-37.50-68.25-37.44-24.58
Tasty Dairy Specialities		-4.28-16.48-29.10-45.95-56.87-31.91-33.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sheetal Cool Products has gained 134.31% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (4.95%), Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Dodla Dairy (-21.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Sheetal Cool Products has outperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (0.34%) and Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%).

Sheetal Cool Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sheetal Cool Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5591.25620.44
10582.91597.6
20535.02566.91
50499.17513.93
100428.48457.15
200353.01398.63

Source: Dion Global

Sheetal Cool Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sheetal Cool Products saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.08%, while DII stake increased to 0.10%, FII holding rose to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sheetal Cool Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTSheetal Cool Product - Reply To Clarification Sought Regarding Significant Increase In Trading Volume Of The Company''s Equit
Aug 03, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTSheetal Cool Product - Clarification sought from Sheetal Cool Products Ltd
Jul 02, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTSheetal Cool Product - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 25, 2026, 07:07 PM IST ISTSheetal Cool Product - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jun 01, 2026, 07:26 PM IST ISTSheetal Cool Product - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For New Manufacturing Unit.

Source: Dion Global

About Sheetal Cool Products

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15205GJ2013PLC077205 and registration number is 077205. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 366.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhupatbhai D Bhuva
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjaybhai D Bhuva
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dineshbhai D Bhuva
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijaybhai B Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajaykumar V Mandanka
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kiranben N Gajera
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sheetal Cool Products Share Price

What is the share price of Sheetal Cool Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sheetal Cool Products is ₹624.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sheetal Cool Products?

The Sheetal Cool Products is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sheetal Cool Products?

The market cap of Sheetal Cool Products is ₹656.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sheetal Cool Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sheetal Cool Products are ₹700.00 and ₹624.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sheetal Cool Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sheetal Cool Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sheetal Cool Products is ₹700.00 and 52-week low of Sheetal Cool Products is ₹190.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sheetal Cool Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sheetal Cool Products has shown returns of -4.68% over the past day, 26.09% for the past month, 34.12% over 3 months, 134.31% over 1 year, 14.56% across 3 years, and 33.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sheetal Cool Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sheetal Cool Products are 34.32 and 4.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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