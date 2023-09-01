Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.45
|-5.19
|-4.59
|-22.65
|-38.27
|-38.27
|-38.27
|-1.24
|-3.01
|0.18
|16.69
|11.05
|35.30
|94.31
|-0.79
|-6.79
|-3.13
|2.52
|20.76
|19.07
|36.77
|-1.82
|12.68
|34.85
|32.26
|17.65
|110.46
|108.67
|2.95
|1.57
|6.43
|30.42
|8.69
|59.51
|59.51
|2.45
|0.57
|27.49
|35.34
|53.39
|53.39
|53.39
|-0.79
|-1.37
|11.75
|9.36
|-7.83
|-1.06
|-16.63
|2.40
|3.76
|-2.07
|13.18
|0.89
|16.26
|16.26
|1.69
|-2.78
|-2.82
|-4.35
|22.01
|265.08
|560.81
|-0.87
|16.20
|33.37
|102.09
|200.98
|75.41
|75.41
|6.22
|7.38
|15.33
|31.51
|-5.57
|-8.33
|-8.33
|0.43
|-0.38
|42.96
|52.26
|34.95
|21.15
|21.15
|-3.37
|18.91
|44.58
|84.01
|34.76
|39.01
|62.52
|2.53
|-0.74
|25.56
|49.13
|50.57
|198.97
|299.65
|2.66
|1.57
|22.41
|76.87
|54.57
|44.51
|-16.35
|-2.43
|13.59
|98.55
|148.97
|82.74
|89.82
|-35.33
|0.09
|0.53
|0.84
|22.34
|76.29
|172.55
|62.90
|3.71
|9.90
|18.92
|19.89
|16.65
|55.79
|-17.59
|-2.62
|-4.66
|-0.71
|2.16
|6.61
|285.41
|380.21
|27.45
|101.25
|152.78
|239.58
|505.54
|989.71
|584.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|18 Apr, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Sheetal Cool Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15205GJ2013PLC077205 and registration number is 077205. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 326.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sheetal Cool Products Ltd. is ₹424.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sheetal Cool Products Ltd. is 19.53 and PB ratio of Sheetal Cool Products Ltd. is 4.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sheetal Cool Products Ltd. is ₹404.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sheetal Cool Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sheetal Cool Products Ltd. is ₹717.05 and 52-week low of Sheetal Cool Products Ltd. is ₹365.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.